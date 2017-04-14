Japan75 Kyoto17, Nijō Castle Karamon gate

YOU CAN WATCH THIS PRESENTATION IN MUSIC HERE:

Nijō Castle is a flatland castle in Kyoto, Japan. The castle consists of two concentric rings (Kuruwa) of fortifications, the Ninomaru Palace, the ruins of the Honmaru Palace, various support buildings and several gardens. It is one of the seventeen Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto which have been designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.



One walks through the Kara-mon-Chinese style gate just before the approach to Ninomaru Palace. The elegantly curl shaped part of the roof is borrowed from Chinese temple architecture and referred to as Kara-gable. Together with the Kara-mon’s coloufrul carvings and gold plated metal fixtures, Kara-mon is considered to be a distinctive artistic relic of the Momoyama period (1573-1615). The gate itself actually originates from the Fushimi Palace and was later transferred here. It was generally used to receive Imperial messengers and also referred to as the “Imperial Messenger Gate.” Similar to this one, Nishi Honganji and Toyokuni Toyokuni Shrine are said to be only a few other select places to have Imperial Messenger Gates.

