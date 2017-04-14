Japan75 Kyoto17, Nijō Castle Karamon gate

Nijo Castle (Nijōjō) was built in 1603 as the Kyoto residence of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Edo Period (1603...
Kyoto Nijo-Jo Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate)
Kyoto Nijo-Jo Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate)
Nijo Castle can be divided into three areas: the Honmaru (main circle of defense), the Ninomaru (secondary circle of defense) and some gardens that encircle the Honmaru and Ninomaru
The turret of the south-eastern corner
Nijo-Jo Castle Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate) and the guard station The gate’s roof is constructed of tiles in hip-and...
Nijo-Jo Castle Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate) and the guard station
The entire castle grounds and the Honmaru are surrounded by stone walls and moats
Ninomaru Chinese-style gate, Karamon Gate
Details of tiled roof with embossed end tiles Palace roof detail Palace roof detail
Nijo Castle (NijoJO) was belonged to the Imperial House and was given to the city of Kyoto in October 1939. 1952 According...
The karamon or karakado is a type of gate seen in Japanese architecture. It is characterized by the usage of karahafu, an ...
Ceiling. It is adorned with an abundance of engravings
One walks through the Karamon gate just before the approach to Ninomaru Palace. The gate itself actually originates from t...
Although kara can  be  translated  as  meaning  "China"  or  "Tang",  this  type  of  roof with undulating  bargeboards  f...
 It  was  named  thus  because  the word kara could also mean  "noble"  or  "elegant",  and  was  often  added  to  names ...
Initially,  the karahafu was  used  only  in  temples  and  aristocratic  gateways,  but  starting  from  the  beginning  ...
The karamon entrance  was  reserved for the shogun during  his onari visits  to  the  retainer,  or  for  the  reception  ...
Karamon would  later  become  a  means  to  proclaim  the  prestige  of  a  building  and  functioned as a symbol of both ...
Ninomaru Palace:  Kurumayose is  the entrance  room in the  Ninomaru castle  and the  Toozamurai is  behind it
The rear of Karamon gate
The gabled roof, supported on four pillars, displays wave-like curves (kara-hafu) on the front and rear, and is shingled w...
Nijo Castle's  Karamon Gate  hints at the  splendour of  Momoyama- period culture.  Nijo Castle  symbolised the  Tokugawa ...
Finely crafted  carvings over  the pent-roof,  exquisite metal  trimmings, and  other decorative  features form  part of t...
Text: Internet Pictures: Sanda Foişoreanu Internet Copyright: All the images belong to their authors Presentation: Sanda F...
Japan75 Kyoto17, Nijō Castle Karamon gate

YOU CAN WATCH THIS PRESENTATION IN MUSIC HERE:
http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/michaelasanda-3105017-japan75-kyoto17/
Nijō Castle is a flatland castle in Kyoto, Japan. The castle consists of two concentric rings (Kuruwa) of fortifications, the Ninomaru Palace, the ruins of the Honmaru Palace, various support buildings and several gardens. It is one of the seventeen Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto which have been designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

One walks through the Kara-mon-Chinese style gate just before the approach to Ninomaru Palace. The elegantly curl shaped part of the roof is borrowed from Chinese temple architecture and referred to as Kara-gable. Together with the Kara-mon’s coloufrul carvings and gold plated metal fixtures, Kara-mon is considered to be a distinctive artistic relic of the Momoyama period (1573-1615). The gate itself actually originates from the Fushimi Palace and was later transferred here. It was generally used to receive Imperial messengers and also referred to as the “Imperial Messenger Gate.” Similar to this one, Nishi Honganji and Toyokuni Toyokuni Shrine are said to be only a few other select places to have Imperial Messenger Gates.

    1. 1. Nijo Castle (Nijōjō) was built in 1603 as the Kyoto residence of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Edo Period (1603- 1867). His grandson Iemitsu completed and expanded it. After the Tokugawa Shogunate fell in 1867, Nijo Castle was used as an imperial palace for a while before being donated to the city and opened up to the public as a historic site. Its palace buildings are arguably the best surviving examples of castle palace architecture of Japan's feudal era, and the castle was designated a UNESCO world heritage site in 1994
    4. 4. Theturretofthesouth-easterncorner Nijo Castle can be divided into three areas: the Honmaru (main circle of defense), the Ninomaru (secondary circle of defense) and some gardens that encircle the Honmaru and Ninomaru The Honmaru The Ninomaru
    5. 5. The turret of the south-eastern corner
    6. 6. Nijo-Jo Castle Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate) and the guard station The gate’s roof is constructed of tiles in hip-and-gable fashion, with gables of latticework, and the ridge of the roof is adorned with Shachihoko (a traditional dolphin-like fish). It is formed by a roofed passage that goes between the stonewalls of the Yagura-mon gate with a gate below
    7. 7. Guard station at Nijo-Jo Castle, East Facing GateNijo-Jo Castle Higashi-Ote-Mon (East Facing Gate) and the guard station
    8. 8. The entire castle grounds and the Honmaru are surrounded by stone walls and moats
    9. 9. Ninomaru Chinese-style gate, Karamon Gate
    10. 10. Details of tiled roof with embossed end tiles Palace roof detail Palace roof detail
    11. 11. Nijo Castle (NijoJO) was belonged to the Imperial House and was given to the city of Kyoto in October 1939. 1952 According to the establishment of the Law for the Protection of Cultural Properties, six buildings of the Ninomaru palace are made National Treasures and 22 buildings including the Honmaru palace and corner turrets receive the designation of important cultural property
    12. 12. The karamon or karakado is a type of gate seen in Japanese architecture. It is characterized by the usage of karahafu, an undulating bargeboard peculiar to Japan. Karamon are often used at the entrances of Japanese castles, Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, and have historically been a symbol of authority
    13. 13. Ceiling. It is adorned with an abundance of engravings
    14. 14. One walks through the Karamon gate just before the approach to Ninomaru Palace. The gate itself actually originates from the Fushimi Palace and was later transferred here
    15. 15. Although kara can  be  translated  as  meaning  "China"  or  "Tang",  this  type  of  roof with undulating  bargeboards  first  appeared  during  the  late Heian 
    16. 16.  It  was  named  thus  because  the word kara could also mean  "noble"  or  "elegant",  and  was  often  added  to  names  of  objects  considered  grand  or  intricate regardless of origin
    17. 17. Initially,  the karahafu was  used  only  in  temples  and  aristocratic  gateways,  but  starting  from  the  beginning  of  the Azuchi- Momoyama period, it became an  important architectural element in  the  construction  of  a daimyo's  mansions and castles
    18. 18. The karamon entrance  was  reserved for the shogun during  his onari visits  to  the  retainer,  or  for  the  reception  of  the  emperor  at  shogunate  establishments Imperial Seal of Japan
    19. 19. Karamon would  later  become  a  means  to  proclaim  the  prestige  of  a  building  and  functioned as a symbol of both  religious  and  secular  architecture. In  the Tokugawa  shogunate, the karamon gates  were  a  powerful  symbol  of  authority  reflected  in  architecture Imperial Seal of Japan
    20. 20. Ninomaru Palace:  Kurumayose is  the entrance  room in the  Ninomaru castle  and the  Toozamurai is  behind it
    21. 21. The rear of Karamon gate
    22. 22. The gabled roof, supported on four pillars, displays wave-like curves (kara-hafu) on the front and rear, and is shingled with cypress
    23. 23. Nijo Castle's  Karamon Gate  hints at the  splendour of  Momoyama- period culture.  Nijo Castle  symbolised the  Tokugawa  shogunate's  authority in Kyoto.
    24. 24. Finely crafted  carvings over  the pent-roof,  exquisite metal  trimmings, and  other decorative  features form  part of this  magnificent  spectacle of  Momoyama  culture
    25. 25. Text: Internet Pictures: Sanda Foişoreanu Internet Copyright: All the images belong to their authors Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda Sound: Rimi Natsukawa - Shima Uta 2016

    ×