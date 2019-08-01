Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I Can Stop You Drinking Audiobook Free Audiobook Downloads I Can Stop You Drinking LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BO...
I Can Stop You Drinking Millions of hardworking, successful individuals around the world have also fallen into the trap of...
I Can Stop You Drinking
I Can Stop You Drinking
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobook Downloads I Can Stop You Drinking

2 views

Published on

Free Audiobook Downloads I Can Stop You Drinking

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobook Downloads I Can Stop You Drinking

  1. 1. I Can Stop You Drinking Audiobook Free Audiobook Downloads I Can Stop You Drinking LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. I Can Stop You Drinking Millions of hardworking, successful individuals around the world have also fallen into the trap of alcoholism. It has slowly become their go to panacea for the stress and strain of life. However, there is a problem with this little ‘treat’ we allow ourselves… it makes us miserable, steals our precious time and ultimately wants to kills us. Yet, despite all this we can’t imagine a life without it! When you lose control of alcohol there are very few options open to you. Your GP will most likely agree you are drinking too much and advise you to cut down, not very helpful. You could try AA but perhaps you don’t want to stand up and label yourself a broken alcoholic or spend the rest of your life with an inch you are not allowed to scratch. My name is Craig Beck I am a former problem drinker who found a way to quickly and easily remove alcohol from my life. This intelligent approach involved no willpower, no cravings, no medication, no embarrassing group therapy and no expensive rehab. The Happy Sober Solution is not just a way to break the cycle of alcohol addiction but a complete life overhaul. The end result being a return to the old happy version of you. A ‘you’ with more energy, better health, amazing relationships and starting everyday with vitality and excitement. • How to stop drinking without cravings • How to be sober and fun at parties • Understanding the power of intention • Why your thought create your reality
  3. 3. I Can Stop You Drinking
  4. 4. I Can Stop You Drinking

×