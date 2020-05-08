Successfully reported this slideshow.
JELQ: O GUIA DEFINITIVO DE EXERCÍCIOS PARA O AUMENTO PENIANO Aprenda o método natural e as estratégias mais recomendadas p...
03 mencionado neste guia e pare imediatamente com o uso da técnica caso persistam dores ou inchaços na região peniana. D...
04 Efeitos colaterais (comuns à técnica).............................................23 Não vá além do que é recomendado.....
05 INTRODUÇÃO O alargamento peniano deixou de ser uma simples novidade para tornar-se algo comum e bastante discutido nos ...
06 Muito se fala a respeito do pênis, mas pouco se sabe, na realidade. A função biológica do homem é a reprodução, e daí s...
QUANDO REALIZADA CORRETAMENTE, A TÉCNICA DO JELQ PODE: Aumentar o tamanho do pênis (comprimento e largura) permanenteme...
UNIDADE 1 - ANATOMIA PENIANA - CONCEITOS E DEFINIÇÕES Olá, Na primeira unidade deste guia você aprenderá, em primeira mão,...
1 - INTRODUÇÃO AO TEMA Provavelmente você pode estar se perguntando: “Por que tenho que ler sobre a minha própria anatomia...
O PÊNIS Nos seres humanos, o pênis possui dimensões que podem variar de pessoa para pessoa. Em média, variam entre 9-16 ce...
11 A PARTE EXTERNA DO ÓRGÃO É DIVIDIDA EM TRÊS PARTES: Cabeça (conhecida como glande) - Trata-se do ponto mais sen- síve...
COROA A crista que percorre todo o caminho em torno da base da glande é chamada de coroa, e logo na parte frontal fica o f...
PREPÚCIO O prepúcio é aquela pele extra que cobre a cabeça do seu pênis quando ele não está ereto. Todos os homens, sem ex...
Estas duas partes do pênis são áreas onde o tecido é bastante espon- joso e mole. Eles se enchem de sangue, fazendo com qu...
15 mente, também atua na produção de espermatozoides, que são es- senciais para a reprodução. Cada um dos testículos possu...
UNIDADE 2 – INTRODUÇÃO AO JELQ Olá, Depois de aprender algumas informações essenciais a respeito da anatomia peniana, cheg...
17 A HISTÓRIA DO AUMENTO PENIANO Várias técnicas e exercícios de aumento peniano tem sido utilizados com e também sem suce...
Ao examinar a ciência por trás dessa técnica tão antiga, tenho cer- teza de que você vai conseguir enxergar os resultados ...
O mais importante é que você saiba como usar bem o seu pênis, independente do tamanho. Não pense que ele é seu maior probl...
AQUI ESTÃO: Um homem que entenda a anatomia feminina, como e o quanto ele se esforçará para dar prazer a ela. Um homem...
de 90% de todo o sangue é retido cada vez que você atingir uma ereção. O pênis contém músculos e é feito de tecido macio e...
A técnica utiliza a força para bombear o sangue “preso” por todo o comprimento do pênis e isso aumenta a pressão inter- na...
Em sua totalidade, o que os pesquisadores descobriram é que não se trata simplesmente de uma questão de adaptação do corpo...
Para que você pratique a técnica com total segurança, é preciso que suas mãos trabalhem perfeitamente, movendo-as suavemen...
PROBLEMAS COMUNS Erupções: As erupções cutâneas são geralmente causadas pela fal- ta de lubrificação durante a realização ...
UNIDADE 3 – ROTINA MANUAL DE EXERCÍCIOS PENIANOS Olá, Agora que você chegou à unidade 3, deve estar mais do que ansioso pa...
O PROGRAMA DE EXERCÍCIOS Como você já deve saber, na internet existem inúmeros métodos não comprovados de aumento peniano,...
28 Preste bastante atenção. O comprimento do seu pênis é a distância entre a ponta da cabeça (glande) até onde seu pênis s...
29 A IMPORTÂNCIA DA LUBRIFICAÇÃO DO MEMBRO O seu programa de exercícios envolve muito o uso das mãos para manipular o pêni...
SEGURANÇA EM PRIMEIRO LUGAR Não só para a realização da técnica Jelq, mas para qualquer tipo de exercício, é muito importa...
JELQ: EXERCÍCIO DE AQUECIMENTO Assim como mencionado, o aquecimento é fundamental para que você obtenha uma prática segura...
Passo 1 - Passe um pouco de lubrificante no pênis. Uma quantidade relativa a duas colheres de sopa. Gentilmente passe o lu...
COMPRIMENTO E LARGURA PENIANA A técnica Jelq teve origem no Oriente Médio e hoje já é conhecida como a técnica mais popula...
VOCÊ ESTÁ ACIMA DO PESO? Um ponto de extrema relevância para uma prática perfeita da técni- ca Jelq diz respeito ao seu ní...
DE QUE FORMA O JELQ PODE MELHORAR O SEU DESEMPENHO SEXUAL? Um pênis maior lhe dará a capacidade de interpretar cada vez ma...
UNIDADE 4 – TÉCNICAS COMPLEMENTARES Olá, meu amigo. Agora que você já conhece a técnica e provavelmente já iniciou sua prá...
37 MASTURBAÇÃO SEM LUBRIFICANTE Você sabia que muitos homens preferem se masturbar sem o uso de lubrificantes? Pois é, e e...
38 MASTURBAÇÃO COM LUBRIFICANTE Agora levarei você a entender (também através de etapas) como funciona a masturbação com l...
Tempo: 5 dias por semana Lembre-se: O pênis precisa estar parcialmente ereto, e não com- pletamente. Caso você comece a fi...
TÉCNICA DO ALONGAMENTO E RODOPIO Calma, não se assuste. A técnica do alongamento e rodopio é real- mente um dos exercícios...
41 Você pode: 1 - Dar pequenos tapas no pênis flácido. Essa é uma ótima maneira de estimular o fluxo sanguíneo. 2 - Com o ...
UNIDADE 5 – DESENVOLVENDO SUA ROTINA DE EXERCÍCIOS Olá. Chegamos à fase final da nossa jornada. Neste último capítulo eu q...
43 Agora é hora de começar e manter uma rotina de exercícios centra- dos em um único objetivo: alcançar o aumento peniano ...
44 AS DUAS PRIMEIRAS SEMANAS Já que você sabe da necessidade de praticar a técnica 5 vezes por se- mana, é melhor criar um...
45 SÉTIMA SEMANA EM DIANTE A partir da sétima semana seu pênis já estará acostumado com a rotina de exercícios e você pode...
46 SÃO ELES: Nível de ereção: 1- Antes de começar o exercício é importante que você atinja o ní- vel ideal de ereção. Se v...
47 Velocidade das mãos A velocidade de cada movimento com as mãos é muito importante e nunca deve ultrapassar a marca de 3...
48 CONCLUSÃO Neste e-book você aprendeu, através de um simples passo a passo, como funciona toda a rotina de exercícios da...
