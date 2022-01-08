Contact lenses Myths and Facts

Contact lens myth and facts. Myth: If water is pure enough to drink, then it’s safe to clean my lenses? Facts: Safe and healthy to drink water can contain amoeba and bacteria that are harmful to your eyes. That’s why eye care professionals recommend removing your lenses before swimming or taking a shower. And remember, contact lens solution is specifically designed to clean and disinfect your lenses – something that water simply won’t do. Website - https://ariowatson.com/ Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/AhMaDInfotech