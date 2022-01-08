Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jan. 08, 2022
Contact lenses Myths and Facts

Education
Jan. 08, 2022
44 views

Contact lens myth and facts.
Myth: If water is pure enough to drink, then it’s safe to clean my lenses?
Facts:
Safe and healthy to drink water can contain amoeba and bacteria that are harmful to your eyes.
That’s why eye care professionals recommend removing your lenses before swimming or taking a shower.
And remember, contact lens solution is specifically designed to clean and disinfect your lenses – something that water simply won’t do. 

Website - https://ariowatson.com/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/AhMaDInfotech

Contact lenses Myths and Facts

  1. 1. Jens Martensson 1 Naeem Ahmad
  2. 2. Jens Martensson Myth: If water is pure enough to drink, then it’s safe to clean my lenses? • Safe and healthy to drink water can contain amoeba and bacteria that are harmful to your eyes. • That’s why eye care professionals recommend removing your lenses before swimming or taking a shower. • And remember, contact lens solution is specifically designed to clean and disinfect your lenses – something that water simply won’t do. 2 Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  3. 3. Jens Martensson • It’s perfectly safe to wear contact lenses as long as you practice proper lens hygiene. • Just follow the instructions provided by your optometrist and replace the lenses when needed, and you shouldn’t have any issues. • If you don’t want the hassle of cleaning your lenses, consider wearing daily disposables. You can simply throw them away at the end of each day and pop in a fresh pair the next morning. 3 Myth: Wearing contact lenses causes eye problems? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  4. 4. Jens Martensson • Diabetes can slow the body’s ability to heal from injuries and infections, and that includes the eyes. • The more important to maintain excellent lens wear and care, and attend regular follow-ups at your opticians. • Daily disposables are usually a good option, but your optometrist will be able to advise you on the best type of lens to keep your eyes safe and healthy. 4 Myth: It’s not safe for people with diabetes to wear contact lenses? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  5. 5. Jens Martensson • Today’s contact lenses are designed to be as comfortable as possible. • Early examples of contact lenses could be uncomfortable for some wearers. • However, rather than glass or hard plastic, they're now made of high-tech materials like silicone hydrogel. • This means more oxygen can enter the eye, nourishing the cornea and other areas. For most lens wearers, they’re barely noticeable! 5 Myth: Contact lenses are too uncomfortable? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  6. 6. Jens Martensson • Caring for your contact lenses is not as difficult as you might think. • The latest lenses are easy to clean and maintain, and your optician will guide you on the best ways to look after them. • If you choose to wear daily disposable contact lenses, then no cleaning or special storage methods are required at all. 6 Myth: Contact lenses require too much maintenance? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  7. 7. Jens Martensson • There is no difference between contact lenses bought online or from a high street shop as long as you use a reputable retailer. • Regardless of whether you buy contact lenses online, it is important to visit an eye care professional regularly. 7 Myth: Contact lenses bought online are more likely to cause infections? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  8. 8. Jens Martensson Facts: Contact lenses can freeze in cold weather? • Contact lenses won’t freeze, even in conditions as cold as -60°C (phew!). • You might feel some drying or discomfort in cold winter weather, but this can be solved by using eye drops or artificial tears. • If you experience extreme discomfort, get in touch with your optician. 8 Myth: Naeem Ahmad
  9. 9. Jens Martensson • No, you can’t switch the right lens with the left eye. • You have to use right lens in right eye and left lens in left eye. • To avoid any transmission of possible infection from one eye to another. 9 Myth: If the patient has same power in both the eyes, is it safe to switch right eye lens with left or vice versa? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  10. 10. Jens Martensson • Today’s contact lenses cater to many different eye conditions. • This includes astigmatism, which can be corrected by a wide range of different toric (specially- designed) contacts. • Astigmatism prescriptions are available for daily disposable, extended wear and monthly lenses, so you can choose whichever suits you best. 10 Facts: Astigmatism means I can’t wear contact lenses? Myth: Naeem Ahmad
  11. 11. Jens Martensson • Older contact lens models were made of rigid materials, making them more likely to fall out of the eye during intensive activities like sports. • Today’s lenses are designed to fit the natural shape of your eye, so it is very rare for them to fall out. 11 Myth: Contact lenses will fall out of my eye? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  12. 12. Jens Martensson • There is no age limit for wearing contact lenses. • Contacts now come with the option of varifocal and bifocal, meaning they are available for people who require different prescriptions for distance and reading. • If you have any other requirements, ask your local optician about contact lens options to suit your eyes. • The same goes for younger adults and children. The maturity and capabilities of patients are considered when deciding whether contacts are suitable for your child. • Daily disposable lenses require no special storage or cleaning. 12 Facts: I’m too old to wear contact lenses? Myth: Naeem Ahmad
  13. 13. Jens Martensson • Wearing makeup is not an issue for contact lens users. • However, just insert your lenses before applying makeup and take them out before removing makeup. • Follow basic hygiene rules, avoid direct contact between your makeup products & the lenses and you’ll just be fine. 13 Myth: You can wear makeup while using contact lenses? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  14. 14. Jens Martensson • Such contact lens-related problems can occur, but they’re unlikely. • Most common eye health issues are caused by poorly fitted lenses, or by not taking care of the lenses like you should. 14 Myth: Can contact lenses scratch my eye? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  15. 15. Jens Martensson • Contact lens-related health problems can occur, but they’re rare. • Infections are most commonly related to poor cleaning routines or other lens care-related issues. • If you follow your eye care practitioner’s directions for proper wear and care, you should be fine. 15 Facts: Are eye infections common when wearing contact lenses? Myth: Naeem Ahmad
  16. 16. Jens Martensson • Contact lenses can be surprisingly affordable. • Plus, replacing a lost contact lens can be cheap and easy compared to replacing lost or damaged glasses. 16 Myth: Are contact lenses more expensive than glasses? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  17. 17. Jens Martensson • No. Eye care practitioners suggest lenses as per each person’s lifestyle and the unique shape of their eyes hence you should not be sharing your lenses. • The lens that fits you well may not fit the other person properly. 17 Facts: If you wear contact lenses, is it okay to share them with someone who doesn’t? Myth: Naeem Ahmad
  18. 18. Jens Martensson • There are special lenses designed to be worn during sleep. However, most are not. • Sleeping in lenses designed only for daytime wear can increase your risk of developing eye problems, • Including conjunctivitis, keratitis, and corneal neovascularization.It is always important to wear your lenses and take proper care of them according to your doctor’s instructions. 18 Myth: You can sleep in contacts? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  19. 19. Jens Martensson • In general, no. • Unless your eye care practitioner has instructed you otherwise, you can safely wear your lenses every day. 19 Myth Do my eyes need a rest from contact lenses to “breath”? Facts: Naeem Ahmad
  20. 20. Jens Martensson • In short – it is not possible for contact lenses to get stuck behind your eye. • The conjunctiva (a thin membrane) lines the inner eyelids and folds back on itself to cover the sclera (the white of the eye). Because of this, there is no way for a dislodged lens to move to the rear or either side of the eyeball. 20 Myth: Contact lenses can get stuck behind my eye? Facts: Naeem Ahmad

Contact lens myth and facts. Myth: If water is pure enough to drink, then it's safe to clean my lenses? Facts: Safe and healthy to drink water can contain amoeba and bacteria that are harmful to your eyes. That's why eye care professionals recommend removing your lenses before swimming or taking a shower. And remember, contact lens solution is specifically designed to clean and disinfect your lenses – something that water simply won't do.

