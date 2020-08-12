Succulents3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
In botany, succulent plants, also known as succulents or sometimes fat plants, are plants having some parts that are more ...
AlbucaSpiralisFizzleSizzle
Albuca Recurvata AlbucaSpiralisFizzleSizzle
Aztekiumvaldezii(cactacee) TrachyandraTortilis(Crassulaceae)
Caralluma burchardiiCaralluma hesperidum
Caralluma hesperidum Caralluma crenulata Caralluma europaea
Caralluma europaea
Crassula pyramidalis Crassula Dorothy Crassula umbella (Wine Cup)
Crassula umbella (Wine Cup)
Echeveria 'Psyche' Echeveria runyonii 'Topsy Turvy'
Echeveria runyonii 'Topsy Turvy'
EcheveriaNeonBreakers
Echeveria globulosa
Echeveria Cubic Frost Stapelia leendertziae
Edithcolea grandis (Persian Carpet Flower)
Edithcolea grandis (Persian Carpet Flower)
Edithcolea grandis (Persian Carpet Flower)
Gentiana Urnula Hawthoria
Ghost Plant, Graptopetalum paraguayense
Graptopetalum bellum, Chihuahua Flower
Kalanchoe humilis
Kalanchoe humilis
Kalanchoe Pink Butterflies
Graptopetalum amethystinum, commonly known as Lavender Pebbles or Jewel Leaf Plant, Pink Moonstones
Moonstones, Graptopetalum amethystinum,
Lithops (Living stones)
Lithops fulviceps - Living stones
Lithops - Living stones Lithops lesliei - Living stones
Hoodia pilifera Lithops (Living stones)
Pachyveria, Little Jewel
Mountain rose Aeonium dodrantale
Orbea lutea (Yellow Carrion Flower) Orbea caudata
Orbealuteassp.vaga
Orbea
Orbea semitubiflora
Orbea Pulchella
Orbea variegata (Starfish Plant)
Othonnacapensis'RubyNecklace' Seneciorowleyanus“StringofPearls”
Seneciorowleyanus“StringofPearls”
Sedum spurium 'Tricolor'
Pilea Peperomioides
Seneciorowleyanus“StringofPearls”
Romeo Wax Agave, Echeveria Agavoides Romeo
Romeo Wax Agave, Echeveria Agavoides Romeo
Pachyphytum coeruleum
SucculentSedumrubrotinctum Sedum nussbaumerianum
Aeonium arboreum 'Zwartkop'
Echeveria ‘Gilva Red
SucculentAeonium‘CornishTribute’
Hoya Kerrii (Sweetheart Plant)
Sedeveria 'Blue Mist'
Titanopsis calcarea cv. Red Spur Titanopsis
Titanopsis calcarea Titanopsis hugo schlechteri (Living Stones)
Stapelia schinzii
Sound: Mylène Farmer, LP - N'oublie pas Text & pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners
In botany, succulent plants, also known as succulents or sometimes fat plants are plants having some parts that are more than normally thickened and fleshy, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. Succulent plants may store water in various structures, such as leaves and stems

Succulents3

  1. 1. In botany, succulent plants, also known as succulents or sometimes fat plants, are plants having some parts that are more than normally thickened and fleshy, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. Succulent plants may store water in various structures, such as leaves and stems. Some definitions also include roots, so that geophytes that survive unfavorable periods by dying back to underground storage organs may be regarded as succulents. In horticultural use, the term "succulent" is often used in a way which excludes plants that botanists would regard as succulents, such as cacti. Succulents are grown as ornamental plants because of their striking and unusual appearance Delosperma 'Jewel Grenade'
  2. 2. AlbucaSpiralisFizzleSizzle
  3. 3. Albuca Recurvata AlbucaSpiralisFizzleSizzle
  4. 4. Aztekiumvaldezii(cactacee) TrachyandraTortilis(Crassulaceae)
  5. 5. Caralluma burchardiiCaralluma hesperidum
  6. 6. Caralluma hesperidum Caralluma crenulata Caralluma europaea
  7. 7. Caralluma europaea
  8. 8. Crassula pyramidalis Crassula Dorothy Crassula umbella (Wine Cup)
  9. 9. Crassula umbella (Wine Cup)
  10. 10. Echeveria 'Psyche' Echeveria runyonii 'Topsy Turvy'
  11. 11. Echeveria runyonii 'Topsy Turvy'
  12. 12. EcheveriaNeonBreakers
  13. 13. Echeveria globulosa
  14. 14. Echeveria Cubic Frost Stapelia leendertziae
  15. 15. Edithcolea grandis (Persian Carpet Flower)
  16. 16. Edithcolea grandis (Persian Carpet Flower)
  17. 17. Edithcolea grandis (Persian Carpet Flower)
  18. 18. Gentiana Urnula Hawthoria
  19. 19. Ghost Plant, Graptopetalum paraguayense
  20. 20. Graptopetalum bellum, Chihuahua Flower
  21. 21. Kalanchoe humilis
  22. 22. Kalanchoe humilis
  23. 23. Kalanchoe Pink Butterflies
  24. 24. Graptopetalum amethystinum, commonly known as Lavender Pebbles or Jewel Leaf Plant, Pink Moonstones
  25. 25. Moonstones, Graptopetalum amethystinum,
  26. 26. Lithops (Living stones)
  27. 27. Lithops fulviceps - Living stones
  28. 28. Lithops - Living stones Lithops lesliei - Living stones
  29. 29. Hoodia pilifera Lithops (Living stones)
  30. 30. Pachyveria, Little Jewel
  31. 31. Mountain rose Aeonium dodrantale
  32. 32. Orbea lutea (Yellow Carrion Flower) Orbea caudata
  33. 33. Orbealuteassp.vaga
  34. 34. Orbea
  35. 35. Orbea semitubiflora
  36. 36. Orbea Pulchella
  37. 37. Orbea variegata (Starfish Plant)
  38. 38. Othonnacapensis'RubyNecklace' Seneciorowleyanus“StringofPearls”
  39. 39. Seneciorowleyanus“StringofPearls”
  40. 40. Sedum spurium 'Tricolor'
  41. 41. Pilea Peperomioides
  42. 42. Seneciorowleyanus“StringofPearls”
  43. 43. Romeo Wax Agave, Echeveria Agavoides Romeo
  44. 44. Romeo Wax Agave, Echeveria Agavoides Romeo
  45. 45. Pachyphytum coeruleum
  46. 46. SucculentSedumrubrotinctum Sedum nussbaumerianum
  47. 47. Aeonium arboreum 'Zwartkop'
  48. 48. Echeveria ‘Gilva Red
  49. 49. SucculentAeonium‘CornishTribute’
  50. 50. Hoya Kerrii (Sweetheart Plant)
  51. 51. Sedeveria 'Blue Mist'
  52. 52. Titanopsis calcarea cv. Red Spur Titanopsis
  53. 53. Titanopsis calcarea Titanopsis hugo schlechteri (Living Stones)
  54. 54. Stapelia schinzii
  Text & pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners

