SMART STEP Project: SE 8th Street & Brickell Avenue

Feb. 04, 2022
Government & Nonprofit

The Miami-Dade TPO Urban Mobility Task Force SMART Street Transportation Enhancements Program (STEP) project, located at SE 8th Street & Brickell Avenue, has been implemented. The objective of this SMART STEP project was to enhance and prioritize pedestrian safety and mobility at this high pedestrian demand intersection. Enhancements included the installation of a scramble crosswalk and upgrades to signage at the intersection. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Six led the design and construction of the improvements, while the scramble crosswalk portion involved interagency coordination between FDOT District Six, the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW), and the Miami-Dade TPO. This project highlights innovation and accelerated project implementation to increase connectivity and enhance safety for pedestrians in Miami-Dade County.

SMART STEP Project: SE 8th Street & Brickell Avenue

  1. 1. SE 8th Street & Brickell Avenue Scramble Crosswalk Before and After
  2. 2.  The objective of this SMART STEP project was to enhance and prioritize pedestrian safety and mobility at this high pedestrian demand intersection.  Enhancements included the installation of a scramble crosswalk and upgrades to signage at the intersection.  The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Six led the design and construction of the improvements, while the scramble crosswalk portion involved interagency coordination between FDOT District Six, the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW), and the Miami- Dade TPO.  This project highlights innovation and accelerated project implementation to increase connectivity and enhance safety for pedestrians in Miami-Dade County. SE 8th Street & Brickell Avenue
  3. 3. Before
  4. 4. Before
  5. 5. After
  6. 6. After
  7. 7. After
  8. 8. After
  9. 9. After
  10. 10. Learn more at www.miamidadetpo.org

