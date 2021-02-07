Shades of Blue 128 Katya Gridneva

-
Katya Gridneva was born in the Ukraine in 1965 and went on to study portraiture at the St Petersburg Academy of Arts 1993-99, famous for teaching realistic style. It was there where she met her husband, the artist Valeriy Gridnev, although they both now live and work in London. She has exhibited her paintings in the USA, Germany, Moscow, St Petersburg and in London at the Royal Society of Portrait Painters and Royal Institute of Oil Painters at the Mall Galleries, as well as with leading provincial galleries
