Tema 9 tercero sociales

TEMA 9
POBREZA Y DESARROLLO EN ESPAÑA LA POBREZA NO ES EXCLUSIVA DE LAS PAÍSES EN DESARROLLO Y EMERGENTES, EN LOS PAÍSES DESARROL...
LOS EFECTOS DE LA CRISIS La crisis económica de 2007 ha supuesto un aumento de la pobreza en España.   -Por una parte, ha ...
GRUPOS MÁS VULNERABLES ANTE LA POBREZA   -Los grupos más afectados por la pobreza en España son los parados y los inmigran...
  1. 1. TEMA 9
  2. 2. POBREZA Y DESARROLLO EN ESPAÑA LA POBREZA NO ES EXCLUSIVA DE LAS PAÍSES EN DESARROLLO Y EMERGENTES, EN LOS PAÍSES DESARROLLADOS COMO ESPAÑA, HAY PERSONA QUE VIVEN EN UNA SITUACIÓN DE POBREZA Y EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL. ESTAS PERSONAS CONSTITUYEN EL LLAMADO CUARTO MUNDO POBREZA Y DESIGUALDADES SOCIALES  En España el 20,4% de la población vive por debajo del umbral de la pobreza, sus ingresos les sitúan en riesgo de exclusión social. Canarias, Extremadura, Andalucía y Castilla La Mancha son las regiones con mayor población pobre. El Estado proporciona a la mayoría de los habitantes determinado servicios básicos que mitigan la situación de necesidad como las pensiones de jubilación, los subsidios por invalidez o por desempleo, sanidad y educación públicas, etc.
  3. 3. LOS EFECTOS DE LA CRISIS La crisis económica de 2007 ha supuesto un aumento de la pobreza en España.   -Por una parte, ha crecido el desempleo y los salarios de las personas que mantienen su emplea han descendido o se han estancado. Por esos motivos, los ingresos de los hogares españoles han descendido.   -El Estado, para hacer frente a su endeudamiento, ha reducido sus gastos. Esto se ha manifestado en una notable caída de la inversión y el gasto en prestaciones sociales.
  4. 4. GRUPOS MÁS VULNERABLES ANTE LA POBREZA   -Los grupos más afectados por la pobreza en España son los parados y los inmigrantes no comunitarios.   -La tasa de riesgo d pobreza ha disminuido entre la población mayor de 65 años, que se sitúa en 12,7 %. En cambio entre las personas entre 16 y 64 años ha aumentado a un 20,8%    -Esta tarea también varía en función del nivel de formación. Se sitúa en un 28,9% para la población un nivel de estudios de educación Primaria o inferior, frente a un 10% para las personas con un grado de Secundaria o mayor.

