Japan76 Kyoto18 Nijō Castle Ninomaru Palace

Nijo Castle (Nijōjō) was built in 1603 as the Kyoto residence of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Edo Period (1603...
The Ninomaru The Honmaru Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate) Karamon Gate
One walks through the Karamon gate just before the approach to Ninomaru Palace: Kurumayose is the entrance room in the Nin...
Ninomaru Palace: Kurumayose is the carriage entrance in the Ninomaru castle and the Tozamurai-no- ma (Retainers' Room) is ...
Ninomaru (Second Palace) means “outer defense”, and the heads of the castle like the shogun, or Japanese feudal lord, live...
Tozamurai-no-ma (Retainers' Room)
The 3300 square meter Ninomaru Palace consists of five connected separate buildings and is built almost entirely of Hinoki...
The decoration includes lavish quantities of gold leaf and elaborate wood carvings, intended to impress visitors with the ...
In Japan, the crane or tsuru, is a national treasure. It is the symbol of longevity and good luck because it was thought t...
Tsuru are also monogamous, therefore, often used for wedding decor. An example of this is seen on formal wedding kimonos, ...
There is a Japanese idiom that says, “tsuru no hito koe“, which literally translates as, “one word from the crane’, meanin...
That is how high the crane is regarded, no one questions his opinions
Another example of the crane used in Japanese culture is the 1,000 origami cranes called senba zuru. There are many versio...
© Sofia Hedell
Roof details Ninomaru Palace: Kurumayose (carriage entrance in the Ninomaru castle) and the Tozamurai-no-ma (Retainers' Ro...
Roof details Kurumayose and the Tozamurai-no-ma
A close up detail of the roof of the Ninomaru Palace, Nijo Castle (Nijo-jo)
Shikidai-no-ma (Reception Room)
Ohiroma-ichi-no- ma (Upper-Grand Chamber) Grand Audience Hall of Ninomaru Palace
Grand Audience Hall (Ohiroma) of Ninomaru Palace
Grand Audience Hall (Ohiroma- ichi-no- ma [Upper-Grand Chamber] of Ninomaru Palace
Grand Audience Hall (Ohiroma-ichi-no-ma) The castle is an excellent example of social control manifested in architectural ...
The ugusuisubari (nightingale floor) runs throughout the palace. More specifically, a corridor that follows along the peri...
Its construction consists of clamps and nails fitted to floorboards and crevice floor joints that support the boards. This...
Nightingale floors, or uguisubari (view from below) Nightingale Floor was also used in other samurai residences, temples a...
Ohiroma-yon-no-ma (Fourth Grand Chamber) It is said that this was the place weapons were stored when the shogun proceeded ...
Ohiroma-yon-no-ma
Ohiroma-yon-no-ma This room was used primarily as a storeroom for weapons. It was actually a protocol for visiting warrior...
Upon first glance, pine trees are an overwhelming theme. The thick trunks are meant to personify great strength and some o...
Third Chamber and Willow Room, viewed from the Second Chamber. Roju-no-ma (Ministers Offices) are a total of 3 rooms. From...
Imperial Messenger's Chamber, dais at east end. Unfortunately, taking photographs is not allowed inside Nijo Castle due to...
Kuroshoin (Second room)
The Ninomaru (outer fortress) Palace features a typical warrior Shoin style in the Momoyama period. The Shoin style takes ...
6 building form a diagonal line from southeast to northwest, continuing from the Kurumayose (entranceway), Tozamurai (guar...
Text: Internet Pictures: Internet Sanda Foişoreanu Copyright: All the images belong to their authors Presentation: Sanda F...
Japan76 Kyoto18 Nijō Castle Ninomaru Palace

Nijō Castle is a flatland castle in Kyoto, Japan. The castle consists of two concentric rings (Kuruwa) of fortifications, the Ninomaru Palace, the ruins of the Honmaru Palace, various support buildings and several gardens. It is one of the seventeen Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto which have been designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.
The Ninomaru (outer fortress) Palace features a typical warrior Shoin style in the Momoyama period. The Shoin style takes its origin from Buddhist abbot's house structures.
Measuring 3,300 square meters, the palace proper consists of five building units: the Entrance, Waiting Area, Reception, Inner Audience Chamber and Shogun's Quarters. In total, the palace has 33 rooms or 800 tatami mats.

  • There is also the chodai-gamai (body guard room) that has the thick orange ropes attached to the sliding doors. The shogun’s special guard stood at the ready in the case of an assassination attempt.
  • Ohiroma-ichi-no-ma [Upper-Grand Chamber] This was the room from which the shogun addressed the tozama daimyo. It is slightly bigger (48 tatami mats) than the Lower-Grand Chamber, and there are a few other touches meant to illustrate the shogun’s status. If you look closely, you will see the floor the shogun sits on is slightly raised. As well, if you look at the roof above him, the roof is slightly raised too. These two subtle differences illustrate the status of the person in this room to be higher than those in the Lower-Grand Chamber. Other noticeable features of this room coincide with the prominent warrior type Shoin style décor characteristic in the Momoyama period. In the far back, there is a tsuke-shoin (attached study) and a tokonoma (alcove) with a chigai-dana (staggered shelves). There is also the chodai-gamai (body guard room) that has the thick orange ropes attached to the sliding doors. The shogun’s special guard stood at the ready in the case of an assassination attempt.
    • Japan76 Kyoto18 Nijō Castle Ninomaru Palace

    1. 1. Nijo Castle (Nijōjō) was built in 1603 as the Kyoto residence of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Edo Period (1603- 1867). His grandson Iemitsu completed and expanded it. After the Tokugawa Shogunate fell in 1867, Nijo Castle was used as an imperial palace for a while before being donated to the city and opened up to the public as a historic site. Nijo Castle can be divided into three areas: the Honmaru (main circle of defense), the Ninomaru (secondary circle of defense) and some gardens that encircle the Honmaru and Ninomaru
    2. 2. The Ninomaru The Honmaru Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate) Karamon Gate
    3. 3. One walks through the Karamon gate just before the approach to Ninomaru Palace: Kurumayose is the entrance room in the Ninomaru castle and the Tozamurai-no-ma (Retainers' Room) is behind it
    4. 4. Ninomaru Palace: Kurumayose is the carriage entrance in the Ninomaru castle and the Tozamurai-no- ma (Retainers' Room) is behind it
    5. 5. Ninomaru (Second Palace) means “outer defense”, and the heads of the castle like the shogun, or Japanese feudal lord, lived here, so they could be best prepared for emergency in battle
    6. 6. Tozamurai-no-ma (Retainers' Room)
    7. 7. The 3300 square meter Ninomaru Palace consists of five connected separate buildings and is built almost entirely of Hinoki cypress
    8. 8. The decoration includes lavish quantities of gold leaf and elaborate wood carvings, intended to impress visitors with the power and wealth of the shoguns Carriage Entrance, wood carving over the central lintel
    9. 9. In Japan, the crane or tsuru, is a national treasure. It is the symbol of longevity and good luck because it was thought to have a life span of a thousand years
    10. 10. Tsuru are also monogamous, therefore, often used for wedding decor. An example of this is seen on formal wedding kimonos, and the uchikake, a decorative kimono that goes over the actual kimono, where beautiful images of tsuru are often embroidered
    11. 11. There is a Japanese idiom that says, “tsuru no hito koe“, which literally translates as, “one word from the crane’, meaning the “voice of authority”, the one who has the final word that isn’t challenged
    12. 12. That is how high the crane is regarded, no one questions his opinions
    13. 13. Another example of the crane used in Japanese culture is the 1,000 origami cranes called senba zuru. There are many versions of her story but today people of Japanese ancestry as well as many others, carry on the tradition of folding 1,000 cranes in hopes of health, happiness, and peace. There is a memorial statue of Sadako at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with her holding a single crane
    14. 14. © Sofia Hedell
    15. 15. Roof details Ninomaru Palace: Kurumayose (carriage entrance in the Ninomaru castle) and the Tozamurai-no-ma (Retainers' Room) behind it
    16. 16. Roof details Kurumayose and the Tozamurai-no-ma
    17. 17. A close up detail of the roof of the Ninomaru Palace, Nijo Castle (Nijo-jo)
    18. 18. Shikidai-no-ma (Reception Room)
    19. 19. Ohiroma-ichi-no- ma (Upper-Grand Chamber) Grand Audience Hall of Ninomaru Palace
    20. 20. Grand Audience Hall (Ohiroma) of Ninomaru Palace
    21. 21. Grand Audience Hall (Ohiroma- ichi-no- ma [Upper-Grand Chamber] of Ninomaru Palace
    22. 22. Grand Audience Hall (Ohiroma-ichi-no-ma) The castle is an excellent example of social control manifested in architectural space. Low-ranking visitors were received in the outer regions of the Ninomaru, whereas high-ranking visitors were shown the more subtle inner chambers
    23. 23. The ugusuisubari (nightingale floor) runs throughout the palace. More specifically, a corridor that follows along the perimeter of the palace is fitted with floorboards that sqeak when treaded upon
    24. 24. Its construction consists of clamps and nails fitted to floorboards and crevice floor joints that support the boards. This technology represented a sophisticated alarm system alerting the residence to intruders and their location within the palace
    25. 25. Nightingale floors, or uguisubari (view from below) Nightingale Floor was also used in other samurai residences, temples and shrines. In the corridor, you will notice painted images on the roof above you. Most of the designs are not original. It appears they were painted over sometime in the Meiji period. If you look carefully, you will also see a mixture of chrysanthemum and hollyhock emblems scattered throughout. The 3 hollyhock pedals symbolize the Tokugawa clan. Emperor Meiji was represented by the chrysanthemum.
    26. 26. Ohiroma-yon-no-ma (Fourth Grand Chamber) It is said that this was the place weapons were stored when the shogun proceeded to the capital. The sliding door paintings feature a hawk on an old pine tree. It is said these were made by Kano Tanyu.
    27. 27. Ohiroma-yon-no-ma
    28. 28. Ohiroma-yon-no-ma This room was used primarily as a storeroom for weapons. It was actually a protocol for visiting warriors to hand over their katana (long swords) upon entry and kept here
    29. 29. Upon first glance, pine trees are an overwhelming theme. The thick trunks are meant to personify great strength and some of the branches stretch as much as 11 metres across the fusuma-e (fusuma are the vertical rectangular panels which can slide from side to side to redefine spaces within a room, or act as doors)
    30. 30. Third Chamber and Willow Room, viewed from the Second Chamber. Roju-no-ma (Ministers Offices) are a total of 3 rooms. From right to left, the rooms are named after each room’s characteristic images. The first one is referred to as “Room of wild geese”, and together the second and third rooms are referred to as “Room of willows and herons. “
    31. 31. Imperial Messenger's Chamber, dais at east end. Unfortunately, taking photographs is not allowed inside Nijo Castle due to the fragility of the artwork. The images which show the inside of the castle are postal cards
    32. 32. Kuroshoin (Second room)
    33. 33. The Ninomaru (outer fortress) Palace features a typical warrior Shoin style in the Momoyama period. The Shoin style takes its origin from Buddhist abbot's house structures. Measuring 3,300 square meters, the palace proper consists of five building units: the Entrance, Waiting Area, Reception, Inner Audience Chamber and Shogun's Quarters. In total, the palace has 33 rooms or 800 tatami mats. Japanese cypress wood, considered as a building material of finest quality for Japanese houses, is abundantly used for almost every part of the buildings. The paintings on the sliding doors (Fusuma doors) and walls of each room are masterpieces by great contemporary artists of the famous Kanō School. The rooms are decorated with a sophisticated set of Shoin style decoration items including beautifully-carved transoms, chic tokonoma alcoves, decorative doors, and even nail head covers using an auspicious flower design. The palace buildings are listed as a National Treasure by the Japanese Government. Plan of Ninomaru Palace
    34. 34. 6 building form a diagonal line from southeast to northwest, continuing from the Kurumayose (entranceway), Tozamurai (guard house), Shikidai (reception room), Ohiroma (great hall), Sotetsu-no-ma (a room of cycad), Kuro-Shoin (a study room painted with black lacquer), and the Shiro-Shoin (a study made of plain wood). Each are representatives of a samurai’s house building style, Bukefushoinzukuri,in the Momoyama period(1573-1603). The total floor space of the buildings is 3,300 squared metres, and includes 33 rooms and over 800 tatami mats
    35. 35. Text: Internet Pictures: Internet Sanda Foişoreanu Copyright: All the images belong to their authors Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda Sound: Japanese Instrumental Music 2016

