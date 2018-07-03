-
Be the first to like this
Published on
=====<<>>=====
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+]The best book of the month The Corporate Culture Survival Guide (JB Warren Bennis Series) [READ]
Author: Edgar H. Schein
publisher: Edgar H. Schein
Book thickness: 540 p
Year of publication: 2010
Best Sellers Rank : #1
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
Title: Corporate Culture Survival Guide Binding: Hardcover Author: Edgar H Schein Publisher: Jossey Bass Wiley download now : https://hendinewmarket.blogspot.com/?book=0470293713
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment