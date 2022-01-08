Contact lenses Myths and Facts

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Contact lens myth and facts.
Myth: If water is pure enough to drink, then it’s safe to clean my lenses?
Facts:
Safe and healthy to drink water can contain amoeba and bacteria that are harmful to your eyes.
That’s why eye care professionals recommend removing your lenses before swimming or taking a shower.
And remember, contact lens solution is specifically designed to clean and disinfect your lenses – something that water simply won’t do.
Website - https://ariowatson.com/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/AhMaDInfotech
Be the first to like this
Contact lens myth and facts. Myth: If water is pure enough to drink, then it’s safe to clean my lenses? Facts: Safe and healthy to drink water can contain amoeba and bacteria that are harmful to your eyes. That’s why eye care professionals recommend removing your lenses before swimming or taking a shower. And remember, contact lens solution is specifically designed to clean and disinfect your lenses – something that water simply won’t do. Website - https://ariowatson.com/ Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/AhMaDInfotech
Total views
44
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0