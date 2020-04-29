Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Marisa Hahn Philosophy of Lutheran Education The role of educationis verypowerful insocietytoday,andthe LutheranChurch Missouri Synod school systemhas not onlythe ability to nurture and supports students and families, but is included in the Great Commission to“goand make disciplesof all nations,baptizingtheminthe name of the Father and of the Sonand of the HolySpirit, andteachingthemtoobeyeverythingIhave commandedyou”(Mt 28:19-20a). Because Lutheran schools are able to be open and intentional about teaching the faith, “Lutheranteachersmustthinkin terms of the future in order to prepare those they serve to cope with whatever events and issues may develop to affect them” (Rietschel 15). Working in a Lutheran school, who are we supposed to teach? As a Lutheraneducator,the mainforce that guidesme bothinside and outside the classroom is JesusChrist.My personal missionstatementcomesfrom1John 4:10-11, “This is love:not that we loved God, butthat he lovedus andsenthisSon as an atoningsacrifice foroursins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” Developing relationships with students, parents, and fellow teachers, and being able to build one another up in Christ is how I view ministry of education. Because of this,I intend totreatall individualswith kindness and respect and find a way to incorporate the faith into my classes every day. Withthat beingsaid,if I am working in an environment where some school faculty or students are non-Christian,Iwouldview itas a differenttype of opportunitytoserve the Lordand be a witnessto those unfamiliar with or even resistant to Christ. Lutherans use the educative process to unfold to humankind the truth of God…We need to know who we are and how we are in our finiteness and sin. We need to know who other people are and how we are to be related to them. We need to what the purpose of life is,where we are goingineternity, and what we are and may become by reason of Jesus
  2. 2. Hahn 2 Christ (Rietchel 65). However, in every situation, I strive to treat each person as a loved child of God, beingsensitive toeachperson’sbackgroundandbeliefs. It’simportantto treat everyone with love and respectandas St. Paul advises: “Walkinwisdomtoward outsiders,makingthe bestuse of the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person” (Col 4:5-6). What are Lutheran educators supposed to teach? At the endof the day,“Lutheransrecognize thatGod’spurpose in everything that He does is his glory and this glory is fully accomplished through eternal salvation. Thus, it might be said ‘that the ultimate endof Lutheraneducationisthe gloryof God and the eternal salvation of men’” (Rietchel 61). Therefore, in every class it is the responsibility of Christian educators must keep their teaching in alignment to God’s Word in order to nurture the students. It is only through the Word of God that the Holy Spirit operates, so the job of “the Lutheran teacher is to confront the students with the biblical truth of the Law and Gospel,”usingproperdiscernmentforwhentoemphasizeone over the other (63). Because the increasing number of unchurched families are sending their children to Lutheran school, Lutheranteachers hadan amazingopportunityto evangelize, sharing “the Gospel with children of unchurchedfamiliesonadaily basis”andbuilding“meaningful,lovingrelationships with unchurched parents over time” (Larson 8). This is why it is crucial that “the Gospel forms the base for Lutheran schools” and “is based on a scriptural view of God, the human being, the world, life, faith, reason, character, personality, experience and death” (Rietchel 65). When is it appropriate to teach the faith? An amazingaspectaboutthe Christianfaithisthatit appliestoeverypartof life.Godis “over all and throughall and inall”(Eph 4:6). There is noneedto compartmentalize yourfaithtoreligion class in 5th period or going to church on Sunday morning. The Christian faith can be incorporated into any
  3. 3. Hahn 3 content area, and since I will be a teaching in either a middle school or high school, I have included several ways that I could integrate the faith into mathematics. In a high school calculus class, students will compare the life of St. Paul to the graph of the sin curve,usingScripture torelate at leastthree eventsof hislife tospecific points on the graph. This gives them a visual of how Paul’s earthly life was “rollercoaster” ride, yet he remained faithful to the Lord. Duringtheirlives,studentsmayface hard times and experience good times, but remember that God is with them through it all. “Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situationIam to be content. I knowhowto be broughtlow,and I know how to abound.Inany and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Phil 4:11-13). In a middle school algebraclass,studentscould read the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000 found in Matthew 14 or John 6. Students could collaborate to figure out the total number of people were actuallythere,because the accountonlygivesthe numberof men.Theycouldthencalculate about how much food each person would need and find the total number of fish and loaves of bread needed to feedthe crowd.ThiswouldemphasizeChrist’sgloryandshow how incrediblehismiracle wasusing only twofishand five loavesof bread. “Withmanthisis impossible,butwithGodall thingsare possible" (Mt 19:26). Another middle school mathematics example is that the class could study the cubit, a measurementusedinthe Bible.Theycouldcalculate how bigacubit is (because it is approximately the lengthof a person’sarmfrom hiselbowtothe tipof hismiddle finger). Then, they could then calculate the dimensions of the classroom and gymnasium in cubits and compare this to the size of Noah ark in cubits. “Make yourself an ark of gopher wood. Make rooms in the ark, and cover it inside and out with pitch. This is how you are to make it: the length of the ark 300 cubits, its breadth 50 cubits, and its height 30 cubits” (Gen 6:14-15).
  4. 4. Hahn 4 An activity that could be used for either middle school or high school geometry class takes place while students are studying the different types of triangles. As a result, a class discussion or a “Think- Pair-Share” could be conducted as we focus on the Trinity. Probing questions could be asked such as: “What type of triangle wouldthe Trinitybestbe describedas?” “Which types of triangles are definitely not fitting to represent the Trinity?” In order to be will study verses that focus on the Trinity such as “AndwhenJesuswasbaptized,immediatelyhe wentupfromthe water,and behold, the heavens were opened to him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming to rest on him; and behold, a voice from heaven said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased” (Matt 3:16- 17). In a highschool,at the beginningof unit of infinite limits in an AP Calculus class, the teacher could discussthe conceptof infinity.Doesitmake sense thatnumberscanbe infiniteif God is infinite? “Great is our Lord, and abundant in power; his understanding is beyond measure” (Ps147:5). “For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him” (Col 1:16). Where can one teach the faith? As a Christian, we are called to serve the Lord in our vocation, whatever that may be. Because faith if so central to our lives as Lutheran educators, it is important that the Lutheran teacher lives out his or her Christian faith beyond the walls of the classroom. Teenagers need to see that his or her teacher means what they say and holds their faith near to them because “teenagers can spot a phony smile from a mile away” and can tell when adults are not being authentic about their beliefs (Peters 141). Therefore Lutheran educators must“not conform to the pattern of this world,” but “if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin” (Rm 12:2, 1 Jn 1:7). How can I teach the faith?
  5. 5. Hahn 5 How I teachthe faithto studentswouldbe indirectalignmenttomypersonal philosophyof life, whichisshapedbythe toolsof reason,experience,andthe HolyScriptures. As the most important, the Bible is the ultimate authority as it sits at the top of the triangle. Taking Scripture away from the pyramid, reason would suggest that something other than the natural world exists. From experience, everypersonknowsyoucannotphysicallytouch,see,smell,hear,ortaste a person’sthoughts,feelings, or ideas, so where do they come from? There is no logical explanation without the existence of something beyond the natural world. The use of reason, experience, and greatest of all, Scripture, has shaped my philosophy of life and mymissionasa Lutheranmathematicsteacher. While I may have come to a similar conclusion left to reason and experience, I am thankful that I have “heard the word of truth, the gospel of [my] salvation, and believed in him, [am] sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory” (Eph 1:13). When teaching middle school students, it is important to remember that they are struggling withself-esteemandare tryingto fit in and become independent. Therefore, as a teacher I need to be sensitive to their emotions and offer opportunities for them to own their faith and grow in the Word. Because these students will be going through physical changes and have a hard time sitting still, this couldbe through hands-on activities to serve others in the school, church, or community (Peters 140). Most importantly,these pre-teensneedtoknow thattheirteacherloves,trusts,andsupportsthem,and as theirteacher,itisimportantto be openwithyourstudents,challengethem, askthemquestions, and letthemknow how God is working in each one of their lives because they may not have the analytical skills to see it themselves at this age (140). While middle school and high school students do have similarities, highs school students are generallyputintoErikson’sstage of Identityvs.Role confusionbecause they are trying to discover their ownunique identityandreevaluatingthe moralsand identity whichthey developed from their parents
  6. 6. Hahn 6 and other people (Peters 149). Because high school students are almost to adulthood, but not quite there yet, they are able to use formal thought and think logically about situations, but they do not alwaysdoso in everysituation (151). Guidance and reaffirmation from a teacher would allow them to build their own identity and secure their sense of self-worth that is unsteady at this stage of development. As with middle school learners, it is crucial to be open and honest with high school students. This can be done by simply listening to your students and allow them to reflect on their experiences with the use of Scripture and respecting their opinions and points of view (154). Why is it important to teach the faith? In additiontothe use of reason,experience,andthe Bible,my personal educational philosophy isalso rootedinPerenialismandNeo-Thomism.Ibelieve it is important that my classroom is guided by truthsas well asnatural law.Studentare encouragedtoandshoulduse reason and logic when studying ideas, but understand that God gives meaning and purpose to the universe and the natural, mathematical laws that guide it. Although the methods of teaching may change throughout the years, such as the technology, instructional strategies and structure of the class period, the truths from the Bible should never be altered. This is to ensure that the purpose of schools of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod do not change, and that education is still a “vehicle of ministry” to children that emphasizes “traditional Christian teaching and nurture” (Rietschel 39). In conclusion,Lutheranschools offer a near-ideal environment to share the Good News of the forgiveness, life and peace offered by our Savior for this life and eternal” (Larson 22). This is because teachershave nolimits to how they can incorporate faith into their curriculum, and at the heart of any subjectmatterthe message fromChristremainsthe universal:thatwe are to“ love one another:justas I have lovedyou,youalsoare to love one another.Bythisall people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (Jn 13:34-35).
  7. 7. Hahn 7 Works Cited ESV:Study Bible : English Standard Version.Wheaton,Ill:CrosswayBibles,2007.Print. Larson,Mark. "OutreachinLutheranSchools:SignificantWork,GreatPotential"TheLutheran Layman Jan-Feb (2015): 8-9,22. Print. Rietschel,WilliamC. Foundationsof Luheran Education.St.Louis:ConcordiaPubHouse,2000. Print. SchurichtPeters,Becky. Building FaithOneChild at a Time. St. Louis:ConcordiaPubHouse, 1997. Print.

