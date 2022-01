What to Upload to SlideShare

Medical Education Toolbox - SAEM Education Summit 1. Education Summit Toolbox Michael A. Gisondi, MD Associate Professor and Vice Chair of Education Stanford University 2. TRAINING PUBLISHING THRIVING 3. X 4. TRAINING PUBLISHING THRIVING 5. > 140 6. Online Masters Degrees 7. Blended Online/In-Person Masters Degrees 8. International Programs 9. Faculty Development Programs 10. TRAINING PUBLISHING THRIVING 11. Publication Types High Impact Factor Medical Education Journals Specialty Journals PubMed Indexed Peer Reviewed Digital Scholarship Authorship Order First Last (senior) Second All the rest 12. • Academic Medicine • Advances in Health Sciences Education • Advances in Medical Education & Practice • Anatomical Sciences Education • BMC Medical Education • Canadian Medical Education Journal • The Clinical Teacher • MedEdPublish • Medical Education • Medical Education Online • Medical Science Educator • Medical Teacher • Perspectives on Medical Education • Postgraduate Medical Journal • Teaching and Learning in Medicine • Education for Health • Education for Primary Care • International Journal of Medical Education • Journal of Continuing Education in the Health Professions • Journal of Graduate Medical Education • Journal of Medical Education and Curricular Development • JMIR Medical Education • MedEdPORTAL Top Medical Education Journals Bold: Add these to your RSS feed. Source: https://guides.library.illinois.edu/mededresearch/mededpubs 13. EM Specialty Journals that Publish Education Research AEM Education and Training Annals of Emergency Medicine Canadian Journal of Emergency Medicine Journal of Education and Training-EM (JET-EM) Western Journal of Emergency Medicine Tip: Look for special theme issues and calls for papers. Bold: Add these to your RSS feed. 14. Annotated Bibliography of Med Ed Journals 15. Choosing the Right Journal Does the paper advance the literature in health professions education? Then pick a medical education journal. Consider acceptance rate Consider impact factor Consider Open Access Fees Does the paper inform UME or GME specifically? UME = Academic Medicine GME = AM or JGME Is the study single-specialty (emergency medicine)? Then pick an EM journal. AEM Education and Training West JEM 16. Pro Tip: Hire a Medical Editor 17. Pro Tip: WRITE EVERY DAY. 18. TRAINING PUBLISHING THRIVING 19. Raise the Bar. Ensure Quality. 20. Triple Dip. (Publish, Blog, Speak) 21. Blog About Every Publication. 22. Disseminate Your Work on Social Media. 23. Venture Outside of EM. (AAMC, ACGME, AMA, AMEE, ICRE) 24. WRITE! (Blogs, Op Eds, Editorials, Non-Traditional Scholarship) 25. Write Grants! (AMA, AMEE, Macy, Stemmler, SAEM) 26. Open a lab. Mentor new researchers. 27.  TRAINING  PUBLISHING  THRIVING

