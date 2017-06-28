Apprentissage actif Mediat

Design Pédagogique Développer une pédagogie active en BU MEDIAT Rhône-Alpes – 30/06/2017 Myriam GORSSE
Objectifs     1)Accueil des stagiaires et Objectifs de la journée : Lego serious play 2)Contexte  de  la  formation
Atelier Lego Serious Play
Pour garder trace et ajouter du contenu : Les 3 framapads de la formation : -https://annuel2.framapad.org/p/MEDIAT30juin20...
Les croyances limitantes chez les formateurs
La BUPMC et son public « Ah bon, on forme les usagers en bibliothèque ? » Qui est qui ?  Formateur VERSUS étudiant
Les différents rôles au sein d’un équipe de formateurs et au delà
Les rôles au sein d’une équipe de formateurs Les +, les moins, le type de pédagogie… Bibliothécaire formateur Ingénieur pé...
Négocier pour mieux former ?   Marketing appliqué à la formation : Dans les échanges avec les enseignants ou  avec mes int...
Pourquoi utiliser des pédagogies actives ?
Les courbes de l’attention http://warmaths.fr/wrMetacogni.htm
Pourquoi être actif ?   Pilier de l’apprentissage: l’engagement actif -> un organisme passif n’apprend pas ! Meirieu : app...
Gardner et la théorie des intelligences multiples Source : http://blog.educpros.fr/Jean-Michel-Zakhartchouk/2016/02/16/la-...
La zone proximale de développement Zone proximale de  développement :  Lev Vygotski Zone  d’autonomie /  zone de rupture
La méthode KISS
Tenir compte de l’expérience utilisateur… Source : @Mr_Kochka
Quels espaces ? Quel espace préférez-vous ?
Construire à partir des briques Chemin de fer Séquence Parcours
Débuter et expérimenter : le droit à l’erreur
Visual Thinking 1 image par groupe : -Comment analysez vous ce public ? -Comment le formeriez-vous ?
Les ice-breakers Règles de base pour un ice-breaker :  -Le faire au bon moment -Favoriser une ambiance détendue -Permettre...
Les brainstormings Règles de base pour un brainstorming : - il faut l’animer -pas plus de 15, ou alors créer des sous-grou...
Quelques outils facilitant : Pour créer ses séquences pédagogiques : -Excel , word, suite Libreoffice -Exelearning : créat...
Déduction ou induction ? Cas particuliers Exemples spécifiques Lois Principes généraux Induction Déduction La majorité de ...
Déduction ou induction ? Librement traduit à partir de : https://www.ajibot.com/blog/deduction-vs-induction-vs-abduction T...
  Concevoir une  séquence en  réfléchissant à son  rythme
Mener l’enquête
Les portes de l’innovation ludopédagogique - La Bienveillance - Le soutien institutionnel : à aller chercher ou à acquérir...
  Focus sur  l’apprentissage par  le Jeu
  Focus sur  l’apprentissage par  le Jeu
  jeux de Thiagi : thiagipedia : http://www.thiagi.fr/thiagipedia/
 4 Atteindre  l’inaccessible étoile
Innover avec les publics
Innover et créer ensemble : la perpétuation par la coconstruction
Idéation, facilitation, innovation
Animateurs, médiateurs, facilitateurs, générateurs d’idées
Des processus d’idéation en bibliothèque Retour d’expérience sur une Serious Game Jam en bibliothèque… … Et conception col...
  Questions de veille ?
  Bilan
FIN Merci de votre attention @Mgorsse
Apprentissage actif Mediat
  • Expérimenter = se donner le droit à l’erreur
    Exemple d’une formule qui n’a pas bien marché : les wikipermanences -&amp;gt;
    Année 1 : constat que la formule du temps de midi, et trop générale ne séduit pas (test sur 6 mois) -&amp;gt; arrêt
    Année 2 : on change : évolution vers une formule adaptée aux enseignants -&amp;gt; formule sur inscription -&amp;gt; a mieux fonctionné
  • Limites de la déduction : passer beaucoup de temps sur les lois et ne pas pouvoir les appliquer
     
    Sherlock Holmes et l’induction
    qu’est-ce que l’induction
    Qu’avez-vous envie de produire
    La colonne absente
    Le concerto de la zone du dehors (Capt Damasio)
    Conclusion et playtest
  • Des processus d’idéation en bibliothèque
    Serious Game Jam… et conception collaborative d’un prototype de scénario pour un jeu vidéo éducatif sur les compétences informationnelles
    Team building / Partenariat BUPMC / INSA Lyon : co-construction de projets innovants au sein des 2 équipes - Accueil d&amp;apos;une stagiaire en commun afin de mettre en place 2 game jams - But : motiver les équipes, faire coopérer des collègues d&amp;apos;établissements différents. Pendant la game jam, utilisation du Lego serious play, de jeux de cadavres exquis, d&amp;apos;un jeu de roulette, etc...
    Lego Serious Play

    ×