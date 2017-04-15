Japan76 Kyoto18 Nijō Castle Ninomaru Palace

Nijō Castle is a flatland castle in Kyoto, Japan. The castle consists of two concentric rings (Kuruwa) of fortifications, the Ninomaru Palace, the ruins of the Honmaru Palace, various support buildings and several gardens. It is one of the seventeen Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto which have been designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

The Ninomaru (outer fortress) Palace features a typical warrior Shoin style in the Momoyama period. The Shoin style takes its origin from Buddhist abbot's house structures.

Measuring 3,300 square meters, the palace proper consists of five building units: the Entrance, Waiting Area, Reception, Inner Audience Chamber and Shogun's Quarters. In total, the palace has 33 rooms or 800 tatami mats.

