Shades of Blue 128 Katya Gridneva

PLEASE SEE ALSO:

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-126-manolo-valdes

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-125-alberto-pancorbo

https://www2.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-124-jori-duran

https://www2.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-123-angela-betta-casale

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-120-gabriel-pacheco

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-119-gabriel-pacheco

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-118-dima-dmitrev

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-115-boris-anisfeld

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-114-marina-zakharova

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-113-andrey-zakharov

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-112-victor-nizovtsev

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-109-michael-cheval

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-103-anatoly-timoshkin

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-100-alexei-antonov

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue97-ilya-glazunov

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-94-marc-chagall

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-77-zinaida-serebryakova

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-69-gabriel-picart

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-68-jeanpierre-cassigneul

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue56-matthew-wong

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-55-goyo-dominguez

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-54-vladimir-volegov2

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-49-annael2

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-41-monserrat-gudiol

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-39-xavier-veilhan

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-37-richard-edward-miller

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-30-nancy-cadogan-180957915

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-24-pedro-marzorati-178283230

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-18-angel-de-caceres-garcia

https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-5-vincent

Katya Gridneva was born in the Ukraine in 1965 and went on to study portraiture at the St Petersburg Academy of Arts 1993-99, famous for teaching realistic style. It was there where she met her husband, the artist Valeriy Gridnev, although they both now live and work in London. She has exhibited her paintings in the USA, Germany, Moscow, St Petersburg and in London at the Royal Society of Portrait Painters and Royal Institute of Oil Painters at the Mall Galleries, as well as with leading provincial galleries