Read Read Colon Polyps and the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer | Download file PDF Free

Download Here https://bixocufihut5.blogspot.com/?book=3319179926

​This book explains clearly the nature of colon polyps and their relationship with colorectal cancer, which is among the three most common cancers in both men and women. Up-to-date information is provided on anatomy, pathology, types of polyp and their treatment, and the performance of colonoscopy. Particular attention is devoted to the risk factors for development of colorectal cancer, with detailed guidance on its prevention and early diagnosis and treatment. While the book is primarily intended for medical specialists and students, a deliberate and consistent effort has been made to use plain language that will enable other interested persons, including patients, to understand all aspects of the subject.

