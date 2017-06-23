Reading162 Roman Shustrov (Russian, 1959)

-
Roman Shustrov was born (1959) in St. Petersburg, Russia and he is in love with his home city and his work. His genre is a doll sculpture. His characters are always extraordinary. One of his angels - St. Petersburg’s one - is a nice old man, the other one wearing a pile is riding a bicycle.
Saint Petersburg Bronze Angel settled on a bench in Izmailovo park. He hides under an umbrella and reads a book – a real Petersburg resident – intellectual. According to Roman Shustrov, he dedicated the monument to the heroic generation, which survived not only a terrible civil war, but also the siege of Leningrad, the famine, the Great Patriotic War, Stalin’s repressions and other events they had to face. “Petersburg Angel” is a collective image of the old Leningrad generation from his childhood, “special media intelligence and spiritual culture.”
