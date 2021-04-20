Reading187

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elke Bassler (Germany digital art) Dancing above the clouds
Elke Bassler (Germany digital art) My diary
Elke Bassler (Germany digital art) My diary
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Alexei Antonov (Russian, 1957)
Ali Akbar Sadeghi (Iranian, 1937)
Ali Akbar Sadeghi (Iranian, 1937) Ali Asghar Tajvidi (Iran, 1948)
Ali Asghar Tajvidi (Iran, 1948)
Anastassija Archipowa (Russian, 1955) Book illustration
Andrew Kinsman (British self- taught artist and musician) The Reader 2017 The rendez- vous
Andrew Kinsman (British self-taught artist and musician) Any distraction will do
Andrew Kinsman (British self- taught artist and musician) Imola
Andrew Kinsman (British) Intrigued The onlooker
Andrew Kinsman (British self- taught artist and musician) Calling, 2016
Angela Betta Casale (Italia, 1954) Words are imaginary worlds
Alice Kent Stoddard (American, 1883– 1976) Alice on the chaise, 1930
Alice Kent Stoddard (American, 1883–1976) Reader An afternoon read
Alice Kent Stoddard (American, 1883–1976) Bedtime story
Alice Kent Stoddard (American, 1883–1976) Idle hours An afternoon read
Alice Kent Stoddard (American, 1883–1976) Portrait of a woman Portrait
Alice Kent Stoddard (American, 1883–1976) Portrait of Marion E. Thorpe Diller Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Alirez...
Anna Airy (British, 1882–1964) Spring birthday
Anna Airy (British, 1882–1964) Still life The reader
Anna Airy (British, 1882–1964) The Boat-Train Alderman Cyril Catchpole
Arezou Nik-Ahd (Iran, 1978)
Arezou Nik-Ahd (Iran, 1978)
Ehsan Salavati (Iran)
Ehsan Salavati (Iran) Reconciliation
Ehsan Salavati (Iran) Still life
Katie Swatland (American, 1981) F ire
Brian Dunlop (Australia, 1938- 2009) Girl studying Marina Zakharova (Russian,1965) On vacation, 2006
Christina Ramos (American) As life goes by
Christina Ramos (American) The letter
Christina Ramos (American) Chapter one Poetry
Constion (Romanian, Constantin Ionescu) Lalele şi clopoţei La lecture
Corneliu Baba (Romanian, 1906 - 1997) Femeie citind Jin Gao (China, 1933-2006) Reading 1982
Damian Lechoszest (Polish, 1976) Love letter
Damian Lechoszest (Polish, 1976) Verses by candlelight Sister's secret
Damian Lechoszest (Polish, 1976) Elizabeth's repose
David Croitor (Romanian, 1958)
David Croitor (Romanian, 1958)
David Croitor (Romanian, 1958)
David Croitor (Romanian, 1958)
David Croitor (Romanian, 1958)
David Croitor (Romanian, 1958)
Linda Lee Nelson (American, 1963) Reader
Text and pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu
“You don't have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them”.
Ray Bradbury

