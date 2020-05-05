Successfully reported this slideshow.
A1A Movers and Storage provides exclusive moving and relocation as well as white glove services locally in any of our premium locations Florida. We are the best movers in Florida offer outstanding customer service, quality control, and real time tracking of your move with a high level of excellence to make your next long-distance move as stress-free and efficient as possible. Visit us today or call our toll free number at 877-212-6682.

  1. 1. THINGS TO DO BEFORE MOVING TO YOUR NEW HOUSE Moving day is never 100% stress-free; however planning it well can go a long way in ensuring that it does not turn out to be too bad either. Listed below are some of the tasks that you must do in advance to make your move as stress-free as it could be. • Calling your internet service provider and utility company to turn off the services at your old residence & reconnect them in your new house at whatever date seems suitable. • Update friends & family about your new contact information • Notify the post office about your new address • Update your address on your bank details, electoral roll, all superannuation funds, etc.
  2. 2. CHOOSE A1A MOVERS TO HAVE A SEAMLESS MOVE! • Established in 2010, A1A Movers is one of the leading local & long distance moving companies in Florida with over twenty-five years of combined experience. • Their excellent reputation in the moving industry speaks volumes about the quality of moving services they have been providing to their customers. • They have successfully completed more than 20, 000 moves (both residential and commercial) since their founding.
  3. 3. WHAT SETS THEM APART FROM OTHER MOVING COMPANIES IN FLORIDA? • They have the best movers in Florida that are fully screened, licensed and insured, and frequently educated. • They use the most advanced technology to provide real time customer experience. • They have a fleet of well-maintained trucks to safely move your belongings to your new house/office. • They use Masonite for marble floors to protect luxury homes. • They utilize state-of-the-art equipment to speed up the moving process.
  4. 4. REQUEST A QUOTE NOW! • To get started with planning your move with A1A Movers, request a quote today! • Dial our toll free number 877-212-6682 • Visit our website www.a1amovers.com
  5. 5. Thank You A1A Movers

