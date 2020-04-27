Successfully reported this slideshow.
Importance of Educational Research
1. Teachers always try to understand the educational processes and have to make profesional short or long term decisions w...
2. The government, public law and regulations make changes and innovations in order to improve the education.
3. People interested such professionals and private groups, foundations teachers’ unions (UNE – Unión Nacional de Educador...
4. Research reviews about previos educational research studies have tried to interpret the empirical evidence. For example...
5. Easy Access to reasearch about the teaching practice which is posted on scientific magazines, reports published by expe...
Importance of the educational research

Importance of the educational research

Importance of the educational research

