Aug. 28, 2022
Summer shine7

Aug. 28, 2022
Art & Photos

Summer shine7
Summer, art, painting, poppies
"Summertime" is an aria composed in 1934 by George Gershwin for the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. The lyrics are by DuBose Heyward, the author of the novel Porgy on which the opera was based, and Ira Gershwin

In the language of flowers, the poppy can be a symbol of oblivion or imagination. However, the poppy has also come to be a symbol of remembrance since World War I

"Summertime" is an aria composed in 1934 by George Gershwin for the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. The lyrics are by DuBose Heyward, the author of the novel Porgy on which the opera was based, and Ira Gershwin

In the language of flowers, the poppy can be a symbol of oblivion or imagination. However, the poppy has also come to be a symbol of remembrance since World War I

Summer shine7

  1. 1. Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939) Four Seasons - Summer
  2. 2. Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939) Poster for 'Bières de la Meuse’, 1897
  3. 3. Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939) August La femme aux coquelicots
  4. 4. Alphonse Mucha (1860– 1939) Exhibition of Architecture and Engineering, poster design Art Nouveau Poster
  5. 5. Alphonse Mucha (1860– 1939) Art Nouveau Poster Biscuits Lefèvre Utile
  6. 6. Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939) was a Czech painter, illustrator and graphic artist who spent the first half of his career in Paris during the Art Nouveau period. He is best known for his distinctly stylized decorative illustrations, which became among the most famous images of the period
  7. 7. Illustrations art Nouveau by ?
  8. 8. Catharina Klein (German, 1861 - 1929) Poppies
  9. 9. Alexei Harlamoff (Russian, 1848-1925) Summertime
  10. 10. Alexei Harlamoff (Russian, 1848-1925) Summertime
  11. 11. Alexis Kreyder (French, 1839-1912) Still life with poppies and wildflowers in a Chinese vase Vase de fleurs
  12. 12. Anna Ancher (1859 - 1935) Interior with poppies and reading woman (Lizzy Hohlenberg) 1905
  13. 13. Anna Ancher (1859 - 1935) Interior with poppies and reading woman (Lizzy Hohlenberg) 1905
  14. 14. Anna Lee Stacey (1865 - 1943) September on the hillside Anna Peters (German, 1843-1926) Field bouquet with daisies and poppies
  15. 15. Poppy girl Carl Wilhelm Friedrich Bauerle (German, 1831–1912) Children gathering flowers
  16. 16. Adolf Kaufmann (Austrian, 1848- 1916) Poppies field with daisies
  17. 17. Carl Larsson (Swedish, 1853-1919) Garden Scene, Marstrand, Swedish West Coast
  18. 18. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field in a hollow near Giverny
  19. 19. Claude Monet (1840-1926) L'été - Champ de coquelicots
  20. 20. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field in Argenteuil Musée d'Orsay
  21. 21. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field in Giverny State Hermitage Museum, Saint Petersburg, Russia
  22. 22. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field near Vetheuil, 1879
  23. 23. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Path on the Island of Saint Martin, Vétheuil Philadelphia Museum of Art Claude Monet White poppy, 1883
  24. 24. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field, Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton, Massachusetts
  25. 25. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy fields near Argenteuil Metropolitan Museum
  26. 26. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field at Giverny Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond
  27. 27. Claude Monet (1840-1926) Poppy field near Vétheuil Claude Monet - Purple poppies
  28. 28. Claude Monet (1840-1926) L'été - Champ de coquelicots
  29. 29. Else (Elisabeth) Müller- Kaempff (German, 1869 - 1940) Poppies
  30. 30. Eloize Harryet Stannard (1829- 1914) Still life of poppies & white lilacs Poppies in a basket, with an iris, on a stone ledge
  31. 31. Eloize Harryet Stannard (1829-1914) Still life of poppies & white lilacs (fragment)
  32. 32. Else (Elisabeth) Müller-Kaempff (German, 1869 - 1940) Ellen Thayer Fisher (American, 1847–1911) Poppies, 1885
  33. 33. Emil Nolde (German, 1867-1956) Irises and poppies
  34. 34. Albert Thomas Jarvis Gilbert (British, 1875-1927) Young girl in a field of poppies
  35. 35. Emma Mulvad (Danish, 1838-1903) Still life with colourful flowers in a vase
  36. 36. Emmanuel Rousseau (French, early 20th Century)
  37. 37. Ernest Walbourn (1872-1927) Picking poppies
  38. 38. Ernest Walbourn (1872-1927) Flowers of the field
  39. 39. Ernest Walbourn (1872-1927) Gathering flowers
  40. 40. Albert Tibule Furcy de Lavault (French, 1847- 1915) Poppies
  41. 41. Emile Godchaux (1860- 1938) Bouquet de fleurs lavande coquelicots Bouquet de fleurs
  42. 42. Eugene Henri Cauchois (1850 - 1911) A summer-bouquet with poppies and daisies
  43. 43. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  44. 44. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  45. 45. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  46. 46. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  47. 47. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  48. 48. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  49. 49. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  50. 50. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911)
  51. 51. Vase de fleurs des champs Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 - 1911) A bouquet of field flowers with daisies, cornflowers and poppies
  52. 52. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 - 1911) Bouquet de fleurs de pavot et pivoines
  53. 53. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911) Bouquet Summery bouquet in a bulbous, brass-mounted glass vase
  54. 54. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 - 1911) Poppies, margories, and cornflowers Blumenstillleben, 1905
  55. 55. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 – 1911) Deux bouquets dans des vases Bouquet of flowers
  56. 56. Eugene Henri Cauchois (French, 1850 - 1911) Bouquet de fleurs
  57. 57. ??
  58. 58. George Majewicz (German, 1897-1965) Poppies
  Text & Pictures: Internet
All copyrights belong to their respective owners

  • Eugène-Henri Cauchois (1850-1911) Price realised EUR 4,375  8 Sep 2009 Christies
    A summer-bouquet with poppies and daisies signed 'R. Vermont' (lower right) oil on canvas 54 x 65 cm.
    Eugene Henri CAUCHOIS, born in 1850 French painter specializing in bouquets of flowers, he was so successful that in order to be able to sell outside the contracts that linked him to galleries, he used many pseudonyms to sell where he wanted some examples of pseudonyms: Frédéric DE MONTALAND, Eugene Cauchois SOYER, Eugene Cauchois MARY, R. VERMONT, D. VALMON etc. . . .
  • Beau Bouquet’ 19th Century. Signed Stunning oil on canvas measuring 46cm x 56cm with a Louis XV style quality frame 56cm x 66cm Signed on the bottom right, G. MARISS Eugene Henri CAUCHOIS, born in 1850 French painter specializing in bouquets of flowers, he was so successful that in order to be able to sell outside the contracts that linked him to galleries, he used many pseudonyms to sell where he wanted some examples of pseudonyms: Frédéric DE MONTALAND, Eugene Cauchois SOYER, Eugene Cauchois MARY, R. VERMONT, D. VALMON etc. . . . He died in 1911 This painting remained in good shape through the 20th century It is in perfect condition very decorative and of excellent quality like all the paintings of this artist

