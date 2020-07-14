Shades of Blue 114 Marina Zakharova

-
The work of Russian artist Marina Zakharova depicts a special world of plants and flowers. In fact, she works in a synthetic genre, in which are closely intertwined elements of landscape and still life. Contact of still life with a landscape and interior design – it is the style of the Renaissance. Reality and fantasy become alive in her work.
