Academic Charisma and the Origins of the Research University Presents an argument that the research university developed in response to market forces and bureaucracy, producing a academic whose goal was to establish originality and achieve fame through publication. This book investigates the origins and evolving fixtures of academic life: the lecture catalog, the library catalog, and the grading system. Full description



Author : William Clark

Language : English

Format : PDF

