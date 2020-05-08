Manual jelq

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JELQ Método milenar baseado em toalhas quentes e massagens. Palavras diferentes para um mesmo método, a finalidade é a mes...
Manual 1 Este exercício é muito simples e foi concebido e incorporado aos exercícios penianos para fornecer os mesmos efei...
Como Funciona O Extensor de Comprimento pode alongar seu pênis simplesmente por incorporar a técnica de um 'puxão'. Quando...
3 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livrem...
dorme. Dentro de um mês você definitivamente verá uma melhora em termos de tamanho e firmeza, mas dentro de alguns meses d...
· Se houver dor devido ao excesso de exercícios, tire um dia de folga. EXERCITANDO O MÚSCULO PC - INTRODUÇÃO Este exercíci...
pênis se mova por conta própria no estado ereto, você já sabe onde está seu músculo pubeo-coccigeno. Caso você não possa f...
este procedimento. Depois de um mês de exercícios, você vai ser capaz de fazer sessões de contrações e de segurá-las por p...
contagem até 30. Faça uma pausa de uns sete segundos e, então, repita o procedimento mais três vezes, repetindo as pequena...
produtos semelhantes) agarre em volta da base, na concavidade peniana (no inicio de seu pênis) com o polegar e o indicador...
Repita o procedimento acima contagem de 30 para aumentando a 50 nos itens 2, 4 e 6 Após 1 mês de treinamento, você será ca...
- No final da terceira vez, ejacule (se desejar). - Pratique este exercício o tanto que achar necessário até sentirum cont...
Outro benefício é que estes procedimentos asseguram um bom desempenho para os exercícios que você fará. TÉCNICAS DE ALONGA...
uma série de 10 leves e rápidas puxadas para fora, e evitando fazê-lo com força; esta operação não deve provocar dores. Al...
podem parecer pouco familiares. Para os objetivos deste programa, reproduziremos a técnica na forma em que ela é descrita ...
4. Leve o pênis ereto para a direita e gire-o com pequenos movimentos circulares, puxando-o para fora por 10 vezes. Repita...
Esses exercícios de "milking" (masturbação) forçam o sangue a circular pelo pênis. Com o decorrer de alguns meses, os espa...
LUBRIFICAÇÃO A lubrificação é necessária para todas as técnicas recomendadas, à exceção da técnica "a seco", obviamente. O...
cavidades de seu pênis, as cavidades cavernosas. Um volume maior de sangue irrigando esses espaços resulta num aumento da ...
volta à base do pênis novamente. Continue mantendo o polegar e o indicador juntos, segure seu pênis com firmeza na base, p...
5)Relaxe e balance, batendo suavemente seu pênis contra as pernas, para que seu sangue volte a circular livremente. 6)A se...
capaz de segurar a ejaculação, simplesmente flexionando esse músculo (PC) tão fortemente quanto possível, até que o desejo...
colocando-o à sua frente novamente. Alongue-o por 1 minuto, aplicando-lhe uma série de 10 leves e rápidas puxadas para for...
  1. 1. JELQ Método milenar baseado em toalhas quentes e massagens. Palavras diferentes para um mesmo método, a finalidade é a mesma, apesar da pouca diferença prática vale a pena comparar as duas e ver em qual você se adapta ou entende melhor. Você sente o impuso medir como grande seu pénis é todas as vezes você vem através de um anúncio que diz lhe como o tamanho importante é? Se você tem um tamanho do pénis de menos de 10 Centímetros quando ereto, você é muito provável ser interessado em aprender como conseguir melhores ereções com os meios do muito naturais e cofre forte. O pénis importa e este é refletido no sentimento da insegurança e na insuficiência em muitos homens. Conseguir uma ereção mais duradoura e melhor pode realmente impulsionar sua auto-confiança, não apenas aptidão sexual. Supérfluo para dizer, as melhores ereções podem levantar seu amor-próprio alguns. Você encontrará alguma técnica simples mas útil do exercício do pênis neste artigo que o ajudará a conseguir seus objetivos. O método do exercício de Jelqing é uma maneira conhecida de desenvolver sua habilidade para melhores e ereções mais duras. Os homens que sofrem de um pénis pequeno e as ereções fracas puderam alcançar umas ereções mais grandes, melhores com o método jelqing sobre os anos. Uma das grandes vantagens do método de JELQ é que, uma vez que você aprende como praticar estes exercícios do pénis, você pode fazer assim em seu próprio ritmo e no conforto de sua casa. A seguir teremos dois manuais distintos sobre o JELQ.
  2. 2. Manual 1 Este exercício é muito simples e foi concebido e incorporado aos exercícios penianos para fornecer os mesmos efeitos positivos obtidos a partir do uso de pesos dependurados, sem todos os perigos envolvidos pelo uso dos pesos. Preparação O propósito correto no aumento do tamanho peniano é fazer com que se aumente os "Corpos Cavernosos" e todo o tecido esponjoso que o circunda - e que se enche de sangue quando você obtém uma ereção. Se você começar a executar os exercícios a frio, o seu pênis irá sofrer as conseqüências sob a forma de machucados e manchas que podem ser evitados com o aquecimento. Da mesma maneira que você deve esquentar outras partes do seu corpo e tecido muscular antes de um treinamento, o mesmo vale em relação a seu pênis. Isto preparará seu pênis para o treinamento que irá se seguir, fazendo com que os espaços de sangue nos "Corpos Cavernosos" se aqueçam, o que expande o tecido tornando-o mais flexível e esponjoso. Este exercício é chamado "aquecimento por compressa quente", e deve ser feito antes e depois de todo treinamento a que você submeter seu pênis e testículos. Nós chamamos esta técnica de "compressa quente" porque você vai utilizar uma toalhinha quente para expandir e aquecer o tecido em seu pênis e testículos. Pegue um pano limpo (pode ser uma toalhinha de mão) e deixe debaixo da água quente durante meio minuto aproximadamente. Agora, sente-se na extremidade de alguma superfície confortável e segure este pano (que deverá estar quente mas não pelando) sobre seu pênis e testículos durante 2 minutos; repita o processo 2 vezes se assegurando de que o pano se mantenha quente. Este aquecimento é feito para promover e manter o sangue dentro do pênis, tornando os espaços sangüíneos maiores e mais flexíveis. Isto ajudará em termos de progresso mais rápido e ganho de tamanho, como também promove uma boa circulação de sangue. Execute SEMPRE a técnica de "compressa quente" antes e depois de seu treinamento. Isto assegurará resultados mais rápidos, melhores e com menos chance de manchas e contusões em virtude de "Corpos Cavernosos" mal preparados.
  3. 3. Como Funciona O Extensor de Comprimento pode alongar seu pênis simplesmente por incorporar a técnica de um 'puxão'. Quando aplicada, esta técnica alonga o tecido central do pênis, semelhante a um tendão, forçando-o a estender-se e encompridar-se mais após um período de alguns meses. Apesar de poder servir para alongar seu pênis, ele nada fará para engrossá-lo. Para resultados ideais, tanto no alongamento quanto no engrossamento, utilize ambos, o Extensor de Comprimento e o Método do "Jelq" Árabe (exercício seguinte) quando você se exercitar. Isto não apenas irá promover uma melhor circulação em seu pênis, mas também irá desenvolvê-lo mais rapidamente em ambos os aspectos, tanto no comprimento, quanto na espessura. Entendendo a Eficiência do Alongamento Para obter resultados ideais no alongamento de seu pênis você precisa compreender como ele funciona. Seu pênis é constituído por espaços sangüíneos que aumentam quando preenchidos com sangue. Estes espaços sangüíneos ficam dentro de seu tecido erétil, também conhecido como "Corpos Cavernosos". Quando você alonga seu pênis, você está alongando todas as partes dele, inclusive as áreas que são preenchidas por sangue. Quando estas áreas forem alongadas numa certa medida, o seu pênis se alongará correspondentemente - tanto no estado flácido, quanto quando ereto. Siga as instruções abaixo: 1 - Sentado, certifique-se de que seu pênis esteja em estado flácido. Agarre-o em volta da cabeça, não com uma pressão muito forte que cause dor, mas apenas para assegurar um agarrão firme. 2 - Puxe seu pênis diretamente para fora à sua frente, até que você sinta um bom estiramento em seu centro e na base. Mantenha esse puxão por uma contagem até 30. Faça uma pausa de uns sete segundos e, então, repita o procedimento mais três vezes, repetindo as pequenas pausas.
  4. 4. 3 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 4 - Agora, agarre em volta da cabeça de seu pênis novamente - só que desta vez puxe-o para a extrema esquerda - até sentir um bom estiramento em seu lado direito. Mantenha esta posição e conte até 30. Repita o procedimento mais três vezes. 5 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 6 - A seguir, agarre novamente em volta da cabeça do seu pênis - só que desta vez puxe-o à extrema direita. Mantenha esta posição e conte até 30. Repita o procedimento por mais três vezes. 7 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. . Este exercício vai começar a fazer efeito em duas semanas, mas os resultados deverão ficar aparentes apenas após alguns meses. INTRODUÇÃO AO MÉTODO JELQ ARABICO O método do JELQ foi primeiramente usado por árabes sauditas há muitos anos como parte de sua cultura. Possuir um pênis grande e bem desenvolvido era demonstração de fertilidade e poder, exercendo forte atração sobre as mulheres. Durante a puberdade, os garotos dessa cultura eram ensinados por seus pais a como praticar o 'jelq' (sistema semelhante ao da ordenha das vacas, para propiciar aumento de tamanho). Todos os dias, os jovens do sexo masculino praticavam o 'jelq' - e continuavam a praticar o exercício até atingir a vida adulta. Uma vez atingida essa idade, eles reduziam as sessões para 3 vezes por semana, apenas para manter seu tamanho e força. O 'jelq' funciona porque à medida em que você 'ordenha' seu pênis, você estará forçando o sangue para dentro de espaços nos "Corpos Cavernosos" - que normalmente não são inundados por sangue. À medida que você continua a ordenha, os espaços no pênis vão se tornando maiores e maiores, demolindo as paredes celulares dentro dos "Corpos Cavernosos" (tecido erétil). Conforme seu trabalho diário prossegue, os espaços continuam se tornando maiores e mais fortes, e terão sua reposição normal à noite, nas horas em que você
  5. 5. dorme. Dentro de um mês você definitivamente verá uma melhora em termos de tamanho e firmeza, mas dentro de alguns meses de exercícios diários os resultados que você poderá obter são indescritíveis!. Alguns homens chegaram a bater um recorde, DOBRANDO o tamanho de seus pênis no período de um ano de exercícios diários. Por favor, siga as instruções abaixo : 1 - Massageie suavemente o pênis até atingir uma ereção parcial, para que o sangue fique contido dentro do pênis. 2 - Usando um lubrificante de sua preferencia (óleo neutro para bebês ou produtos semelhantes) agarre em volta da base, na concavidade peniana (no inicio de seu pênis) com o polegar e o indicador. Segurando dessa forma, com o polegar e o indicador e comprimindo toda a circunferência de seu pênis, escorregue lentamente para diante, fazendo com que o sangue já contido em seu pênis seja forçado adiante para dentro dos Corpos Cavernosos (tecido erétil) e para a Glande (cabeça). 3 - Os espaços que podem conter sangue dentro do pênis vão se alargando mais e mais a cada vez que você aplica um desses movimentos (como na ordenha). Vá alternando as mãos: à medida em que uma mão conduz a pele para adiante, em direção à glande (cabeça), faça com que a outra mão agarre na concavidade da base (começo do pênis) tal como antes, soltando a mão que atingiu a cabeça e repetindo com a outra mão, e vá repetindo isso a intervalos médios e vagarosos ( aproximadamente 1 segundo). · Faça 200 a 300 jelqs por dia na primeira semana (10 minutos) · Faça 300 a 450 jelqs por dia na segunda semana (15 minutos) · Faça 500 ou mais jelqs por dia a partir da terceira semana (20 minutos) Dicas : · Não use sabonete ou shampoo como lubrificante, pois pode causar dor e/ou alergias e irritações
  6. 6. · Se houver dor devido ao excesso de exercícios, tire um dia de folga. EXERCITANDO O MÚSCULO PC - INTRODUÇÃO Este exercício sem duvida é o mais importante de todo o guia. O seu MÚSCULO PÚBEO-COCCÍGENO, também conhecido como PC, é um dos principais responsáveis pela sua saúde e desempenho sexual. Por que exercitar seu PC? Podemos citar varias razões : · Desenvolvimento de seu músculo de controle ejaculatório até atingir um incrível controle sobre a ejaculação. · Desenvolvimento de um aspecto 'musculoso' do seu pênis. · Habilidade de adquirir ereções "DURAS COMO ROCHAS" a qualquer momento que você queira. · Melhoria da circulação de sangue, que fará um aumento em termos de habilidade e sensação. · Pode verdadeiramente ajudar a salvar sua vida concedendo-lhe uma próstata saudável e bem desenvolvida. E a lista segue mais e mais em termos dos benefícios que lhe serão possibilitados pelo super desenvolvimento de seu músculo PC - e das vantagens que irá auferir. Muitos de vocês agora certamente estão pensando: "Como então eu faço para exercitar essa coisa?"; mas não temam, pois vocês agora vão saber como localizar este músculo. Abaixo explicaremos onde está seu músculo PC. O primeiro passo para começar seu exercício é poder localizar o músculo. Alguns homens foram capazes de localiza-los por anos - sem ao menos saber disso. TESTE RÁPIDO: Consiga uma ereção. Se você é capaz de fazer com que seu
  7. 7. pênis se mova por conta própria no estado ereto, você já sabe onde está seu músculo pubeo-coccigeno. Caso você não possa fazer isso, então da próxima vez em que for urinar, interrompa o fluxo da urina antes de ter terminado. Este músculo do qual você se utiliza para interromper a micção é o seu músculo PC. Se você achar difícil fazer isso, é um sinal de que você REALMENTE necessita deste exercício! Vamos começar então: Como afirmado acima, para localizar seu músculo PC é preciso interromper seu fluxo de urina durante a micção. O músculo que você flexiona é o seu músculo PC. Os Taoistas antigos também chamavam a esse exercício de 'fortalecimento do anus', por motivos óbvios (ele também faz seu anus ser comprimido quando o músculo é flexionado). Comece flexionando cerca de 15 a 20 vezes seu músculo para ver como você se sai. Se o seu músculo ficar cansado depois de 20 flexões, você está MUITO fora de forma. Depois de ter feito estas 20, flexione e comprima realmente forte e segure o máximo que conseguir. Apesar de no início isso poder parecer um tanto intimidante, devido à pouca força de que seu PC dispõe, com poucos meses de exercício contínuo você será capaz de segurar a ejaculação simplesmente flexionando este músculo tão fortemente quanto possível, até que o desejo ceda. Aquecimento: comece flexionando e soltando num ritmo constante por 30 flexões. Ao final dessa etapa, descanse por 30 segundos. Continue com mais duas etapas, descansando por 30 segundos ao final de cada uma delas. Depois de completar isto, você já deve estar gozando de um melhor controle sobre seu músculo PC - em razão do aumento do fluxo de sangue. Contraturas do PC: Comprima e solte mais e mais vezes. Comece com conjuntos de 30 e vá aprimorando até atingir séries de 100 ou mais. O seu PC se recupera muito rapidamente e você dia-a-dia vai ficar capaz de apresentar ereções "DURAS FEITO ROCHAS" todas as manhãs! Certifique-se de fazer ao menos 250 contraturas por dia pelo resto de sua vida. Logo você irá verificar que deu o melhor passo possível em direção à sua boa saúde e habilidade sexuais. Compressões Longas e Vagarosas: Aqueça-se com uma série de 30 contraturas e então flexione o mais forte que conseguir. Quando não puder ir além, segure ali e conte até 20. Descanse por 40 segundos. Repita 5 vezes
  8. 8. este procedimento. Depois de um mês de exercícios, você vai ser capaz de fazer sessões de contrações e de segurá-las por pelo menos alguns minutos de cada vez. Este exercício em particular vai lhe dar ereções absolutamente sólidas e habilidade de fazê-las durar por muito tempo, melhorando significativamente seu desempenho na cama. TREINAMENTO RECOMENDADO Ótimo! Agora que você já aprendeu como fazer todos os exercícios, vamos recomendar um treinamento para que você possa atingir melhores resultados. Vamos começar : 1 - COMPRESSA QUENTE - (APROXIMADAMENTE 5 MINUTOS) Pegue um pano limpo (pode ser uma toalhinha de mão) e deixe debaixo da água quente durante meio minuto aproximadamente. Agora, sente-se na extremidade de alguma superfície confortável e segure este pano (que deverá estar quente mas não pelando) sobre seu pênis e testículos durante 2 minutos; repita o processo 2 vezes se assegurando de que o pano se mantenha quente. Este aquecimento é feito para promover e manter o sangue dentro do pênis, tornando os espaços sangüíneos maiores e mais flexíveis. Isto ajudará em termos de progresso mais rápido e ganho de tamanho, como também promove uma boa circulação de sangue. · É recomendado que se aplique a compressa quente antes e depois do treinamento. 2 - HORA DO EXTENSOR DE COMPRIMENTO (Primeiro Mês) 1 - Sentado, certifique-se de que seu pênis esteja em estado flácido. Agarre-o em volta da cabeça, não com uma pressão muito forte que cause dor, mas apenas para assegurar um agarrão firme. 2 - Puxe seu pênis diretamente para fora à sua frente, até que você sinta um bom estiramento em seu centro e na base. Mantenha esse puxão por uma
  9. 9. contagem até 30. Faça uma pausa de uns sete segundos e, então, repita o procedimento mais três vezes, repetindo as pequenas pausas. 3 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 4 - Agora, agarre em volta da cabeça de seu pênis novamente - só que desta vez puxe-o para a extrema esquerda - até sentir um bom estiramento em seu lado direito. Mantenha esta posição e conte até 30. Repita o procedimento mais três vezes. 5 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 6 - A seguir, agarre novamente em volta da cabeça do seu pênis - só que desta vez puxe-o à extrema direita. Mantenha esta posição e conte até 30. Repita o procedimento por mais três vezes. 7 Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente ) seu pênis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 3 - EXERCÍCIO PARA AUMENTAR A CIRCULAÇÃO - (1 MINUTO) Este exercício é apenas um pré-aquecimento antes de começar o "jelq" : 1 - Agarre envolta da cabeça do seu pênis de um modo firme, mas que não cause dor. 2 - Agora, estique seu pênis para frente e comece a girá-lo por 30 segundos para o lado direito e depois mais 30 segundos para o lado esquerdo. 4 - HORA DO JELQ (Primeiro Mês) 1 - Massageie suavemente o pênis até atingir uma ereção parcial, para que o sangue fique contido dentro do pênis. 2 - Usando um lubrificante de sua preferencia (óleo neutro para bebês ou
  10. 10. produtos semelhantes) agarre em volta da base, na concavidade peniana (no inicio de seu pênis) com o polegar e o indicador. Segurando dessa forma, com o polegar e o indicador e comprimindo toda a circunferência de seu pênis, escorregue lentamente para diante, fazendo com que o sangue já contido em seu pênis seja forçado adiante para dentro dos Corpos Cavernosos (tecido erétil) e para a Glande (cabeça). 3 - Os espaços que podem conter sangue dentro do pênis vão se alargando mais e mais a cada vez que você aplica um desses movimentos (como na ordenha). Vá alternando as mãos: à medida em que uma mão conduz a pele para adiante, em direção à glande (cabeça), faça com que a outra mão agarre na concavidade da base (começo do pênis) tal como antes, soltando a mão que atingiu a cabeça e repetindo com a outra mão, e vá repetindo isso a intervalos médios e vagarosos ( aproximadamente 1 segundo). · Faça 200 a 300 jelqs por dia na primeira semana (10 minutos) · Faça 300 a 450 jelqs por dia na segunda semana (15 minutos) · Faça 500 ou mais jelqs por dia a partir da terceira semana (20 minutos) · SESSAO AVANCADA - ( Após 1 mês de treinamento) Aumente para 25 a 30 minutos o treinamento diário de jelqs. 5 - EXERCITANDO O MÚSCULO PC (Primeiro Mês) Aquecimento: comece flexionando e soltando num ritmo constante até atingir 30 flexões. Ao final dessa etapa, descanse por 30 segundos. Continue com mais duas etapas, descansando por 30 segundos ao final de cada uma delas. Depois de completar isto, você já deve estar gozando de um melhor controle sobre seu músculo PC - em razão do aumento do fluxo de sangue. Exercício Diário: Tente fazer 4 séries de 50 flexões no seu músculo PC todos os dias, fazendo um intervalo de 30 segundos em cada série. Tente ir aumentando gradualmente o numero de flexões nas semanas seguintes. SESSÃO AVANÇADA - (Após 1 mês de treinamento)
  11. 11. Repita o procedimento acima contagem de 30 para aumentando a 50 nos itens 2, 4 e 6 Após 1 mês de treinamento, você será capaz de fazer séries de 250 flexões por dia no seu músculo PC. Pratique quando possível as Compressões Longas e Vagarosas . OK, Este é o treinamento recomendado, mas ATENÇÃO: Se você esta ansioso pelos resultados, você precisa praticar os exercícios no mínimo 6 dias por semana ! Não se esqueça de ler o item Segurança Durante os Exercícios antes de começar a praticar os exercícios. Como controlar a ejaculação precoce A ejaculação pode ser uma experiência terrível e horrivelmente constrangedora para um homem. Na maioria das vezes, fazendo com que suas ereções durem pelo tempo que você desejar. Desenvolvendo a ejaculação Consiga uma ereção através de uma masturbaçõa usand um lubrificante (se desejar). Uma vez que uma rezoável ereção tenha sido obtida, comece a flexionar e reter seu músculo PC em intervalos de 03 segundos, enquanto continue a massager seu pênis. Agora comece se masturbar até quase um pré-clímax, mas quando estiver prestes a ejacular, flexione seu PC o mais forte possível e inspire longa e vigorosamente pela boca, esperando o clímax passar. - Comece a se masturbar novamente e repita o procedimento acima três vezes.
  12. 12. - No final da terceira vez, ejacule (se desejar). - Pratique este exercício o tanto que achar necessário até sentirum controle de sua ejaculação. Praticando esse exercício, você estará aperfeiçoando seu desempenho sexual, de modo que você poderá prolongar uma relação sexual por muito mais tempo. Outro método já muito conhecido, consiste em presionar seu pênis durante o ato sexual. Quando estiver tendo relações sexuais , e sentir que está preste a ejacular, retire o pênis e o aperte em volta da cabeça, com mais pressão na parte superior, até que a vontade de ejacular desapareça; então continue a relação sexual. MANUAL 2: COMO AUMENTAR SEU PÊNIS E APERFEIÇOAR SEU ORGASMO PARTE I PREPARAÇÃO Mergulhe uma compressa em água com temperatura de morna a quente, torcendo-a a seguir. Coloque a compressa em torno do pênis (flácido ou ereto). Mantenha-a assim por um minuto e remova-a, repita a operação pelo menos duas vezes. Seque bem o pênis. Antes de iniciar seus exercícios diários, execute estes procedimentos. A compressa quente é benéfica porque traz irrigação sanguínea para a área do pênis, aumentando assim a circulação e tornando a pele ligeiramente elástica.
  13. 13. Outro benefício é que estes procedimentos asseguram um bom desempenho para os exercícios que você fará. TÉCNICAS DE ALONGAMENTO Após a compressa quente, execute uma das técnicas de alongamento. Apertar e puxar seu pênis dentro de uma escala regular pode produzir resultados incríveis, pois exercitar os músculos faz com que eles se tornem maiores e mais fortalecidos. Estes exercícios alongam seu pênis, alongando também o tecido erétil . Os métodos para alongamento do pênis em estado de ereção ou flacidez estão listados abaixo. Escolha UMA das técnicas e inclua-a em programa de exercício. TÉCNICA 1 Esta é a técnica que a maioria dos homens acredita e também uma das que recomendamos. Pode ser executada em posição sentada ou em pé. 1. Com o pênis no estado flácido, segure firmemente sua cabeça com uma das mãos. Tome cuidado para não prender a circulação. 2. Puxe o pênis colocando-o à sua frente. Alongue-o o quanto puder sem provocar dores ou desconforto. Mantenha-o esticado por 5 minutos. A cada minuto, puxe-o levemente levando-o a uma extensão mais longa, sucessivamente. Lembre-se de que este exercício não deve provocar contusões. 3. Relaxe por 1 minuto. "Dê pancadinhas" em seu pênis, em movimento circular, por umas 30 vezes. Isto faz com que o sangue circule novamente, no caso de a circulação ter sido inibida. 4. Repita o passo 2 por quatro vezes, evitando puxar o pênis em direções diferentes a cada movimento... para cima, para baixo, esquerda e direita. A cada 5 minutos de esticamento, repita o passo 3. 5. Após ter completado as 5 puxadas (5 minutos cada uma), pegue seu pênis, colocando-o à sua frente novamente. Alongue-o por 1 minuto, aplicando-lhe
  14. 14. uma série de 10 leves e rápidas puxadas para fora, e evitando fazê-lo com força; esta operação não deve provocar dores. Alongar o pênis com a mão produz os mesmos resultados dos sistemas tradicionais de calibragem de pênis. O meio mais seguro de usar as mãos é aplicando o máximo de pressão em todas as regiões, à exceção do nervo dorsal, um nervo fino que vai até a ponta do pênis. Não há problemas com a forma de segurar o pênis, desde que você saiba onde aplicar ou não aplicar a pressão. Repetimos, NÃO O APERTE DEMAIS, pois acabará prendendo a circulação do pênis. Este exercício garantirá um pênis mais longo dentro de pelo menos 2 semanas, mas você só perceberá realmente a diferença dentro de 3-4 meses. TÉCNICA 2 Esta técnica é parecida com a técnica recomendada. Foi postada em fóruns da Web várias vezes por homens que informaram ter aumentado seu pênis em até 5 cm! 1. Com o pênis em estado flácido, segure sua cabeça com uma das mãos. Segure com firmeza, mas lembre-se de que você não deve sentir qualquer desconforto ou prender a circulação. 2. Puxe-o à sua frente em posição linear e imprima força suficiente para sentir seu pênis esticar sem dor. Mantenha-o esticado por um período de 30 segundos a 1 minuto e, a seguir, repouse-o ligeiramente. 3. Continue então com o exercício, até registrar um período de 5-20 minutos de alongamento por sessão. Faça um intervalo de 10-20 minutos após cada sessão. TÉCNICA 3 Esta técnica é um dos segredos sexuais ancestrais dos sábios Taoístas. Consiste no alongamento do pênis tanto em estado de flacidez quanto de ereção. Informe-se sobre a singularidade dos métodos Taoístas. Suas práticas
  15. 15. podem parecer pouco familiares. Para os objetivos deste programa, reproduziremos a técnica na forma em que ela é descrita nos ensinamentos taoístas: Aspire o ar pelo nariz até deixe-o ir até a garganta, engula-o e comprima a região do estômago. Quando o ar atingir o abdômen, force sua pressão até o pênis. Pegue seus três dedos do meio da mão esquerda e pressione-os sobre o ponto intermediário Hui-Yin, que fica entre o ânus e o saco escrotal. Este movimento armazena força em seu pênis. Volte à respiração normal, ainda mantendo os dedos da mão esquerda no ponto intermediário. Com a mão direita, comece a exercitar o pênis puxando-o para frente e para trás, esticando-o para fora em movimentos ritmados por 36 vezes. Use o polegar para friccionar as glandes do pênis até que fique ereto. Com a mão direita, segure-o firmemente, envolvendo circularmente sua ponta. Ainda segurando-o com firmeza, ande com a mão 2.5 cm para frente. Isto prenderá a energia do ar dentro de seu pênis, direcionando-a para a sua ponta. Puxe então o pênis para a direita e gire-o com movimentos estimulantes no sentido horário e anti-horário por 36 vezes. Puxe o pênis para a esquerda e repita a operação. A energia de vários órgãos de seu corpo irá se concentrar em seu pênis, que aumentará sua potência e desempenho. Complete o exercício dando leves pancadas na parte interna da coxa direita com o pênis em ereção por 36 vezes, e, em seguida, na coxa esquerda por outras 36 vezes. TÉCNICA 4 Esta técnica de alongamento foi colhida num "best seller" sobre sexualidade masculina. Consiste em alongar o pênis, em estado flácido ou ereto. Parece ser uma versão da técnica Taoísta com ligeiras modificações. 1. Com a mão direita, segure seu pênis e puxe-o ritmadamente para frente e para trás de seu corpo por 10 vezes (em torno de 15 segundos cada puxada). 2. Repita por mais 10 vezes para a esquerda, mais 10 vezes para a direita e mais 10 vezes para baixo. 3. Acaricie a ponta de seu pênis com o polegar até atingir a ereção. Envolva circularmente o pênis, a partir de sua base, com o polegar e o indicador. Puxe- o a uma extensão de 2,5 cm por 10 vezes para forçar a energia a se concentrar na ponta.
  16. 16. 4. Leve o pênis ereto para a direita e gire-o com pequenos movimentos circulares, puxando-o para fora por 10 vezes. Repita o movimento, puxando o pênis para a esquerda por mais 10 vezes. 5. Dê ligeiras pancadas com o pênis ereto na parte interna da coxa, puxando-o para cada lado por 10 vezes. PROMOVENDO CRESCIMENTO E CIRCULAÇÃO Complemente sua técnica diária de alongamento com este exercício, que promoverá a circulação sanguinea em seu pênis após a técnica de alongamento utilizada. Ele também auxiliará sua preparação para o estado de semi-ereção que vai precisar ter no Exercicío de Jelqing. INTRODUÇÃO AO JELQING Os exercícios de alongamento são muito eficazes para aumentar a extensão do pênis. Mas para o aumento do DIÂMETRO, você deverá realizar o exercício de alongamento enquanto seu pênis estiver no estado de EREÇÃO PARCIAL. O Jelqing é um exercício que desenvolve todo o pênis, de modo a aumentar proporcionalmente sua extensão, espessura, peso, densidade e glande. O JELQING (também chamado "Milking") é uma daquelas técnicas milenares que vêm sendo executadas ao longo dos séculos por várias tribos e culturas de todo o mundo. É considerado o método MAIS EFICAZ de aumento do pênis. Há registro de casos de homens com membros de 43 cm, sendo a maioria deles encontrada no Oriente Médio, África e Índia. Esses países são conhecidos pelas suas técnicas de aumento peniano. Esses homens foram beneficiados por essas técnicas, sendo a mais popular e mais conhecida delas o Jelq Árabe. Casos de aumentos extraordinários não são conhecidos apenas fora dos Estados Unidos, foi registrado em arquivo o caso de J.Marshall de Southgate, Califórnia, que dobrou efetivamente o tamanho do seu pênis em menos de um ano de Jelqing. Seu pênis media anteriormente 11,4 cm, atingindo 22,8 cm após o exercício. Casos como este são raros, porém crescimentos em torno de 5 a 7,5 cm não são incomuns.
  17. 17. Esses exercícios de "milking" (masturbação) forçam o sangue a circular pelo pênis. Com o decorrer de alguns meses, os espaços para o sangue ganham volume, o que significa que podem armazenar mais sangue. Falando mais simplesmente, seu pênis se torna maior. Nossa pesquisa mostra que há muitas e diferentes variações do Jelqing praticadas pelos homens. A idéia da "masturbação" é sempre a mesma, mas as técnicas realmente variam um pouco. Nossa preferência é pela TÉCNICA 1. Obtivemos crescimentos mais bem sucedidos nos clientes que usaram esta técnica. Antes de começar, leia sobre as diferentes variações do Jelqing e decida qual técnica poderia funcionar melhor em você. Você vai precisar usar um lubrificante para esses exercícios (à exceção do exercício "A Seco"). Vá até a página que aborda o assunto lubrificação, no caso de ter alguma dúvida. Os resultados provenientes do Jelqing são PERMANENTES. O pênis aumentará seu tamanho tanto no estado de flacidez quanto no de ereção. Esses exercícios são muito benéficos quando realizados adequadamente. Eles irão melhorar efetivamente a saúde e a força do seu pênis, além de aumentar seu tamanho. IMPORTANTE É preciso ter cuidado para que os exercícios de Jelqing NÃO SEJAM REALIZADOS DURANTE A EREÇÃO TOTAL. Podem ocorrer acidentes vasculares se o pênis for energicamente masturbado em estado de ereção plena. Certifique-se de que seu pênis se encontra entre meia ereção e ¾ de ereção. Os resultados não podem ser obtidos até que se consiga uma ereção parcial. Após a realização deste exercício, você observará que seu pênis aparecerá maior e mais grosso. Isto é um fato. E dentro de alguns meses de exercício, seu pênis irá se mostrar enorme; isto se deve ao impacto do sangue sobre os tecidos peniano. Escolha cuidadosamente UM desses exercícios de Jelqing, para ser incluído de maneira confortável em sua rotina.
  18. 18. LUBRIFICAÇÃO A lubrificação é necessária para todas as técnicas recomendadas, à exceção da técnica "a seco", obviamente. O uso de um bom lubrificante evitará irritações à pele sensível de seu pênis. Há muitos tipos de lubrificantes usados no mundo todo. Os tipos mais populares são os lubrificantes pessoais à base de água como o KY líquido e o Astroglide. Esses lubrificantes à base de água são de fácil remoção mas tendem a ressecar mais rápido enquanto você exercita seu pênis, por isso você pode precisar colocar um pouco mais do produto durante a evolução do quadro, em qualquer exercício. Os lubrificantes à base de petróleo são muito bons de usar mas parecem ser mais espessos e mais difíceis de limpar. A vaselina é o mais popular dos lubrificantes à base de petróleo. A Loção Corn Husker's é um outro tipo de lubrificante que poderá ser utilizado. Existem poucos inconvenientes no uso de lubrificantes não apropriados para a pele sensível de seu pênis. O primeiro inconveniente é o perfume. Alguns perfumes contêm ingredientes que podem causar irritação ao órgão. E isto pode passar despercebido até a hora em que você vai urinar. Outro inconveniente a considerar são os corantes. Algumas loções contem tinturas que podem irritar o pênis. Leia os rótulos e use o bom-senso ao fazer suas escolhas. Não podemos dizer com precisão sobre a importância de usar algumas formas de lubrificação. A irritação da pele de seu pênis não é confortável, e o mínimo que pode acontecer com isso é a demora nos exercícios de alongamento. TÉCNICA "SEGURAR & ALONGAR" Esta técnica é ótima para os que não dispõem de tempo e não podem dedicar uma hora inteira ao exercício. Leva apenas 5 minutos, aproximadamente, e quando realizada corretamente pode aumentar a extensão de seu pênis em até 2,5 cm dentro de poucos meses. Este exercício é bom porque pode ser feito mais de uma vez ao dia. Você pode fazê-lo à vontade, duas ou três vezes por dia. O objetivo desta técnica é criar tensão nos tecidos eréteis, através do alongamento da pele do pênis em estado de ereção. Ele não só torna a pele do pênis mais elástica como também expande o volume dos espaços nas
  19. 19. cavidades de seu pênis, as cavidades cavernosas. Um volume maior de sangue irrigando esses espaços resulta num aumento da massa total de seu pênis. Muitos clientes nos enviaram este método. Todos confirmam seus resultados. Eis o que três deles disseram a respeito da técnica "Segurar & Alongar" : "É um exercício fantástico! Li sobre ele em um fórum de discussão. Leva algum tempo para que se comece a perceber o resultado, mas ganhei uma polegada (2,5 cm) a mais em 5 meses. Não é um exercício que consome muito tempo, por isso valeu a pena esperar." T. K. "Oi, OMHR... você deveria incluir o método "Segurar & Alongar" em seu manual on-line. Penso que muitos de seus clientes irão se beneficiar com ele. Não é difícil e realmente funciona!" J.W. "Envio uma nova técnica para seu manual. Ganhei meia polegada (1,27 cm) em apenas 5 semanas. Esta técnica pode ser uma boa contribuição a ser adicionada aos outros métodos de alongamento que vocês informam. Obrigado por todas as informações de seu manual. Vocês estão fazendo um bom trabalho para os homens do mundo inteiro." G.E. Instruções: Lubrifique seu pênis. Leia a seção de lubrificação se tiver alguma dúvida. Sentado à beira de uma cama ou sofá, comece a manipular seu pênis usando o dedo polegar e o indicador (o mesmo símbolo "a-ok" utilizado nos nossos outros métodos). Enquanto manipula seu pênis, da base até a cabeça, segure- o com firmeza e estique sua pele o máximo que puder. Cada vez que você movimentar seus dedos de volta para a base do pênis, pressione-o um pouco mais firmemente para fazer com que o sangue seja capturado para dentro dele. Movimente, então, lentamente, os dedos para frente, em direção à cabeça do pênis. Vá aumentando gradualmente a velocidade da manipulação, sem perder a firmeza na forma de segurar. Você já deverá estar começando a ficar em ereção. Deixe que seu pênis se torne totalmente ereto (ao contrário da técnica Jelq, que exige ereção parcial). Ao atingir 100% de ereção, leve sua mão de
  20. 20. volta à base do pênis novamente. Continue mantendo o polegar e o indicador juntos, segure seu pênis com firmeza na base, para garantir a captura de sangue dentro do eixo e da cabeça do pênis. Agora, segurando firme a base do pênis, pegue a mão que está livre e segure logo abaixo da cabeça do pênis. Estique-o, então, o máximo que puder, sem causar desconforto. Estique-o para a direita e segure-o por 10 segundos. A seguir, puxe-o para frente e segure-o por mais 10 segundos. Puxe então para a esquerda e segure-o por outros 10 segundos. Por ultimo, empurre-o para baixo, segurando-o também por 10 segundos. Repita esses movimentos por 4 vezes em cada direção (10 segundos cada puxada). Este exercício deverá ser finalizado em 5 minutos. Após terminar o exercício, você poderá liberar a pressão do toque na base do pênis. Irá sentir o sangue começando a circular novamente. Você poderá ejacular, nesta altura do exercício, se sentir necessidade. Lembre-se de que o uso de um toque firme e com bastante lubrificação exige sempre cautela! Não segure seu pênis com muita força, para não prender a circulação. Você não deverá sentir qualquer desconforto nesta técnica, se houver dores ou incômodos, você está fazendo o exercício de maneira incorreta, releia as instruções e tente novamente Execute SEMPRE a técnica de “compressa quente” antes e depois de seu treinamento. Aqueça agua ou use a agua do próprio chuveiro e molhe uma toalhinha na agua quente não muito quente e envolva o pênis e o escroto, quando achar que a toalhinha esta fria aqueça de novo. Faça por 5 minutos INTRODUÇÃO AO EXTENSOR DE COMPRIMENTO 1)Sentado, certifique-se de seu pênis esteja em estado flácido. Agarre-o em volta da cabeça, não com uma pressão muito forte que cause dor, mas apenas para assegurar um agarrão firme. 2)Puxe seu pênis diretamente para fora à sua frente até que você sinta um bom estiramento em seu centro e na base. Mantenha esse puxão por uma contagem até 30. Faça uma pausa de uns 7 segundos e, então, repita o procedimento mais 3 vezes, repetindo as pausas (de 7 segundos). 3)Relaxe e balance (batendo suavemente) seu pênis contra a sua perna umas 50 vezes para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 4)Agora, agarre em volta da cabeça de seu pênis, novamente. Só que desta vez puxe-o para o lado esquerdo, até sentir um bom estiramento em seu lado contrário (direito). Mantenha essa posição e conte até 30. Repita o procedimento mais 3 vezes.
  21. 21. 5)Relaxe e balance, batendo suavemente seu pênis contra as pernas, para que seu sangue volte a circular livremente. 6)A seguir, agarre novamente em volta da cabeça de seu pênis. Só que desta vez puxe-o para o lado direito. Mantenha essa posição e conte até 30. Repita o procedimento por mais 3 vezes. 7)Relaxe e balance, batendo suavemente seu pênis contra as pernas, Repita o procedimento acima, aumentando a contagem de 30 para 50 nos itens 2, 4 e 6. 3)EXERCÍCIO PARA AUMENTAR A CIRCULAÇÃO – (1 MINUTO) Este exercício é apenas um pré-aquecimento antes de começar o jelq. Agarre em volta da cabeça de seu pênis de um modo firme, mas que não cause dor. Agora, estique-o para frente e comece a gira-lo por 30 segundos para o lado direito e depois mais 30 segundos para o esquerdo. INTRODUÇÃO AO MÉTODO JELQ ARÁBICO NÃO SEJAM REALIZADOS DURANTE A EREÇÃO TOTAL 1)Massageie suavemente o pênis até atingir uma ereção parcial, para que o sangue fique contido dentro dele. 2)Usando um lubrificante agarre em volta da base, na concavidade peniana (no início de seu pênis) com o polegar e o indicador. Segurando dessa forma, com o polegar e o indicador e comprimindo toda a circunferência de seu pênis, escorregue lentamente para diante, fazendo com que o sangue, já contido em seu pênis seja forçado para diante, dentro dos corpos cavernosos e para a glande (cabeça). 3)Vá alternando as mãos: à medida em que uma mão conduz a pele para diante, em direção à glande (cabeça), faça com que a outra mão agarre na cavidade da base (começo do pênis) tal como antes, soltando a mão que segura a cabeça e repetindo com a outra mão. Vá repetindo isso a intervalos médios e lentos (aproximadamente 1 segundo). EXERCITANDO O MÚSCULO púbeo-coccígeneo Comece flexionando cerca de 15 a 20 vezes seu músculo. Depois de ter feito essas vinte, flexione e comprima fortemente e segure o máximo que conseguir. Apesar de, no início, isso parecer um tanto intimidante, devido à pouca força que seu PC dispõe, com poucos meses de exercícios contínuos você será
  22. 22. capaz de segurar a ejaculação, simplesmente flexionando esse músculo (PC) tão fortemente quanto possível, até que o desejo ceda. comece flexionando e soltando num ritmo constante por 30 flexões. Ao final dessa etapa, descanse por 30 segundos. Continue com mais 2 (duas) etapas, sempre descansando por 30 segundos ao final de cada uma delas. Comprima e solte mais e mais vezes. Comece com conjuntos de 30 vezes e vá aprimorando até atingir séries de 100 vezes ou mais. Certifique-se de fazer ao menos 250 contraturas por dia, pelo resto de sua vida. Aqueça-se com uma série de 30 contraturas e então flexione o mais forte que conseguir. Quando não puder ir além, pare e conte até 20. Descanse, então, por uns 40 segundos. Repita 5 vezes este procedimento. Depois de um mês de exercícios, você vai ser capaz de fazer sessões de contrações e de segura-las por, pelo menos, alguns minutos de cada vez. Este exercício, em particular, vai lhe dar boas ereções, absolutamente sólidas e vai lhe dar a habilidade de fazê- las durar por muito tempo, melhorando significativamente o seu desempenho na cama. Uma vez que uma razoável ereção tenha sido obtida, comece a flexionar e reter seu músculo.PC em um intervalo de 3 segundos, enquanto continua a massagear seu pênis. Agora comece a se masturbar até quase um pré-clímax (quase, quase gozando) mas quando estiver prestes a ejacular, flexione seu PC o mais forte possível e inspire longa e vigorosamente pela boca, esperando o clímax passar. Comece a se masturbar, novamente, repetindo o procedimento acima 3 vezes.No final da 3ª vez, ejacule (se desejar). TÉCNICA 1 Pode ser executada em posição sentada ou em pé. 1. Com o pênis no estado flácido, segure firmemente sua cabeça com uma das mãos. Tome cuidado para não prender a circulação. 2. Puxe o pênis colocando-o à sua frente. Alongue-o quanto puder sem provocar dores ou desconforto. Mantenha-o esticado por 5 minutos. A cada minuto, puxe-o levemente levando-o a uma extensão mais longa, sucessivamente. Lembre-se de que este exercício não deve provocar contusões. 3. Relaxe por 1 minuto. "Dê pancadinhas" em seu pênis, em movimento circular, por umas 30 vezes. Isto faz com que o sangue circule novamente, no caso de a circulação ter sido inibida. 4. Repita o passo 2 por quatro vezes, evitando puxar o pênis em direções diferentes a cada movimento... para cima, para baixo, esquerda e direita. A cada 5 minutos de esticamento, repita o passo 3. 5. Após ter completado as 5 puxadas (5 minutos cada uma), pegue seu pênis,
  23. 23. colocando-o à sua frente novamente. Alongue-o por 1 minuto, aplicando-lhe uma série de 10 leves e rápidas puxadas para fora, e evitando fazê-lo com força; esta operação não deve provocar dores. TÉCNICA 2 1. Com o pênis em estado flácido, segure sua cabeça com uma das mãos. Segure com firmeza, mas lembre-se de que você não deve sentir qualquer desconforto ou prender a circulação. 2. Puxe-o à sua frente em posição linear e imprima força suficiente para sentir seu pênis esticar sem dor. Mantenha-o esticado por um período de 30 segundos a 1 minuto e, a seguir, repouse-o ligeiramente. 3. Continue então com o exercício, até registrar um período de 5-20 minutos de alongamento por sessão. Faça um intervalo de 10-20 minutos após cada sessão. TÉCNICA 3 Esta técnica é um dos segredos sexuais ancestrais dos sábios Taoístas. Consiste no alongamento do pênis tanto em estado de flacidez quanto de ereção. Aspire o ar pelo nariz até deixe-o ir até a garganta, engula-o e comprima a região do estômago. Quando o ar atingir o abdômen, force sua pressão até o pênis. Pegue seus três dedos do meio da mão esquerda e pressione-os sobre o ponto intermediário Hui-Yin, que fica entre o ânus e o saco escrotal. Este movimento armazena força em seu pênis. Volte à respiração normal, ainda mantendo os dedos da mão esquerda no ponto intermediário. Com a mão direita, comece a exercitar o pênis puxando-o para frente e para trás, esticando-o para fora em movimentos ritmados por 36 vezes. Use o polegar para friccionar as glandes do pênis até que fique ereto. Com a mão direita, segure-o firmemente, envolvendo circularmente sua ponta. Ainda segurando-o com firmeza, ande com a mão 2.5 cm para frente. Isto prenderá a energia do ar dentro de seu pênis, direcionando-a para a sua ponta. Puxe então o pênis para a direita e gire-o com movimentos estimulantes no sentido horário e anti-horário por 36 vezes. Puxe o pênis para a esquerda e repita a operação. A energia de vários órgãos de seu corpo irá se concentrar em seu pênis, que aumentará sua potência e desempenho. Complete o exercício dando leves pancadas na parte interna da coxa direita com o pênis em ereção por 36 vezes, e, em seguida, na coxa esquerda por outras 36 vezes.

