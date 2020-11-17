Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Técnicas de Compresión y Descompresión de Señales Marcelo Fernando Valdiviezo C. Carrera de Electrónica y Telecomunicacion...
UNIDAD 1: COMPRESIÓN DE DATOS TEMA: PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO.
INTRODUCCIÓN CADENA BINARIA CONTEXTO COMPRESIÓN IDEAL Si se pudiera utilizar los bits que se han introducido hasta el mome...
MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) 1 1 2 t tb bb b= Se inicia con una cadena de bits determinada 2 1d dc b b...
MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) CADENA BINARIA FUENTE SIN MEMORIA CON MEMORIA
MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) FUENTE SIN MEMORIA ( )1aP ( )0aP Probabilidad de un bit de ser un 1 Proba...
MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) EJEMPLO ( ) ( )1 1 at b aP b  = − t = 5 a = 2 b =3 ( ) ( ) 25 3 1 1aP b...
CTW PARA LA COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO Caracteres ASCII • Cada carácter se compone de 7 bits. • Se utilizan las 128 combinaciones...
UNIDAD 1: COMPRESIÓN DE DATOS TEMA: MÉTODOS DE DICCIONARIO.
INTRODUCCIÓN Los métodos estadísticos de compresión usan un modelo estadístico de los datos. La calidad de la compresión d...
COMPRESIÓN EN CADENAS Muestra = Token DICCIONARIO • Estático • Dinámico CADENAS DE SÍMBOLOS LOS COMPRESORES DE DICCIONARIO...
COMPRESIÓN DE DICCIONARIO Se lee el archivo fuente y se prepara una lista de los distintos bytes encontrados. Para cada by...
COMPRESIÓN DE DICCIONARIO La lista ordenada se convierte en el diccionario; se escribe en el archivo comprimido, precedido...
COMPRESIÓN DE DICCIONARIO
PREGUNTAS
Semana 5: CTW y Diccionarios
Semana 5: CTW y Diccionarios
Semana 5: CTW y Diccionarios
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Semana 5: CTW y Diccionarios

12 views

Published on

Métodos de compresión

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Semana 5: CTW y Diccionarios

  1. 1. Técnicas de Compresión y Descompresión de Señales Marcelo Fernando Valdiviezo C. Carrera de Electrónica y Telecomunicaciones Octubre - 2020
  2. 2. UNIDAD 1: COMPRESIÓN DE DATOS TEMA: PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN CADENA BINARIA CONTEXTO COMPRESIÓN IDEAL Si se pudiera utilizar los bits que se han introducido hasta el momento actual para predecir el valor del siguiente.
  4. 4. MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) 1 1 2 t tb bb b= Se inicia con una cadena de bits determinada 2 1d dc b b b− − −= d bits que la preceden. Contexto de 1 t b Se construye un árbol de profundidad d basado en el contexto NODO Subcadena de cd. Se introduce y se examina el primer bit b1. 1 El árbol se actualiza para incluir la subcadena cbb1. Se utiliza para calcular la probabilidad de que b1=1 dado el contexto cd. 0 El árbol se actualiza de manera diferente SECUENCIA DE ENTRADA Se utiliza para calcular la probabilidad de que b1=0 dado el contexto cd. CODIFICADOR ARITMÉTICO
  5. 5. MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) CADENA BINARIA FUENTE SIN MEMORIA CON MEMORIA
  6. 6. MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) FUENTE SIN MEMORIA ( )1aP ( )0aP Probabilidad de un bit de ser un 1 Probabilidad de un bit de ser un 0 ( )1aP = ( )0 1aP = − ( ) ( )1 1 t t a a i i P b P b = =  Probabilidad de una cadena determinada generada por la fuente ( ) ( )1 1 at b aP b  = −
  7. 7. MÉTODO DE PONDERACIÓN DE ÁRBOL DE CONTEXTO (CTW) EJEMPLO ( ) ( )1 1 at b aP b  = − t = 5 a = 2 b =3 ( ) ( ) 25 3 1 1aP b  = − ( )1 1 1 21| 1 t e t b P b b a b + + = = + + ( )1 11|e t t b P bb a b + = = + Estimación KT
  8. 8. CTW PARA LA COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO Caracteres ASCII • Cada carácter se compone de 7 bits. • Se utilizan las 128 combinaciones posibles. • Existen combinaciones mas comunes que otras • Ciertas combinaciones dobles (on) y triples (ion) son mas comunes. tb 1 bit en un determinado carácter ASCII X 1 2 1tbb b − contexto Se obtienen mejores resultados: • En contextos de tamaño 12. • Usando 7 árboles de contexto, uno por cada bit. • La estimación KT original se de modificada para estimar la redundancia cero definida por: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 1 1 , , 0 0 2 4 4 def e eP a b P a b a b  + = + ==
  9. 9. UNIDAD 1: COMPRESIÓN DE DATOS TEMA: MÉTODOS DE DICCIONARIO.
  10. 10. INTRODUCCIÓN Los métodos estadísticos de compresión usan un modelo estadístico de los datos. La calidad de la compresión depende de la calidad del modelo LOS MÉTODOS DE DICCIONARIO, NO EMPLEAN UN MODELO ESTADÍSTICO NI CÓDIGOS DE TAMAÑO VARIABLE. SELECCIONAN CADENAS DE SÍMBOLOS Y CODIFICAN CADA CADENA COMO UNA MUESTRA UTILIZANDO UN DICCIONARIO.
  11. 11. COMPRESIÓN EN CADENAS Muestra = Token DICCIONARIO • Estático • Dinámico CADENAS DE SÍMBOLOS LOS COMPRESORES DE DICCIONARIO SON CODIFICADORES DE ENTROPÍA SI EL ARCHIVO DE ENTRA ES MUY GRANDE En general, los métodos de compresión basados en cadenas de símbolos pueden ser más eﬁcientes que los métodos que comprimen símbolos individuales.
  12. 12. COMPRESIÓN DE DICCIONARIO Se lee el archivo fuente y se prepara una lista de los distintos bytes encontrados. Para cada byte, se incluye también en la lista el número de veces que aparece en dicho archivo (su frecuencia). Se ordena la lista en orden decreciente de las frecuencias. Por lo tanto, comienza con valores de los bytes más comunes en el archivo, y termina con los bytes que aparecen raramente. Puesto que la lista consta de bytes distintos, no puede tener más de 256 elementos. 1 2
  13. 13. COMPRESIÓN DE DICCIONARIO La lista ordenada se convierte en el diccionario; se escribe en el archivo comprimido, precedido por su longitud (un entero de 1 byte) Se lee de nuevo el archivo de origen, byte a byte. se localiza cada byte en el diccionario y se observa su índice; el índice es un número dentro del intervalo [0, 255], por lo que requiere entre 1 y 8 bits. En el archivo comprimido, se escribe el índice, precedido por un código de 3 bits, que indica la longitud del índice. En consecuencia, el código 000 denota un índice de 1 bit, el código 001 indica un índice de 2 bits, y así sucesivamente hasta el código 111, que denota un índice de 8 bits. 3 4
  14. 14. COMPRESIÓN DE DICCIONARIO
  15. 15. PREGUNTAS

×