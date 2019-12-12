Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Free Cyntoia Audiobook free download | Free Cyntoia Audiobook online for pc In her own words, Cyntoia Brown shares the riveting and redemptive story of how she changed her life for the better while in prison, finding hope through faith after a traumatic adolescence of drug addiction, rape, and sex trafficking led to a murder conviction. Cyntoia Brown was sentenced to life in prison for a murder she committed at the age of sixteen. Her case became national news when celebrities and activists made the hashtag #FreeCyntoia go viral in 2017. She was granted full clemency after having served fifteen years, walking out a free woman on August 7, 2019. This is her story, in her own words.
  3. 3. Free Cyntoia Audiobook free download | Free Cyntoia Audiobook online for pc Written By: Cyntoia Brown-Long Narrated By: Cyntoia Brown-Long Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio Date: October 2019 Duration: 10 hours 27 minutes
