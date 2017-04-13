What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?

V A A D I N 8 A N D B E Y O N D 5 S T O R Y A N D P H I L O S O P H Y Software is eating the world and what most of us see...
things we'll look at 1. What's new in Vaadin 8 2. How you upgrade to Vaadin 8 3. What's next for Vaadin
W H AT ' S N E W ?
B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S
B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported
B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported Dropped support for IE 8, 9, and 10
B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported Dropped support for IE 8, 9, and 10 Requires Servlet 3.0+ Container
B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported Dropped support for IE 8, 9, and 10 Requires Servlet 3.0+ Container ...
R . I . P . C O N TA I N E R , I T E M & P R O P E R T Y
B I N D I N G T O A C O L L E C T I O N BeanItemContainer<Person> container = new BeanItemContainer(Person.class, persons)...
B I N D I N G T O A C O L L E C T I O N List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons(); Grid<Person> grid = new Grid<>(Person...
1 0 X L E S S M E M O R Y U S A G E
1 0 X L E S S M E M O R Y U S A G E ( ! )
1 0 X L E S S M E M O R Y U S A G E ( ! ) S I G N I F I C A N T L Y L O W E R C P U U S A G E
D E F I N I N G C O L U M N S Grid grid = new Grid(); grid.setContainerDataSource(new BeanItemContainer<>(persons)); grid....
D E F I N I N G C O L U M N S Grid<Person> grid = new Grid<>(); grid.setItems(persons); grid.addColumn(Person::getFirstNam...
L A Z Y L O A D I N G
L A Z Y L O A D I N G grid.setDataProvider( (sortOrder, offset, limit) -> service.findAll(offset, limit), () -> service.co...
C U S T O M C A P T I O N S List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons(); ComboBox comboBox = new ComboBox(); BeanItemConta...
C U S T O M C A P T I O N S String fullname = genItem.getItemProperty("name") .getValue().toString(); return fullname.toLo...
C U S T O M C A P T I O N S List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons(); ComboBox<Person> comboBox = new ComboBox<>(); com...
T Y P E S A F E E V E N T S comboBox.addValueChangeListener(evt -> { Person p = (Person) evt.getProperty().getValue(); ass...
T Y P E S A F E E V E N T S comboBox.addValueChangeListener(evt -> { assert(evt.getValue().getName().equals("John")); });
N U L L R E P R E S E N TAT I O N
B I N D I N G T O F I E L D S class PatientFormLayout extends FormLayout { TextField firstName; TextField middleName; Text...
B I N D I N G T O F I E L D S class PatientFormLayout extends FormLayout { TextField firstName; TextField middleName; Text...
E A G E R V A L I D AT I O N
E A G E R V A L I D AT I O N
N E W L A Y O U T D E F A U L T S
N E W L A Y O U T D E F A U L T S
A U T O M AT I C E X P A N D HorizontalLayout header = new HorizontalLayout(title, logout); VerticalLayout root = new Vert...
A U T O M AT I C E X P A N D HorizontalLayout header = new HorizontalLayout(title, logout); VerticalLayout root = new Vert...
V A A D I N 8 . 1 I M P R O V E M E N T S
T R E E G R I D
T R E E G R I D
C O M P O N E N T S I N G R I D
C O M P O N E N T S I N G R I D
H T M L 5 D R A G A N D D R O P
H T M L 5 D R A G A N D D R O P
T O U C H K I T I S N O W O P E N S O U R C E
V A A D I N 6 E N D O F L I F E
2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 9 ...
M A K I N G T H E J U M P T O 8
T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x
T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x
T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x vaadin-server 8.x
T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x vaadin-compatibility-server 8.x vaadin-server 8.x
T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x vaadin-compatibility-server 8.x vaadin-server 8.x
U P D AT E P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-server</artifactId> <version>7.7.6<...
U P D AT E P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-compatibility-server</artifactId> <...
C O M P AT I B I L I T Y S E R V E R
C O M P AT I B I L I T Y S E R V E R
U P D AT E F O R M S Change FieldGroups to Binders Move validators from Fields to Binder Update Converters to new interface
R E M O V E C O N TA I N E R S Change BeanItem/IndexedContainers to setItems Lazy containers should instead use dataProvid...
D R O P C O M P AT I B I L I T Y P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-compatibility...
D R O P C O M P AT I B I L I T Y P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-server</artif...
W H AT ' S N E X T ?
V A A D I N G R I D 2 . 0
<vaadin-grid items="[[users.result]]"> <vaadin-grid-column width="50px" flex-grow="0"> <template class="header">#</templat...
I thought you said there would be no HTML – Every single Vaadin developer ”
L E T ' S TA K E A T R I P B A C K I N T I M E
•
• User Interface Automata
.1 2001 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP Button button = new Button("Hell...
.1 2001 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP WSDL transform Button button = n...
joonas.lehtinen@itmill.com +358 40 5035001 www.itmill.com Web Adapter
.1 2001 3 2002 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (Millstone) Web Adapter
joonas.lehtinen@itmill.com +358 40 5035001 www.itmill.com AJAXAdapter
.1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (IT Mill Toolkit) ...
.1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (IT Mill To...
.1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 8 2017 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); S...
.1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER A...
.1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER A...
.1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER A...
H T M L I M P O R T S I N V A A D I N 8
webapp/VAADIN$ bower install -save game-card
webapp/VAADIN$ bower install -save game-card @JavaScript("GameCard.js") @HtmlImport("vaadin://bower_components/game-card/g...
com_example_GameCard = function () { var element = this.getElement(); this.setCard = function (symbol, rank) { element.set...
V A A D I N . C O M / E L E M E N T S
T H A N K Y O U @ M A R C U S H E L L B E R G # V A A D I N 8
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?

40 views

Published on

Presentation slides for the Vaadin 8 release meetup. Covers the new features in Vaadin 8 and 8.1, the migration steps from Vaadin 7 and what's up ahead for Vaadin.

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

What's new in Vaadin 8, how do you upgrade, and what's next?

  1. 1. V A A D I N 8 A N D B E Y O N D 5 S T O R Y A N D P H I L O S O P H Y Software is eating the world and what most of us see of it is the user interface. The user interface has become the key component of how the users experience the business behind it. Competition is lost or won due to user experience. Simplicity is king and the users get frustrated by anything ugly, slow or not working on the device they happen to use at the time. We at Vaadin fight for simplicity and invite everyone to join this fight. Together we want to build a user interface that puts a smile on the user’s face. Vaadin is the technology that empowers developers to build the best web-apps for business purposes. Our priority over everything else is developer productivity because we believe that by simplifying the developer experience and saving the developer’s time, they are best able to focus on building great user interfaces. Our brand is what we want everyone to think about us. When everyone - both us and the people around us - have a consistent understanding of what Vaadin is and what we stand for, it enables that image to spread and amplify. This book defines what we want that image to be. It defines what the Vaadin brand is. I hope that You are as excited and proud of living and breathing the Vaadin brand as I am. You are the one who is shaping what everyone thinks about Vaadin - using this brand as a tool and a guideline every day. Let’s fight for simplicity for both the users and the developers! Joonas Lehtinen Founder & CEO Vaadin I N T R O D U C T I O N @ M A R C U S H E L L B E R G # V A A D I N 8
  2. 2. things we'll look at 1. What's new in Vaadin 8 2. How you upgrade to Vaadin 8 3. What's next for Vaadin
  3. 3. W H AT ' S N E W ?
  4. 4. B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S
  5. 5. B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported
  6. 6. B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported Dropped support for IE 8, 9, and 10
  7. 7. B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported Dropped support for IE 8, 9, and 10 Requires Servlet 3.0+ Container
  8. 8. B R E A K I N G C H A N G E S Only Java 8 + supported Dropped support for IE 8, 9, and 10 Requires Servlet 3.0+ Container All themes except Valo are dropped
  9. 9. R . I . P . C O N TA I N E R , I T E M & P R O P E R T Y
  10. 10. B I N D I N G T O A C O L L E C T I O N BeanItemContainer<Person> container = new BeanItemContainer(Person.class, persons); Grid grid = new Grid(); grid.setContainerDataSource(container); List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons();
  11. 11. B I N D I N G T O A C O L L E C T I O N List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons(); Grid<Person> grid = new Grid<>(Person.class); grid.setItems(persons);
  12. 12. 1 0 X L E S S M E M O R Y U S A G E
  13. 13. 1 0 X L E S S M E M O R Y U S A G E ( ! )
  14. 14. 1 0 X L E S S M E M O R Y U S A G E ( ! ) S I G N I F I C A N T L Y L O W E R C P U U S A G E
  15. 15. D E F I N I N G C O L U M N S Grid grid = new Grid(); grid.setContainerDataSource(new BeanItemContainer<>(persons)); grid.removeAllColumns(); grid.addColumn("firstName"); grid.getColumn("firstName").setHeaderCaption("First Name"); grid.addColumn("lastName"); List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons();
  16. 16. D E F I N I N G C O L U M N S Grid<Person> grid = new Grid<>(); grid.setItems(persons); grid.addColumn(Person::getFirstName).setCaption("First Name"); grid.addColumn(Person::getLastName).setCaption("Last Name"); List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons();
  17. 17. L A Z Y L O A D I N G
  18. 18. L A Z Y L O A D I N G grid.setDataProvider( (sortOrder, offset, limit) -> service.findAll(offset, limit), () -> service.count() );
  19. 19. C U S T O M C A P T I O N S List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons(); ComboBox comboBox = new ComboBox(); BeanItemContainer<Person> bic = new BeanItemContainer<>(persons); GeneratedPropertyContainer gpc = new GeneratedPropertyContainer(bic); gpc.addGeneratedProperty("name", new PropertyValueGenerator<String>() { @Override public String getValue( Item i, Object id, Object o1) { Person p = (Person) id; return p.getFirstName() + " " + p.getLastName(); }
  20. 20. C U S T O M C A P T I O N S String fullname = genItem.getItemProperty("name") .getValue().toString(); return fullname.toLowerCase().startsWith( ssf.getFilterString()); } @Override public boolean appliesToProperty( Object propertyId) { return "name".equals(propertyId); } } } }); comboBox.setItemCaptionPropertyId("name"); comboBox.setContainerDataSource(gpc);
  21. 21. C U S T O M C A P T I O N S List<Person> persons = Backend.getPersons(); ComboBox<Person> comboBox = new ComboBox<>(); comboBox.setItemCaptionGenerator( p -> p.getFirstName() + " " + p.getLastName() ); comboBox.setItems(persons);
  22. 22. T Y P E S A F E E V E N T S comboBox.addValueChangeListener(evt -> { Person p = (Person) evt.getProperty().getValue(); assert(p.getName().equals("John")); });
  23. 23. T Y P E S A F E E V E N T S comboBox.addValueChangeListener(evt -> { assert(evt.getValue().getName().equals("John")); });
  24. 24. N U L L R E P R E S E N TAT I O N
  25. 25. B I N D I N G T O F I E L D S class PatientFormLayout extends FormLayout { TextField firstName; TextField middleName; TextField lastName; } PatientFormLayout form = new PatientFormLayout(); Binder<Patient> binder = new Binder<>(Patient.class); binder.bindInstanceFields(formLayout);
  26. 26. B I N D I N G T O F I E L D S class PatientFormLayout extends FormLayout { TextField firstName; TextField middleName; TextField lastName; Binder<Patient> binder = new Binder<>(Patient.class); binder.forField(firstName) .withValidator(str -> str.length() > 4, "Name too short") .bind("firstName"); }
  27. 27. E A G E R V A L I D AT I O N
  28. 28. E A G E R V A L I D AT I O N
  29. 29. N E W L A Y O U T D E F A U L T S
  30. 30. N E W L A Y O U T D E F A U L T S
  31. 31. A U T O M AT I C E X P A N D HorizontalLayout header = new HorizontalLayout(title, logout); VerticalLayout root = new VerticalLayout(header, grid); grid.setSizeFull(); root.setExpandRatio(grid, 1); root.setSizeFull();
  32. 32. A U T O M AT I C E X P A N D HorizontalLayout header = new HorizontalLayout(title, logout); VerticalLayout root = new VerticalLayout(header); root.addComponentsAndExpand(grid);
  33. 33. V A A D I N 8 . 1 I M P R O V E M E N T S
  34. 34. T R E E G R I D
  35. 35. T R E E G R I D
  36. 36. C O M P O N E N T S I N G R I D
  37. 37. C O M P O N E N T S I N G R I D
  38. 38. H T M L 5 D R A G A N D D R O P
  39. 39. H T M L 5 D R A G A N D D R O P
  40. 40. T O U C H K I T I S N O W O P E N S O U R C E
  41. 41. V A A D I N 6 E N D O F L I F E
  42. 42. 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 9 6 3 7 8 Fo r wards Comp atib le GUARANTEED SUPPORT ≥ 5 years for a major release ≥ 2 latest major releases (after that support is available on time and materials basis) ? 5 4 guaranteed guaranteed guaranteed guaranteed migration path migration path
  43. 43. M A K I N G T H E J U M P T O 8
  44. 44. T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x
  45. 45. T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x
  46. 46. T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x vaadin-server 8.x
  47. 47. T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x vaadin-compatibility-server 8.x vaadin-server 8.x
  48. 48. T W O U P G R A D E P AT H S vaadin-server 7.x vaadin-compatibility-server 8.x vaadin-server 8.x
  49. 49. U P D AT E P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-server</artifactId> <version>7.7.6</version> </dependency>
  50. 50. U P D AT E P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-compatibility-server</artifactId> <version>8.0.0</version> </dependency>
  51. 51. C O M P AT I B I L I T Y S E R V E R
  52. 52. C O M P AT I B I L I T Y S E R V E R
  53. 53. U P D AT E F O R M S Change FieldGroups to Binders Move validators from Fields to Binder Update Converters to new interface
  54. 54. R E M O V E C O N TA I N E R S Change BeanItem/IndexedContainers to setItems Lazy containers should instead use dataProvider
  55. 55. D R O P C O M P AT I B I L I T Y P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-compatibility-server</artifactId> <version>8.0.0</version> </dependency>
  56. 56. D R O P C O M P AT I B I L I T Y P A C K A G E <dependency> <groupId>com.vaadin</groupId> <artifactId>vaadin-server</artifactId> <version>8.0.0</version> </dependency>
  57. 57. W H AT ' S N E X T ?
  58. 58. V A A D I N G R I D 2 . 0
  59. 59. <vaadin-grid items="[[users.result]]"> <vaadin-grid-column width="50px" flex-grow="0"> <template class="header">#</template> <template>[[index]]</template> <template class="footer">#</template> </vaadin-grid-column> <vaadin-grid-column> <template class="header">First Name</template> <template>[[item.firstName]]</template> <template class="footer">First Name</template> </vaadin-grid-column> <vaadin-grid-column> <template class="header">Last Name</template> <template>[[item.lastName]]</template> <template class="footer">Last Name</template> </vaadin-grid-column> </vaadin-grid>
  60. 60. I thought you said there would be no HTML – Every single Vaadin developer ”
  61. 61. L E T ' S TA K E A T R I P B A C K I N T I M E
  62. 62.
  63. 63. • User Interface Automata
  64. 64. .1 2001 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP
  65. 65. .1 2001 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP WSDL transform Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP
  66. 66. joonas.lehtinen@itmill.com +358 40 5035001 www.itmill.com Web Adapter
  67. 67. .1 2001 3 2002 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (Millstone) Web Adapter
  68. 68. joonas.lehtinen@itmill.com +358 40 5035001 www.itmill.com AJAXAdapter
  69. 69. .1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (IT Mill Toolkit) AJAX Adapter
  70. 70. .1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (IT Mill Toolkit) Web Adapter (GWT)
  71. 71. .1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 8 2017 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (Vaadin) GWT
  72. 72. .1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (Vaadin) GWT
  73. 73. .1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP (Vaadin) GWT 8 2017
  74. 74. .1 2001 3 2002 4 2007 5 2007 6 2009 7 2013 Button button = new Button("Hello"); TextField text = new TextField(); SERVER APP Web Components 8 2017 9
  75. 75. H T M L I M P O R T S I N V A A D I N 8
  76. 76. webapp/VAADIN$ bower install -save game-card
  77. 77. webapp/VAADIN$ bower install -save game-card @JavaScript("GameCard.js") @HtmlImport("vaadin://bower_components/game-card/game-card.html") public class GameCard extends AbstractJavaScriptComponent { public GameCard(String symbol, String rank) { callFunction("setCard", symbol, rank); } }
  78. 78. com_example_GameCard = function () { var element = this.getElement(); this.setCard = function (symbol, rank) { element.set("symbol", symbol); element.set("rank", rank); }; }; com_example_GameCard.tag = "game-card";
  79. 79. V A A D I N . C O M / E L E M E N T S
  80. 80. T H A N K Y O U @ M A R C U S H E L L B E R G # V A A D I N 8

×