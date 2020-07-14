Shades of Blue 114 Marina Zakharova

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
114
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 2011
Russian artist Marina Zakharova was born in 1965 in the beautiful old Russian city of Kostroma. She graduated from the Yar...
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Wildflowers
The work of Russian artist Marina Zakharova depicts a special world of plants and flowers. In fact, she works in a synthet...
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Apples 2006
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) At the cottage 2007
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) August 2007
MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Cornflowers1996 Autumn 2005
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Autumn bouquet 2001
MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Summerevening2002 Bells2013
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Bells 2008
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Birdie 2005
MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Ontheveranda,2008 Bells2000
MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Stilllifewithblueberries2010 BlueFlowers,2013
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) By evening 2011
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) By the evening 2005
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) By the evening 2006
Cafe-Garden2012 MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Cornflower2002
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflower Field 2000
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 2009
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 1999
Cornflowers 2006 Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Still life with wild strawberries, 2008
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 2014
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) July noon, 2007 Cornflowers, 1997
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) In the summer Summerday2006Mushroomtime2006
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) In the field 2002
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Forget-me-nots 2006
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Chapel in the rocks 2012
MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Gondolasatsunset2011
Inthemorningatsea2005InParikia2007 Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Venice. After the rain 2011
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Venice 2011
NightonParos2007Montenegro.Monasteryisland Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) On the veranda 2012
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Mediterranean 2012
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Sea breeze 2007
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Morning on the river 2002
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) In the village, 2005 Summer day, 2000
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) July afternoon, 2013 July day, 2002
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Sparrow 2010
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) May, 2009
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) October (triptych) 2000
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Still life with currant 2007
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Still life with peonies 2006 Still life with peonies
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer 2000
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer still life 2006 Rowan beads 2005 Still life with cherries 2005
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Landscape with cornflowers, 2003 Sun. Cornflower, 2001
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer 2002
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) The last days of summer
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) The last days of summer
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer, 2013 Still life with cherries 2006
Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) June, July, August Triptych
MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Veil,2011
Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.n...
Shades of Blue 114 Marina Zakharova
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shades of Blue 114 Marina Zakharova

13 views

Published on

PLEASE SEE ALSO:
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-113-andrey-zakharov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-112-victor-nizovtsev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-111
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-110
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-109-michael-cheval
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-103-anatoly-timoshkin
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-100-alexei-antonov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue97-ilya-glazunov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-94-marc-chagall
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-77-zinaida-serebryakova
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-73-vicente-romero-redondo
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-72-sergio-cerchi
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-71-ingun-dahlin
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-69-gabriel-picart
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-68-jeanpierre-cassigneul
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue56-matthew-wong
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-55-goyo-dominguez
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-54-vladimir-volegov2
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-49-annael2
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-47-robert-kushner2
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-45-peter-mitchev2
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-41-monserrat-gudiol
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-39-xavier-veilhan
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-37-richard-edward-miller
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-30-nancy-cadogan-180957915
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-24-pedro-marzorati-178283230
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-18-angel-de-caceres-garcia
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-5-vincent
The work of Russian artist Marina Zakharova depicts a special world of plants and flowers. In fact, she works in a synthetic genre, in which are closely intertwined elements of landscape and still life. Contact of still life with a landscape and interior design – it is the style of the Renaissance. Reality and fantasy become alive in her work.

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shades of Blue 114 Marina Zakharova

  1. 1. 114
  2. 2. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 2011
  3. 3. Russian artist Marina Zakharova was born in 1965 in the beautiful old Russian city of Kostroma. She graduated from the Yaroslavl Art School in 1987. She is a Member of the Union of Artists of Russia. Since 1998 Marina Zakharova has been a permanent participant of Russian and foreign art exhibitions, including the International Plein Air in Germany, Poland and Greece. In 1998, she received an award from the President of Russia for creative achievement in art. Her beautiful paintings are mostly still life. Marina says that she paints the portraits of flowers, but not still life. Her paintings are in the collections of Kostroma Art Museum and private collections in Russia and abroad MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Summerflowers2003
  4. 4. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Wildflowers
  5. 5. The work of Russian artist Marina Zakharova depicts a special world of plants and flowers. In fact, she works in a synthetic genre, in which are closely intertwined elements of landscape and still life. Contact of still life with a landscape and interior design – it is the style of the Renaissance. Reality and fantasy become alive in her work.
  6. 6. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Apples 2006
  7. 7. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) At the cottage 2007
  8. 8. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) August 2007
  9. 9. MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Cornflowers1996 Autumn 2005
  10. 10. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Autumn bouquet 2001
  11. 11. MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Summerevening2002 Bells2013
  12. 12. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Bells 2008
  13. 13. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Birdie 2005
  14. 14. MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Ontheveranda,2008 Bells2000
  15. 15. MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Stilllifewithblueberries2010 BlueFlowers,2013
  16. 16. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) By evening 2011
  17. 17. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) By the evening 2005
  18. 18. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) By the evening 2006
  19. 19. Cafe-Garden2012 MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Cornflower2002
  20. 20. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflower Field 2000
  21. 21. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 2009
  22. 22. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 1999
  23. 23. Cornflowers 2006 Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Still life with wild strawberries, 2008
  24. 24. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Cornflowers 2014
  25. 25. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) July noon, 2007 Cornflowers, 1997
  26. 26. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) In the summer Summerday2006Mushroomtime2006
  27. 27. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) In the field 2002
  28. 28. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Forget-me-nots 2006
  29. 29. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Chapel in the rocks 2012
  30. 30. MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Gondolasatsunset2011
  31. 31. Inthemorningatsea2005InParikia2007 Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Venice. After the rain 2011
  32. 32. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Venice 2011
  33. 33. NightonParos2007Montenegro.Monasteryisland Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) On the veranda 2012
  34. 34. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Mediterranean 2012
  35. 35. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Sea breeze 2007
  36. 36. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Morning on the river 2002
  37. 37. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) In the village, 2005 Summer day, 2000
  38. 38. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) July afternoon, 2013 July day, 2002
  39. 39. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Sparrow 2010
  40. 40. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) May, 2009
  41. 41. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) October (triptych) 2000
  42. 42. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Still life with currant 2007
  43. 43. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Still life with peonies 2006 Still life with peonies
  44. 44. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer 2000
  45. 45. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer still life 2006 Rowan beads 2005 Still life with cherries 2005
  46. 46. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Landscape with cornflowers, 2003 Sun. Cornflower, 2001
  47. 47. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer 2002
  48. 48. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) The last days of summer
  49. 49. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) The last days of summer
  50. 50. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) Summer, 2013 Still life with cherries 2006
  51. 51. Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) June, July, August Triptych
  52. 52. MarinaZakharova(Russian,1965)Veil,2011
  53. 53. Text & Pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda 2020 Sound: Yuri Gulyaev - Wait for me; The sea is calling

×