1. dasar-dasar-farmakologi

Dasar-Dasar Farmakologi Handout by: dr. MeryLidiawati,M.Mkes
Pokok-Pokok Pembahasan A. Pengertian Farmakologi B. Obat & Sistem Tubuh C. Farmakoterapi 1. Sistem Saraf 2. Sistem Pencern...
Arti Sehat  Sehat adalahkebutuhan setiap manusiahidup  Health is a state complete physical,mental and social well-being ...
Kesehatan Masyarakat Genetika Pelayanan Kesehatan Life Style Lingkungan Faktor-Faktor yang Mempengaruhi Kesehatan Masyraka...
Penyakit Penyakit dalamgarisbesarnyadibedakanatas : Penyakitinfeksi Penyakitnoninfeksi
Faktor-Faktor Yang Menyebabkan Penyakit Faktor Luar Cuaca, makanan-minuman, bakteri, virus, kecelakaan dls Faktor Dalam Pe...
Perilaku Hidup Sehat Kebersihan Keteraturan Keseimbangan
Sekilas Sejarah tentang Obat  Sejak zaman purbakala manusia dihadapkan pada masalah kesehatan yang memaksa dirinya mencar...
Pengertian Farmakologi  Farmakologi berasal dari kata farmacon yang berarti obat dan logos yang berarti ilmu sehingga  F...
Farmakodinamika  Farmakodinamika adalah ilmu yang mempelajari tentang pengaruh obat terhadap tubuh  Obat dapat mempengar...
Farmakokinetika  Farmakokinetika adalah ilmu yang mempelajari tentang bagaimana obat diperlakukan oleh tubuh.  Farmakoki...
Farmakokinetika  Distribusi obat diawali dengan absorpsi dimana obat terlebih dahulu menembus membran sel masuk kedalam c...
Farmakokinetika Ekskresi obat dilakukan oleh organ tubuh seperti : Renal Hepar Pulmo KelenjarASI KelenjarKeringat Kelenjar...
Proses yang dialami obat dalam tubuh Obat Eksekresi Distribusi Metabolisme/biotranformasi Absorpsi Fase-fase yang dialami ...
OBAT DAN MASALAHNYA  Obat adalah zat atau bahan yang digunakan untuk diagnotis,pencegahan, pengobatan ( therapy ) dan pem...
OBAT DAN PENGAWASANNYA Obat adalah ibarat madu ditangan kanan dan racun ditangan kiri Obat adalah kebutuhan dasar masyar...
CARA-CARA PENGOBATAN ( Therapi )  Preventif • Hygienis –dietiS • Immunisasi ( farmakoterapi )  Kuratif – Farmakoterapi –...
Penggolongan obat  Berdasarkan tujuan terapinya : • Obat Diagnotis • Obat Farmakodinamis • Obat Chemoterapeutika • Obat s...
Obat Esensial & Obat Generik  Obat Esensial ( Drug Of Choice ) • DOEN untuk sarana pelayanan kesehatan dasar • Formulariu...
Pengaruh Obat terhadap Tubuh Obat dapat mempengaruhi baik seluruh/sebagian besar atau sebagian kecil dari sistem tubuh . O...
Cara kerja obat 1. Merangsang ( stimulasi ) dan menekan ( depresi ) fungsi spesifik dari sel tubuh 2. Membunuh atau mengha...
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi Kerja Obat di dalamTubuh Berat Badan Umur Jenis Kelamin Kondisi Patologik
Dosis ( Takaran Obat )  Dosis Minimalis  Dosis Therapi  Dosis Maksimalis  Dosis Letalis
Cara Kerja dalam tubuh  Stimulasi dan depresi terhadap organ tubuh  Melumpuhkan atau membunuh sel-sel asing ( agent )  ...
Cara-cara Pemberian Obat Per oral ( per.os,p.os. , per enteral )  Sublingual, buccal  Parenteral atau injeksi • Intramu...
Khasiat Obat Khasiatobatada4 macam: Menyembuhkan penyakit ( kuratif ) Mengurangi rasa sakit Mencegah timbulnya penyakit Me...
4 macam penyakit (a)Penyakit infeksi TBC,DBD,malaria,cacar,campak cacingan dll (b)Penyakit degeneratif Hipertensi,dibetes,...
Bentuk Obat 1. Tablet& capsul  TabletSR ,  Tablet sublingual,  Tabletfilmcoated,tabletkunyah,lozenges  TabletCR  Tabl...
 R/ =berikanlah / terimakanlah  Cito = lekas  Statim = segera  S3dd = 3 x sehari  o.n =omni nocte = tiap malam  o.m ...
 Mengapa obat harus diawasi ? 1. Obat adalah ibarat madu disatu sisi dan racun disisi lainnya 2. Obat adalah kebutuhan da...
Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Dasar-Dasar Farmakologi Handout by: dr. MeryLidiawati,M.Mkes
  3. 3. Pokok-Pokok Pembahasan A. Pengertian Farmakologi B. Obat & Sistem Tubuh C. Farmakoterapi 1. Sistem Saraf 2. Sistem Pencernaan 3. Sistem Hormonal 4. Sistem Pernafasan 5. Sistem Sirkulasi 6. Sistem Ekskresi
  4. 4. Arti Sehat  Sehat adalahkebutuhan setiap manusiahidup  Health is a state complete physical,mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of desease or infirmity (WHO)  Sehat diartikansebagai keadaan sejahtera badan, jiwa dan sosial yang memungkinkan setiap orangdapat hidup produktif secaraekonomi dan sosial (UUNo.23/1992tentangKesehatan)
  5. 5. Kesehatan Masyarakat Genetika Pelayanan Kesehatan Life Style Lingkungan Faktor-Faktor yang Mempengaruhi Kesehatan Masyrakat ( H.L Blum Theory )
  6. 6. Penyakit Penyakit dalamgarisbesarnyadibedakanatas : Penyakitinfeksi Penyakitnoninfeksi
  7. 7. Faktor-Faktor Yang Menyebabkan Penyakit Faktor Luar Cuaca, makanan-minuman, bakteri, virus, kecelakaan dls Faktor Dalam Perilaku (Emosi , kejiwaan ) dan bawaan
  8. 8. Perilaku Hidup Sehat Kebersihan Keteraturan Keseimbangan
  9. 9. Sekilas Sejarah tentang Obat  Sejak zaman purbakala manusia dihadapkan pada masalah kesehatan yang memaksa dirinya mencari pengobatan . Para ahli pengobatan memperoleh pengetahuan tentang obat dan cara pengobatan hanya berdasarkan intuisi (kurang rasional )dan pengalaman empiris.  Baru pada 400 tahun sebelum masehi berdiri sekolah kedokteran di Yunani yang salah satu alumninya bernama Hipokrates memperkenalkan cara-cara pengobatan yang lebih rasional dan etis .  Tahun 1240 Kaisar Fredeick II memberikan maklumat kepada rakyatnya tentang pemisahan Kedokteran dan Farmasi dengan tujuan agar masyarakat mendapat perawatan medis yang layak dan memperoleh obat yang cocok dan dapat dipertanggung jawabkan  Konsep pemisahan tersebut dirasakan oleh masyarakat dunia
  10. 10. Pengertian Farmakologi  Farmakologi berasal dari kata farmacon yang berarti obat dan logos yang berarti ilmu sehingga  Farmakologi didefinisikan sebagai ilmu yang mempelajari tentang obat khususnya yang berkaitan dengan pengaruh sifaf fisika- kimiawinya terhadap tubuh, respons bagian-bagian tubuh terhadap sifat obat ,nasib yang dialami obat dalam tubuh dan kegunaan obat bagi kesembuhan. Terkait dengan Farmakologi tersebut adalah ilmu tentang : – Farmakodinamik a – Farmakokinetika – Toksikologi – Farmakoterapeu tika – Farmakognosi – Farmasi
  11. 11. Farmakodinamika  Farmakodinamika adalah ilmu yang mempelajari tentang pengaruh obat terhadap tubuh  Obat dapat mempengaruhi seluruh atau bagian-bagian tertentu dari tubuh . Pengaruh tersebut disebut pengaruh farmakologis.  Pengaruh atau efek obat meliputi : • Efek terapi ( Indikasi ) • Kontraindikasi • Toksisitas • Efek samping
  12. 12. Farmakokinetika  Farmakokinetika adalah ilmu yang mempelajari tentang bagaimana obat diperlakukan oleh tubuh.  Farmakokinetika juga dikenal dengan ilmu ADME yakni ilmu yang mempelajari Absorpsi, Distribusi, Metabolisme dan Sekresi termasuk didalamnya dibahas tentang ketersedian bahan aktif obat dalam tubuh ( bioavailabilitas )  Absorpsi obat dalam usus sangat dipengaruhi PH cairan lambung  Hal ini menyebabkan ada obat yang diberikan sebelum atau sesudah makan  Obat yang diberikan sebelum makan ( Covering agents ), appetizers ( stomachica ) dan obat- obat yang tak tahan terhadap asam lambung ( penicillin )
  13. 13. Farmakokinetika  Distribusi obat diawali dengan absorpsi dimana obat terlebih dahulu menembus membran sel masuk kedalam cairan interstisiil . Obat dalam tubuh terikat oleh protein plasma dalam keadaan reversible  Biotransformasi obat sebagian besar terjadi di hepar terutama oleh enzym mikrosomal untuk mengurangi toksisitas dan ekskresi  Reaksi kimia yang terjadi dalam biotransformasi dapat dibedakan kedalam 2 golongan : • Reaksi sintetik ( konyugasi ) yang dapat mengurangi toksisitas – Reaksi ini memerlukan ATP sebagai sumber energi • Reaksi non –sintetik berupa oksidasi, reduksi dan hydrolisa – Reaksi ini memerlukan NADPH ( Nicotinamida Adenin Dinucleotide Phosphate Hydrogen )
  14. 14. Farmakokinetika Ekskresi obat dilakukan oleh organ tubuh seperti : Renal Hepar Pulmo KelenjarASI KelenjarKeringat Kelenjarludah Anus
  15. 15. Proses yang dialami obat dalam tubuh Obat Eksekresi Distribusi Metabolisme/biotranformasi Absorpsi Fase-fase yang dialami oleh obat dalam tubuh ada 3 tingkatan : Fase biofarmaseutik Fase farmakokinetik Fase farmakodinamik
  16. 16. OBAT DAN MASALAHNYA  Obat adalah zat atau bahan yang digunakan untuk diagnotis,pencegahan, pengobatan ( therapy ) dan pemulihan penyakit  Obat cenderung disalahgunakan karena tindakan spekulatif dan ketidaktahuan akan resikonya  Perilaku masyarakat dalam mencari kesembuhan terhadap penyakit yang dideritanya berdasarkan SKRT dikategorikan sbb: • Tidak berbuat apa-apa 5 % • Pergi ke Dokter 18 % • Mengobati Sendiri 77 % • Caranya sendiri • Minum jamu • Menggunakan obat yang dijual bebas
  17. 17. OBAT DAN PENGAWASANNYA Obat adalah ibarat madu ditangan kanan dan racun ditangan kiri Obat adalah kebutuhan dasar masyarakat oleh karenanya harus diawasi peredaran dan pengunaannya Pengawasan obat dulu dilakukan oleh Direktorat Jenderal Pengawasan Obat dan Makanan dan kini dilakukan oleh Badan Pengawasan obat dan Makanan (Badan POM )
  18. 18. CARA-CARA PENGOBATAN ( Therapi )  Preventif • Hygienis –dietiS • Immunisasi ( farmakoterapi )  Kuratif – Farmakoterapi – Non Farmakoterapi • Fisioterapi • Psychoterapi • Hygienis –Dietis
  19. 19. Penggolongan obat  Berdasarkan tujuan terapinya : • Obat Diagnotis • Obat Farmakodinamis • Obat Chemoterapeutika • Obat substitusi  Berdasarkan ijin edarnya di pasaran : • Obat Bebas • Obat Bebas terbatas • Obat Keras • Obat Psikotropika • Obat Narkotika
  20. 20. Obat Esensial & Obat Generik  Obat Esensial ( Drug Of Choice ) • DOEN untuk sarana pelayanan kesehatan dasar • Formularium Rumah Sakit untuk rumah sakit  Obat Generik • obat yang dipasarkan dengan nama bahan aktifnya (nama kimia) yang tujuannya adalah untuk mengendalikan harga obat yang terjangkau bagi masyarakat namun dari segi kualitas dan keamanannya sama dengan obat paten
  21. 21. Pengaruh Obat terhadap Tubuh Obat dapat mempengaruhi baik seluruh/sebagian besar atau sebagian kecil dari sistem tubuh . Obat yang mempengaruhi sebagian besar dari sistem tubuh disebut Obat Sistemik Obat mempengaruhi sistem tubuh apabila obat direspons oleh Receptors specific atau dengan perkataan lain terjadi affinitas ( daya gabung )antara obat dengan reseptor tubuh
  22. 22. Cara kerja obat 1. Merangsang ( stimulasi ) dan menekan ( depresi ) fungsi spesifik dari sel tubuh 2. Membunuh atau menghambat aktivitas sel-sel asing 3. Menimbulkan aksi spesifik dan non spesifik 4. Mensubstitusi zat-zat tertentu yang diperlukan oleh tubuh
  23. 23. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi Kerja Obat di dalamTubuh Berat Badan Umur Jenis Kelamin Kondisi Patologik
  24. 24. Dosis ( Takaran Obat )  Dosis Minimalis  Dosis Therapi  Dosis Maksimalis  Dosis Letalis
  25. 25. Cara Kerja dalam tubuh  Stimulasi dan depresi terhadap organ tubuh  Melumpuhkan atau membunuh sel-sel asing ( agent )  Supplemen dan substitusi
  26. 26. Cara-cara Pemberian Obat Per oral ( per.os,p.os. , per enteral )  Sublingual, buccal  Parenteral atau injeksi • Intramusculair • Subcutan • Intra Venous • Intratheccal • Intracutan • Intravena  Per inhalasi/ intrarespiratorial  Aural  Rectal intravaginal  Urethral  Intranasal Note :Pemberian obat per-oral memerlukan dosis lebih tinggi dari pemberian obat secara parenteral karena absorpsinya kedalam darah lebih lama
  27. 27. Khasiat Obat Khasiatobatada4 macam: Menyembuhkan penyakit ( kuratif ) Mengurangi rasa sakit Mencegah timbulnya penyakit Menjaga kesehatan
  28. 28. 4 macam penyakit (a)Penyakit infeksi TBC,DBD,malaria,cacar,campak cacingan dll (b)Penyakit degeneratif Hipertensi,dibetes,jantung koroner,kanker, parkinson dll (c)Kenyakit karena cedera kecelakaan, terbakar, jatuh , terkilir, terkena bahan kimia, tersengat listrik. (d)Penyakit lain-lain penyakit karena turunan, polusi atau pengaruh lingkungan
  29. 29. Bentuk Obat 1. Tablet& capsul  TabletSR ,  Tablet sublingual,  Tabletfilmcoated,tabletkunyah,lozenges  TabletCR  Tablet XR  Retard 2. Syrup& Drop,obatkumur,Liniment,emulsi 3. Zalf,Cream,Pasta,obatgosok 4. Ovula 5. ObatSuntik  Ampul  Vial  infus
  30. 30.  R/ =berikanlah / terimakanlah  Cito = lekas  Statim = segera  S3dd = 3 x sehari  o.n =omni nocte = tiap malam  o.m = omni mane = tiap pagi  p.c = post coenam = sesudah makan  a.c = ante coenam = sebelum makan  d.c. = durante coenam = pada saat makan  S.u.c = sigan usus cognitus = aturan pakai sudah tahu  statim = segera  PIM = berbahaya bila ditunda  o.s. = oculo sinister = mata kiri  o.c = oculo dexter = mata kanan  dcf = da cum formula = berikan dengan resepnya  i.c = inter cibos = antara 2 waktu makan  Per os = melalui mulut  s.u.e = signa usus externus + tandai obat luar  M.f.l.a = misce fac lege artis = campur dan buat sesuai aturan  Instill = teteskanlah  Mane et vespere = pagi dan
  31. 31.  Mengapa obat harus diawasi ? 1. Obat adalah ibarat madu disatu sisi dan racun disisi lainnya 2. Obat adalah kebutuhan dasar masyarakat cenderung dapat disalah gunakan  Siapa yang mengawasi obatdi Indonesia ? Pengawasan obat dulu dilakukan oleh Direktorat Jenderal Pengawasan Obat dan Makanan dan kini dilakukan oleh Badan Pengawasan obat dan Makanan (Badan POM )

