Semana 4: Compresión Intuitiva y PPM

Técnicas de Compresión y Descompresión de Señales Marcelo FernandoValdiviezo C. Carrerade Electrónica y Telecomunicaciones...
UNIDAD1: COMPRESIÓN DEDATOS TEMA: COMPRESIÓN INTUITiVA.
DATOS COMPRIMIDOS D A T O S COMPRESIÓN INTUITUVA REDUNDANCIA REDUNDANCIAREDUCIENDO
COMPRESIÓN INTUITUVA INTEGRIDAD REDUNDANCIA • ADICIÓN DE BITS DE VERIFICACIÓN. • ADICIÓN DE BITS DE PARIDAD.
COMPRESIÓN INTUITUVA COMPRESIÓN FIABILIDAD
BRAILE • Se compone de grupos o celdas de 3x2 puntos. • Cada uno de los 6 puntos pueden ser planos o elevados, permitiendo...
COMPRESIÓN IRREVERSIBLE DE TEXTO. ALGUNA INFORMACIÓN COMPACTACIÓN COMPRIMIR
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E S T O E S U N E J E M P L O 000010010010000000ESTOESUNEJE...
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC 3 16 40 64000 2 65536   3 16 40 2 Texto con 40 caracteres diferentes: • 26 letras. • 10 dígi...
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
CODIFICACIÓN RUN-LENGTH 2. all is too well 2. a2 is t2 we2 2. a2l is t2o we2l 2. a@2l is t@2o we@2l
COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO RLE
UNIDAD1: COMPRESIÓN DEDATOS TEMA: PPM
DEFINICIÓN Utiliza probabilidades condicionales Si ve pa12 veces seguido por r7 veces, la probabilidad condicional Utiliza...
PPM: Prediction by Partial Matching PROBLEMA CLAVE ¿Qué hacemos si no hemos visto el contexto seguido por el carácter ante...
PREGUNTAS
  1. 1. Técnicas de Compresión y Descompresión de Señales Marcelo FernandoValdiviezo C. Carrerade Electrónica y Telecomunicaciones Octubre- 2020
  2. 2. UNIDAD1: COMPRESIÓN DEDATOS TEMA: COMPRESIÓN INTUITiVA.
  3. 3. DATOS COMPRIMIDOS D A T O S COMPRESIÓN INTUITUVA REDUNDANCIA REDUNDANCIAREDUCIENDO
  4. 4. COMPRESIÓN INTUITUVA INTEGRIDAD REDUNDANCIA • ADICIÓN DE BITS DE VERIFICACIÓN. • ADICIÓN DE BITS DE PARIDAD.
  5. 5. COMPRESIÓN INTUITUVA COMPRESIÓN FIABILIDAD
  6. 6. BRAILE • Se compone de grupos o celdas de 3x2 puntos. • Cada uno de los 6 puntos pueden ser planos o elevados, permitiendo representar dos estados, lo que implica que cada celda es equivalente a 6 bits.
  7. 7. COMPRESIÓN IRREVERSIBLE DE TEXTO. ALGUNA INFORMACIÓN COMPACTACIÓN COMPRIMIR
  8. 8. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E S T O E S U N E J E M P L O 000010010010000000ESTOESUNEJEMPLO Si el número de espacios en blanco es pequeño, la cadena de bits será dispersa y se pueden emplear otros métodos para comprimirla. Los códigos ASCII se codifican con 7 bits. La razón de compresión es 7/8 = 0.875
  9. 9. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC 3 16 40 64000 2 65536   3 16 40 2 Texto con 40 caracteres diferentes: • 26 letras. • 10 dígitos. • 1 espacio. • 3 signos de puntuación. Factor de compresión: (8x3)/16 = 1,5 abcdefghikhlmnopqr
  10. 10. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
  11. 11. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
  12. 12. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
  13. 13. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO AD HOC
  14. 14. CODIFICACIÓN RUN-LENGTH 2. all is too well 2. a2 is t2 we2 2. a2l is t2o we2l 2. a@2l is t@2o we@2l
  15. 15. COMPRESIÓN DE TEXTO RLE
  16. 16. UNIDAD1: COMPRESIÓN DEDATOS TEMA: PPM
  17. 17. DEFINICIÓN Utiliza probabilidades condicionales Si ve pa12 veces seguido por r7 veces, la probabilidad condicional Utiliza los k anteriores caracteres como contexto   7| 12 p r pa  Necesidad de mantener k pequeño para evitar diccionarios muy grandes n-grama bi-grama
  18. 18. PPM: Prediction by Partial Matching PROBLEMA CLAVE ¿Qué hacemos si no hemos visto el contexto seguido por el carácter antes? Reducir el tamaño del contexto si no se ha visto una coincidencia previa. No se pueden codificar las probabilidades 0! RECUPERACIÓN APROXIMADA
