FaaS Automation and Infrastructure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FaaS Infrastructure and, automation. Channel API
Outline ● Whats and Whys ● What are we building
Whats and Whys
What is FaaS A paradigm to allow developers to Build, Deploy, and Scale applications at the FUNCTION level.
What is serverless Serverless is more about the conﬁguration and management of your services in the cloud, where scaling i...
Serverless is not only Lambda functions. ● S3 ● ECS fargate ● AppSync ● SQS ● SNS ● API Gateway FaaS BaaS
Why FaaS ● Simplify the way developers write and run cloud applications ● It helps to apply the principle of least privile...
Blog: https://almouallem.net/2019/04/28/serverless-api-in-go-with-aws-lambda-api-gateway-and-dynamodb/
FaaS Infrastructure and, automation.
Elements of FaaS application ● Function code ● Function conﬁguration (Runtime, Memory, environment variables, …) ● Functio...
Elements of FaaS application (Code) ● Go ● JavaScript ● Python ● Java
Elements of FaaS application (Conﬁguration)
Elements of FaaS application (CI)
Channels API
History Previously we had spaghetti architecture where we have N of backend services, talk to what we call backend to fron...
History Backend to frontend Channels Backend to frontend Backend to frontend Backend to frontend Backend microservices Cha...
Channel API a GraphQL layer on top of NEO Backend microservices
Channel API is a FaaS application
Channel API built and running in AWS
Channel API is completely serverless
Channel API is a collaboration between teams in DC domain.
Channel API is a FaaS application + AppSync
What is GraphQL GraphQL is a speciﬁcation by Facebook implemented in many programming languages.
What is GraphQL RuntimeQuery language Schema Resolvers
How GraphQL works
Describe what your application can do.
Ask for what you need, and get exactly that.
What is AppSync Managed Graphql Platform by AWS
AppSync RuntimeQuery language
We Schema Resolvers
How channel API works
Project structure Two repositories ● Channelapi-aws : ○ Infrastructure code ○ Terraform ● Channel-api-functions: ○ Functio...
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
What do we need to automate Functions ● Test ● Build ● Zip ● Upload to storage ● Generate Terraform code Infrastructure ● ...
Functions
Infrastructure
AppSync resource
AppSync resource ● Open source / Telia oss ● Go ● Docker
AppSync resource
AppSync resource
AppSync resource
Grafana resource
Grafana resource ● Open source / Telia oss ● Rust ● Docker
Grafana resource
Grafana resource
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FaaS Automation and Infrastructure

41 views

Published on

How did we move from spaghetti to completely serverless FaaS and GraphQl.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FaaS Automation and Infrastructure

  1. 1. FaaS Infrastructure and, automation. Channel API
  2. 2. Outline ● Whats and Whys ● What are we building
  3. 3. Whats and Whys
  4. 4. What is FaaS A paradigm to allow developers to Build, Deploy, and Scale applications at the FUNCTION level.
  5. 5. What is serverless Serverless is more about the conﬁguration and management of your services in the cloud, where scaling is managed for you.
  6. 6. Serverless is not only Lambda functions. ● S3 ● ECS fargate ● AppSync ● SQS ● SNS ● API Gateway FaaS BaaS
  7. 7. Why FaaS ● Simplify the way developers write and run cloud applications ● It helps to apply the principle of least privilege (POLP) which means every part of the application has minimal access to the data it needs.
  8. 8. Blog: https://almouallem.net/2019/04/28/serverless-api-in-go-with-aws-lambda-api-gateway-and-dynamodb/
  9. 9. FaaS Infrastructure and, automation.
  10. 10. Elements of FaaS application ● Function code ● Function conﬁguration (Runtime, Memory, environment variables, …) ● Function pipeline
  11. 11. Elements of FaaS application (Code) ● Go ● JavaScript ● Python ● Java
  12. 12. Elements of FaaS application (Conﬁguration)
  13. 13. Elements of FaaS application (CI)
  14. 14. Channels API
  15. 15. History Previously we had spaghetti architecture where we have N of backend services, talk to what we call backend to frontend which also talk to each others and channels which talk to multiple backend to frontend. Backend services: is a microservices with their own API, documentations and setup. Backend to frontend: is a microservices with their own API, documentations and setup tailored down to serve a front application Channel: is a the user touch point and served by backend to frontend. .
  16. 16. History Backend to frontend Channels Backend to frontend Backend to frontend Backend to frontend Backend microservices Channels Channels Channels
  17. 17. Channel API a GraphQL layer on top of NEO Backend microservices
  18. 18. Channel API is a FaaS application
  19. 19. Channel API built and running in AWS
  20. 20. Channel API is completely serverless
  21. 21. Channel API is a collaboration between teams in DC domain.
  22. 22. Channel API is a FaaS application + AppSync
  23. 23. What is GraphQL GraphQL is a speciﬁcation by Facebook implemented in many programming languages.
  24. 24. What is GraphQL RuntimeQuery language Schema Resolvers
  25. 25. How GraphQL works
  26. 26. Describe what your application can do.
  27. 27. Ask for what you need, and get exactly that.
  28. 28. What is AppSync Managed Graphql Platform by AWS
  29. 29. AppSync RuntimeQuery language
  30. 30. We Schema Resolvers
  31. 31. How channel API works
  32. 32. Project structure Two repositories ● Channelapi-aws : ○ Infrastructure code ○ Terraform ● Channel-api-functions: ○ Functions code ○ GraphQL schema ○ Resolver mapping ○ Grafana metrics
  33. 33. Infrastructure
  34. 34. Infrastructure
  35. 35. What do we need to automate Functions ● Test ● Build ● Zip ● Upload to storage ● Generate Terraform code Infrastructure ● Provisioning resources ● AppSync Schema ● AppSync Resolvers Other stuff ● Grafana dashboard ● Alert ● Logs
  36. 36. Functions
  37. 37. Infrastructure
  38. 38. AppSync resource
  39. 39. AppSync resource ● Open source / Telia oss ● Go ● Docker
  40. 40. AppSync resource
  41. 41. AppSync resource
  42. 42. AppSync resource
  43. 43. Grafana resource
  44. 44. Grafana resource ● Open source / Telia oss ● Rust ● Docker
  45. 45. Grafana resource
  46. 46. Grafana resource

×