Islamic Minor Arts
Textile fragment, 14th century, Spain Met Museum Fragmentary Loom Width with wavy vine pattern, 16th c., Turkey Met Museum...
Under the Ottoman, Safavid, and Mughal dynasties, carpet weaving became a major art form – and even today, so called “Pers...


The Ardabil carpet is one of the most spectacular and oldest carpets to have been preserved, and it is renowned for its la...
The Ardabil carpet, Iran, dated 1539-40 Plan of the shrine at Ardabil, showing where the carpets were situated (permission...
The center of the carpet is dominated by a medallion pattern that resembles muqarnas dome
The medallion is surrounded by oval forms, each filled with intricate patterns
At either end are hanging lamps, creating the effect of looking up into a dome, with lamps hanging from either side
The field is a deep rich blue, filled with scrolling vegetal patterns – a common motif in Islamic ornamentation
One end of the carpet includes a short poem, written in calligraphic script, which helps identify the date of the carpet, ...
Islamic artisans also excelled in the production of illuminated books -- and here we often find figurative imagery
While figural representation was generally not permitted in religious contexts, it was common in private art in certain re...
Bihzad, Seduction of Yosuf, foli 52 verso of the Bustan of Sultan Husayn Mayqara, from Heart, Afghanistan, 1488 This manus...
It illustrates the biblical tale of Potiphar’s wife
Joseph and Potiphar’s Wife, from the Vienna Genesis,6th century The same story was illustrated in this Early Christian man...
Come here, you hunk! No! I musn’t! Joseph and Potiphar’s Wife, from the Vienna Genesis,6th century In this story, Joseph w...
Bihzad’s version sets the scene in a multi-level palace where Joseph must navigate its maze-like passages in order to esca...
The palace is richly decorated with ceramic tiles and decorative carpets, yet the perspective makes no sense: the flor is ...
The flattened perspective recalls the lack of illusionistic depth in Byzantine art, and serves the same purpose of observi...
In spite of the taboo against representations of Muhammad, manuscripts were produced to illustrate events from his life ‘T...
The Siyer-I Nebi was an illuminated manuscript that was produced for an Ottoman ruler in the 13th century, and contains il...
In this scene, we see the Archangel Gabriel revealing the eighth sura of the Koran to Muhammad
Like in Christian art, the angel is identified by wings, and the Prophet is surrounded by a golden flame-like motif simila...
But in observance of the taboo against any representations of the Prophet, his face is veiled
Islamic Minor Arts

  1. 1. Islamic Minor Arts
  2. 2. Textile fragment, 14th century, Spain Met Museum Fragmentary Loom Width with wavy vine pattern, 16th c., Turkey Met Museum Art historians usually focus on the “major arts” – meaning painting, sculpture, and architecture – but Islamic artisans excelled in the production of “minor arts” – luxury items such as ceramics, textiles, and manuscript illumination, which were widely exported throughout the world during the Middle Ages
  3. 3. Under the Ottoman, Safavid, and Mughal dynasties, carpet weaving became a major art form – and even today, so called “Persian carpets” remain highly prized luxury items
  4. 4. Image source: https://financialtribune.com/articles/economy-business-and-markets/71189/what-makes-persian-hand-woven-carpet-so-exraordinary Woven by hand from silk or wool, these richly decorated carpets were used to decorate the floors of mosques, shrines and home, and they were also hung on walls for warmth in colder weather
  5. 5. Image source: https://financialtribune.com/articles/economy-business-and-markets/71189/what-makes-persian-hand-woven-carpet-so-exraordinary Priced by the number of knots per square centimeter (the more knots, the more elaborate the design), these carpets were exported throughout the world during the Middle Ages
  6. 6. The Ardabil carpet is one of the most spectacular and oldest carpets to have been preserved, and it is renowned for its large number of knots, and exquisitely intricate detail
  7. 7. The Ardabil carpet, Iran, dated 1539-40 Plan of the shrine at Ardabil, showing where the carpets were situated (permission, Victoria and Albert Museum) The carpet was one of two that once decorated a shrine in Iran – one is now in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the other is in the LA County Museum
  8. 8. The center of the carpet is dominated by a medallion pattern that resembles muqarnas dome
  9. 9. The medallion is surrounded by oval forms, each filled with intricate patterns
  10. 10. At either end are hanging lamps, creating the effect of looking up into a dome, with lamps hanging from either side
  11. 11. The field is a deep rich blue, filled with scrolling vegetal patterns – a common motif in Islamic ornamentation
  12. 12. One end of the carpet includes a short poem, written in calligraphic script, which helps identify the date of the carpet, and possibly the name of the person who commissioned it
  13. 13. Islamic artisans also excelled in the production of illuminated books -- and here we often find figurative imagery
  14. 14. While figural representation was generally not permitted in religious contexts, it was common in private art in certain regions
  15. 15. Bihzad, Seduction of Yosuf, foli 52 verso of the Bustan of Sultan Husayn Mayqara, from Heart, Afghanistan, 1488 This manuscript was produced for a late 14th century sultan in Central Asia
  16. 16. It illustrates the biblical tale of Potiphar’s wife
  17. 17. Joseph and Potiphar’s Wife, from the Vienna Genesis,6th century The same story was illustrated in this Early Christian manuscript, dating from the 6th century
  18. 18. Come here, you hunk! No! I musn’t! Joseph and Potiphar’s Wife, from the Vienna Genesis,6th century In this story, Joseph was seduced by Potiphar’s wife, while the rest of the household carried on, oblivious of the the scandal
  19. 19. Bihzad’s version sets the scene in a multi-level palace where Joseph must navigate its maze-like passages in order to escape Potiphar’s unwanted advances
  20. 20. The palace is richly decorated with ceramic tiles and decorative carpets, yet the perspective makes no sense: the flor is tilted up, and there is no convincing sense of space
  21. 21. The flattened perspective recalls the lack of illusionistic depth in Byzantine art, and serves the same purpose of observing the taboo against illusionistic representation
  22. 22. In spite of the taboo against representations of Muhammad, manuscripts were produced to illustrate events from his life ‘The angel Gabriel revealing the eighth sura of the Koran to Muhammad’; illustration from the Siyar-i Nabi (Life of the Prophet), commissioned by the Ottoman sultan Murad III, 1594–1595 Musée du Louvre
  23. 23. The Siyer-I Nebi was an illuminated manuscript that was produced for an Ottoman ruler in the 13th century, and contains illustrations from the Life of the Propphet
  24. 24. In this scene, we see the Archangel Gabriel revealing the eighth sura of the Koran to Muhammad
  25. 25. Like in Christian art, the angel is identified by wings, and the Prophet is surrounded by a golden flame-like motif similar to a halo
  26. 26. But in observance of the taboo against any representations of the Prophet, his face is veiled

