EXECUTIVE AGILITY TO BE ABLE TO RESPOND EFFECTIVELY IN CHAOS Mia Horrigan – ZXM Partner and Co-Founder Nat Tanner – Commer...
EXECUTIVE AGILITY None of us could have predicated the last month…… • Living in a state of chaos • Ability to respond to c...
EXECUTIVE AGILITY Agenda • Top Five concerns for Executives and how to address them • Case study of pivoting and reinventi...
TOP FIVE CONCERNS FOR EXECUTIVES 1. Pivoting to new and changing priorities 2. Maintaining productivity and delivery 3. Re...
1. PIVOTING TO NEW AND CHANGING PRIORITIES Review new vs existing Rapid decision making Assess capability and capacity Rei...
RAPID PIVOT – CASE STUDY • Essential Services • Maintain continuity • Process change and comms • Marketing
PIVOTING TO NEW AND CHANGING PRIORITIES How far do you go with decentralising for decision making in times of chaos?
PIVOTING TO NEW AND CHANGING PRIORITIES How does choice of decentralisation relate to team’s maturity?
PRIORITISING DELIVERY For that cost is the business value still there?
WHAT IS THE COST OF DELAY? Direct Value Indirect ValueUrgency Opportunity Enablement/ Risk Reduction Time CriticalityBusin...
2. MAINTAINING PRODUCTIVITY AND DELIVERY Guidance for remote working Identify issues early Expedite feedback Assess teams ...
REMOTE GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT
REMOTE TEAM SUCCESS Factors associated with Google's Project Aristotle and Amy Edmondson's Psychological Safety are some k...
ASSESS TEAM REMOTENESS PRODUCTIVITY • Agile IQ® – Uses A2I, T2M and agility factors: self organisation, agile values, cont...
FACTORS FOR REMOTE TEAM PERFORMANCE Sharedpurpose Clearstructure Goalclarity Dependability Team commitment Are they a team...
HIGHLIGHTED TEAMS AT RISK
AGILE IQ® - TEAM ASSESSMENTS • Predicative tool to assess risk before delivery stalls • Identifies teams most at risk to t...
AGILE IQ® - TEAM ASSESSMENTS New Assessment New Improvement My Goals Agile IQ Team: Batman Program: Justice League Date la...
TARGET COACHING TO MATURITY AND CONTEXT
AGILE IQ® – TEAM ASSESSMENTS • Intelligent coaching recommendations • Team learning pathways • Launch and manage improveme...
3. TRANSPARENCY OF WORK IN PROGRESS Visual boards and tools Visualise decisions and issues Expedite feedback loops Maintai...
PROGRAM PORTFOLIO VISUALISATION
VISUAL TOOLS THAT COLLABORATE
4. REMAINING CONNECTED AND ENGAGED Use channels that engage Create cross team sharing Daily Scrum Online social team activ...
EFFECTIVENESS OF COMMUNICATION Face to Face Video Conferencing Group Chat Phone Call/IM/SMS Unaddressed Documents (bulk em...
STAYING CONNECTED MATTERS Deliver virtual short training sessions Schedule virtual coffee breaks as a team Quick virtual c...
5. DIVERTING + REDEPLOYING PEOPLE TO CHANGING PRIORITIES Assess capacity Rapid re-team set up Identify skills gaps Onboard...
HUMAN FACTORS Decision to redeploy, stand down or redistribute people has real impacts on working lives and mental health ...
RAPID TEAM SETUP WITH MINIMAL DISRUPTION
A + B = CACTIONS BEHAVIOURS CULTURE
EXECUTIVE AGILITY • Most enterprises struggle with faster time to market and ability to innovate • Their troubles are furt...
EXECUTIVE AGILITY • Assess Agility zenexmachina.com/agile-iq-assess-your-agility/ • Webinar Slides zenexmachina.com/execut...
  1. 1. EXECUTIVE AGILITY TO BE ABLE TO RESPOND EFFECTIVELY IN CHAOS Mia Horrigan – ZXM Partner and Co-Founder Nat Tanner – Commercial Agile Advocate
  2. 2. EXECUTIVE AGILITY None of us could have predicated the last month…… • Living in a state of chaos • Ability to respond to change over 'following a plan’ • Rapidly change the products or services we 'traditionally' brought to market • Whole workforces transitioned to remote working • Reinvent ourselves at lightning speed to stay relevant and actually survive
  3. 3. EXECUTIVE AGILITY Agenda • Top Five concerns for Executives and how to address them • Case study of pivoting and reinventing business model overnight • Case study on productivity and remote working • What Leaders can do to support teams
  4. 4. TOP FIVE CONCERNS FOR EXECUTIVES 1. Pivoting to new and changing priorities 2. Maintaining productivity and delivery 3. Reduction in transparency and visibility of work in progress 4. Remaining connected and ensuring comms channel support engagement 5. Diverting and Re-deploying people to new and changing priorities
  5. 5. 1. PIVOTING TO NEW AND CHANGING PRIORITIES Review new vs existing Rapid decision making Assess capability and capacity Reinvent and action Focus on value
  6. 6. RAPID PIVOT – CASE STUDY • Essential Services • Maintain continuity • Process change and comms • Marketing
  7. 7. PIVOTING TO NEW AND CHANGING PRIORITIES How far do you go with decentralising for decision making in times of chaos?
  8. 8. PIVOTING TO NEW AND CHANGING PRIORITIES How does choice of decentralisation relate to team’s maturity?
  9. 9. PRIORITISING DELIVERY For that cost is the business value still there?
  10. 10. WHAT IS THE COST OF DELAY? Direct Value Indirect ValueUrgency Opportunity Enablement/ Risk Reduction Time CriticalityBusiness Value Digital service take up • Clients moved to digital services • Growth in digital transactions • Take up of software Enhanced user experience • Process simplification • Fir for purpose • Tailored to user • Easier to comply • Red tape reduction Cost savings • Cost to support • Cost to manage exceptions • Internal efficiency Cross business line benefits Non discretionary • Legislative • Public announcements • External commitments Customer satisfaction • Critical pain point • Peak period interaction • Service effectiveness Investment priorities • Strategic initiatives • Dependencies • Other programs and projects Competitor landscape • First to market pressures Reputation enhancement Organisational alignment Channel strategy • Streamlining services • Reduction of non preferred channels • Emerging opportunity Service improvement /Innovation • Consistent customer experience • Security and Privacy • Service re-use • Technology evolution • Scalability and future flexibility • System optimisation • Speed to market
  11. 11. 2. MAINTAINING PRODUCTIVITY AND DELIVERY Guidance for remote working Identify issues early Expedite feedback Assess teams at risk Support tools
  12. 12. REMOTE GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT
  13. 13. REMOTE TEAM SUCCESS Factors associated with Google's Project Aristotle and Amy Edmondson's Psychological Safety are some key factors that enable a team to be successful when they work remotely.
  14. 14. ASSESS TEAM REMOTENESS PRODUCTIVITY • Agile IQ® – Uses A2I, T2M and agility factors: self organisation, agile values, continuous improvement and sprinting • Based on team psychology, behaviour, organisational culture, and modern team effectiveness • Wondered whether we could use this to assess and predict remote team performance • So we ran an experiment…..
  15. 15. FACTORS FOR REMOTE TEAM PERFORMANCE Sharedpurpose Clearstructure Goalclarity Dependability Team commitment Are they a team or individuals working as a group? What are the rules by which they deliver as a team? Why is the work they’re doing valuable? Can they depend on each other to deliver to deadlines? We’re all have social needs, if these aren’t taken care of then team productivity can suffer Is the team collectively committed to each other, to quality and delivery Connectedness
  16. 16. HIGHLIGHTED TEAMS AT RISK
  17. 17. AGILE IQ® - TEAM ASSESSMENTS • Predicative tool to assess risk before delivery stalls • Identifies teams most at risk to target teams that need support to self-organise • Develop customised coaching plans to uplift their capability My Teams John Smith Joined October 14 2012 Batman My Teams Green Lantern Nighthawk Robin Supergirl Superman ... Add a team New Assessment New Improvement My Goals Agile IQ Distributed teams at risk Program: Justice League AgileIQ Clearstructure Goalclarity Dependability DecentralisationofDecision-Making Sharedpurpose Connectedness Teamcommitment Batm an 137 70% 67% 69% 68% 69% 70% 69% Superm an 121 61% 59% 61% 59% 60% 63% 60% Green Lantern 133 69% 66% 68% 65% 65% 69% 67% Martian Manhunter 131 67% 64% 68% 64% 64% 65% 65% Robin 130 66% 64% 67% 66% 65% 67% 67% Nightwing 133 67% 67% 68% 66% 67% 67% 67% Hawkm an 123 63% 62% 64% 58% 58% 60% 60% Cyborg 173 86% 86% 86% 85% 86% 86% 86% Aquam an 16 9 87% 86% 85% 80% 82% 83% 80% Lex Luthor 8 1 41% 40% 43% 40% 40% 41% 42% Successful distributed teams require a level of self-organisation. These are teams to watch and coach.
  18. 18. AGILE IQ® - TEAM ASSESSMENTS New Assessment New Improvement My Goals Agile IQ Team: Batman Program: Justice League Date last assessed: 7 Sept 2019 Agile IQ 12 up since 9/16 % Goal: 144 Self-organisation 50% +12% Agile values Continuous improvement Sprinting 52 59 62% % % +3% +9% +2% 112 50% 65-75% Self-organisation Supporting self-organisationand empowering teams to deliver value is criticalto good agility. 3% from last assessment Coaching the Product Owner: 45% (+2%) Clear structure: 50% (-3%) Goal clarity: 30% (+5%) Smaller work batches: 55% (+2%) Coaching team members: 53% (0%) Dependability: 45% (+10%) 59% ContinuousImprovement 56-66% Ability to innovate requires acknowledgingthere is always room to improve and to be active in learning and taking time out for experimentation. Area for focus: Metrics-driven + 6% from last assessment 62% Sprinting 65-75% Rapid, incremental delivery in short work cycles is key to improvingspeed to market and ability to learn, pivot and innovate. Area for focus: Backlog health + 5% from last assessment My team vs Program Sprinting Mar Apr May Jun Aug Sept 70% Average for Program 62% You Today 50%7 Sept 70% 65%2 Aug 60% 45%2 Jun 61% 48%8 May 45% • Assess teams agile culture and mindset • Understand focus areas • Compare teams to others of a similar age • Compare teams to others in a program • See trends for improvements in key agile factors
  19. 19. TARGET COACHING TO MATURITY AND CONTEXT
  20. 20. AGILE IQ® – TEAM ASSESSMENTS • Intelligent coaching recommendations • Team learning pathways • Launch and manage improvement initiatives • Integrate metrics from Evidence Based Management 50% Self-organisation Metrics + New Improvement Goal No goal set for: Self-organisation Learning Activities Set activities for: Coaching the Product Owner Challenge Improve: Self-organisation + + ___% ShareAdd another challenge Return to Dashboard 12% improvement in Servant Leadership 40% left to go 16% improvement in Time to Market (T2M) 30% left to go 12% improvement in self- organisation 30% left to go 10% improvement in bugs and defects 20% left to go My Goals .. New Assessment New Improvement My Goals Set a Goal Servant Leadership Metric Servant Leadership Agile Culture Sprinting Continuous Improvement Mean Cycle Time # User Stories/PBIs Done # Bugs in production Mean time to repair Velocity Current Score 50%
  21. 21. 3. TRANSPARENCY OF WORK IN PROGRESS Visual boards and tools Visualise decisions and issues Expedite feedback loops Maintain good agile practice Video always on .
  22. 22. PROGRAM PORTFOLIO VISUALISATION
  23. 23. VISUAL TOOLS THAT COLLABORATE
  24. 24. 4. REMAINING CONNECTED AND ENGAGED Use channels that engage Create cross team sharing Daily Scrum Online social team activities Double down on comms
  25. 25. EFFECTIVENESS OF COMMUNICATION Face to Face Video Conferencing Group Chat Phone Call/IM/SMS Unaddressed Documents (bulk email/posters) Written addressed Documents (email, letters) Richer Medium Leaner Medium More Effective Less Effective Phone Conferencing
  26. 26. STAYING CONNECTED MATTERS Deliver virtual short training sessions Schedule virtual coffee breaks as a team Quick virtual catch ups to share anything that matters Get together to brainstorm ideas and solve problems
  27. 27. 5. DIVERTING + REDEPLOYING PEOPLE TO CHANGING PRIORITIES Assess capacity Rapid re-team set up Identify skills gaps Onboard, induct, train Leaders comm change
  28. 28. HUMAN FACTORS Decision to redeploy, stand down or redistribute people has real impacts on working lives and mental health • Reduced team capacity (carer and unplanned) • Overburdened teams and deadlines • Change fatigue • Unsustainable pace • Decreased team performance and productivity
  29. 29. RAPID TEAM SETUP WITH MINIMAL DISRUPTION
  30. 30. A + B = CACTIONS BEHAVIOURS CULTURE
  31. 31. EXECUTIVE AGILITY • Most enterprises struggle with faster time to market and ability to innovate • Their troubles are further compounded when managing remote teams • The key to successful business agility is in frameworks that support people and their interactions, not just implementing a digital tool
  32. 32. EXECUTIVE AGILITY • Assess Agility zenexmachina.com/agile-iq-assess-your-agility/ • Webinar Slides zenexmachina.com/executive-agility-webinar/ • Zen Ex Machina Blog zenexmachina.com/blog/ • Virtual Training Courses zenexmachina.com/training/

