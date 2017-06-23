Reading162 Roman Shustrov (Russian, 1959)

162162
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel 2012
Roman Shustrov Petersburg angel
Petersburg Angel is a small sculpture sitting on one of the benches in Izmailovsky Garden in Saint Petersburg Sculptor Rom...
Roman Shustrov was born (1959) in St. Petersburg, Russia and he is in love with his home city and his work. His genre is a...
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
The sculpture was created for the Symposium on Urban sculpture, organized by the Urban Planning and Architecture Committee...
Roman Shustrov graduated from the prestigious Repin Academy of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg in 1986. Since 1988 Shustrov st...
Roman Shustrov became a member of the Asociation of Russian Artists in 1998
According to the sculptor Roman Shustrov, the angel is a generalized character that has gathered in itself the images of o...
Touching and soulful 70-cm angel with big kind eyes meet visitors in the Izmailovo Park on Fontanka, near the Youth Theatre
The angel has an umbrella in one hand – giving us a tip of what to take with you when you go out in rainy St. Petersburg
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
Saint Petersburg Bronze Angel settled on a bench in Izmailovo park. He hides under an umbrella and reads a book – a real P...
According to Roman Shustrov, he dedicated the monument to the heroic generation, which survived not only a terrible civil ...
“Petersburg Angel” is a collective image of the old Leningrad generation from his childhood, “special media intelligence a...
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
Citizens and tourists use to put a coin on the lap of the angel – for good luck. Besides, the angel is a reminder of chari...
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
According to its author, Roman Shustrov, the angel symbolizes all the older generations who went through the wars, hunger ...
Roman Shustrov Petersburg Angel
Roman Shustrov is also a member of the International Organization of Doll Sculpture Artists (NIADA). His genre is a doll s...
RomanShustrov(Russian,1959)
RomanShustrov(Russian,1959)
In the Shustrov’s world, every doll sculpture is endowed with an individual character and personality. The artist doesn’t ...
Shustrov’s works can be found in private collections in Russia, Europe, and North America, some in the homes of internatio...
Text and pictures: Internet All  copyrights  belong to their  respective owners
    ×