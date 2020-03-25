Shocking facts & Great Quotes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Toastmasters Table Topics
The Sun has a radius 100 times that of the Earth which means that about 1,000,000 (1 million) Earths would fit into the Su...
Your heart pumps 2000 gallons a day. Over the course of your lifetime, your heart will pump one million barrels of blood …
How big is the egg in a woman? 100 microns, or one-tenth of a millimeter, that's equivalent to a single piece of salt.
After five years, the Chinese Bamboo starts growing - and in just five weeks it grows to a height of 90 feet.
“Don’t be in a hurry to condemn because he doesn’t do what you do or think as you think or as fast. There was a time when ...
Poverty is a great enemy to human beings
Not exercising is a depressant
“You will be the same person in five years as you are today except for the people you meet and the books you read.”
The Golden Rule
The 6 basic fears that prevents us from attaining wealth and success in life: •The fear of poverty •The fear of criticism ...
