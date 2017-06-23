Role-playing and Experiential Learning in a Professional Counseling Distance Course Mikhail Fominykh, PhD Independent rese...
Team Mikhail Fominykh Independent developer / Molde University College, Norway mihail.fominyh@gmail.com / mikhail.fominykh...
23/06/2017 Background: Reflective Learning Boud, D., Keogh, R. and Walker, D., Eds. (1985). Reflection: Turning Experience...
23/06/2017 Background: Reflective Learning 23/06/2017 Kolb, D. A. and Fry, R. (1975). Towards an applied theory of experie...
Background: Role playing in immersive virtual environments 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSI...
Background: Performance capturing and reflection in immersive virtual environments 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIA...
23/06/2017 Pedagogical Design 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COUR...
Scenarios 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 9 Receiving gifts...
Technological design
Technological design
Methods 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 12 Data • Interview...
Results: qualitative data from interviews 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING D...
Results: qualitative data from interviews 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING D...
Results: qualitative data from interviews 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING D...
Results: Theme 1 Interaction during the role-play 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUN...
Results: Theme 2 Technology-enhanced role-play 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSEL...
Results: Theme 5 Review of learning experience 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSEL...
Results: Quantitative data from questionnaires 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSEL...
Results: Quantitative data from questionnaires 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSEL...
Conclusions 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 21 Role-playing...
22 Q & A EDMEDIA WORLD CONFERENCE ON EDUCATIONAL MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY23/06/2017
Presentation given at the 29th EdMedia conference, Washington DC.
Abstract: In this paper, we explore role-playing and experiential learning approaches applied in an immersive virtual environment for a professional counseling distance course. Training professional counselors requires practice and therefore possesses a challenge for the distant education. Although both counseling professionals’ codes of ethics provide guidance for the ethical practice in difficult situations, the prevailing response among many of these professionals tends to be ambivalent. We explored conditions that influenced knowledge acquisition of graduate rehabilitation counseling students who role-played two challenging scenarios and then had a possibility to review the performance. The data were collected using questionnaires and interviews. The potential of the teaching method and the supporting technology are discussed. The findings indicate that role-playing and experiential learning are valued by the participants as a teaching method in a distance course.

Role playing and experiential learning in a professional counseling distance course fominykh_EdMedia 2017_slides

  1. 1. Role-playing and Experiential Learning in a Professional Counseling Distance Course Mikhail Fominykh, PhD Independent researcher, Norway 23/06/2017 1 Full paper – journal publication EDMEDIA WORLD CONFERENCE ON EDUCATIONAL MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. Team Mikhail Fominykh Independent developer / Molde University College, Norway mihail.fominyh@gmail.com / mikhail.fominykh@himolde.no Peter Leong College of Education, University of Hawaii-Manoa, HI, USA peterleo@hawaii.edu Brenda Cartwright Winston-Salem State University, NC, USA cartwrightby@wssu.edu 223/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE
  3. 3. 23/06/2017 Background: Reflective Learning Boud, D., Keogh, R. and Walker, D., Eds. (1985). Reflection: Turning Experience into Learning. London, Kogan Page. ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 4
  4. 4. 23/06/2017 Background: Reflective Learning 23/06/2017 Kolb, D. A. and Fry, R. (1975). Towards an applied theory of experiential learning. Theories of group processes. C. L. Cooper. New York, John Wiley and Sons: 33–57. ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 5
  5. 5. Background: Role playing in immersive virtual environments 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 6 Role playing is a widely used and effective learning and teaching method. It implies an active behavior in accordance with a specific role (Yardley-Matwiejczuk 1997; Craciun 2010). Role playing in immersive virtual environments (or 3D virtual worlds) has been, on several occasions, reported to provide a cost-efficient and user-friendly alternative to real-life role-plays and distance education programs (Lowes et al. 2013).
  6. 6. Background: Performance capturing and reflection in immersive virtual environments 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 7 Real time class R0 R1 R1 R2 Recording Replay Recording Mikhail Morozov, Alexey Gerasimov, Mikhail Fominykh, and Andrey Smorkalov (2013) Asynchronous Immersive Classes in a 3D Virtual World: Extended Description of vAcademia, DOI: 10.1007/978-3-642-38803-3_5
  7. 7. 23/06/2017 Pedagogical Design 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 8
  8. 8. Scenarios 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 9 Receiving gifts: we explore the conditions that influenced graduate rehabilitation counseling students’ decisions to accept or decline gifts in a virtual counseling setting. Case scenario: a client giving a gift to her counselor and the counselors’ responses. Difficult diagnosis: we explore the conditions that influenced decisions on how to express a genuine expression of compassion and caring when clients are experiencing emotional distress in a virtual counseling setting. Case scenario: an emotionally distressed client sharing the news with her counselor that she has just learned that she must undergo a mastectomy and the counselor’s responses.
  9. 9. Technological design
  10. 10. Technological design
  11. 11. Methods 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 12 Data • Interviews (14 questions / 6 student and the instructor) • Questionnaire 1 (41 question / 17 responses) • Questionnaire 2 (29 questions / 5 responses) Analysis Mixed methods
  12. 12. Results: qualitative data from interviews 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 13 Themes 1. Interaction during the role-play (interaction is more real, communication, interaction, voice, facial expression did not matter) 32 codes 2. Technology-enhanced role-play (preparation for a face-to-face one, anonymity behind the avatar) 19 codes 3. Technology challenging but overall positive experience (technology is easy to learn, Steep learning curve; technical difficulty) 4. Learning with technology (positive experience, can learn more from VR experience than from brick and mortar/ face-to-face) 5. Review of learning experience (advantage to go back and be able to review, self-review and learning from observations) 24 codes
  13. 13. Results: qualitative data from interviews 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 14 Themes 1. Interaction during the role-play (interaction is more real, communication, interaction, voice, facial expression did not matter) 32 codes 2. Technology-enhanced role-play (preparation for a face-to-face one, anonymity behind the avatar) 19 codes 3. Technology challenging but overall positive experience (technology is easy to learn, Steep learning curve; technical difficulty) 4. Learning with technology (positive experience, can learn more from VR experience than from brick and mortar/ face-to-face) 5. Review of learning experience (advantage to go back and be able to review, self-review and learning from observations) 24 codes
  14. 14. Results: qualitative data from interviews 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 15 Themes 1. Interaction during the role-play (interaction is more real, communication, interaction, voice, facial expression did not matter) 32 codes 2. Technology-enhanced role-play (preparation for a face-to-face one, anonymity behind the avatar) 19 codes 3. Technology challenging but overall positive experience (technology is easy to learn, Steep learning curve; technical difficulty) 4. Learning with technology (positive experience, can learn more from VR experience than from brick and mortar/ face-to-face) 5. Review of learning experience (advantage to go back and be able to review, self-review and learning from observations) 24 codes
  15. 15. Results: Theme 1 Interaction during the role-play 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 16 The interaction in an immersive environment is more real than either other online media: - “It made it more real, because I was sitting in a chair across from another person. That person was talking back to me.” Focus on available sources of information (such as what the other person was saying and emotions transferred via voice communication): - “I think this made it more real for me cause I actually had to rely more on getting to know the person versus trying to just profile the person and automatically draw a conclusion.” The limited facial expression and gestures of the avatars did not affect role- playing experience: - “I don’t think that the facial expression had any impact on me. All it did for me is to indicate they were speaking or typing.”
  16. 16. Results: Theme 2 Technology-enhanced role-play 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 17 Positive towards the learning affordances with remarks on errors: - “The interaction with peers and the professor, the exercise it was great... on paper.” Anonymity = comfortable performing the role-play: - “I believe after this experience if I have to do a role-play in a room with an actual person sitting across from me, I would be less intimidated.” Preparation for professional practice: - “... virtual environment would even be more conducive to the client in being able to open up to their counselor.”
  17. 17. Results: Theme 5 Review of learning experience 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 18 The possibility to review the role plays = spot your own errors - “... ability to go back and critique yourself and really get an idea of how you come across to other people was very valuable.” Observing own performance was useful for getting a third-person view: - “I guess in my mind it was kind of like a terrible session, like I paused a lot and I stumble a lot, but when I went back and listened to it, it wasn’t that bad as it was in my mind.” Peer learning: - “... he [another student] gave some great suggestions that I used on my next sessions which I did a lot better.” Experiential learning - applying knowledge from a review session in the next play: - “I definitely think observing was more helpful than actual doing the roleplay.”
  18. 18. Results: Quantitative data from questionnaires 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 19 Metrics 1. Satisfaction with role play in 3D virtual world 2. Ease of use with role-play in 3D virtual world 3. Cognitive absorption during role-play in 3D virtual world 4. Satisfaction with reviewing 3D recording of role-plays 5. Ease of use with reviewing 3D recording of role-plays 6. Impact of reviewing 3D recording of role-plays on ethical decision- making skill
  19. 19. Results: Quantitative data from questionnaires 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 20 Metrics 1. Satisfaction with role play in 3D virtual world Average satisfaction score: 4.16 ± 0.22 2. Ease of use with role-play in 3D virtual world Average satisfaction score: 2.82 ± 0.10 3. Cognitive absorption during role-play in 3D virtual world Scores TD: 3.36 ± 0.40 FI: 3.38 ± 0.16 HE: 3.43 ± 0.50 CO: 3.12 ± 0.41 CU: 3.35 ± 0.35 4. Satisfaction with reviewing 3D recording of role-plays Average satisfaction score: 5.00 ± 0.00 5. Ease of use with reviewing 3D recording of role-plays Average satisfaction score: 4.40 ± 0.87 6. Impact of reviewing 3D recording of role-plays on ethical decision- making skill Average satisfaction score: 4.60 ± 0.55
  20. 20. Conclusions 23/06/2017 ROLE-PLAYING AND EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN A PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING DISTANCE COURSE 21 Role-playing facilitated by an immersive virtual environment, as a teaching method, provides an excellent opportunity for enhanced student engagement. Overall, participants were very satisfied with their role-play experience. Reviewing the role plays, as part of experiential learning process, provided significant added value. Participants were overwhelmingly satisfied with reviewing the 3D recording of their role-plays Immersive virtual environment, as a technological medium, provides a valid alternative or a supplement to both online conferencing tools and face-to-face classroom setting. The activity capturing and re-enactment features of the virtual environment (3D recording and replay) enabled immersive observation and review.
  21. 21. 22 Q & A EDMEDIA WORLD CONFERENCE ON EDUCATIONAL MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY23/06/2017

