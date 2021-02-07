Shades of Blue 128 Katya Gridneva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
128
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Rehearsal for Madame Butterfly
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Anna on Sax Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Olga stretching out
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Girl in a blue beret Orange and champagne
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Circus girls Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancer adjusting her shoe
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Anna K Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Dancer in electric blue Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Ballerina in purple
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) In misty blue
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Looking on
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Selecting the shoe
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancer in turquoise Dancer in blue and white
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancers in blue
Getting ready for performance Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Study of a seated ballet dancer Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancer seated
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Elegant sleep
Self portrait with greyhound Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Before the performance Standing by the piano
Violets Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Untitled - Portrait
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Daydreaming
The green dress Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Talking at the window Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Cyclist in a blue dress
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Girl with dog
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Children on the beach
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Two girls with parrot
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Girl with spaniel
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Anna Berry
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Conversation
Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.n...
Katya Gridneva was born in 1965 in the Ukraine. As a child she loved to draw and paint, but this talent was set aside when...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shades of Blue 128 Katya Gridneva

43 views

Published on

PLEASE SEE ALSO:
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-126-manolo-valdes
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-125-alberto-pancorbo
https://www2.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-124-jori-duran
https://www2.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-123-angela-betta-casale
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-120-gabriel-pacheco
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-119-gabriel-pacheco
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-118-dima-dmitrev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-115-boris-anisfeld
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-114-marina-zakharova
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-113-andrey-zakharov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-112-victor-nizovtsev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-109-michael-cheval
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-103-anatoly-timoshkin
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-100-alexei-antonov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue97-ilya-glazunov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-94-marc-chagall
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-77-zinaida-serebryakova
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-69-gabriel-picart
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-68-jeanpierre-cassigneul
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue56-matthew-wong
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-55-goyo-dominguez
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-54-vladimir-volegov2
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-49-annael2
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-41-monserrat-gudiol
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-39-xavier-veilhan
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-37-richard-edward-miller
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-30-nancy-cadogan-180957915
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-24-pedro-marzorati-178283230
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-18-angel-de-caceres-garcia
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-5-vincent
Katya Gridneva was born in the Ukraine in 1965 and went on to study portraiture at the St Petersburg Academy of Arts 1993-99, famous for teaching realistic style. It was there where she met her husband, the artist Valeriy Gridnev, although they both now live and work in London. She has exhibited her paintings in the USA, Germany, Moscow, St Petersburg and in London at the Royal Society of Portrait Painters and Royal Institute of Oil Painters at the Mall Galleries, as well as with leading provincial galleries

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shades of Blue 128 Katya Gridneva

  1. 1. 128
  2. 2. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  3. 3. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  4. 4. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  5. 5. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  6. 6. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  7. 7. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  8. 8. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  9. 9. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Rehearsal for Madame Butterfly
  10. 10. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  11. 11. Anna on Sax Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  12. 12. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  13. 13. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  14. 14. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  15. 15. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  16. 16. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  17. 17. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Olga stretching out
  18. 18. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  19. 19. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Girl in a blue beret Orange and champagne
  20. 20. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  21. 21. Circus girls Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  22. 22. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancer adjusting her shoe
  23. 23. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  24. 24. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  25. 25. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  26. 26. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  27. 27. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  28. 28. Anna K Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  29. 29. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  30. 30. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  31. 31. Dancer in electric blue Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Ballerina in purple
  32. 32. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) In misty blue
  33. 33. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Looking on
  34. 34. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Selecting the shoe
  35. 35. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancer in turquoise Dancer in blue and white
  36. 36. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  37. 37. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancers in blue
  38. 38. Getting ready for performance Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  39. 39. Study of a seated ballet dancer Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Dancer seated
  40. 40. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Elegant sleep
  41. 41. Self portrait with greyhound Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  42. 42. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Before the performance Standing by the piano
  43. 43. Violets Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Untitled - Portrait
  44. 44. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Daydreaming
  45. 45. The green dress Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  46. 46. Talking at the window Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Cyclist in a blue dress
  47. 47. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Girl with dog
  48. 48. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  49. 49. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Children on the beach
  50. 50. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  51. 51. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Two girls with parrot
  52. 52. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965)
  53. 53. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Girl with spaniel
  54. 54. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Anna Berry
  55. 55. Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Conversation
  56. 56. Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda 2021
  57. 57. Katya Gridneva was born in 1965 in the Ukraine. As a child she loved to draw and paint, but this talent was set aside when she was selected to be a gymnast at one of Russia’s prestigious Sports Schools. This career came to an abrupt end when she was injured in a fall from the bar. Her significant artistic talent was recognised by her acceptance in 1993 to the Academy of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg. Best known for her figurative pastel works, several of Katya’s models are renowned ballerinas from the world famous Kirov company and Marrinsky Theatre. Katya won first prize for her portraits at the end of her first year of studies in 1994. In St Petersburg Academy of Arts, famous for teaching realistic style, she met her husband, the artist Valeriy Gridnev, although they both now live and work in London. Since completing her studies in St. Petersburg she has exhibited widely in Great Britain, exhibiting with the Royal Pastel Society at the Mall Gallery and the Alberti Gallery in at many of London’ Art Fairs and in the USA.

×