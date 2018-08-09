Download QuickBooks 2010 for Dummies (US Edition) PDF,TXT,EPUB

-
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
QuickBooks 2010 For Dummies The annual update of a perennial bestseller, fully revised for the newest QuickBooks release QuickBooks is the leading software package for small business accounting, updated each year so it remains cutting-edge. QuickBooks "X" For Dummies provides all the information you need to start using the newest version in your business.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Stephen L. Nelson
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-2
-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
-Format : SLIDE BOOK
-Seller information : Stephen L. Nelson ( 6* )
