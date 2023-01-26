Successfully reported this slideshow.
Myofascial Release Auburndale

Jan. 26, 2023
Myofascial Release Auburndale

Jan. 26, 2023
Healthcare

MFR reduces physical stress and anxiety, leaving patients with a calm, relaxed state of mind. This is accomplished by activating the autonomic nervous system and decreasing the stress hormone called cortisol.

Myofascial Release
PHYSICAL THERAPY AND WELLNESS

Helping people in New York aged 40plus get their lives back again, avoiding pain killers, surgeries and multiple trips to doctors offices. Minutes away from Throgs Neck and Whitestone Bridges, Cross Island Parkway and Clearview Expressway.

Treat pain and discomfort without medicine, surgery and medical procedures.


For more info visit https://www.mfrptwellness.com/

MFR reduces physical stress and anxiety, leaving patients with a calm, relaxed state of mind. This is accomplished by activating the autonomic nervous system and decreasing the stress hormone called cortisol.

Myofascial Release
PHYSICAL THERAPY AND WELLNESS

Helping people in New York aged 40plus get their lives back again, avoiding pain killers, surgeries and multiple trips to doctors offices. Minutes away from Throgs Neck and Whitestone Bridges, Cross Island Parkway and Clearview Expressway.

Treat pain and discomfort without medicine, surgery and medical procedures.


For more info visit https://www.mfrptwellness.com/

