Deals The Demon of Barnabas Collins Unlimited

The Demon of Barnabas Collins (April 1969) The arrival of a movie company at Collinwood gives Barnabas a chance to escape Angelique’s awful curse—the curse which has made him one of the living dead. Barnabas meets and falls in love with beautiful film star, Rita Glenn. In order to save him, she introduces him to the mysterious Dr. Moreno who has a cure for Barnabas. Barnabas is jubilant over his recovery—but not for long. Suddenly he is in a life and death battle with another vampire—with Rita’s life at stake. The only way to save her is to return to the curse once again. ? This is the first book to present Barnabas in a heroic vein rather than as the villain, following the trend set by the television series.

