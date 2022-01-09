Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jan. 09, 2022
As I decided to build a career in technology sales, I wanted to learn everything that I could about the profession, so I turned to the leading literature on selling. The issue that I encountered is that the majority of sales books were made for industries in the 20th century and were not tailored for a technology driven 21st century. According to Inc, if you look at the top sales authors/books of all time, not one has to do with software/technology sales.
From here, I set out to write a sales book specifically for the 21st century where the leading sales careers are in software/technology. The book that I would have wanted when first getting started.
This text is based upon the learnings from my career as an Elite Franchise Account Director and then a Midmarket AE at a leading publicly traded AdTech company.
It maps out the journey from a local AE working on single location SMBs to development of multi-location specialist skills and ultimately transitions to complex sales (mid-market and enterprise).
Whether your goal is simply to learn more about the software sales industry or master the tech sales process, this book will be immensely helpful and potentially life changing for you.
Ultimately, I ended up writing the book I could only have dreamed of when I initially first started building my Enterprise sales career. As such, the book represents years of learning and growth. May the lessons contained in these pages save you time, energy & resources and allow you to build a long & successful career in technology sales.

Enterprise Sales - Michael Herlache MBA

  1. 1. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com MIDMARKET & ENTERPRISE SALES By: Michael Herlache MBA Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com
  2. 2. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com For my soulmate, Svitlana Herlache
  3. 3. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com About the Author: Michael Herlache MBA is a Midmarket Account Executive at a leading publicly traded AdTech company. He lives in his home in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife, Svitlana. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Texas A&M University and has a background in financial sales and more recently, technology sales. Michael has closed over $1M in revenue in the local, franchise, and franchise full service (clearinghouse) role. From the local org, Michael was promoted to the multi- location org into the role of a midmarket AE. In his first two quarters in the midmarket role he was 75% and the 120% of quota even during the COVID pandemic and is pacing for 105% of quota in Q4. He has gone through month long MM/Enterprise training in the multi-location org designed to teach the Enterprise sales process & product. For those interested in going through a formal software sales training program associated with this text, the Software Sales University (www.SoftwareSalesU.com) course’s syllabus is based upon the content of this book.
  4. 4. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Table of Contents: PART I: INTRODUCTION TO ENTERPRISE SALES Chapter 1: Introduction to Enterprise Sales vs. Transactional Sales Chapter 2: The Role of an Enterprise Account Executive Chapter 3: Enterprise Sales Compensation PART II: THE CORPORATE BUYING PROCESS & THE ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS Chapter 4: The Corporate Buying Process Chapter 5: Pilot Best Practice Chapter 6: The Four Agreements of an EAE Deal Chapter 7: The Buying Paradigm & An Informed Recommendation Chapter 8: Aligning Solutions to C-Level & Board Level Priorities aka Executive Alignment PART III: FOUNDATIONS OF THE BUSINESS CASE: ANALYSIS & INQUIRY Chapter 9: Marketing & The Role of the CMO Chapter 10: Data Science & The Analyst Process PART IV: ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS Chapter 11: Enterprise Sales Process Chapter 12: Account Prioritization Chapter 13: Vetting the Correct Point of Contact(s) Chapter 14: Outreach Chapter 15: Preparation Chapter 16: Pre-Qualification Call Chapter 17: The Discovery Call (DC) Chapter 18: The Product Call (PC) Chapter 19: Coauthoring the ROI Model Chapter 20: The Proposal Call Chapter 21: Closing Chapter 22: Gathering Payment Information Chapter 23: Onboarding Chapter 24: The Client Partner & Reporting
  5. 5. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com PART V: ATYPICAL SALES CYCLES Chapter 25: Farming & Professionalizing the Logistics Chapter 26: Objections vs. Conditions & Seeking to Understand Chapter 27: NDM without DM Power Process to Get Deal Approved Chapter 28: Working with NDM’s & Looping in the DM PART VI: SOLUTION BEST PRACTICE Chapter 29: Enterprise Sales Principles Chapter 30: Fitting a Solution within their Existing Marketing & Attribution Strategy Chapter 31: Attribution Chapter 32: Coauthoring the Solution Chapter 33: Backing Clients into Provable KPIs & Connecting Them to ROAS Chapter 34: Using Product Knowledge to Tailor the Solution to the Process Flow Chapter 35: Using “What We Know” Data to Relate the Solution Back PART VII: PRODUCT Chapter 36: Enterprise Product Funnel PART VIII: RUNNING MEETINGS Chapter 37: How to Run a Meeting Chapter 38: Running Meetings with Slide Decks Chapter 39: Setting the Agenda for a Call Chapter 40: Open Ended Questions and the Complex Sale Chapter 41: Building Rapport on Every Call/Email Chapter 42: Using Dig in Questions to Surface Objections (QASSD Method) Chapter 42: Tailoring the Sales Process to How DMs Buy PART IX: ANALYTICS Chapter 43: Analytics Chapter 44: Business Process Analysis PART X: ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS
  6. 6. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 45: Enterprise Systems Chapter 46: Admin Chapter 47: Salesforce & Forecasting PART XI: MINDSET & HABITS Chapter 48: EAE Habits Chapter 49: Enterprise Sales Mindset & Controlling the Controllables Chapter 50: Higher Level Sales Skills PART XII: THE FIRST 90 DAYS IN A NEW EAE ROLE Chapter 51: The First 90 Days in a New EAE Role PART XIII: YOUR CAREER IN ENTERPRISE SALES Chapter 52: Your Career in Enterprise Sales Chapter 53: Local Management vs. Enterprise Management APPENDIX: Translating Traditional Sales Literature to Modern Enterprise Technology Sales
  7. 7. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Preface As I decided to build a career in technology sales, I wanted to learn everything that I could about the profession, so I turned to the leading literature on selling. The issue that I encountered is that the majority of sales books were made for industries in the 20th century and were not tailored for a technology driven 21st century. According to Inc, if you look at the top sales authors/books of all time, not one has to do with software/technology sales. From here, I set out to write a sales book specifically for the 21st century where the leading sales careers are in software/technology. The book that I would have wanted when first getting started. This text is based upon the learnings from my career as an Elite Franchise Account Director and then a Midmarket AE at a leading publicly traded AdTech company. It maps out the journey from a local AE working on single location SMBs to development of multi-location specialist skills and ultimately transitions to complex sales (mid-market and enterprise). Whether your goal is simply to learn more about the software sales industry or master the tech sales process, this book will be immensely helpful and potentially life changing for you. Ultimately, I ended up writing the book I could only have dreamed of when I initially first started building
  8. 8. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com my Enterprise sales career. As such, the book represents years of learning and growth. May the lessons contained in these pages save you time, energy & resources and allow you to build a long & successful career in technology sales.
  9. 9. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com How This Book is Organized This book is structured into thirteen separate parts integrated into the Enterprise Sales body of knowledge. It takes you on the journey from an initial AE in local to becoming an Enterprise Account Executive. Along the path we explore the transformation by learning what is true of the role. From there we follow a proper process to discover and enjoy Enterprise Sales success. Part I: Introduction to Enterprise Sales Part II: The Corporate Buying Process Part III: Foundations of the Business Case: Analysis & Inquiry Part IV: Enterprise Sales Process Part V: Atypical Sales Cycles Part VI: Solution Best Practice Part VII: Product Part VIII: Running Meetings Part IX: Analytics Part X: Enterprise Systems Part XI: Mindset & Habits Part XII: The First 90 Days in a New EAE Role Part XIII: Your Career in Enterprise Sales
  10. 10. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Source of Expertise This book in built on scientific research and 4 years of experience building a career in technology sales for a publicly traded AdTech company. From leading academics' work on the sales process to years of practice implementing concepts and methodologies, Software Sales is rooted in research, clear thinking, and has been field tested. Sources this book will draw upon: A. Theory a. SPIN Selling by Rackham b. Ziglar on Selling by Ziglar c. Challenger Sale by Dixon d. Sandler Enterprise Selling by Mattson e. Consultative Selling by Hanan f. Question Based Selling by Freese g. IT Sales Bootcamp by Giese h. The Art of Closing by Tracy i. Digital Marketing Analytics by Hartman j. The New Solution Selling by Eades k. Solution Selling by Bosworth l. GRIT by Duckworth m. Mindset by Dweck n. How to Master the Art of Selling by Hopkins o. Selling to Big Companies by Konrath p. The New Conceptual Selling by Miller q. The New Strategic Selling by Miller Heiman
  11. 11. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com B. Practice a. 4 years of tech sales i. Local AE ii. Franchise AE iii. Franchise Clearinghouse AE iv. MM
  12. 12. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Part I: Introduction to Enterprise Sales
  13. 13. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 1: Introduction to Enterprise Sales vs. Transactional Sales The Enterprise Software Sales Process is markedly different from the transactional software sales process. However, the same principles apply to both processes. What you will notice is that the enterprise process is much longer consistent with the length of the complex sales cycle. At the MM and enterprise level you are typically dealing with professional buyers in the form of VPs of marketing, operations, agencies etc. Often these larger organizations have set buying processes that they have to follow which may involve a process and timing for evaluating and adding new vendors. Within multi-location organizations, planning and time is usually structured on an annual and quarterly basis. MM & ENTERPRISE SALES OBJECTIVE Secure new revenue opportunities by coauthoring client solutions, KPIs, buying paradigms, ROI models, and attribution methodologies via a consultative approach. COMPLEX SALES VS. TRANSACTIONAL SALES Complex software sales refer to a type of account that is typically multi-location in nature and is usually categorized as either mid-market or enterprise. It is
  14. 14. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com referred to as complex since the sales cycle is much longer requiring multiple touchpoints and decision makers to achieve a successful sale. Transactional software sales refer to a type of account that is primarily SMB or franchise in nature. It is referred to as transactional since the sales cycle is much shorter and can be completed on a single call. Here you are typically dealing with a single decision maker. ENTERPRISE SALES ● Longer sales cycles ● Multiple decision makers (DMs), budget and new vendor evaluation process as a condition of the business ● Larger transaction sizes ● Continuous long-term relationship/partnership ● Data driven decisions ● Incremental buying (pilot) ● Incremental advancement in terms of sales process (multi-call/multi-stage sales model) ● Account strategy & preparation pre-outreach ● Google Meet (Zoom) based calls ● Quality process focus ● Solution coauthored with client ● Customized attribution methodology ● Full-service method ● Open-ended questions TRANSACTIONAL SALES ● Short sales cycles ● One DM ● Small transaction size ● Transactional relationship ● Emotion driven decisions ● Buying all at once
  15. 15. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Emphasizes pitching on the fly and closing the deal on one call ● Account strategy standardized across industries ● Phone based sales ● Volume outreach focus ● Solution is one size fits all ● Limited attribution capabilities ● Self-service method (rep assisted) ● Leading questions
  16. 16. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 2: The Role of an Enterprise Account Executive This book primarily focuses on the role of the pre-sale Enterprise Account Executive as opposed to focusing on post sale responsibilities typically associated with an Enterprise Account Director or Enterprise Client Partner. That said, the EAE must have a strong understanding of the post-sale process leading to upgrades and renewals. The role of the EAE is to land meetings with a DM/DMs to then be able to evaluate our company as a possible vendor to provide a solution to solve an organizational challenge or opportunity. 1. Get meetings with right DMs 2. Win meetings (Pre-DC, DC, PC, Buying Paradigm & Coauthor ROI Call, Proposal Call) 3. Structure pilot tests (hypothesis tests) 4. Lay foundation for upgrade and scale THE EAE ROLE The EAE role can be broken down into 4 responsibilities of the EAE. The responsibilities flow in the order of the new client deal process. 1) Get meetings - research, outreach prep, outreach 2) Prepare for meetings - Slide deck creation, PPP 3) Win meetings - Process 4) Post meetings - logistics, recap, next steps
  17. 17. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ENTERPRISE ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES: I. GET MEETINGS Cultivate opportunities from book of business by reaching out to introduce yourself and a new perspective regarding a strategic gap in order to land meetings. II. PREPARE FOR MEETINGS Use slides to tell a data-driven story where our platform would be the solution to a strategic problem or opportunity that they currently encounter. III. RUN A PROCESS TO WIN MEETINGS Run the enterprise sales process in order to customize a solution to the client’s needs and determine KPIs to track & attribution methodology to prove out ROI. III. BUILD THE BUSINESS CASE FOR SOLUTION Coauthor the Buying Paradigm and an ROI model with the client using the client's assumptions in order to evaluate the economics of the solution and build the business case for implementation/piloting. IV. STRUCTURE & LAUNCH PILOTS Structure pilot (hypothesis test) along best practice & aligned with buying paradigm and lay foundation for the upgrade upon hitting KPIs. IV. ONBOARD Onboard clients and set up a smooth transition to the Client Partner (CP). ENTERPRISE SALES ROLES: 1. ENTERPRISE ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE – Pre-sale role responsible for winning new business by translating client needs into coauthored solutions. 2. ENTERPRISE CLIENT PARTNER - Post- sale role responsible for retaining and upgrading
  18. 18. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com the client by coauthoring & reporting on KPIs in order to prove out ROI. 3. ENTERPRISE ACCOUNT DIRECTOR – Pre & post-sale role that combines the Account Executive & Client Partner role into one. Responsible for winning new business and proving out success. ROLE OF THE ENTERPRISE AE IN TECH SALES Translate client needs into solutions by taking a consultative approach to: 1. Coauthored solutions 2. Coauthored KPIs 3. Coauthored Attribution Methodologies 4. Coauthored Buying Paradigm 4. Coauthored Proposals & Pilots The AE moves the client through their buying process whereby the enterprise sales process matches each step in the buying process. 1. Are they willing to take a meeting with us? 2. Are they willing to evaluate us as a potential vendor? 3. Are they willing to test a pilot with us? 4. Are they willing to upgrade/scale the solution provided that we hit their KPIs? These key questions require the EAE to take certain steps to move the client through the enterprise sales process, namely: 1. VETTING STEP 2. OUTREACH STEP 3. PRE-QUALIFICATION STEP
  19. 19. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 4. DISCOVERY STEP 5. PRODUCT STEP 6. PROPOSAL STEP 7. ONBOARDING STEP 8. REPORTING & UPGRADE STEP THE AE ROLE CAN BE BROKEN INTO THE FOLLOWING COMPONENTS WHICH FOLLOW THE PARTS OF THIS BOOK: I: THE CORPORATE BUYING PROCESS & THE ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS II: ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS III: SOLUTION BEST PRACTICE IV: PRODUCT V: PIPELINE & VETTING VI: ENTERPRISE OUTREACH VII: PREPARATION VII: RUNNING MEETINGS VIII: OBJECTIONS VS. CONDITIONS IX. ANALYTICS X. ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS XI. MINDSET & HABITS XII. CAREER 1. OPEN SALES CYCLE - Call or set up a quick call or full fledged DC if possible 2. PRE QUALIFICATION CALL – A. Biz as usual B. Growth mode C. Open to evaluating a solution to drive that growth) 3. DC USE CASE & QUESTIONING PROCESS – Quantifying the Need, the characterization of the need and buying criteria (The DC), DANTE, and forming the value concept of lower CPA/higher ROI by targeting bottom of funnel users (basis for the hypothesis test)
  20. 20. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 4. COAUTHORED SOLUTION (CONSISTENT WITH NEED AND THE WHY OF CURRENT VENDORS) - Confirming buying criteria and demoing solution that satisfies the buying criteria (The PC aka pitch/demo) 5. COAUTHORED PROPOSAL (GUIDEPOSTS) - Pricing in the context of ROI and need-based closing, if NDM with no decision making discretion get it approved first and then work within that approval amount
  21. 21. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com
  22. 22. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 3: Enterprise Sales Compensation According to RepVue, a leading tech sales rating & job site, Enterprise compensation can range from $100k to $285 OTE or On Target Earnings. Compensation can be a lot higher when you factor in top performers which can range from $134k to $874k. Here is the list of companies ranked by RepVue score which factors in multiple variables such as compensation, culture, leadership etc. You are absolutely going to want to join RepVue once you are in the industry as it is an invaluable resource for your career (www.RepVue.com).
  23. 23. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Part II: Corporate Buying Process
  24. 24. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 4: Corporate Buying Process Within corporations, there exists a formalized new vendor evaluation process. Within this process, corporate buys are structured as pilot tests (hypothesis test that a platform can generate a superior ROAS or lower CPA by being able to target bottom of the funnel users) for the new solutions to organizational challenges & goals. Each solution often requires a business case to be made with the procurement team from both a conceptual and quantitative perspective. The procurement team then works with the planning team to get budgetary approval regarding the new vendor/solution. Once budget is approved, the buy is structured in the form of a pilot test of the solution with agreed upon KPIs and an attribution methodology to prove them out. From there, once the ROI is proved out on the pilot test per hitting the co-authored KPIs, then the solution can be scaled across the organization or upgraded. Since the corporate buying process is formalized and incremental in nature, the enterprise sales process mirrors this and is also incremental. The EAE works with the corporate buying team in order to evaluate the platform as a potential new vendor. This new vendor evaluation process involves the EAE co-authoring a solution and Buying Paradigm & ROI model with the buying team in order to build the business case for
  25. 25. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com budgetary approval. This process follows certain stages and requires multiple meetings: 1. SETTING THE DC - The client willing to take a meeting with us 2. DC - The client agreeing to evaluate us as a potential vendor 3. PC - The client agreeing to test a pilot 4. PROPOSAL CALL - The client agreeing to the buy 5. CLOSING & ONBOARDING - The client agreeing to upgrade once certain KPIs are achieved WHAT IS A PILOT? I consider a pilot to be a hypothesis test of some sort on either a certain number of locations out of the total or for a certain period of time. Basically, a way of testing the solution to prove out the ROI before scaling it across or up. Most sophisticated corporate buyers want to prove out ROI on a smaller pilot before scaling whether that is smaller subset of locations or for shorter period of time as in actual MM or enterprise accts vs. quasi local accts. PILOT BEST PRACTICE Obviously, our goal should be to begin the discussion around all locations having a need and look at it from that perspective but the data does confirm that sophisticated corporate buyers want to pilot from either a smaller # of locs or for shorter time period before scaling across or up. I think the main takeaway is to ask questions to demonstrate we should have all locations in play with the understanding that sophisticated corporate buyers
  26. 26. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com typically test new vendors gradually and be ready to tailor the solution accordingly. A helpful way of doing this is to find out: 1. How they are measuring success in the first place. How are they tracking success? 2. Do all locations have the same needs or different needs/growth goals? 3. Any capacity constraints to be able to hit that goal? 4. Is the marketing budget there to support hitting that goal?
  27. 27. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com
  28. 28. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 5: Pilot Best Practice In midmarket and enterprise organizations, there is a formal new vendor acquisition process used to formalize the buying process. The person in charge of evaluating new vendors will often be the procurement team depending on the nature of the solution. It is the responsibility of the EAE to first determine who within the organization evaluates new vendors. Within this new vendor acquisition process there is a structure to buying that is incremental in nature. This incremental buy is known as a pilot. The goal of a pilot test is to prove out the return of a solution before investing significant dollars and scaling it within the organization. It is thus the responsibility of the pre-sale account executive to work with the buying team to structure the pilot test and lay the foundation for proving out the ROI with an adequate attribution methodology and agreed upon KPIs. CORPORATE BUYING PROCESS KEY QUESTIONS FOR EACH ACCOUNT: 1. Who within the organization evaluates new vendors? 2. What do they look for in a marketing vendor and why? Is the evaluation conceptual or quantitative? (buying criteria and evaluation method) 3. What is the timing for both evaluating and then being able to add a new vendor? Can they add one at discretion
  29. 29. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com if it makes sense or is there a quarterly or annual planning/budgeting schedule? 4. How do they quantify success of the vendor? (KPI and KPI level) 5. How do they track success via an attribution methodology? 6. How do they typically like to structure a test pilot with that vendor? PILOT BEST PRACTICE: I. PRE-SALE a. Connect with corporate buying team to engage in the new vendor evaluation process via the enterprise sales process to build business case for partnership b. Co-author solution, Buying Paradigm & ROI model (CAC, LTV, multiple), KPI & attribution method (ex. call tracking, pixels, store visits) c. Pick ROI & KPI metrics (ex. ROI vs. ROAS, CPA vs. CPL) d. Pick ROI & KPI goal for hypothesis test II. MID-PILOT a. Run the pilot to work to prove out ROI model over time b. Campaign performance check-ins c. Performing monitoring and improvements (relative to key KPIs) III. POST-PILOT a. Report with results (performance against KPIs & ROAS measurements given the outcomes) b. Improvements c. Strategy to grow spend on platform by updating ROI model and showing projected revenue and multiple
  30. 30. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com from upgrade or scale (or simply justifying the scale/upgrade based upon beating KPIs)
  31. 31. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com
  32. 32. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 6: The Four Agreements of an EAE Deal Every enterprise deal follows the same process and each of the four buckets of the process relates to an agreement from the client. You will notice that each agreement builds off the previous one as the deal is advanced to later stages. 1. AGREEMENT TO TAKE A MEETING (IN GENERAL) – Are you open to having an introductory call? (Outreach to open sales cycle) 2. AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE OUR PLATFORM AS A POTENTIAL VENDOR – Are you open to evaluating a solution to drive more business? (Pre-DC & DC) 3. AGREEMENT TO TEST A PILOT – Are you open to testing a pilot provided we can hit your CPA/ROAS KPI? (PC) 4. AGREEMENT TO UPGRADE/SCALE SOLUTION DEPENDENT ON PROVING OUT ROI – Are you willing to upgrade or scale this solution provided that we prove out the KPIs? (Proposal call) TECH SALES AT A HIGH LEVEL: 1. Pre-qualification to see if open to evaluating a solution 2. QBS for Buying Criteria & Value Concept formation 3. Confirm buying criteria and demo solution that satisfies buying criteria 4. Coauthor Buying Paradigm & Coauthored ROI model
  33. 33. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 5. Present proposal that aligns with buying paradigm to build business case
  34. 34. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 7: The Buying Paradigm & An Informed Recommendation Pricing is a continuous question-based selling (QBS) conversation to understand the nature of their buying paradigm in order to make an informed recommendation congruent with it (contextual). STEP 1: COAUTHOR THE BUYING PARADIGM/METHODOLOGY From the nature of the need (aggressive, mid level, and introductory), budget guideposts and how they typically pilot new vendors, we shape the buying paradigm for the pilot. STEP 2: TRANSLATE THE BUYING PARADIGM/METHODOLOGY TO A COAUTHORED PROPOSAL We utilize need-based closing to coauthor the proposal with them rather than simply throwing numbers at them. The buying paradigm ultimately shapes the structure of the proposal. The Window of Negotiation & Coauthoring the Buying Paradigm: Once we know they are moving forward we enter a window of negotiation. We should have gotten a need and characterization of the need for leverage. We then use this leverage to make a recommendation.
  35. 35. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com “This is the max inventory, you cant spend more than this.” You may not always be able to use a need for the leverage, so sometimes you’re going to have to think of another reason why you’re recommending meaningful budgets. This could be something as simple as how people use the platform. STEP 3: COAUTHOR ROI MODEL IF NEEDED You can coauthor an ROI model here if they would like to evaluate a pilot in the context of a pro-forma return. The pilot structure used in the ROI model becomes the proposal and pilot structure. STEP 4: GET FINAL APPROVAL AND SUBMIT FOR PURCHASE ORDER Depending on the nature of the DM process within the organization, you are going to need to get final approval. Once this is approved, you can submit for a purchase order and then deliver it to the client. THE PRE-QUALIFICATION CALL’S QBS STRUCTURE IS THE BEGINNING OF COAUTHORING THE BUYING PARADIGM: 1. Business as usual? 2. Growth mode? 3. How quantifies success? 4. Specific goal in that KPI? 5. Nature of that goal (aggressive, moderate or introductory)? 6. Is marketing budget there to support that type of goal? 7. Marketing KPI that drives that business KPI?
  36. 36. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 8. Pilot best practice is picking a level for the marketing KPI that is in alignment with the nature of the business goal (aggressive, moderate or introductory) The answers to these questions will help you understand the buying paradigm of the client to then make an informed recommendation. An informed recommendation is one in which the need is translated to a solution level consistent with the characterization of the business goal/need. For example, if the business goal is aggressive or moderate, the solution should be aggressive or medium in alignment with that.
  37. 37. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 8: Aligning Solutions to C-Level & Board Level Priorities aka Executive Alignment NEW VENDORS ARE ADDED TO CLOSE GAPS IN C LEVEL & BOARD LEVEL STRATEGIC PRIORITIES: Before discovery calls, the EAE needs to do their research & preparation to understand the top C level or board level priorities. Read letter to shareholders and MD&A portion of 10k. When using QBS to develop a need, question for gaps in the stated C level or board level priorities and how they are implementing or closing those gaps currently. These strategic priorities each have an expanding or contracting impact on line items which ultimately drive ROI. Ultimately executives care about P&L and the line items on it. If you can drive more revenue, decrease revenue churn, or decrease expenses, then you can make an adequate business case. Margin contracting vs margin expanding environment 1. What are strategic priorities? 2. What goals have they targeted for their strategic priorities? 3. What KPIs are they using to quantify their strategic
  38. 38. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com priorities? Then align solution to the KPIs. This is executive alignment. 1. Define your KPIs 2. Connect those KPIs to driving business goals and thus impacting strategic priorities (Connecting KPIs to ROI/ROAS) 3. ROI model to quantify impact on strategic priorities
  39. 39. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Part III: Foundations of the Business Case: Analysis & Inquiry
  40. 40. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 9: The Role of the CMO MARKETING & THE ROLE OF THE CMO CMO's primary role is the designing & running of the marketing bowtie and optimizing marketing investment programs within the bow tie (van der Kooij). MARKETING METRICS – CHOOSE MARKETING METRICS THAT RELATE TO BUSINESS OUTCOMES THAT THE CEO AND CFO CARE ABOUT REGARDING REVENUE AND PROFIT Coauthor marketing metrics that drive business value ie ROI Build process for marketing metrics: 1. Measure 2. Quantify 3. Communicate The role of marketing metrics is to demonstrate how marketing actions affect revenue outcomes (ROAS model coauthored) MARKETING ANALYTICS Develop the link between marketing metrics and financial outcomes with ROAS model ROI of total marketing spend is a strategic KPI Managing a portfolio of marketing investments The ability to coauthor KPIs, attribution & ROI model
  41. 41. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 1. Measure 2. Quantify 3. Communicate MARKETING VALUE TO THE BUSINESS STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES 1. Know the impact of each marketing investment 2. Forecast outcomes to determine KPIs and benchmarks for that KPI (Coauthored ROI model) 3. Make the quantitative business case for a spend/buy Test marketing vendors then compare which program has the best ROI then allocate more resources to that THINGS FOR MARKETING TO WORK ON & MEASURE ● Increase LTV of customer and average check size per spend ● Decrease cost per acquisition ● Connect marketing to business outcomes (sales attribution) ROAS IS THE KEY METRIC WHEN EVALUATING NEW VENDORS AND MARKETING PROGRAMS RATHER THAN COST CENTER METRICS LIKE CPL OR CPA ● ROAS is about driving business outcomes ● The ROAS model must model the revenue cycle and % conversion in each stage with the stages of: ● Lead creation (inbound) ● Appointment/consultation ● Conversion/sale
  42. 42. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Coauthored ROI models leads to closed deals - it transitions advertising from a cost center to an investment and ROI center THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MARKETING & SALES Marketing when done well creates qualified lead flow for sales to work and close. Constantly adding new names to a pipeline, nurturing those and then handing them off to sales when they are ready to find a solution. GOALS & BENCHMARKS Set goals for each KPI and have a benchmark that we are measuring against throughout the bowtie & ROAS model WHAT IS MARKETING? Marketing is the building & running of the new client acquisition process/capability as well as the existing client retention & upgrade process/capability within the organization. New client acquisition capability & existing client retention & upgrade capability is ultimately a funnel made up of touchpoints. The marketer thus must build the new client acquisition process within the organization as well as the existing client retention and upgrade process within the org. First, the marketer has to engineer/design the funnel and then implement it within the organization. From there the marketer has to run the process or funnel in order to hit the corporate objectives. THE ROLE OF THE CMO:
  43. 43. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com When building out the separate funnels for new customer acquisition and existing customer retention and upgrade, the CMO will often look to implement various solutions in order to do so. This means needing to evaluate new vendors in order to hit the corporate objectives of the organization. I. DESIGNING THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY - Design of funnels to facilitate what type of lead? (Ideal is to isolate undecided buying intent from ideal demographics) II. VENDORS TO DRIVE PEOPLE INTO THE FUNNEL III. CPA & ROI TARGETS IV. ATTRIBUTION METHODOLOGY V. REPORTING, ANALYSIS & CONTROL - Comparing KPIs and ROI across platforms
  44. 44. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 10: The Analyst Process In his book on data analytics, Digital Marketing Analytics, Kevin Hartman explains the analyst process. The analyst process is entirely applicable to the preparation step in the Enterprise sales process. ART & SCIENCE: Platform to drive business results, analytics to measure those results and prove out ROI. Analysts analyze analytics to influence business decisions (ie. invest to drive ROI). NATURE OF THE ANALYST: 1. Strategist - How data drives business goals (ROI) 2. Techie - Data platforms & tools to analyze data 3. Storyteller - Data stories (the ROI story) Data to express ideas or concepts ANALYSIS PROCESS: 1. Descriptive Analytics 2. Predictive Analytics 3. Prescriptive Analytics 4. Dataviz Visualizing data into a concept - data visualization to aid in decision making DATA ANALYTICS:
  45. 45. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Analytics to get insight into consumer behavior and to measure (attribution) of marketing efforts using analytic frameworks ● Machine learning to serve up personalized ads (relevance) ● Strategist - linking business process (ie new customer acquisition) to business goals and the KPIs that are the value drivers ● Techie - using the platforms ● Buying funnel and the consumer journey ● How to isolate undecided buying intent? By bottom of the funnel connection ● Data -> collect data -> framework to organize data ● Test and learn mentality in marketing DIGITAL MEASUREMENTS: ● Analyst’s challenge is to measure total marketing effectiveness by determining which media investments drove sales, calculating returns with attribution and optimizing future investments ● Use the data analytics tool to deliver actionable insights (dataviz) by showing patterns in the data ● Machine learning to unlock and lock in a lifetime value of a client ● Data -> analyzing for patterns in the data (knowledge) -> develop frameworks or methodologies ● Marketing Analytics Process: ● Plan - Objective, key questions related to objective, data needed for KQs, and tools/sources of data ● Collect - Mine data from platforms, data management system
  46. 46. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Analyze - Clean up data into tables, apply analytic methodologies to determine patterns in data, compress learnings into sound bites ● Report - Dataviz, recommendations based upon takeaways from the analytic methodologies THE ASK ● The analyst is a strategist who applies a set of analytic methodologies and their tools/skills on data to solve problems and find new opportunities. ● Campaign objectives (CPC) drive media objectives (conversions) which drive marketing objectives (demand generation) which drive business objectives (units sold) ● Biz objectives results from marketing activities ● Analyze for one marketing objective at a time ● The development of insights from analysis ● Gather data and then structure data (into tables) ● Chart the data from a tabular form to see patterns ● Benchmarks make numbers have a context ● Understanding change through time in data ● Reducing large data into valuable insights and dataviz to make them actionable in order to drive decisions ● Data designer - visual information displays insights (dataviz) - good dataviz uses contrast CONNECTING DATAVIZ TO THE ANALYST JOURNEY ● Strategist - Goal - plan - scope the goal, KQs, data needed and platforms to obtain data ● Techie - Information - collect - pull and store the data
  47. 47. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Quant - Story - analyze - format the data sets, apply analytics methodology to get analytics, characterize the data as sound bites ● Designer - Visual form - report - Dataviz charts, graphs and infographics to create actionable insights THE MCCANDLESS METHOD OF PRESENTING DATA VISUALIZATION ● Patterns in the data to produce an effective story ● Contrast to display the insight ● Subtitle is the takeaway of the graphic ● Present the data story ● Order of the story: 1. Insight first 2. Evidence second MCCANDLESS METHOD: 1. Introduce the graphic by its name (Title) 2. Answer the obvious before being asked (ex. What we are looking at?) 3. State the insight of your graphic (Subtitle) 4. Call out data to support the insight (Interesting examples from the data to substantiate your insight) 5. Close and transition to the next topic McCandless Method for every graphic Analyst’s graphics TELLING A STORY 1. What’s our performance? (descriptive data) 2. What does that mean? (insights) 3. What should we do? (prescriptive) DATA SCIENCE & ANALYSIS
  48. 48. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Data analysts – examine information in order to find out actionable insights (patterns that lead to business outcomes) DATA SCIENCE & ANALYTICS DONE IN EXCEL & ACCESS – create actionable insights to drive C level decision making to improve business outcomes Need to clean, organize, model, analyze data to turn data records into meaningful Dataviz Clean dataset and model data, identifying patterns in data using analytic methodologies and Dataviz to display this pattern that affects business outcomes Data Sceince is on a project by project basis PIVOTING DATA – CROSSTAB, BUILDING A PIVOT ● Field headings tables ● Insert pivot table ● New worksheet STARTING WITH DATA ANALYSIS a. Discover need b. Determine the business rules c. Find the data that fits the need and the rule d. Build the dataset e. Analytic methodologies to use Dataviz to show pattern or actionable insight that affects business outcome WHERE DID THE DATA COME FROM? Access tables file in MS Office
  49. 49. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com WORKFLOW & PROCESS DIAGRAM Finding data within a workflow (ie process) Diagram the workflow SYNTAX Programmers must know the language of the programming platform they are using How to write formula and functions (ie the language of Excel) ex. =EDate ( , ) Knowing how to calculate data you don’t have with formulas and functions is half the battle. DATA SCIENCE: 1. Find data 2. Prepare data 3. Select and apply analytic methodologies 4. Present results in compelling dataviz EXCEL FOR DATA ANALYSIS Analytic methodologies to answer certain types of questions (typically related to a business issue) DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS – facts about the data to make estimates at a known confidence level. (ex. Mean median and mode are facts about the data) Sample more conservative than a population (everyone), subtract 1 to account for not complete data in a sample Patterns emerge as you gather more data Using data distributions to determine the probability of a certain value occurring:
  50. 50. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com WHAT DISTRIBUTION DOES THE DATA REPRESENT? a. Normal b. Exponential c. Uniform d. Binomial e. Poisson BUSINESSES RUN ON DATA z-score – how likely the results were due to chance (below 5% then significant results) – test for significance ONE WAY TO ANALYZE DATA IS CALLED HYPOTHESIS TESTING. When you form a hypothesis, you are making an educated guess about 2 sets of data Null: A has no affect on B Alternative: A has an affect on B Test your alternative hypothesis Does data support your hypothesis or reject it? Guess about the relationship HOW TWO SETS OF BUSINESS VALUES RELATE TO EACHOTHER: Correlation is a more complicated version of covariance 0 to 1 with 1 being a perfect correlation moving together -1 to 0 with -1 being a perfect negative correlation moving opposite Known y is dependent variable as a result of the independent x variable (x causes y) When you own or operate a business, you are always wondering what happens next. Use current trends to forecast (can fill handle down, forecast function linear if you aren’t told otherwise)
  51. 51. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com TRENDLINE TO SHOW RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DATA 1. Click chart 2. Chart element 3. Trendline – more options, format trendline, always assume linear unless told differently, can forecast with trendline DATAVIZ Ribbon – insert – statistical chart (histogram) to see central tendency Common goal of data analysis in business is to determine relationship between values: 1. Scatter charts (insert scatter x y) 2. Trendlines to charts (ex. Correlation?) Typically 90 to 95% confidence interval used Margin of error: calculate standard error = standard error x z score Sources of error: not using random samples, basing decision on a small or early sample As you have more values, the central limit theorem starts to take hold. ANALYZING DATA USING SAMPLES: 1. Gather large samples as possible 2. Estimate population standard deviation 3. Determine confidence level NORMAL DISTRIBUTION: Within 1 standard deviation of mean, expect to see 68% of values
  52. 52. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Within 2 standard deviation, 95% of values Within 3 standard deviations, expect to see 99.7% The more data points you have, the more measure of central tendency INTERPRETING DATA ANALYTICS (RESULTS) Ex. Correlation value is the correlation significant or not? Correlation Lookup table for the two tailed test or one tailed test Confidence level table # of sample and correlation value -> if significant, how significant INTRO TO EXCEL Excel is an electronic spreadsheet program (application) Store, organize, manipulate data Data goes into cells organized into rows and columns to then apply analytics methodologies and dataviz after that Each cell has its own address ex. A1 Formulas for custom calculation and functions for prebuilt analytics Highlight data and headers applicable then recommended charts Pivot tables to view data from different perspectives, each sheet has its own tab in the workbook, Designing applied analytics to data sets and formatting for data viz to understand trends and relationships in the data DATA ANALYTICS IN EXCEL: with new data set, discover the facts about it by determining: 1. Mean 2. Median 3. Mode 4. Variance – one measure of error (distance of individual values from mean or average)
  53. 53. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 5. Standard deviation – sq root of the variance as a measure of polarity around mean How two sets of data vary in relationship to another, covariance of two data sets 0 means two data sets don’t vary together Positive means move in same direction, more is stronger Negative means moves in opposite directions What is the covariance of that data pair (=COVAR), is the Covariance signifant?
  54. 54. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Part IV: Enterprise Sales Process
  55. 55. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 11: Enterprise Sales Process The enterprise sales process is built to match the enterprise buying process. For the principles discussed in previous chapters, the enterprise sales process is incremental in nature and over multiple meetings which most likely will include multiple people. The enterprise sales process begins with prioritizing your book of business and ends with the hand off to the ECP (introduction email/meeting). There are marked differences between the transactional sales process and the complex sales process. This means that the pre-qualification, discovery, product, ROI, proposal, and closing meetings are separated into different meetings to allow incremental advancement on behalf of the client. This allows the client to build the business case for the solution in a coauthored manner. ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS 1. Account Prioritization 2. Vetting the Correct Point of Contact(s) 3. Outreach 4. Preparation 5. Pre-Qualification Call 6. The Discovery Call (DC) 7. The Product Call (PC) & Pricing 8. Coauthoring the ROI Model 9. The Proposal Call & Confirming KPIs/Attribution 10. Closing
  56. 56. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 11. Gathering Payment Information 12. Onboarding 13. The Client Partner & Reporting ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS OVERVIEW 1. VETTING 2. OUTREACH TO INTRODUCE A NEW STRATEGIC PRIORITY GAP 3. PRE-QUALIFICATION CALL - To determine if in a position and willing to evaluate a solution for new customer acquisition 4. DC - surface buying criteria and form the value concept/agreement to evaluate us as a vendor via QBS structure (funnel) a. Value concept: If we are able to focus your marketing dollars on undecided bottom of the funnel users, the effect that has is being able to drive a more competitive CPA/CPL or ROAS due to a better conversion rate (user view/lead conversion and lead/sale conversion). 5. PC - demonstrate satisfaction of buying criteria with coauthored solution by translating the need 6. COAUTHORED ROI MODEL - see pro forma pilot and return multiple and get agreement for pilot structure (coauthor the buying paradigm) 7. PROPOSAL - confirm pilot timing, payment method and PO signing process 8. CLOSING AND ONBOARDING – get PO signed and gather payment method 9. CLIENT PARTNER HANDOFF – Introduce the client partner and onboard ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS:
  57. 57. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com I. ACCOUNT PRIORITIZATION & VET POINT OF CONTACTS II. SETTING THE DISCOVERY CALL & PRE- CALL PLANNING III. PRE-DC OR SDR PRE-QUAL CALL IV. THE DISCOVERY CALL V. THE PRODUCT CALL VI. COAUTHOR ROI MODEL CALL VII. THE PROPOSAL CALL VIII. CLOSING & ONBOARDING IX. REPORTING & THE CLIENT PARTNER I. ACCOUNT PRIORITIZATION & VETTING POCS 1. Account prioritization (A,B,C accounts) 2. Determine POC & perspective to introduce 3. Pull contact email & phone number 4. Outreach cadence (email & phone in coordination): 5. Are you the right person? 6. Polite reminder 7. EBR – Executive business review 8. Pre-call planning & the DC prep sheet 9. DC slide deck preparation II. OUTREACH 1. Vet for the DM and the head of marketing - Pull FPS and emails for DM and head of marketing 2. Decide whether acct is MM (email) or quasi local (FPS outreach) 3. Rapport and then telling the Mloc pass up story to set up the DC
  58. 58. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 4. Email blueprint - 1. Are you the right person? 2. EBR email with pitch slides data 5. Outreach KQ1: Are you the right person to handle marketing conversations? KQ2: Do you have an open mind to taking a meeting with us? 6. Open call blueprint - Set the appt 7. Goal: Set the DC with the right person/people, get DM to agree to take a meeting III. PRE-QUALIFICATION CALL – Prequalification in order to see if it is appropriate to have a discovery call (i.e. it is business as usual and they are in growth mode) IV. THE DISCOVERY CALL 1. Rapport building for 30 seconds 2. DANTE (for DM process - Anyone else we need to loop in? for Platform XYZ familiarity - Have you used our platform in past? Branded vs. unbranded search, Ads - what doing? Why doing it? How tracking it? 3. Consumer intent concept - the ability to isolate undecided buying intent 4. Surface core objection and address not moving past it until completely addressed (schedule 2nd DC if necessary) - Question to see if have CI concept, if not then open ended questions to out and address objection 5. Biz & marketing goals (ie. Quantified need) 6. Solution concept - lead flow process (value in calls, walk ins, online form fills etc) 7. ROAS flow (data points) - CPA, LTV client inputs
  59. 59. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 8. Attribution method(s) - How currently tracking 9. Goal: Win the DC and get agreement to take a PC, Have DM see Platform XYZ as a place where they can isolate undecided buying intent and agree to evaluate Platform XYZ as a marketing vendor (take a PC), decide whether DM is a conceptual or quantitative buyer (ROAS model) V. THE PRODUCT CALL 1. Recap info gathered from DC (set the context for a solution) - what you are looking to accomplish? What we know (ROAS inputs) 2. Relate solutions/product back to their existing digital marketing strategy (from answers of what doing? Why doing it? How tracking it?) 3. KPI & attribution solutions and how they fit in with how they currently do attribution (access to website) 4. Begin to coauthor pilot and ROAS model (if not conceptual buyer or a tough deal, if conceptual keep conceptual) 5. How pricing works in general 6. End of PC get budget guideposts to coauthor proposal 7. If quantitative buyer, hop into ROAS model to coauthor 8. Goal: Relate our presentation back to what we learned on DC/co author a solution/get guideposts for budget, Get DM to agree to pilot Platform XYZ VI. COAUTHOR ROI MODEL CALL – If new vendor evaluation process is quantitative in nature and requires an economic analysis to
  60. 60. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com build the business case within the organization, the EAE should set up a meeting to coauthor an ROI/ROAS model with the client based upon the clients assumptions inputted into the model VII. THE PROPOSAL CALL 1. EP or BP, run pricing calculator based upon guideposts 2. Recap info gathered from PC (set context for pilot) 3. Discuss KPIs and attribution method based upon PC learnings 4. Present proposal based upon guideposts or coauthored ROI/ROAS model pilot structure analyzed 5. Discuss PO and payment method process (anyone else need to loop in?) 6. Goal: Get verbal agreement on pilot and PO/payment method meeting, Get DM to agree to pilot terms & terms of the upgrade provided KPIs are hit VIII. CLOSING & ONBOARDING 1. Get POs drafted and signed based upon agreed pilot structure (CS to create PO) 2. Gather payment method (CC and input into SFDC) 3. Lay foundation for upgrade based upon proving out ROAS model 4. Get creative for any customization needed and setup 5. Hand off to CP 6. Goal: Set up client for success long term and prepare them for upgrade
  61. 61. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com IX. REPORTING & THE CLIENT PARTNER 1. Set reporting expectations with client along with KPI, KPI goal and attribution methodology to get that data (terms of the upgrade) 2. Confirm time frame for reporting and evaluation of pilot 3. Track and optimize performance in Admin 4. Pull Time Range Report (TRR), put together pilot performance slide deck, and build the business case for an upgrade based upon ROAS generated (LTV applied to number of leads generated) KEY QUESTIONS IN THE ENTERPRISE SALES PROCESS Once you begin to run the enterprise sales process, you will begin to notice the key question associated with each step in the process: 1. Do they have an open mind to taking a meeting with us in general? Getting to DC 2. Do they have an open mind to evaluating us as a vendor? Getting to PC 3. Do they have an open mind to doing a pilot? Getting to Proposal Call 4. Do they have an open mind to upgrading provided that we hit their KPIs? Getting to Upgrade So the goal of the outreach is to get them to take a meeting with us. The goal of the DC is to come to the conclusion that our platform can be a vendor for new client acquisition and to agree to evaluate us as a potential marketing vendor. The goal of the PC is to
  62. 62. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com have the client conclude that we are indeed a marketing vendor to add to portfolio and agree to structuring a pilot in some capacity. The goal of the Proposal Call is to get them to commit to a specific budget amount and timeline for the pilot (i.e. making a buy). Finally, the goal of the Reporting Call is to get the client to commit to an upgrade or renewal. DEALING WITH AN OBJECTION: If objection, DC turns into dealing with that objection, to pull the data to prove or disprove in DC2, DC2 to deal with the objection, then the rest of DC2 to have an actual DC with DANTE onward. 1. VETTING - High quality vetting can mean the difference between getting and not getting a meeting with a client. We need to do our research on the account to understand the organizational structure and who within the organization evaluates new vendors. Lastly, we need to decide the perspective to introduce to the contact to prompt a meeting. a. Book of Business & Account Prioritization b. Determining Point of Contact & Perspective to Introduce c. Pulling Point of Contact Email & Phone Number 2. OUTREACH & OPEN SALES CYCLE – Proper outreach includes an introduction & context for the outreach. It also brings with it a perspective to communicate some value connected to the contact. Ideally the result of outreach would be a pre- qualification call on the fly or a meeting for a pre- qualification call. a. Email & call with contextual introduction introducing a perspective that connects our
  63. 63. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com platform to corporate & marketing goals stated by C-suite b. Cadence of outreach that conveys urgency to the point of contact to increase responsiveness c. Set up pre-qualification call over email/phone or do pre-qualification on the fly if possible 3. PRE-QUALIFICATION STEP - The pre- qualification call ensures that we check the boxes of DM, timeline, need, budget, and ultimately openness to evaluate a solution. This is typically performed by an SDR or by an AE that has full cycle responsibilities. In this step which can be done on the open call, we find out if: 1. Business as usual? 2. Growth mode? 3. How tracking/quantifying success? (Business KPI) 4. What marketing KPI drives that success metric? 5. Open to evaluating a solution to drive that marketing KPI? 6. Set up discovery call 4. DISCOVERY STEP – Discovery is an ordered questioning process (qualification) in order to form the value concept and to determine need & buying criteria (the why). The questioning process is ordered in the following manner: i. Business & Marketing Goals - Getting a business need and then quantifying the gap they need to close to achieve that goal. The marketing KPI that drives the business KPI.
  64. 64. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ii. Customer Acquisition Process Design & Vendors - How they have designed the customer acquisition process currently, what vendors are they using for it, and why they chose those vendors. The questions here are often derived from their existing marketing strategy and how they have structured it currently. iii. ROAS & Attribution - KPIs (success metrics), KPI goals & how they prove out the KPIs currently. iv. Solution Expectations - CPA & ROI thresholds we would need to meet in order to evaluate our platform as a potential vendor along with the process design on our platform. This shapes our product call. v. DM Process & Timeline - How they typically evaluate new vendors within their organization and whether they can add vendors in real time. 5. PRODUCT STEP – Product demo/pitch based upon buying criteria (the why of current vendors) in order to coauthor a solution to hit their business & marketing goals. Relating everything back to what they are doing now and the why of what they are doing from the discovery step. Ultimately, the solution needs to be designed consistent with the customer acquisition process and the why of other vendors they are currently using. At the end of the product call, we begin to coauthor the buying paradigm. ● Confirm buying criteria from qualifying
  65. 65. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Demonstrate solution consistent with buying criteria ● Check in question that they agree that satisfies buying criteria ● Repeat the process for each buying criteria 6. COAUTHORED PROPOSAL & CLOSING STEP – From the nature of the need (aggressive, mid level or introductory goals) and budget guideposts , we shape the buying paradigm. We utilize need-based closing to coauthor the proposal with them rather than simply throwing numbers at them. You can coauthor an ROI model here if they would like to evaluate a pilot in the context of a pro-forma return. i. Coauthor the Buying Paradigm ii. Align Proposal to Buying Paradigm iii. Coauthor ROI & Build Business Case iv. Get Final Approval
  66. 66. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com
  67. 67. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com
  68. 68. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 12: Account Prioritization ACCOUNT PRIORITIZATION & VET POCS 1. Account prioritization (A,B,C accounts) 2. Determine POC & perspective to introduce 3. Pull contact email & phone number 4. Outreach cadence (email & phone in coordination): 5. Are you the right person? 6. Polite reminder 7. EBR 8. Pre-call planning & the DC prep sheet 9. DC slide deck preparation BOOK OF BUSINESS & ACCOUNT PRIORITIZATION Once you are assigned a book of business as an EAE, you are going to want to go through the book to determine A, B, & C accounts. You can keep this classification in an excel spreadsheet. A accounts are those that are in the right industry, the right size and will most likely end up working with you at some point. These are assets you nurture over time helping them with any admin issues. B accounts are those that are in a decent industry, decent size and might do business with you if you can demonstrate enough value. C accounts are the lowest priority that are in low probability industries, are smaller in nature and will take
  69. 69. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com much more effort as then will most likely need someone to change their mind. You will keep notes on timeline and what stage of the process you are in with each account. A column will need to be created for two additional issues: 1. Loop in DM - Yes or no 2. Surfaced objection
  70. 70. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 13: Vetting the Right Point of Contacts High quality vetting can mean the difference between getting and not getting a meeting with a client. We need to do our research on the account to understand the organizational structure and who within the organization evaluates new vendors. Lastly, we need to decide the perspective to introduce to the contact to prompt a meeting. DETERMINING POINT OF CONTACT & ALIGNING PERSPECTIVE TO STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Once you have prioritized your accounts, you can then begin with the A accounts first and determine for each one, whom the right point of contact is going to be. For smaller MM companies this may in fact be the owner (DM). As companies get larger, they begin to formalize the new vendor evaluation process and place people within the company to facilitate this process. Initial outreach for MM or enterprise accounts is going to be by email and you will craft a new perspective to introduce based upon the stated goals of the CEO and management team. You can also call after the third email to introduce yourself. EVERYTHING FLOWS FROM CORPORATE STRATEGY & CORPORATE GOALS: Read the annual report CEOs letter to shareholders as well as the 10k MD&A in order to understand corporate strategy and goals. Also search for CEO interviews
  71. 71. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com where they talk corporate priorities and quote them in slide decks. This will be the perspective you introduce. Marketing priorities and goals flow from the corporate goals. PULLING POINT OF CONTACT EMAIL & PHONE NUMBER Once you have determined the right point of contact and the perspective that you want to introduce, you are going to need to get the contact information for that individual. Often times, your organization may already have the contact’s email address and phone number but there is turnover in companies. In order to find contact emails, you can do a simple Google search. If Google does not yield and email you can utilize Rocket Reach which will provide the email address related to the POC’s Linkedin account. Often this will be a personal email they used to create the account. When it comes to phone number, it may be necessary to go past the office line. In order to obtain cell phone numbers, you can use FastPeopleSearch.com to pull a cell phone. You are going to need a first and last name along with a city where they live/work. In MM and enterprise you are most likely going to want to try emailing first for the first three units of outreach and then you can start calling.
  72. 72. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 14: Outreach Proper outreach includes an introduction & context for the outreach. It also brings with it a perspective to communicate some value connected to the contact. Ideally the result of outreach would be a pre- qualification call on the fly or a meeting for a pre- qualification call. a. Email & call with contextual introduction introducing a perspective that connects our platform to corporate & marketing goals stated by C-suite b. Cadence of outreach that conveys urgency to the point of contact to increase responsiveness Set up pre-qualification call over email/phone or do pre- qualification on the fly if possible. ENTERPRISE PIPELINE & VETTING The main thing with enterprise sales is more of a focus on quality of process rather than volume of outreach. Time spent running a quality process including preparation and slide deck creation is the main priority. With Enterprise accounts it’s more about farming than hunting. You have accounts that will take meetings with you and evaluate your platform as a potential vendor but it needs to be in alignment with the timing conditions with the enterprise and new vendor evaluation process. In general, there should be at least one touchpoint per account per week. So, if you have 40 accounts in your pipeline there should be 40 touchpoints.
  73. 73. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com USING SALESFORCE TO MANAGE ACCOUNTS & PIPELINE Salesforce is the primary CRM used to manage the software sales process. In the multi-location organization (MM and Enterprise) the AE leaves more quality notes for calls and emails. For example, when logging an email & call touchpoint, the AE will write: “Email & VM for Tom & Rachel 1” 40 to 60 in vetting and outreach stage 10 DCs per month 10 PCs per month A couple closes per month 1 large deal per quarter 1 mid size per month Couple small deals per month At the multi-loc enterprise level, the MMAE/EAE manages their own schedule and output. PIPELINE & VETTING NOTES ● Moving through stages of sales cycle in salesforce ● Cadence of outreach - one touchpoint email and call per week on Monday morning ● Revenue forecasting as a continuous process as get clarity on budgets - in real time, update the term length and pricing details in clarify negotiation post proposal call - related edit product term to 3 months since default is 12 months ● Remember that it is open call & email (50/50) ● If deals not progressing , kick back into initial SFDC stage and restart sales cycle at later date if needed ● Farming means continued outreach versus a timeline to follow up/revisit
  74. 74. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ● Everything in DC or post DC stage, know what the next steps are ● Prioritization of accounts - A, B, C and building your initial pipeline as A accounts ENTERPRISE OUTREACH ENTERPRISE OUTREACH STRATEGY: 1) Who do you need to get in touch with? (LinkedIn Sales Navigator or Google search for right POC) 2) Do you have the right contact information to get in touch with? 3) If not, how do we get that information? 4) What message do they need to hear in order to take a meeting with us? (this will be the content of the email and phone outreach – usually a contextual intro email explaining since they are the marketing point of contact on the account you were hoping to set up a couple minutes for a quick discovery call over the next few weeks) 5) Second, third, fourth, fifth emails responses to that email as ‘just a polite reminder here’ and a VM 6) Go wide and deep emailing that message to everyone on the contact list report 7) Log quality notes in SFDC for every email and call touchpoint and to whom you reached out to (ex. VM + email 1 to Tom & Tony) 8) Get meeting aka introductory call or DC 9) If timeline off for a DC, get clarity on when to circle back for a DC OUTREACH SCHEDULE 630am -9am – East coast to West coast outreach starting with East coast at 630am and moving across country through time
  75. 75. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com ENTERPRISE OUTREACH STATISTICS: ● 5 email and call touchpoints before kick out of pipeline ● Every 3 days a touchpoint email and call ● Quality and consistency on 55 accounts in outreach category in SFDC ENTERPRISE OUTREACH - A QUALITY APPROACH OVER QUANTITY 1. You don't have to work unworkable accounts in your book and it won't be held against you 2. Go wide and deep on accounts, meaning cast a wide net in terms of many contacts being reached out to and go deep in terms of physically calling the office line of the LLC and determining right marketing POC, getting their email, extension, and of course name to then PSN 3. Work a proper 50 acct pipeline with email and call once every 3 days 4. Customized messages to the clients rather than standardized. You can start with a standard email but modify it for the recipient OUTREACH: MLOC VS. QUASI LOCAL ACCOUNT When you have an actual MLoc account you are going to need to determine who within the org handles the new vendor evaluation process. For example, the CMO if it is an AdTech product. Marketing DMs here have spend discretion. If you have a quasi-local account, you can look to directly book time with the DM unless you can find that they have a marketing DM. Going to need to loop in the
  76. 76. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com DM anyways here since they almost always retain the decision-making power. EMAIL OUTREACH STRATEGY Email outreach follows a specific cadence of emails in order to secure a discovery call. The following email outreach cadence follows the 5 touchpoints and closed lost process unless you vet a new contact after the initial 5 emails. If you still have not heard back after the 5th email, you are going to need to find a new contact or closed lost the opp for the time being. SETTING & PREPARING FOR THE DISCOVERY CALL (DC) 1. Vet for the DM and the head of marketing - Pull FPS and emails for DM and head of marketing 2. Decide whether acct is MM (email) or quasi local (FPS outreach) 3. Rapport and then telling the Mloc pass up story to set up the DC 4. Email blueprint - 1. Are you the right person? 2. EBR email with pitch slides data 5. Outreach KQ1: Are you the right person to handle marketing conversations? KQ2: Do you have an open mind to taking a meeting with us? 6. Open call blueprint - Set the appt 7. Goal: Set the DC with the right person/people, get DM to agree to take a meeting
  77. 77. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com The initial outreach in the enterprise organization should be via email to introduce yourself and your new perspective. Keep in mind the goal is to set up a DC with them so customize the email to them personally and keep it simple. You should include one question or call to action to set up time for a DC. The whole goal of outreach is to get a meeting in the first place. Once the meeting has been calendared and accepted, this step is complete. If the point of contact is not open to having a conversation you may have to start outreach to another contact or simply mark the account in your account prioritization xls as red meaning a dead end. If timing is off, find out when you should circle back to set up a DC (ex. Q3 or Q4) The initial outreach is typically done by phone and email in order to simply introduce yourself and have a contextual reason for outreach. Ultimately the goal is to set an appointment in order to have a discovery call with the point of contact. You can use the same outreach strategy as you would do in the transactional software sale except for the fact that you are setting up and appointment for a discovery call. That is why it is so advantageous to have experience opening sales cycles over the phone in the local org. This skill set is invaluable even in the enterprise org. KEY QUESTION: ARE THEY WILLING TO TAKE A MEETING WITH US? A the best practice for email is rather than simply asking for a meeting, you can first ask if you are speaking to the
  78. 78. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com right person within the organization when it comes to new vendor evaluation process or if there is someone else you should be speaking to. EMAIL OUTREACH STRATEGY: Email 1: Are you the right person that handles these types of conversations? Since the first key question for the corporate buying process is related to whom within the organization evaluates new vendors, it flows that we should have our first email be to determine whom is the right marketing point if contact. This allows you to cast a wide net and email multiple POcs including the DM and owner. Email 2: Performance report pulled and hoping to set up and Executive Business Review (EBR) meeting SUMMARY 1. Telling the Mloc pass up story to set up the DC 2. Email blueprint 3. Open call blueprint Goal: Set the DC with the right person/people
  79. 79. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 15: Preparation PRE-CALL PLANNING & THE DC PREP SHEET Once the meeting is on the calendar, you are going to want to round up with your manager to do pre-call planning and record this information on the DC prep sheet for safekeeping. PREPARING SLIDE DECKS FOR MEETINGS In the enterprise sales role, you will be meeting over Google meet or another platform like Zoom. Since you are doing a screenshare, you will be running a process using a slide deck. In the EAE role, you need to prepare slide decks according to the story you want to tell and the stage you are at in the enterprise sales cycle. DISCOVERY CALL – Story is to link their own personal experience using the platform to being able to isolate undecided buying intent. From there that there is opportunity to do so from a business standpoint (as a source of new customer acquisition) and then share what they are currently doing and why (buying criteria). The conclusion desired is the willingness to evaluate our platform as a potential vendor for new customer acquisition. I. CONSUMER JOURNEY II. OPPORTUNITY III. YOUR GOALS & CHALLENGES IV. NEXT STEPS PRODUCT CALL – The story is to link our solution to their need, what they are currently doing & seeing
  80. 80. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com success with, and providing an attribution methodology that fits with how they are currently measuring. Our solution aligns with their ‘why’ for their other vendors that they shared in the DC. The conclusion desired is to either share guideposts if a conceptual buyer or be willing to engage in the coauthoring of an ROI model with you on the next call (coauthor the Buying Paradigm). I. RECAP II. AUDIENCE & OPPORTUNITY III. SOLUTIONS IV. HOW PRICING WORKS V. NEXT STEPS COAUTHOR ROI CALL – The story here is really the flow of the model and getting the full economic picture including the lifetime value of a client. In coauthoring the model, we confirm the assumptions one by one plugged into the model and end up with a coauthored model and ROI multiple. The conclusion desired is that the numbers work and begin to scope out a pilot test. I. RECAP II. AUDIENCE & OPPORTUNITY III. SOLUTIONS IV. HOW PRICING WORKS V. COAUTHORED ROI MODEL VI. NEXT STEPS PROPOSAL CALL – The story of the proposal call is a simple one, simply reiterating what was agreed upon in either the product call or the coauthor ROI call. By the time you get to the proposal call, the Buying Paradigm & pilot terms should already have been agreed upon and we are simply discussing logistics of the purchase order
  81. 81. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com and payment method on this call. The conclusion is agreement to get the PO signed on their timeline and set up time to gather payment method. I. WHAT WE KNOW II. TRACKING & ATTRIBUTION III. PROPOSAL IV. NEXT STEPS
  82. 82. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 16: Pre- Qualification Call Most organizations that have segmented outbound pre- sale roles will have some form of SDR pre-qualification build into the sales process. This means that the AEs can simply focus on running meetings and closing deals. A lot of tech sales orgs still have full cycle roles for their AEs which means that the EAE themselves will have to run a pre-qualification meeting to see if it is appropriate to have a discovery call with the client. The main questions that the EAE will as on the pre-qual call are the following: 1. BUSINESS AS USUAL? 2. GROWTH MODE? 3. HOW TRACKING SUCCESS? (BUSINESS KPI) 4. WHAT MARKETING KPI DRIVES THAT SUCCESS METRIC? 5. OPEN TO EVALUATING A SOLUTION TO DRIVE THAT MARKETING KPI? If the answers to these initial questions are yes, it is then appropriate to schedule a proper discovery call and run the enterprise sales process in full. If not, you may need to table the conversation until the time condition or budget condition is no longer a condition of the business.
  83. 83. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com The pre-qualification or intro call ensures that we check the boxes of DM, timeline, need, budget, and ultimately openness to evaluate a solution. This is typically performed by an SDR or by an AE that has full cycle responsibilities.
  84. 84. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 17: The Discovery Call (DC) The discovery call and winning the discovery call is the most important part of the enterprise sales process. The reason that this is the case is that you ultimately use questions to form the value concept, check the boxes that front run objections, surface objections, obtain a quantified need, gather ammo for the solutions/product call, and gather data for the coauthored ROI model. In order to get to a PC, you first need to win the DC. Discovery is an ordered questioning process (qualification) in order to form the value concept and to determine need & buying criteria (the why). The questioning process is ordered in the following manner: i. BUSINESS & MARKETING GOALS - Getting a business need and then quantifying the gap they need to close to achieve that goal. ii. CUSTOMER ACQUISITION PROCESS DESIGN & VENDORS - How they have designed the customer acquisition process currently, what vendors are they using for it, and why they chose those vendors. The questions here are often derived from their existing marketing strategy and how they have structured it currently. iii. ROAS & ATTRIBUTION - KPIs (success metrics), KPI goals & how they prove out the KPIs currently.
  85. 85. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com iv. SOLUTION EXPECTATIONS – CPL/CPA & ROI thresholds we would need to meet in order to evaluate our platform as a potential vendor along with the process design on our platform. This shapes our product call. v. DM PROCESS & TIMELINE - How they typically evaluate new vendors within their organization and whether they can add vendors in real time. VALUE CONCEPT OF THE PLATFORM AKA CONSUMER INTENT - VALUE PROPOSITION If we are able to focus your marketing dollars on undecided bottom of the funnel users, the effect that has is being able to drive a more competitive CPA/CPL or ROAS due to a better conversion rate (user view/lead conversion and lead/sale conversion). DISCOVERY CALL Questions are the way to discovery. Questions drive insights and form the value concept in the mind of the DM. Research lead to get to the why behind actions and decisions. Key Question: Are they willing to evaluate us as a potential vendor? Goal: To win the DC by following the DC best practice highlighted below and getting the client to agree to evaluate us as a potential vendor. DISCOVERY CALL BEST PRACTICE: 1. RAPPORT
  86. 86. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 2. FAMILIARITY WITH PLATFORM & RELATE USER EXPERIENCE TO OPPORTUNITY ON PLATFORM (CONSUMER INTENT) 3. DC QUESTIONING PROCESS (QBS FUNNEL) 4. NEXT STEPS 1. RAPPORT 2. FAMILIARITY WITH PLATFORM & RELATING DEMO TO QUANTIFIED OPPORTUNITY ON PLATFORM As a consumer to the conclusion that our platform can be used to meet their goal for their new customer acquisition process ie the ability to isolate undecided buying from advantageous demographics (live demo to form conclusion of core value proposition) 3. DC QUESTIONING PROCESS I. Quantifiable Business Goals II. New Customer Acquisition Process & Vendors (Marketing) that drives the quantifiable business goals – current vendors and process structure III. ROAS Measurement – How tracking success (ex. ROI multiple, Cost per Acquisition, Cost per Call etc)
  87. 87. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com IV. Solutions Expectations – Need translated to solution V. DM Process & Timeline – how the org makes buys VI. Next Steps I. BUSINESS & MARKETING GOALS - Getting a business need and then quantifying the gap they need to close to achieve that goal. II. CUSTOMER ACQUISITION PROCESS DESIGN & VENDORS - How they have designed the customer acquisition process currently, what vendors are they using for it, and why they chose those vendors. III. ROAS & ATTRIBUTION - KPIs (success metrics), KPI goals & how they prove out the KPIs currently. IV. SOLUTION EXPECTATIONS - CPA & ROI thresholds we would need to meet in order to evaluate our platform as a potential vendor. V. DM PROCESS & TIMELINE - How they typically evaluate new vendors within their organization and whether they can add vendors in real time. VI. NEXT STEPS I. QUANTIFIABLE BUSINESS GOALS With the initial subset of questions, we are trying to get a quantified business need. We use questions in order to find this out and to begin forming the value concept. a) Is it business as usual? b) Does that mean you are back in growth mode? c) What are your greatest areas of need in terms of client acquisition? d) Where do you see the biggest room for growth across your locations? Why is that?
  88. 88. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com e) How is the new customer acquisition process currently structured? As in how do you handle client requests? f) How do you structure agreements with your clients? g) What are the locations/regions that you need to focus your customer acquisition/advertising efforts on? h) What is your timeline to achieve these goals? i) What locations/regions are struggling? Which are exceeding? Why do you think that is? j) What investment do you need to achieve these goals? How was that number derived? k) What target increase do you have in mind for sales, # of customers, etc? l) What does it mean to your company to achieve these goals? m) What is the average client spend? n) How many times does a client perform purchase throughout the year? II. NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION PROCESS & VENDORS (MARKETING) With the second subset of questions, we are trying to drill down into specific marketing goals in order to complete their specified business goals. a) What’s your current marketing strategy relative to reaching those goals? b) What would you like to do that you aren’t doing now with current marketing? c) Given what you have done in the past, what has worked and what hasn’t? d) What do you currently do for advertising? e) Where do you focus your advertising efforts the most and why?
  89. 89. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com f) Why did you choose online, print, TV etc? g) What is your budget breakdown per platform and season? h) What does your budget look like this year? i) What is your target audience and how are you currently engaging with them online? j) What are your marketing challenges with current advertising (pain points)? k) What are your experiences with investing in digital marketing or CPC advertising? l) What strategies are proven to be most effective? m) What are the marketing campaigns you have seen success with? n) What form of media have you found to be most effective/least effective? III. ROAS MEASUREMENT The next subset of questions gets into the quantitative data that will be the basis for a coauthored ROI model. This helps us tell the story of the path to ROI and what we will use to build a business case for our solution. a. How will you determine the results of your efforts? b. How do you think about attribution in the marketplace? c. What is your attribution model for each initiative? d. How are you measuring attributions online/offline? e. How do you track the performance of their ad campaign (ROAS)? f. What metrics matter most when you measure your sales, new customer acquisition, etc? g. Per platform, what are some valuable metrics? h. What KPIs do you look at and how often?
  90. 90. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com i. Which media is giving you the higher ROAS? j. Who conducts the performance tracking of your media campaigns? k. What cost per lead do you look for or need? l. What is your desired CPL/CPA? m. What is the value of a customer for you (LTV)? IV. SOLUTIONS EXPECTATIONS Given the ROI inputs, what do we need to be able to achieve or do in order to begin coauthoring a solution. a. What would you need to see from us in order to redirect more of your budget to us? b. What is an acceptable range for a customer lead from us? c. How do you like to deliver proposals and reporting? V. DM PROCESS & TIMELINE The final subset of questions helps us check the boxes of DM process and timeline in order to understand how they build business cases, evaluate and ultimately add new vendors. a. What does your buying process look like? b. What does the process of allocating your ad budget look like? c. How are budgets decided? d. How much could you alot to our platform for a pilot? e. Who else should we involve in this process? Who else needs to be involved in this conversation?
  91. 91. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com f. What data have you based your purchasing decisions off of in the past (conceptual vs. quantitative)? g. What KPIs are you looking at to decide if you are going to work with a media partner? h. What is the typical timeline for decisions? i. Do you have any hesitations in moving forward with this partnership? VI. NEXT STEPS - scheduled PC on the call for same time next week SUMMARY OF DC QUESTIONING PROCESS: 1. BIZ & MARKETING GOALS - The business & marketing goals that we are operating to achieve (goals and the gap from where they are now aka need) 2. NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION PROCESS DESIGN & VENDORS USING FOR IT AND WHY - How the new customer acquisition process is currently designed, which vendors they are using to flow into that process and why 3. HOW TRACKING/QUANTIFYING SUCCESS & ATTRIBUTION METHOD - How they are both tracking success and their attribution method to gather that data 4. SOLUTION THRESHOLD - What level of that success metric that we would need to hit in order for them to test a pilot with us 5. HOW ARE NEW VENDORS USUALLY EVALUATED & APPROVED AND TIMELINE FOR DOING SO - How they typically approve new vendors and their timeline for adding a new vendor DC QUESTIONING PROCESS SUMMARY:
  92. 92. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 1. Is it business as usual? 2. Does that mean you are in growth mode? 3. How are you tracking that success from a business perspective? 4. What level of that business KPI are you trying to target? 5. Where are you at now on that KPI? 6. What marketing KPI are you trying to drive in order to hit that success metric (store visits, online ordering, phone calls)? 7. What vendors are you using to generate that marketing KPI? Why? Notes: BUSINESS & MARKETING GOALS Quantified need as a part of the dc process before the discussion of current marketing. The quantified or solid need is really part of the motivation for coauthoring a solution. Usually how I do that is asking the following questions in order: 1. Is it business as usual? 2. Does that then mean that you are in growth mode? 3. How do you quantify/track success? 4. What level of that metric are you trying to obtain? 5. Is that an aggressive goal or mid level or introductory goal? 6. Where are they now with regard to that metric 7. Quantified gap 8. Do you have marketing budget to close that gap right now? 9. Are you willing to evaluate a new vendor to close that gap?
  93. 93. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com CURRENT DESIGN OF NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION PROCESS & MARKETING VENDORS A. How is the current sales process (or related business process) structured and to facilitate what type of flow? B. Why is it designed to do that? (Buying criteria) C. What marketing vendors are they using currently? D. Why them? (Buying criteria) E. How did they evaluate those new vendors when you were first adding them? (Conceptual vs. Quantitative) F. Why did they evaluate them that way and is that how you build your business cases within the organization? (Buying criteria) G. How are they tracking those platforms? (Attribution) H. Why? (Buying criteria) I. What KPIs or success metrics? (CPC, CPL, CPA) J. Why those KPIs or success metrics? (Buying criteria) K. Any targets for those metrics? L. Why those targets? (Buying criteria) M. Any pain points for current vendors? Next steps - scheduled PC on the call for same time next week THE DISCOVERY CALL 1. Rapport building for 30 seconds 2. Consumer intent connect their experience, unbranded equals ability to isolate undecided
  94. 94. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com buying intent which lowers CPA and boosts ROI (live search) 3. Total opportunity - red line representing that undecided buying intent 4. Current ads built to facilitate what type of leads and the sales process 5. Current ads - what? Why? How tracking? KPI? What was the process of evaluating and approving those vendors? Conceptual evaluation or quantitative? 6. DANTE (for DM process - Anyone else we need to loop in? for Platform XYZ familiarity - Have you used Y in past? Branded vs. unbranded search, Ads - what doing? Why doing it? How tracking it? 7. Consumer intent concept - the ability to isolate undecided buying intent 8. Surface core objection and address not moving past it until completely addressed (schedule 2nd DC if necessary) - Question to see if have CI concept, if not then open ended questions to out and address objection 9. Solution concept - lead flow process (value in calls, walk ins, online form fills etc) 10. ROAS flow (data points) - CPA, LTV client inputs 11. Attribution method(s) - How currently tracking 12. Goal: Win the DC and get agreement to take a PC, Have DM see Platform XYZ as a place where they can isolate undecided buying intent and agree to evaluate Platform XYZ as a marketing vendor (take a PC), decide whether DM is a conceptual or quantitative buyer (ROAS model) THE DC HAS AN ORDER
  95. 95. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com There is an order of concepts in the Discovery Call (DC) that cannot be skipped. You must follow the order of concepts and take enough time to address each to check the box. Only when you have checked the box may you move onto the next one: 1. Consumer intent concept - Customer journey leading to the conclusion that people use Platform XYZ to spend money (live search showing high intention user) - core value proposition. How do you end up paying lowest cost per acquisition? By getting in front of someone looking for your services right now and they are going to end up buying in a short period of the time (bottom of the funnel). live search, high intent user going to spend money somewhere, research phase is done and now just consideration for a local business since business directory. 2. Surface core objection 3. Solution concept - sales process and attribution currently along with the current marketing matched with it and how they are measuring it (KPI & attribution methodology). the ability to be in front of someone the moment they are deciding where to transact (bottom of the funnel). 4. ROI concept 5. DM, timeline clarity DANTE & DEALING WITH POTENTIAL OBJECTIONS Other than consumer intent, the most important part of the DC is checking the boxes of DANTE which stands for:
  96. 96. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 1. DM - understanding how they make decisions like this, I have a lot of good info to put together a solution, when you are typically looking at new advertising, who else is involved in making that decision and can we get them on the next call? 2. Ads (Digital ads & existing marketing strategy) – Checking this box actually requires three boxes to be checked (3 questions): a. What are they currently doing? b. Why are they doing those? Asking why FB/Google tells us their buying criteria (the PC will be designing a solution and relating everything back to their buying criteria discovered here) c. How are they tracking it? 3. Need 4. Timeline 5. Experience with the platform EVERY DC SHOULD CHECK 7 BOXES: 1. Rapport building for 30 seconds 2. DANTE aka Qualification (for DM process - Anyone else we need to loop in? for platform familiarity - Have you used Y in past? Branded vs. unbranded search) a. Need: Need is gap between where they are now and where they want to be based upon how they are tracking success. Need also has to align with their sales process, Kpis, and attribution method. Budget: Is budget currently available to pilot a new vendor? If it isn't, when will it be?
  97. 97. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com DM: When you pilot a new vendor, how are those decisions typically made? Do we need to loop anyone in? Ads: What other marketing vendors have you worked with in the past? What worked, what didn't? Why do you think that Is? What do you like about currently? What Kpis are you tracking? What is your attribution methodology? 3. Consumer intent concept 4. Solution concept - lead flow process (value in calls, walk ins, online form fills etc) 5. ROAS flow (data points) 6. Attribution method(s) 7. QASSD to surface objections Goal: Win the DC and get agreement to take a PC DISCOVERY CALL OUTLINE: 1. Rapport 2. Acct passed up from local to MLoc 3. Consumer intent concept - their experience, live search unbranded 4. Market share - red line is the unbranded, missed opportunity to connect with bottom of funnel users (Gap) 5. Solution concept - Platform can close the gap on bottom of funnel consumers in market, match your current sales process, and be tailored to drive the type of leads you want and use the attribution methodology you are currently using 6. Surface the objection - consumer intent and solution concepts clear or do we need to dig in to surface
  98. 98. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com objection so we can address it 7. Do not move forward until addressing the objection 8. Once objection dealt with, then can talk current ads, with dig in questions like why that vendor, how are you tracking it 9. Need (sales process & KPIs) - phone calls, form fill, walk in 10. Cost per KPI/CPA and average check size 11. DM process - anyone else need to loop in? 12. Timeline - if we were to put a solution in front of you that works within your budget, is now a good time to get something started? 13. Next steps - same time next week RULES FOR THE DC: 1. Don't sell the platform 2. Don’t talk about product. DC is entirely for learning and not for product, slides in the PC will address red flags and opportunities learned from DC customized for client existing strategy 3. Don't have an agenda other than learning and clarity PUTTING TOGETHER THE DC SLIDE DACK Once the discovery call appointment is set, you are going to need to put together the DC slide deck. The slide deck for the Discovery Call (DC) is going to be very high level and meant to simply begin a conversation. Within the organization there are going to be vertical specific decks prepared ahead of time that can be utilized and tailored to the specific brand and client. The deck outline (agenda) looks like the following: I. Goals & challenges II. Customer journey III. Market share on platform
  99. 99. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com IV. Next steps During the DC, you are not going to want to talk about your organization at all and limit the discussion regarding any potential products. The ultimate goal of the DC is to get the DM to commit to a Product Call (PC) where you will be discussing specific solutions to achieve the goals and address the challenges that they shared with you in the DC. After the DC you can send a thank you email with the slide deck attached, a recap of the meeting, along with a confirmation of the next meeting, the product call (PC).
  100. 100. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Chapter 18: The Product Call (PC) After having the Discovery Call, you can now take all the answers that you got to the ‘why?’ questions you asked during the DC and put together a Solutions Call deck related to those buying criteria. The goal of the Product Call is to be able to relate everything back to what they currently like (buying criteria) and are seeing success with in order to get them to agree to structure a pilot test of our platform via a coauthored ROI call. In doing so, we align our solution to marketing priorities which are then aligned with C-level strategic priorities. Product demo/pitch based upon buying criteria (the why of current vendors) in order to coauthor a solution to hit their business & marketing goals. Relating everything back to what they are doing now and the why of what they are doing from the discovery step. Ultimately, the solution needs to be designed consistent with the customer acquisition process and the why of other vendors they are currently using. At the end of the product call, we begin to coauthor the buying paradigm. 1. Confirm buying criteria from qualifying 2. Demonstrate solution consistent with buying criteria 3. Check in question that they agree that satisfies buying criteria 4. Repeat the process for each buying criteria
  101. 101. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com Key Question: Are they willing to structure a pilot test of our platform in some capacity? Goal: Get the client to agree to structure the pilot test of your platform via coauthoring an ROI model with you on the next call. PRODUCT CALL BEST PRACTICE: 1. CONFIRM BUYING CRITERIA WITH RECAP SLIDES - the ‘why’s’ gathered from the DC 2. DEMONSTRATE SOLUTION CONSISTENT WITH BUYING CRITERIA - point by point in order of importance 3. CHECK IN QUESTION THAT THEY AGREE THAT SOLUTION SATISFIES BUYING CRITERIA - point by point 4. GET GUIDEPOSTS OR AGREEMENT TO COAUTHOR ROI MODEL (COAUTHOR BUYING PARADIGM) 5. NEXT STEPS - Scheduled coauthor ROI model meeting on the call for same time next week THE PRODUCT CALL 1. Recap info gathered from DC (set the context for a solution) - what you are looking to accomplish? What we know (ROAS inputs) 2. Relate solutions/product back to their existing digital marketing strategy (from answers of what doing? Why doing it? How tracking it?) 3. KPI & attribution solutions and how they fit in with how they currently do attribution (access to website)
  102. 102. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com 4. Begin to coauthor pilot and ROAS model (if not conceptual buyer or a tough deal, if conceptual keep conceptual) 5. How pricing works in general 6. End of PC get budget guideposts to coauthor proposal 7. If quantitative buyer, hop into ROAS model to coauthor 8. Goal: Relate our presentation back to what we learned on DC/co author a solution/get guideposts for budget, Get DM to agree to pilot Platform XYZ PC OUTLINE: 1. Recap info gathered from DC (set the context for a solution), data points from the DC a. What you would like help with… b. What we know… c. Fitting our solution into your current marketing strategy… 2. Relate solutions/product back to their existing digital marketing strategy 3. KPI & attribution solutions and how they fit in with how they currently do attribution 4. Begin to coauthor pilot and ROAS model 5. How pricing works in general rather than giving a recommendation 6. End of PC get budget guideposts to coauthor proposal Goal: Relate our presentation back to what we learned on DC/co author a solution/get guideposts for budget PRODUCT CALL SLIDE DECK OUTLINE: I. Recap of goals and challenges learned from the DC
  103. 103. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com II. What we know III. Fitting Platform XYZ into your existing marketing strategy IV. Recap of your platform’s core value proposition V. Opportunities and solutions to achieve your goals related to the buying criteria shared during the DC VI. How pricing works at a high level to begin coauthoring the Buying Paradigm VII. Next steps GETTING BUDGET GUIDEPOSTS FOR THE PROPOSAL CALL Most PCs will require an addition Proposal Call after you get some clarity on budget expectations and a range of confirmed possibilities regarding product mix. The goal of the PC is to coauthor pilot and ROI model, getting budget guideposts to shape the proposal. Getting agreement on an attribution methodology, KPI, and KPI goal are a part of this. SUPPORTING DATA DRIVEN DECISIONS Elicit buying criteria in discovery call Use data to validate buying criteria as demonstrated by our platform in the PC product call
  104. 104. Software Sales University www.SoftwareSalesU.com

As I decided to build a career in technology sales, I wanted to learn everything that I could about the profession, so I turned to the leading literature on selling. The issue that I encountered is that the majority of sales books were made for industries in the 20th century and were not tailored for a technology driven 21st century. According to Inc, if you look at the top sales authors/books of all time, not one has to do with software/technology sales. From here, I set out to write a sales book specifically for the 21st century where the leading sales careers are in software/technology. The book that I would have wanted when first getting started. This text is based upon the learnings from my career as an Elite Franchise Account Director and then a Midmarket AE at a leading publicly traded AdTech company. It maps out the journey from a local AE working on single location SMBs to development of multi-location specialist skills and ultimately transitions to complex sales (mid-market and enterprise). Whether your goal is simply to learn more about the software sales industry or master the tech sales process, this book will be immensely helpful and potentially life changing for you. Ultimately, I ended up writing the book I could only have dreamed of when I initially first started building my Enterprise sales career. As such, the book represents years of learning and growth. May the lessons contained in these pages save you time, energy & resources and allow you to build a long & successful career in technology sales.

×