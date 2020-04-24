Successfully reported this slideshow.
ПР № 5 Кількість годин 2 «Розрахунок продуктивності праці робітників» Мета: навчитись розраховувати продуктивність праці п...
де ∆Пп –приріст продуктивності праці, %; ∆Чзаг – економія чисельності за рахунок зниження трудомісткості виробничої програ...
Вихідні дані В13 В14 В15 В16 В17 В18 В19 В20 В21 В22 В23 В24 Робочі дні 240 250 200 240 250 200 240 250 200 240 250 200 Рі...
  1. 1. ПР № 5 Кількість годин 2 «Розрахунок продуктивності праці робітників» Мета: навчитись розраховувати продуктивність праці працівників. Хід роботи 1. Розрухувати вихідну чисельність робітників. 2. Визначити економію чисельності за рахунок зниження трудомісткості виробничої програми. 3. Визначити приріст продуктивності праці на підприємстві. 4. Розрахувати виробіток на одного працівника. 5. Зробити висновок. Інструкційна картка виконання практичної роботи Вихідну чисельність працівників звітного року можна обчислити як відношення обсягу випуску продукції в цьому році до базового рівня виробітку: Чвих = ВПз Вріч , де Чвих – вихідна чисельність працівників звітного періоду, чол.; ВПз – обсяг випуску продукції, грн.; Вріч – базовий рівень виробітку, грн. Наступним розрахунком може бути знаходження економії чисельності за рахунок зниження трудомісткості виробничої програми. Щоб підрахувати економію чисельності потрібно скористатись формулою: ∆Чзаг = Тзаг Дфакт , де ∆Чзаг – економія чисельності за рахунок зниження трудомісткості виробничої програми, чол.; Тзаг – трудомісткість виробничої програми, людино-дні; Дфакт – кількість фактично відпрацьованих робочих днів періоду, днів; Приріст продуктивності праці на підприємстві можливо підрахувати наступним чином: ∆Пп = ∆Чзаг ∙ 100 Чвих−∆Чзаг ,
  2. 2. де ∆Пп –приріст продуктивності праці, %; ∆Чзаг – економія чисельності за рахунок зниження трудомісткості виробничої програми, чол.; Чвих – вихідна чисельність працівників звітного періоду, чол.; Для знаходження приросту продуктивності у звітному періоді використаємо формулу: ∆Пзвіт = ∆Пп + 100% Користуючись раніше знайденим показниками можливо знайти виробіток на одного працівника за формулою: Вп = Вріч ∙ ∆Пзвіт 100 , де Вп – виробіток на одного працівника, грн.; Вріч – базовий рівень виробітку, грн. Задача Визначити вихідну чисельність працівників, виробіток на одного працівника у звітному році, та його відносне зростання, якщо відомо, що в цьому році було … робочих днів, річний виробіток у базовому році становив … тис. грн. на особу. Обсяг випуску продукції підприємства у звітному році становив … млн. грн., а трудомісткість виробничої програми за рахунок застосування прогресивних технологій знизилася порівняно з базовим роком на … людино- днів. Вихідні дані Таблиця 1. Таблиця 1.–Вихідні данні. Вихідні дані В1 В2 В3 В4 В5 В6 В7 В8 В9 В10 В11 В12 Робочі дні 240 250 200 240 250 200 240 250 200 240 250 200 Річний виробіток у базовому році 130 142 115 137 152 132 128 135 135 152 178 190 Обсяг випуску продукції у звітному році 2,34 2,62 2,00 2,43 2,55 2,30 2,25 2,15 2,25 2,50 2,40 2,60 Трудомісткість виробничої програми 3000 5000 2300 8160 8250 8000 8160 9250 9400 6960 7000 7400
  3. 3. Вихідні дані В13 В14 В15 В16 В17 В18 В19 В20 В21 В22 В23 В24 Робочі дні 240 250 200 240 250 200 240 250 200 240 250 200 Річний виробіток у базовому році 140 150 160 170 145 155 162 175 185 192 190 110 Обсяг випуску продукції у звітному році 1,90 2,25 2,50 2,40 3,00 3,20 2,10 2,00 2,43 2,55 2,30 2,15 Трудомісткість виробничої програми 7200 7500 8000 3000 2800 4800 4800 3200 3500 6000 6000 5000 Запитання самоаналізу 1. Що таке продуктивність праці? 2. Назвати основні фактори що впливають на продуктивність праці. 3. Які існують методи вимірювання продуктивності праці?

