Summer shine7
Summer, art, painting, poppies
"Summertime" is an aria composed in 1934 by George Gershwin for the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. The lyrics are by DuBose Heyward, the author of the novel Porgy on which the opera was based, and Ira Gershwin
In the language of flowers, the poppy can be a symbol of oblivion or imagination. However, the poppy has also come to be a symbol of remembrance since World War I
