Succulents3

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
PLEASE SEE ALSO:
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/succulents-2
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/succulents
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/lignum-vitae-tree-of-life
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/copacul-cu-lalele-liriodendron-tulipifera
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/barringtonia-asiatica-6236991
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/royal-botanic-gardens-sri-lanka7
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/the-kings-of-fragrant-plants
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-4
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-3
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-2-235838692
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-1-235784034
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-12-the-blue-trees
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/tree-of-life-1
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/tree-of-life-2
http://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/tree-of-life-3-10905059
In botany, succulent plants, also known as succulents or sometimes fat plants are plants having some parts that are more than normally thickened and fleshy, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. Succulent plants may store water in various structures, such as leaves and stems
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment