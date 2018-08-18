Synnopsis :

Five young friends invent a candy-making machine for their school s annual science fair, but when their candy creation comes to life and escapes, they ll have to work together to find a solution before it destroys the entire city!



Author : Matthew Daley

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Matthew Daley ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://cbookdownload6.blogspot.hk/?book=1608869970

