Gostou? 7 Gostou? 1 Marcus silvestre Rasgatanga mecanico mostrar mais Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Com exercícios manua...
Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Exemplos de cabides de três pontas: Bib hanger (3 modelos- tradicional (maior de todos - par...
Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 ocê não pode ir além de 7 a 10 quilos de peso (em comparação a um cabide tradicional onde pr...
Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 primeira < anterior 1 de 36 próxima > última for permitido, só quando chegar ao máximo e treinar um te...
Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Fadiga = deformação A fim de fazer grandes ganhos com o hanging, criar a fadiga é necessário para uma ...
Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 com os ângulos de suspensão (SD, SU, OTS, BTC, SD, UTL, OTL, etc), você estará pronto para começar a u...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCg0cKaE6iI http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-WWAdXOZyg http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6boJw...
Gostou? Gostou? isso). Mas tenha certeza que o seu ligamento vai para baixo. O parafuso de cima deve ter folga de modo que...
Gostou? Gostou? primeira < anterior 2 de 36 próxima > última Manter seus ganhos é tão importante quanto alcancá-los. Eu ap...
Gostou? 1 Gostou? Gostou? Parte 6: Teoria LOT: Por que usar uma teoria "desmascarada"? Essa teoria foi criada pelas experi...
Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? primeira < anterior 3 de 36 próxima > última RESUMINDO: O malehanger começou a ter ganhos ...
Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 11 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 22 c...
Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? 4- Chegou no seu tempo total máximo? 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h? Isso não tem a ver com sua capacidade, mas si...
Gostou? Gostou? primeira < anterior 4 de 36 próxima > última Eu acho que é hora de muitos de nós começarmos a ter outra vi...
Gostou? Gostou? 2 da mitose também será multiplicada, necessariamente- mas esse peso maior dá um efeito extra da exteriori...
Gostou? Gostou? primeira < anterior 5 de 36 próxima > última Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Trata-se do Bib Hanger Origin...
  1. 1. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 1 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Gostou? 2 Ver mais respostas populares Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) Manual retirado do Thundersplace.org, feito pelo usuário blink2000 Link: http://www.thundersplace.org/forum/showthread.php?t=129881 Tradução: Rob Hanger Adições: Rasgatanga Atenção: Hanging é um exercício de PE (penis exercising/ faloculturismo) avançado. Não tente, a menos que você tenha pelo menos completado a rotina de novato (precedência de, pelo menos, 5 meses de exercícios manuais). Parte 1: O que é hanging & Qual tipo de dispositivo escolher O que é hanging (Alongamento com pesos)? Hanging é possivelmente a mais antiga técnica de PE (penis exercising/exercícios penianos/faloculturismo) na existência. Os seguidores da seita indiana Shaiva Naga Sadhu, peruanos Cholomecs, e tribos africanas Karamojong têm todos eles usado o 'hanging' para aumentar o tamanho dos pênis. Efetivamente, a tração é utilizada durante longos períodos de tempo para aumentar o tamanho do pênis através de microfissuras e deformação dos tecidos. Consequentemente, o pênis se cura em um estado alongado, mantendo-se os ganhos. Por que Hanging? Em primeiro lugar, o hanging tem demonstrado uma capacidade de adicionar permanentemente comprimento ao pênis (tanto ereto quanto flácido). É uma das mais antigas formas de faloculturismo e é uma técnica muito bem comprovada. Na verdade, muitos veteranos de faloculturismo acreditam que o hanging é a melhor maneira de aumentar o comprimento do pênis. Há muitas histórias de praticantes que adicionaram permanentemente de 5 a 7,5 cm de comprimento no pênis ereto. A história mais espetacular é do praticante "Bib" "Bigger" que ganhou incríveis 11 cm (e por isso muitos duvidam) de comprimento ereto através do hanging. Muitos praticantes (cerca de 2/3) também ganharam de 1,25 a 3,5 cm de circunferência na base do pênis ereto, mas alguns praticantes não ganham circunferência. Thiago Luiz No Pain, No Gain Citar Popular (((anonymous))) legião - 17/03/2013 sugestão de cabide: Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  2. 2. Gostou? 7 Gostou? 1 Marcus silvestre Rasgatanga mecanico mostrar mais Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Com exercícios manuais, às vezes é difícil dizer o quanto de força você está aplicando ao seu pênis. Já com o hanging você sempre sabe exatamente o quanto de peso você está pendurando em seu pênis. Com o hanging, você também deve aumentar o peso muito lentamente, em pequenas quantidades (contra outros métodos de PE, onde não pode dizer exatamente quanto de força adicional você está usando). Devido a esses fatores, a fadiga (conceito que será visto adiante) é um pouco mais fácil de gerenciar com hanging. No entanto, mesmo com o hanging, a quantidade de peso que você precisa, a fim de atingir a fadiga, pode mudar diariamente e semanalmente, e até mesmo de hora em hora. Se você colocar uma quantidade de peso durante uma série, poderá ter que reduzir a quantidade de peso durante a sua próxima série. Você deve acompanhar atentamente a si mesmo e ouvir o seu pênis. A dor aguda é sempre ruim. Outras sensações podem ser mais difíceis de identificar e é por isso que você deverá manter um diário de anotações. Com isso você pode determinar o que está ou não funcionado na sua rotina. Atingindo níveis suficientemente altos de fadiga (sem lesão) para causar a deformação permanente dos tecidos (e ter ganhos) é mais arte do que ciência. Comprimento Primeiro, Grossura depois Se você está pensando em fazer hanging, considere se você quer realmente ganhar mais comprimento. Se você ganhar muita grossura, poderá achar que é muito difícil ou mesmo impossível para ter bons ganhos de comprimento. Uma analogia frequentemente usada é que é mais fácil esticar um elástico fino do que um grosso. Se você tem muita grossura, precisará de mais peso ou mais força para esticar a sua túnica. Outra questão é que o endurecimento que ocorre com os ganhos de grossura, que pode realmente evitar bons ganhos com o hanging, enquanto o oposto não parece verdadeiro. Praticantes de hanging não parecem ter nenhum problema quando param o hanging e partem para rotinas de grossura. No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 A escolha de um dispositivo de suspensão (cabides) Agora você precisa escolher um dispositivo de suspensão. Existem dois tipos principais de dispositivos de suspensão: Cabides tradicionais: (Bib Hanger, Muzzle Hanger, Sock Hanger, Captn's Wench, Malehanger, HK47 etc) O uso do cabide tradicional tem vantagens e desvantagens sobre um cabide à vácuo. Primeiro, demorará um pouco até você obter uma boa fixação do wrap (camada de tecido/borracha que se usa no pênis para protegê-lo do cabide). Uma vez que você aperfeiçoar o seu wrap, haverá um relativo nível de conforto. No entanto, este tipo de cabide nunca vai ser tão confortável como um cabide a vácuo. Com cabides de vácuo, você está limitado a algo em torno de 7 a 10 quilos de peso. Já com um cabide tradicional, não há limite de peso real. Praticantes experientes conseguem usar por volta de 34 quilos por curtos períodos de tempo. Com os cabides tradicionais de hanging você está limitado a séries entre 10 a 20 minutos de duração (nunca passar de 20 minutos), e depois de cada série você deve fazer uma pausa de 10 minutos para restaurar a circulação (mais de 20 minutos, há morte no tecido e alguns praticantes muito experientes usam um intervalo de menos de 10 minutos, mas isto não é recomendado). Cabides tradicionais mais desenvolvidos têm 3 pontas: dois parafusos em baixo, que regulam a pegada mais à frente (toe-in), mais atrás (toe-out) ou reta; não pressionam a arteria que passa na parte superior do pênis e nem a câmara esponjosa abaixo do pênis. Amigos on-line
  3. 3. Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Exemplos de cabides de três pontas: Bib hanger (3 modelos- tradicional (maior de todos - para os muito dotados - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_vXVLkOeYI); starter (recomendado para a maioria das pessoas) e hardcore (sem camada de silicone, menos conforto, mas pegada mais forte): http://www.bibhanger.com/pictures2.htm Malehanger http://penisweighthanging.blogspot.com.br/ ou http://myworld.ebay.com/malehangershop/ ou http://malehanger.yuku.com/topic/21/Buy-Malehanger-Here#.UOwRPOQYuSo canal dele no youtube: http://www.youtube.com/feed/UCMEnyFwL_K-oXm4VvDHIzIQ No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Há o cabide de 2 pontas - basicamente são duas peças de madeira que se apertam por parafusos (como uma prensa) - você pode colocar solados de borracha no meio para dar mais conforto- que sustentam uma corda onde se apoiam os pesos. O Anonymus e o Hitman vendem o modelo HK47 - http://www.orkut.com.br/Main#Album?uid =16395362661830736586&aid=1319299115 - se tiverem interesse, contate-os privativamente ou no tópico "Brechó". Exemplo de cabide de aperto que pode-se fazer em casa: The Captn's Wench (Captn Hook) http://penis-enlargement-manual.thundersplace.org/captns-wench.html Esse é cabide por enforcamento - não é três pontas, portanto, aperta as áreas sensíveis que eu já falei antes. No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Cabides de vácuo (por exemplo: AutoXleeve, VacExtender) Cabides à vácuo são mais fáceis de se aprender a usar. É necessário fazer uma proteção para a glande, que poderá inchar e reter um pouco de líquido, além de romper alguns capilares causando manchas escuras, devido à diferença de pressão. Proteção da glande: Compre uma dedeira em gel (proteção para calos) tamanho G: http://www.andarbem.com.br/products/DEDEIRA-EM-GEL -.html (eu prefiro uma que é tecido por dentro e gel por fora) – só ela já basta. O problema é que ela pode escorregar com o uso dentro da tampa e perder parte da proteção – eu então a corto do tamanho exato da glande e aí ela não escorrega. Você pode comprar também bandagem elástica COBAN 3M (é a mesma proteção do falotex)- http://www.fibracirurgica.com.br/produtos/detalhe.php?ref=6456&linhas= 5&p=COBAN_BANDAGEM_ELASTICA_10CM_X_45M_1584__MARROM_3M e embalar sua glande e a região que vier a normalmente dar donuts. Eu particularmente uso tanto a dedeira em gel quanto a coban por cima dela ao mesmo tempo. Às vezes uso pequenos pedaços de esparadraço (sem tampar a uretra). Tem gente que usa outras bandagens como bandagem de tenista, fita veda rosca (para impedir vazamento em canos) branca etc (muito cuidado ao tirá-la). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 A grande vantagem do cabide à vácuo é que você não precisa se preocupar em fazer pausas a cada 20 minutos (recomendo algo em torno de 30 a 40 minutos - mas eu mesmo já fiquei mais de 1 hora direto). Muitos praticantes de hanging a vácuo acham que eles podem manter o fluxo sanguíneo normalmente. Isto significa menos trabalho em relação a um cabide tradicional. Contudo, v Amigos on-line
  4. 4. Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 ocê não pode ir além de 7 a 10 quilos de peso (em comparação a um cabide tradicional onde praticamente não há limite de peso). Com pesos mais elevados, o cabide a vácuo ou provoca muita dor ou as mangas de silicone rasgam facilmente (o que sai caro). Há também relatos de que o uso de um cabide a vácuo, durante muitos anos pode provocar um círculo esbranquiçado sobre a glande. De fato, o mesmo efeito tem sido relatado com o uso extremo de extensores a vácuo também. A maioria dos fabricantes lhe dão algumas mangas de silicone quando você compra um cabide a vácuo, mas, eventualmente, todos eles vão rasgar com o uso prolongado (ou aumento de peso). Se não tomar cuidado, ao longo dos meses e anos usar um cabide a vácuo torna-se muito mais caro que usar um cabide tradicional devido a necessidade de continuar substituindo as mangas de silicone. No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Parte 2: Sua primeira rotina de hanging, dias de descanso e Equipamentos Por onde eu começo? Alguns colegas mais experientes acham que são capazes de começar com 5 kg ou mais. No entanto, é altamente recomendável que você use apenas de 1a 2 kg no seu início no hanging, com sessões de 3 a 4 séries de 10 minutos, mesmo sendo experiente em outras técnicas de faloculturismo. Se você não tem mais de cinco meses no faloculturismo, então não deverá praticar hanging. Se você decidir fazer sem condicionamento (imprudentemente), ao menos comece com 1kg e talvez só 2 séries de 10min e vá aumentando o peso em incrementos de 250g por semana, até chegar a 2,5 kg. Aos praticantes experientes é seguro adicionar até 500g por semana. Não se apresse muito. Aproveite os ganhos que você pode experimentar, fazendo hanging com pesos mais baixos, uma vez que, eventualmente, você vai precisar usar mais e mais peso para fazer ganhos cada vez menores. Quanto mais experiente você se torna, mais condicionado o pênis será. A idéia consiste em usar o mínimo de peso possível para atingir a fadiga. Menos é mais, isso não é uma competição de levantamento de peso. Não tenha vergonha de usar menos peso. Eu comecei com 1 kg e continuei nesse peso o máximo de tempo possível. Confie nas suas sensações, e não chegue ao ponto de lesão. Deve-se buscar as microfissuras (mini-lesões controladas que acarretam em ganhos) e não as macro-fissuras (lesões descontroladas que te prejudicarão). Eventualmente, os ganhos virão com hanging, desde que você não se machuque. Por outro lado, uma lesão pode terminar prematuramente a sua gloriosa carreira de hanging. No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Sua 1ª rotina de hanging (presumindo-se que não é iniciante no faloculturismo): -5 a 10 minutos de aquecimento (água quente no copo, na toalha etc, meia com arroz esquentada 60-90s no microondas, lâmpadas infravermelho) -1 a 2 kg (teste menos peso primeiramente e pare de adicionar peso se houver alguma dor) -reduzir o peso, se necessário, durante séries subseqüentes. -3 ou 4 séries de 20 minutos de hanging (não tenha medo de acabar a sessão cedo se algo parecer errado). -10 minutos de pausas entre as séries - utilize aquecimento moderado (menos que o inicial - a pele poderá estar irritada) jelqs secos, edging, massagem vibratória com aparelhos de massagem, ou bata repetidamente seu pênis contra sua perna para restaurar a circulação. Este é um bom momento para inspecionar seu pênis para quaisquer marcas ou beliscões (às vezes da pra ver as contusões antes de senti -las). Muitas vezes, uma pequena lesão implica um problema com a sua técnica (ou você está colocando peso demais). Se você achar que seu wrap (envoltório) está muito apertado, este é também um bom momento para refazê-lo. -5 a 10 minutos de aquecimento no final da rotina (opcional) **Espere pelo menos 2 semanas pelo alongamento da pele e ajuste do ponto de estresse ** ângulos como BTC e fulcros (fulcrum) são muito difíceis de ajustar (serão explicados adiante). Vá devagar, se necessário. As diretrizes gerais são: -Sempre aquecer antes e depois -Atingir pelo menos 30 séries de 20 min por semana (10 horas de tempo semanal) -jelqs leves (10-20 minutos) deve sempre ser feitos para restaurar a circulação (junto com jelqs BTB) -Você pode manter o wrap entre as séries, mas bata o pênis em sua perna, ou o massageie para restaurar a circulação da glande. -Tenha dias de descanso, conforme necessário, mas certifique-se de ler a seção abaixo (pode ser descanso parcial-um dia na semana em que se faz apenas uma série - para faloculturistas avançados - será explicado adiante). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Suponha duas horas de tempo de hanging Aumento o seu tempo de treino ao máximo que puder (limite de até 4 horas por dia, no máximo, ou seja, 12 séries de 20 minutos por dia - por ângulo (explicados adiante)) e então comece a adicionar peso. Não acrescente mais do que 500g por semana desde o início. Lembre-se, evite dor aguda. Quando você estiver pegando 5 kgs pode ser bom aumentar de 750g a 1 kg por semana. Não adicione peso e mais séries na Amigos on-line
  6. 6. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 2 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Dias de descanso Depois de ter se adaptado ao hanging, quando e como você vai descansar é você quem vai decidir. Bib desaconselha dias de descanso completamente (a menos que eles são absolutamente necessários, devido ao risco de lesão). Se você está desconfortável com isso, ou se sua agenda não vai permitir isso, eu recomendo pelo menos uma série por dia, e tentar não descansar mais de 1 ou 2 dias por semana. Fazer pelo menos uma série irá ajudá-lo a impedir uma cicatrização total das microfissuras e ajudará a manter os ganhos que você já fez. Se você se sentir muito dolorido para pendurar, não force para o ponto de lesão; erre do lado da cautela. Caso contrário se mantenha nos treinos. Preste atenção aos seus Indicadores fisiológicos ouça o seu corpo e faça o que achar certo para você. No momento em que você está fazendo o hanging você deve ser experiente em faloculturismo,conhecer bastante o seu pênis, como ele reage e ter uma idéia que está fazendo certo. Tente otimizar seus dias de rotina e descanso para maximizar seus ganhos e descobrir o que funciona para a sua fisiologia. Objetivo = Pênis maior e não mais forte Se você tira muitos dias de descanso você pode aumentar o peso rápido demais. Foi demonstrado várias vezes que os praticantes de hanging tendem a ganhar mais entre 5 a 10 kgs. Você tem que ficar em uma faixa de peso baixo o máximo de tempo possível. Se você tirar dias de descanso demais, poderá acabar resultando num pênis curto (não atingindo todo o potencial de crescimento), mas forte (curto e forte) que pode lidar com mais peso (há praticantes de uma modalidade chamada Iron Penis que arrastam até veículos com os pênis e não é por isso que têm pênis gigantes). Um pênis mais curto, mas forte é contra produtivo já que o que você realmente quer é um longo pênis (você está fazendo hanging para o comprimento e não para força). Opção: 1 série rápida no seu dia de descanso Apenas uma série rápida em seu dia de folga vai fazer o seu peso máximo aumentar mais lentamente e retirar frisos em seus ligamentos, restaurando a deformação dos dias anteriores. Isso irá recriar micro fissuras, e vai ajudar você a continuar a se curar em um estado alongado. Seu pênis vai ficar mais fraco (SIM! E isso é bom!), e seu peso máximo permanecerá mais baixo, mas você vai maximizar seus ganhos de deformação. Com este método, você ainda pode dar 1 ou 2 dias de descanso por semana, mas você deve fazer pelo menos uma série rápida nesses dias. Mantendo o seu pênis neste estado enfraquecido é uma atividade de risco que pode oferecer grandes recompensas. Nem todos os hangers concordam com ela, e nem todos a praticam. É por isso que isto é uma opção, o método de maior risco (contra dias de descanso normais) (eu, Rasgatanga, particularmente, pratico um dia off parcial apenas). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Coisas que você precisará: - Algum tipo de envoltório (Theraband, pano, sleeves/capas de silicone etc ). Você pode querer lavar seu envoltório de vez em quando e Durex para quem for fazer com cabide tradicional (para o wrap não desenrolar) ou Proteção para glande (já mostrada acima). - Cabide: Bib starter, Autoextender, etc - Talco de bebê (isso pode ajudar a não deslizar). - Alguns pesos. - Algum tipo de loção hidratante para evitar que a pele se rache. Loção de manteiga de cacau, loção de vitamina E, óleos de jelq, vaselina (à base de petróleo (produtos à base de petróleo são conhecidos como cancerígenos)). Eu, Rasgatanga, recomendo loção nívea hidratante da embalagem azul e uma pomada chamada cicatenol (ou bepantol, bepantriz, hipoglóss). ** Nota: Nunca, jamais deixe sua pele com rachadura ou feridas. Hidrate-a até mesmo durante o hanging (não dentro do cabide, senão ele escorregará) - no início o que primeiro irá esticar é a pele, depois os ligamentos, depois túnica/haste - a pele deve estar sempre hidratada e cuidada (pode doer o esticamento da pele no início). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Parte 3: Fadiga, ângulos de ataque, ligamentos primeiro Como posso ter ganhos? Alcançar a fadiga diária é uma necessidade absoluta para obter ganhos significativos. Alguns colegas fizeram ganhos apesar de gerenciar mal sua fadiga, rotinas esporádicas. Esta é uma prova que o hanging é muito eficaz. Infelizmente, essas mesmas pessoas venderam-se fácil, e eles definitivamente não maximizaram seus ganhos. Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  7. 7. Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 Fadiga = deformação A fim de fazer grandes ganhos com o hanging, criar a fadiga é necessário para uma deformação permanente que irá resultar em um maior pênis. Efetivamente, você está criando rasgos microscópicos e está esticando seu pênis separadamente em um nível microscópico. Como o nosso corpo se cura e repara os tecidos, incluindo a túnica, ligamentos, etc, você começa a se curar em um "estado mais alongado". O corpo usa tecido cicatricial ou colágeno para reparar os tecidos e eles têm uma tendência a retrair e puxar para dentro é por isso que você tem que treinar ,se possível todo dia, (mesmo que você só possa fazer uma série rápida). Caso contrário, você pode não maximizar seus ganhos, e seu pênis vai se curar mais curto. Como mencionado acima, Bib sugere 1-2 dias muito leves por semana em vez de dias totais de descanso. Faça o que você acha certo; uma lesão será pior que um dia de falta no treino. Nunca ter dias de descanso completo é uma opção de risco (como mencionado acima). É fundamental que você não tente crescer rápido demais. A uretra, os nervos, e algumas das outras estruturas internas são muito sensíveis para esticar muito em apenas um dia. Tentar ter ganhos muito rápidos resultará em uma lesão ou "macro fissura". Você só quer criar "micro fissuras" com sua rotina de hanging. Os vasos da pele e do sangue se estendem ao longo dos ligamentos e túnica. Pele é provavelmente a parte mais fácil de crescer, e alguns praticantes têm esticado a pele de tal forma que cresceu bastante o seu prepúcio (que não é realmente um prepúcio, é apenas a pele estendida). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Tração ao longo do tempo = Deformação Um extensor utiliza o mesmo conceito, mas utiliza menos peso ao longo de mais tempo. Extensores podem ser mais seguro do que cabides. Infelizmente, a maioria dos extensores não pode gerar mais de 2 kg de força, enquanto que com um cabide a vácuo, pode gerar 3 a 5 vezes mais que a força de um extensor, e com um cabide tradicional, não há limite de peso que possa ser pendurado (40 kilos ou mais). Além disso, você só precisa ficar cerca de 10 horas por semana para experimentar ganhos significativos. Com um extensor, você vai precisar usá-la pelo menos 4 horas por dia para fazer grandes ganhos. Mais uma vez, é o mesmo conceito; tração ao longo do tempo leva a ganhos. Alguns praticantes conhecidos como o "Bib" "Bigger" tem feito as coisas a um nível extremo, usando um cabide de seis a oito horas por dia - isso é extremo e não-necessário, você ainda pode fazer ganhos significativos com uma pequena fração desse tempo. Abordagem Indiscriminada: RUIM. A "abordagem agressiva" significa que você não escolheu um ângulo de ataque e está treinando aleatoriamente ângulos diferentes cada vez que você vai treinar. Este método nunca vai lhe dar a deformação final que você precisa para fazer ganhos substanciais de comprimento, e na pior das hipóteses, você pode até perder comprimento. Escolha um ângulo primário e secundário de ataque: Todos os praticantes devem começar tendo como alvo os seus ligamentos suspensórios. Há duas razões para isso: 1-os ligamentos são mais suscetíveis à deformação do que a Tunica (ganhos mais fáceis) 2-os ganhos com a Tunica não podem ser maximizados com êxito até que os ligamentos sejam totalmente deformados. Para focar nos seus ligamentos, use qualquer ângulo baixo, como BTC, SD. Quando você tiver maximizado a deformação dos ligamentos e estiver pronto para focar na Tunica, você pode precisar mudar o ângulo ou começar a usar fulcros para continuar fazendo ganhos. O RSDT é um excelente exemplo de um ponto de apoio poderoso que pode criar fadiga em todo o seu pênis. Sempre comece com BTC (Mesmo se seu LOT for 6-7) Mesmo seu LOT sendo seis ou sete horas (o seu pênis aponta diretamente para baixo), você precisa começar com o ângulo BTC. Certifique-se de que você gasta pelo menos um mês (talvez mais) para maximizar seus ganhos neste ângulo. Você pode então mover-se para o ângulo OTS (sobre o ombro) ou SU (para cima). Assim que estiver pronto para fazer hanging avançado (6 meses a um ano, talvez mais), você pode focar o trabalho na Tunica (por exemplo no ângulo RSDT). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Se seu LOT é 8-9, você ainda deve começar com BTC Se seu LOT é entre oito e nove horas - horas (o seu pênis naturalmente sai do corpo para fora,reto), você precisa pendurar SD ou BTC até que seu LOT seja 6 ou 7. Idealmente, você deve ter seu LOT 6. Se você ainda não tem levará de 6 meses a um ano de experiência com hanging até que seu LOT seja 6, e então você deve trocar para os ângulos OTS ou SU. Uma vez que você já passou de 6 meses a um ano (ou quando se sentir pronto), você pode mover-se para fulcros como o RSDT (Rice Sock Duct Tape Fulcrum). O RSDT é um ponto de apoio mais suave, por isso é uma boa para começar. Maximize os ligamentos antes de focar na Tunica No começo, todos devem maximizar totalmente os ganhos com o ligamento suspensor (usando ângulos BTC & SD). Uma vez que você maximizar seus ganhos com o ligamento suspensor você pode mover-se Amigos on-line
  8. 8. Gostou? 1 Gostou? 1 com os ângulos de suspensão (SD, SU, OTS, BTC, SD, UTL, OTL, etc), você estará pronto para começar a usar fulcros, como o RSDT. Cada vez que você mudar os ângulos, lembre-se de fazer a manutenção treinando em seu ângulo anterior até os respectivos tecidos alvos anteriores se cimentarem e curar em um estado permanente, alongado. Uma vez que você alcançar seus objetivos de comprimento final, não deixe de fazer alguma manutenção fazendo o hanging para manter seus ganhos de suspensão, enquanto trabalha para ganhar grossura. Notas sobre os ângulos OTS / UTL Nota: Para pendurar no ângulo OTS coloque um plástico ou toalha, ou qualquer outra coisa em seu ombro para protegê-lo. Isso impedirá que a cinta de nylon ou a corda do seu peso machuque seu ombro. Quando tiver treinando nos ângulos como OTS ou ULT certifique-se de alternar os lados igualmente (1 série para a esquerda e 1 para a direita). Se você tem que terminar em um número ímpar de jogos, escolha um ângulo parecido e use no meio (por exemplo, mudar de OTS para SU ou de UTL para SD / BTC para o seu ultimo conjunto ímpar). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Parte 4: Crescimento da pele, O envoltório, Fixação do cabide, Técnica do Hanging Crescimento da pele Fazendo o hanging em geral, especialmente no ângulo BTC, você vai sentir primeiro sua pele aumentar (e queimar!) um pouco. É uma sensação de queimação leve (não tenho certeza de como descrevê-la). Depois que sua pele aumentar um pouco, você estará puxando os seus ligamentos, o que levará à uma sensação diferente. O seu peso máximo pode de repente aumentar ou diminuir (porque agora sua pele não está mais atrapalhando). Você sempre deve treinar em seu ângulo de ataque primário (determinado pela teoria do LOT- explicada adiante), a menos que: 1-Você esteja muito dolorido para treinar. Se 1 kg ou qualquer quantidade pequena de peso é demais, então você vai ter que mudar de ângulo. Se isso ainda causa dor, você vai ter que parar de treinar (tirar um dia de descanso, etc) 2-você esteja fazendo mais que 12 séries ou 4 horas em um único ângulo. A partir da série 13 você deve mudar o ângulo. Dados sugerem retornos menores se você passar 4 horas em um único ângulo. 3-Você maximizou os ganhos em um ângulo (e você passou um mês ou dois sem ganhos nesse ângulo), Está na hora de mudar para um novo ângulo. Nesses casos, mude para o seu ângulo secundário (o seu ângulo secundário pode ser qualquer coisa, basta escolher um e ficar com ele). Envoltório (Wrap) (para cabides tradicionais, ex: Bib, etc): Por um longo tempo eu costumava usar Theraband CINZA (pode ser touca de natação, materiais levemente elásticos etc) com um elástico de cabelo ou durex por cima. Tenho recentemente substituído o elástico por um What-A-Grip (ps: uma espécie de proteção que se usa no cabo da raquete de tênis para ela não escorregar da mão)(eu ainda uso Theraband). Alguns usam uma tira de pano embaixo com o Theraband em cima (qualquer coisa feita de algodão, como uma camiseta será suficiente). Alguns caras usam apenas Theraband. Recomenda-se sempre o uso de talco na pele, antes. Pode-se usar uma sleeve de hanging à vácuo, das mais apertadas. Utilize um wrap que seja apenas um pouco maior que a área de contato com seu cabide - wrap sobrando à toa não ajuda, apenas prejudica. Experimente e descubra o que é mais confortável para você. Você não quer deixar o envoltório frouxo porque ele vai cair. Se você enrolar muito apertado, você vai diminuir a circulação. Para conseguir um envoltório ideal você pode levar algum tempo. O envoltório deve começar a partir de 2,5 a 3 cm da coroa da glande (cerca de 0,5 cm atrás de sua cicatriz de circuncisão (se você for circuncidado)). Para não circuncidados, eu, Rasga, recomendo fazer o wrap no ponto mais baixo o possível (segure sua pele da base com dedos em formato de pinça e empurre-a para fora, onde parar é onde o cabide ficará quando você for hangear). Usando pano, theraband etc sempre a enrole em espiral, de cima para baixo. Geralmente, deixo o envoltório um pouco mais grosso no início. Isso ajuda a evitar que o cabide escorregue. Use um pouco de fita adesiva depois de fazer seu envoltório. Isso deve manter as coisas no lugar. Envoltório (para cabides a vácuo) Já descrito acima. Praticantes de hanging a vácuo podem também usar fita micropore porque não deixa nenhum resíduo. Você pode usar a fita, tanto quanto necessário para ser confortável. Alguns praticantes usam a fita apenas na ponta da uretra. Se você não tem 3M fita micropore, você pode usar vaselina, loção ou pó de bebê na ponta da sua glande, e em seguida, colocar um pouco de fita através da ponta do seu pênis. Todos os métodos a seguir funcionam melhor com a fita 3M micropore. No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Vídeos de wrapping (percebam que eles não fazem wrap em espiral, mas eu recomendo fazê-lo em espiral, de cima para baixo) http://www.mattersofsize.com/video/hanging.wmv http://www.thundersplace.org/forum/showthread.php?t=32334 Amigos on-line
  9. 9. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCg0cKaE6iI http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-WWAdXOZyg http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6boJwpmew4c http://www.xtube.com/video_search.php?search=malehanger http://www.xtube.com/watch.php?v=CDMGr-J768- http://www.xtube.com/watch.php?v=y94gU-J169- http://www.xtube.com/watch.php?v=vT3e5-J868- Colocar o cabide: (cabide tradicional) Agora que você colocou o seu wrap, você está pronto para anexar o seu cabide. Você pode ajustar as porcas na parte inferior de um cabide de três pontas para torná-lo mais largo ou mais estreito. Você também pode ajustar o cabide de modo que a frente ou atrás fique mais largo que o outro. Estes são chamados "toe-in (dedo para dentro)" / ou "toe-out(dedo para fora)" /. Bib sugere que você use "toe-in" de forma leve, de modo que o cabide fique mais estreito à frente. Tenha cuidado com "toe-in" se o seu cabide estiver frouxo, pois isso pode criar um efeito de laço em sua glande, cortando a circulação (ruim). Seu cabide deve se fixar em linha reta no eixo. Você não deve torcer seu pênis (mas tem gente que pratica assim) - Não deixe seu cabide virar mais do que um ângulo de 45 graus - é ruim e torcer demais pode prejudicar a sua uretra (entre outras coisas). Certifique-se que o seu ligamento é empurrado para baixo em Amigos on-line
  10. 10. Gostou? Gostou? isso). Mas tenha certeza que o seu ligamento vai para baixo. O parafuso de cima deve ter folga de modo que nenhuma pressão é colocada sobre o nervo dorsal (este nervo sensível atravessa a parte de cima de seu pênis, de ponta à ponta, além de também ter alia a artéria peniana). De outro lado, há um pacote especialmente sensível de nervos logo atrás da coroa da glande, no topo do seu eixo (até 3 cm abaixo da glande). Se houver dano neste feixe de nervos, você não será capaz de conseguir uma ereção por um tempo. Aperte o sangue da sua glande Antes de apertar o cabide, empurre o sangue para fora de sua glande. Eu aponto (temporariamente) minha glande para cima, eu acho que é mais fácil de espremer o sangue desta maneira. Se há alguma tensão em seu cabide, você pode achar que você deve afrouxar o cabide antes para poder espremer o sangue. Se você não apertar o sangue da sua glande, você pode achar o treino extremamente desconfortável. Esquecer de fazer isso muitas vezes pode, eventualmente, resultar em uma grande descoloração ou até mesmo em uma lesão (pequenos pontos/manchas de sangue) Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Glande fria e/ou azul Você não quer que sua glande fique muito fria na hora do hanging. Isto implica que você está cortando a sua circulação. Se sua glande fica fria e azulada, esta também é uma má notícia. É possível que você precise melhorar o seu envoltório ou sua técnica de hanging. (minha nota - durante o hanging, é normal que ela fique mais escura ou mais vermelha, mas não azul/preta - de qualquer forma, o alarme deve ser dado se ela estiver fria). Monte/alcance a fadiga O melhor é atingir um estado de fadiga precoce, geralmente no final da primeira ou segunda série. Você vai saber quando a fadiga chegar, porque você vai se sentir obrigado a baixar o peso para continuar. Em seguida, os conjuntos subsequentes podem ser feitos com menor peso. Concentre-se em ir pelo tato. Preste atenção aos seus indicadores fisiológicos monitore a si mesmo, e reaja de acordo. Dor aguda é sempre ruim. A queimação ou dor leve é provavelmente apenas o estiramento da pele. Aprenda a identificar os diferentes tipos de dor, mantenha um diário e escreva suas sensações. Isto será importante mais na frente, quando você tentará determinar o nível de fadiga que trouxe a maioria dos ganhos. Você pode descobrir muitas coisas importantes sobre sua própria fisiologia, fazendo isso. Se você achar que você é capaz de aumentar o peso nas séries seguintes, então você definitivamente não está atingindo a fadiga. Lembre-se, que a fadiga é o que vai levar às micros fissuras e deformação, isso é o que você precisa para aumentar o pênis. É absolutamente necessário encontrar uma forma de atingir a fadiga a cada treino de hanging. Este é um equilíbrio delicado, porque você também não deve forçar ao ponto de lesão. Se você sentir que o peso é demais, simplesmente reduza o peso para manter o treino. Se você achar que seu ângulo primário de ataque é muito doloroso para continuar com todo o peso, não se esqueça que você escolheu um ângulo secundário. Você pode pendurar em seu ângulo secundário até que seus ligamentos se curem o suficiente para lidar com o seu ângulo primário. Se você achar que está com dor, não importa o porquê, pare o treino. Você pode estar perto de uma lesão. Tire um tempo, se cure, e depois volte aos treinos quando você se sentir bem. Séries divididas / Evite que o pênis tartarugue / Cura em um estado alongado: Depois de uma sessão intensa de hanging, há quem diga que o pênis provavelmente vai tartarugar (mas, comigo, Rasga, isso nunca aconteceu, ao contrário, ficava 100% shower, flácido do tamanho de ereto). Seu pênis, por vezes, simplesmente não será capaz de resistir à tentação de se enrolar em sua almofada de gordura e se curar em um estado menor. Isso é normal e não há razão para alarme, a menos que seu pênis tente severamente tartarugar por mais de 20-30 minutos. A solução mais simples é wrap (apenas um envoltório sem peso adicional). Um wrap também pode ajudar a proteger o seu pênis se você achar que a pele e sua glande ou o eixo está muito sensível depois de um treino. Bib recomenda dividir as séries para evitar o “tartarugamento”. Isso causa debates nos fóruns gringos- há defensores e há opositores - particularmente eu (Rasga) não vejo nada demais em um ou outro- desde que haja treino! Na verdade, muita coisa deste guia é baseado em coisas que o Bib recomenda. Fazendo uma série antes de ir dormir ajuda a maximizar seus ganhos (supondo que você fez o resto de seus jogos no início do dia). Pessoalmente, não tenho problemas para fazer isso, eu uso um ADS (extensor) com peso leve durante o dia por algumas horas para impedir o tartarugamento (este teria o mesmo efeito que fazer outra série de hanging à noite - pelo menos é a intenção). A idéia aqui é o tartarugamento e poder ajudá-lo a maximizar os ganhos, ajudando a curar em um estado mais alongado. Como Bib diz: "Nunca Deixe tartarugar" Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Consistência: No geral, esta é a parte mais difícil de qualquer rotina faloculturista. Idealmente, você deve pendurar diariamente a menos que você esteja machucado, ou perto de uma lesão e precisar de uma pausa (a menos que você esteja em um dia de descanso). Se você não vai ser capaz de manter a rotina por um longo período de tempo (por exemplo, viajando a trabalho, ou tirando férias), então você vai precisar usar um ADS (extensor), ou fazer algum tipo de rotina de manutenção, como jelqs, alongamentos manuais, etc, evite deixar o seu trabalho ir para o lixo. A manutenção é muito mais fácil do que a recriação dos ganhos perdidos. Cimentando os ganhos / Manutenção: Amigos on-line
  12. 12. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 3 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Parte 5: Mini-Glossário: Termos relacionados ao hanging e ângulos Tunica - o tecido de colágeno que cobre as câmaras dentro do pênis, a parte mais difícil do pênis para deformar (varia de 1 a 3 camadas nos homens). Ligamentos suspensórios - pode ser deformado pelo hanging, mais fácil de deformar do que a Tunica. Glande - a cabeça de seu pênis, espremer o sangue dela antes de apertar o cabide. Nervo dorsal - corre ao longo da parte de cima do pênis, sensível. Evite colocar pressão sobre ele. Coroa da glande - a borda da glande. O envoltório deve começar 2,5 a 3 cm atrás deste ponto Cicatriz de circuncisão - O envoltório deve começar a cerca de 0,5 cm atrás deste ponto Septo - Divisão entre as 2 câmaras eréteis principais do pênis Colágeno - o principal componente do tecido conjuntivo Fadiga - você alcançou quando sente a necessidade de reduzir o peso nas séries seguintes. Monte/Alcance a Fadiga - você chegou à fadiga nos conjuntos 1 ou 2 e agora você se sente obrigado a baixar o peso em cada conjunto. Indicadores fisiológicos – Para saber se sua rotina de PE está funcionando (pênis duro de manhã, boa qualidade de ereção, etc - melhor descrito em outro tópico). Micro fissuras - (bom) fadiga ao nível microscópico que é descrito como um ligeiro entorpecimento de curto prazo. Macro fissuras - (mau) pode se manifestar como uma lesão pode resultar em vasos sanguíneos danificados, perda de sensibilidade e / ou danos permanentes Jelqing behind the balls - "jelq atrás das bolas” um jelq muito profundo que atinge o pênis interior, bom para restaurar a circulação. Jelq leve - deve sempre ser feito de forma leve depois do hanging por 10-20 minutos para restaurar a circulação. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Empurrão - verificação final que o cabide é seguro antes de colocar o peso. Tração - a condição de ser arrastado ou puxado. Estiramento da pele - uma dor que pode ser sentida como uma sensação de queimação muito suave. Dano moderado do nervo - uma estranha sensação de formigamento uma conseqüência rara de fadiga (já tive isso e acho muito legal!) Dano severo do nervo - uma perda permanente de sensibilidade, geralmente associada com um macro rasgo, ou lesão (já tive essa merda - 2 semanas de molho - é impossível treinar enquanto isso não se cura). SS - camisa macia, cortar uma camisa entre 3 e 5 cm de largura, muitas vezes usado como primeira camada num wrapping para quem tem pele mais sensível ou iniciantes. Theraband CINZA– borracha cinza, cortar entre 3 e 5 cm de largura, um material ideal para evitar o deslizamento do cabide. HTW – prendedor de cabelo, cortar e desenrolar como um preservativo (fino e flexível). What-A-Grip - uma espécie de proteção que se usa no cabo da raquete de tênis para ela não escorregar da mão (substitui HTW) ou um envoltório de tração Abordagem metralhadora - (mau) não define os tecidos alvos, tentando muitas coisas diferentes e não consegue atingir a fadiga Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Ângulo primário - maximizar os ganhos de ligamento primeiro com BTC ou SD, em seguida, passar para a Tunica. Ângulo Secundário - só usar isso se você está perto de uma lesão no seu ângulo primário ou treinando a mais de 4 horas por dia (12x conjuntos de 20min) RSDT – Rice sock duct tape (Meia de arroz embalada em fita adesiva). Não tente fulcros até que esteja treinando pelo menos de 6 meses a 1 ano consecutivo. BTC – between the checks (entre as bochechas), um ângulo difícil de se adaptar, mas geralmente o melhor ângulo para o hanging. OTL – (over the leg) a corda passa sobre a perna OTS – (over the shoulder) a corda passa sobre o ombro SD – (straight down) direto para baixo SO – (straight out) direto para fora SU – (straight up) direto para cima UTL – (under the leg) abaixo da perna Teoria LOT - teoria do Bib que tenta prever o potencial de ganhos com o estiramento do ligamento (explicada adiante) Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  13. 13. Gostou? 1 Gostou? Gostou? Parte 6: Teoria LOT: Por que usar uma teoria "desmascarada"? Essa teoria foi criada pelas experiências do Bib (o cara que mais teve ganhos - mas foi criada depois que ele teve tais ganhos, por sinal). O Malehanger (outro mestre) não a segue. O ponto inteiro Estou apenas usando a Teoria como uma maneira de determinar o ângulo em que o pênis sai da sua pélvis. 09:00 - Seu pênis sai completamente para fora 08:00 - Seu pênis sai um pouco para baixo 07:00 - Seu pênis sai em um ângulo para baixo 06:00 - Seu pênis sai completamente para baixo Provavelmente, você pode descobrir isso olhando em um espelho. No entanto, se você não tiver certeza, lendo a teoria LOT e utilizando os testes do espelho e palpação (disponível no fórum do Bib) irá ajudá-lo a descobrir onde é seu lot. Enquanto você faz hanging ao longo dos meses (e possivelmente anos) você vai lentamente mudando seu ângulo LOT. Como você vai passar meses, ou possivelmente até mesmo anos de treino, você provavelmente deve se certificar de que você sabe como acompanhar o seu progresso em termos de maximizar seus ganhos do ligamento suspensor. Torne-se um especialista Hanging Quanto mais você sabe sobre hanging, é mais provável que você alcance grandes ganhos de comprimento e será menos possível que você sofra uma lesão. Certifique-se de estudar tudo e os tópicos relacionados com a anatomia do pênis aqui no Thunders. Se você ainda quiser mais informações, o fórum do Bib tem uma riqueza de informações sobre o BibHanger e hanging, que você não pode encontrar em outro lugar. Eu também escrevi um artigo lá. Tenha em mente, quanto mais você sabe sobre a anatomia do seu pênis, mais você vai entender as forças que você está aplicando contra as várias estruturas internas dele. Sendo um especialista em sua própria anatomia pode ajudá-lo a prevenir lesões e talvez até mesmo fazer mais ganhos. Lembre-se, este é apenas um guia, este deve ser o lugar onde o seu estudo começa e não termina! silvestre Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 FIM DO MANUAL Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Complementos Exemplo de cabides à vácuo - Falotex - http://www.falotex.com.br/ Vac extender- http://www.autoextender.com/internationalorder.html Método tampa+capa caseiro - descrito aqui como fazer- http://www.orkut.com.br/Main#CommMsgs? cmm=34892&tid=5826594999980825041&na=2&npn=2&nid= Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 SOBRE O LOT - OPINIÃO DO MALEHANGER O malehanger respondendo a perguntas sobre LOT e qt de peso x ganhos http://malehanger.yuku.com/topic/68/LOT-Theory#.UOc7deQYuSo Whats your opinion on LOT and using it to decide what type hanging to do...Ive been hanging 3 months at SD and BTC, just reached 15 lbs & I have n all....Will it take longer or maybe around a heavierweight? RESUMINDO: Qual sua opinião sobre o LOT? WeIl I have never put much belief behind the theory myself. I believe its all about progressive weight hanging. Continuing to add weight over time. Not to belittle your progress but 15 pounds is not that heavy. Some men make some gains by or before that weight and some men need more weight. The Malehanger program is a blend of my progressive hangng school of thought I shared on pegym and "hardcore hanging" posted about on the matters of size forums. RESUMINDO: Nunca levou muita fé na teoria do LOT. O malehanger acredita que se trata apenas de aumento de pesos progressivamente, nada mais. Os ganhos vem a partir de uma certa quantidade de pesos. O cara disse que já levantava 7 kg e não tinha ganhos e o malehanger disse que isso é normal mas que os ganhos virão com o aumento de pesos.  At what weight did you start to see gains & were you just hanging SD? RESUMINDO: Qual peso vc começou a ver ganhos e você apenas fazia SD?. I started to see gains originally, between 15-17.5lbs myself. That's when the weights really start to get "heavy". Back then I mostly hung BTC, but I don't think angle makes a difference. It's all about the stretch over the long haul. Amigos on-line
  14. 14. Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? primeira < anterior 3 de 36 próxima > última RESUMINDO: O malehanger começou a ter ganhos com aproximadamente 7,5kg - quando os pesos começaram a realmente a pesar (fadiga?). Praticamente só fazia BTC, mas não acha que os ângulos façam alguma diferença. Tudo se resume a esticar/puxar. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Ah, sim, o Malehanger diz que ganhou 6,35 centimetros ao longo dos anos com o hanging. (tinha ano que ele mal praticava - vejam aqui: http://malehanger.yuku.com/topic/26/Malehangers-hanging-progress-log#.UOdADuQYuSo ) e ele nunca seguiu a teoria LOT. Nunca perdeu ganhos. E atualmente levanta 15 kilos, aproximadamente. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Lembrando: para hanging de cabide, um wrap bem feito é importantíssimo! Ele não deve estar folgado, senão irá escorregar. Não poderá ter dobras na pele, senão irá beliscar ou machucar. Ele também não pode estar muito apertado, senão irá dar donuts. Com o tempo você achará a medida certa. Se tiver escurecimento ou inchaço da pele ou capilares partidos, recomendo tirar o wrap no intervalo interséries, fazer uma massagem, de preferência com aparelhos massageadores vibratórios, um aquecimentozinho, jelq seco ou um edging, ou tudo isso junto. O wrap tradicional é talco+uma camada de tecido de algodão+uma tira de 30cmx3cm de theraband cinza (Aqui tem um gráfico de resistência de cada cor: http://www.fisiostore.com.br/faixa-elastica-theraband--media--vermelha-15m,product,MERC-1415H,243.aspx). Tem gente que usa bandagem coban no lugar da theraband ( é a mesma bandagem que vem no falotex, mas ela não é fabricada pelo falotex. Ela não é igual a atadura normal, pq é elastica e auto adesiva. Sugiro que compre diretamente em casas de instrumentos médicos/fisioterápicos e evite um intermediário colocando ágio/lucro em cima de sua bandagem. Aqui é um bom preço numa de 10cm de largura que eu achei: http://www.fibracirurgica.com.br/produtos/detalhe.php?ref=6456&linhas=5&p =COBAN_BANDAGEM_ELASTICA_10CM_X_45M_1584__MARROM_3M) Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Se você não é circuncidado, deve fazer com a glande coberta ou semi-coberta. Se tá com problemas de pele, faça um wrap mais próximo da base esticando a pele para cima ao máximo que puder. Eu tenho testado como wrap o uso de uma sleeve que eu comprei no vactexnder (Vachanger Hard Sleeve - http://www.autoextender.com/internationalorder.html ) ao invés do wrap tradicional e tenho curtido muito. Primeiro passo talco Johnsons Baby Talco "hora do sono" pq hidrata ao tempo que deixa a pele menos escorregadia. Jogo a sleeve lá na base, puxo a pele ao máximo para cima, sinto o corpo peniano todo esticado. Como sobra espaço na metade do penis para cima, não há mt escurecimento da pele, pq não há mt aperto na ponta da pele do penis. Como não escorrega não causa irritação na pele tb. É normal o pênis escurecer mais com o hanging. No intervalo entre as séries faço jelq seco, leve aquecimento, hidratação e massagem vibratória (recomendam o monkey spanker ( http://www.ebay.com/itm/Monkey-Spanker-Novelty-toy-for-men-Christmas-Birthday-Stag-Hen-Gift-/181026218444?pt=LH_Defau ltDomain_3&hash=item2a2600e1cc# ) para tirar o donuts. (um punhetex com vibração), então, eu peguei meu massageador muscular vibratório ( http://www.britania.com.br/Produtos/Default.aspx?alias=massageadore-ultra-relax ) que é forte). Sites que vendem a theraband cinza Alguns sites: 1- http://www.futurasaude.com.br/ch/prod/219643/218234/0/Faixa-Elastica-Cinza-Super-Forte---Thera-Band.aspx 2- http://www.shopfisio.com.br/faixa-elastica-thera-band---cinza-super-forte---1m---exercicios-e-fisioterapia-de-reabilitacao-1529.aspx/p 3- http://www.boashop.com.br/faixa-elastica-super-forte-20-m-cinza,pd,0001198-00005-00001?parceiro=buscape&mi dia=feed&campanha=pagamento-digital#.UJE4uOHyauk 4- http://www.lojafisiofit.com.br/products/thera-band-cinza-extra-forte 5- http://www.casadofisioterapeuta.com.br/?menu=produtos&buscar=ok Citar Responder ver todos os tópicos Você tem sugestões ou comentários? Escreva aqui. postar cancelar acesse orkut.com | sobre o orkut | blog | desenvolvedores | central de segurança | privacidade | termos de uso | ajuda desenvolvido por Amigos on-line
  15. 15. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 4 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Gostou? Gostou? Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Para trabalhar ângulos superiores, você poderá precisar de uma roldana ( veja aqui - http://www.orkut.com.br/Main#CommMsgs?cmm=34892&tid=5374907071347710911&na=4&npn=250&nid=34892- 5374907071347710911-5828551250182251070 - compre aqui - http://www.thony.com.br/index.php?rout e=product/browse&category_id=40370238) Se durante a rotina vc sentir dor, deve ser: a) wrap ruim; b) cabide ruim; c) não alongou/aqueceu direito; d) seu pau já tá lesionado; e) apertou demais. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Como descrever a Fadiga = Uma queimação. Não que seja dor, mas uma queimação, coceira, frouxidão etc nos ligamentos. CUIDADO: queimação dolorosa é MACROLESÂO. A idéia é buscar a MICROLESÃO, JAMAIS A MACROLESÃO. DOR DEMAIS É MACROLESÃO. EVITE-A. Várias pessoas descrevem de forma diferente. Mas o que elas tem em comum é o fato de você não aguentar mais o mesmo peso ou mais séries. Você poderia fazer a primeira série com, por exemplo, 3 kilos, mas na segunda ou na terceira você já não aguentaria mais, e teria que reduzir esse peso. Isso é fadiga. Outra possibilidade é atingir a fadiga mantendo o peso mas aumentando o número de séries. Se um hanger fez 6 séries e na sexta série ele já não aguenta mais nada, a menos que ele não esteja mais aguentado unicamente pela irritação da pele (mas os seus ligamentos ainda aguentariam), se não for devido apenas à queimação de pele, então ele alcançou a fadiga, ou seja, a deformação inicial dos ligamentos. O ideal seria ele continuar com menos peso, dali em diante. Explico: Imagine a fadiga da seguinte forma: Seu carro pifou no meio da rua. Digamos que a bateria do seu carro morreu. Daí você tem que empurrá-lo para ele pegar no tranco, enquanto outra pessoa fica ao volante. Você tem que empurrar um carro com suas mãos. Tirar ele do estado inerte, do chão, inicialmente é muito difícil. No início você precisa de muita força (aceleração) para tirar ele do lugar. Mete muita força até que consegue tirá-lo do lugar. (isso é "alcançar a fadiga"). Em seguida, já aproveitando o movimento inicial e sem deixá-lo parar novamente, você precisará dar uma corridinha com ele até que ele pegue no tranco. Essa corridinha continuando a empurrar ele precisará de muito menos força para mantê-lo em movimento, se comparado com a força que fez para tirá-lo do lugar. E assim, em movimento, logo ele pega no tranco. (isso é o hanging pós-alcançar a fadiga). Agora, compare com o hanging: Digamos que você quer aumentar o seu penis, com o hanging. Você precisará criar uma deformação inicial nos tecidos, que estão difíceis de sair do lugar, tal qual o carro morto. O esforço inicial é maior que o esforço de continuação. Depois que criar essa deformação inicial, puxar o resto do penis interno é muito mais fácil. Com sobrecarga inicial ou número de séries, você consegue "tirar o carro do lugar". Isso é alcançar a fadiga. Depois que você alcança a fadiga (deforma os tecidos conjuntivos) basta apenas "dar a corridinha leve" para continuar tendo ganhos (continuar mantendo o movimento inicial só que de forma mais tranquila). Tecido conjuntivo precisará de uma força X+Y para iniciar a deformação/microlesões. Após atingir essa deformação inicial, basta uma força X para continuar o hanging e manter a deformação/extração do penis interno. Ah, e porque não fazer a força X+Y o tempo todo? Porque você não terá mais gás/energia/calma para fazer isso. Se insistir na força X+Y, significa algumas coisas: 1) se você consegue fazer a mesma força X+Y após a 1º ou 2ª série, então, provavelmente, ela não é a força-fadiga necessária, e você só está se iludindo. Na realidade o que você pensa ser a força X+Y é na verdade a força X, apenas. OU 2) você pode ter nervos de aço, quase um fahkir, e ainda que esteja morrendo por dentro, irá manter a verdadeira força X+Y após a 1ª ou 2ª série. Bom, apesar de seus dons de freakshow de ignorar a dor, você acabará tendo não mais uma microlesão, mas uma macrolesão. Talvez você não perceba nos próximos dias, mas quanto mais insistir nisso, mais irá macrolesionando os seus tecidos, e terá uma lesão incapacitante e o que advier disso é responsabilidade sua. Sobre queimação na pele. Principalmente no início, ainda mais quando você for testando novas posições e ângulos diferentes, o que primeiro estica, por ser o primeiro fator limitante, é a PELE. Sim, no início quase toda a queimação é pele. Por isso que alguns aumentam muito peso no início, pq a pele arde quando esticada, mas com pouco tempo nos acostumamos. A pele é a célula humana que tem maior capacidade de se esticar e se adaptar às exigências do ambiente. Acontece que às vezes a pele estica até o ponto de rachar. Isso é problema. Se sua pele tiver rachada, a menos que você seja realmente um cara que não sabe o que é dor (mega-freakshow), então não continuará a praticar o hanging até a pele se curar. Dica: faça hanging com hidrante e óleo do lado. EU mesmo fazia aplicando o tempo todo, ao longo das minhas séries. Hoje não preciso tanto, pq minha pele até criou estrias. Não deixe escorrer para dentro do wrap. Vá forçando a pele aos poucos. Com o tempo a pele não será mais problema. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 O colega RobHnager faz o wrap da seguinte forma: Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 10 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 25 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 25 cm de cobam. Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  16. 16. Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 11 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 22 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 22 cm de cobam. Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 12,5 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 20 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 20 cm de cobam. Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 13,5 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 17,5 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 17,5 cm de cobam. Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 15 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 15 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 15 cm de cobam. Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 16 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 12 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 12 cm de cobam. Se a grossura do seu penis ereto no meio do corpo é de 17,5 cm, você vai usar um comprimento de 10 cm de material de moletom e um comprimento de 10 cm de cobam. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Wrap só na theraband - INICIANTES CUIDADO. Olha, já tinha visto uns gringos comentando alternativas ao wrap. E uns diziam que não usam a primeira camada de pano, apenas a theraband ou alguma sleeve. Há um tempo atrás eu tentei fazer isso, não usar a camada de pano primeiro, e doeu para cacete. Eu tenho pele sensível até para fazer barba uso produtos "para pele sensível" e ainda assim inflama. Mas, nada que a velha e boa ogrice não resolva. Agora que eu tou mais acostumando com o hanging, resolvi testar novamente, sem a camada de pano, só usando a theraband, Resolvi fazer só na theraband (sem a primeira camada de pano). Caraca! BOM DEMAIS! Eu gostei por alguns motivos: 1- O grip é muito melhor. O hanger não sai do lugar nem 0,001 mm sequer. Encrava no "osso" do pau mesmo. 2- O wrap é mais fácil, rápido e prático de fazer. 3- Não faz peso na glande. 4- Não deixa donuts pq não irrita a pele entre a glande o wrap ( isso tava acontecendo comigo, alguns dias mais, alguns dias menos). Inconvenientes: 1- Não recomendo para marinheiros de primeira viagem. Uma vez que você põe, não consegue mais ajustar ele no penis. Ou põe certo logo no início ou desfaz tudo e repõe corretamente. E, se vc tiver pele sensível, vai sofrer muito, melhor, primeiro se acostumar usando a primeira camada de pano, fazer os ajustes, ver onde pega bem etc. 2- O pênis SUA muito. Na terceira série veio aquela sensação de escorrego. Daí eu parei, tirei tudo e fui ver: a theraband tava suada. Caceta. Tinha esquecido desse detalhe: os gringos falam que tem que usar babypowder, talco de bebê, antes de por a theraband - eu tinha me esquecido disso completamente. Então, como não tinha talco de bebê, usei tenispé para chulé. Serviu, sugou o suor, passei a theraband e pronto. Até que eu venha a passar no mercado para comprar o tal talco de bebê, vai ser ele de quebra-galho. Eu acho que os gringos recomendam talco de bebê pq ele deve ter vitaminas que previnem assadura e deve hidratar tb. Fica a dica. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Técnica do BIB ( o cara que aumentou 11 cm de pau) 1- Comece com pouco peso: 1 a 3 kg. Sei que tem gente que já pratica faloculturismo há anos e que acha que já pode meter 100 kg logo de cara. Bom, eu conversei com o Malehanger, e ele me disse que independentemente de quanto tempo eu praticava outras técnicas, eu teria que começar como qualquer outro iniciante no hanging. Foi um balde de água fria para mim, até pq já tinha feito hanging à vácuo há um tempo, com 1-3kg, mas segui o conselho. Comecei com 2kg- alguns meses se passaram e tou com 7kg. 2- Aumente o tempo de duração de cada série. Tá achando que o seu peso tá bom? Antes de aumentar o peso, aumente o tempo de duração de cada série. (eu já aumentei para séries de 20 minutos- comecei com 10, e gradualmente, eu inseri séries maiores, até ficar todo o conjunto maior. Aumentando gradativamente assim : 10, 12min , depois 15min, depois 18min, depois 20 - hoje em dia, só séries de 20 minutos, com 10 minutos usuais de descanso entre séries, sem tirar o wrap). SEMPRE OBSERVANDO SE A GLANDE NÃO TÁ GELADA - PERIGO- GLANDE GELADA É PERIGO - cara, ISSO SIM me deu fadiga, e não o aumento de peso, simplesmente. O que é a fadiga? Fadiga é no pau? Não! Fadiga onde? O que é isso? Onde sinto a fadiga? Cada um descreve diferentemente, mas em geral, o ideal é: no fim da série, não aguentar mais nada, e não por causa da dor, mas por causa do cansaço mesmo. É você sentir os tendões, tecidos conjuntivos e tudo mais deslocados, arrancados, saídos do lugar, puxados, elastecidos, deslocados - você sente seu penis para fora -, uma coceira, uma energia, uma queimação, um cansaço ali, uma sensação delesão NOS TENDÕES e TECIDOS CONJUNTIVOS INTERNOS DA BASE DO PENIS e não no penis em si. Um detalhe: Peso demais não significa maior alongamento - senão os caras que fazem Iron Penis (Penis Chi Qong) teriam super pirocas - os caras levantam pesos absurdos com o penis, puxam caminhões etc. Vejam o mestre de iron penis ( o de bandana) arrastar um caminhão cheio de gente : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4D4IO0JSO0 ou http://www.youtube.com/watch?NR=1&v=y VI0r276lJA&feature=endscreen Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 3- Chegou no seu tempo máximo de série? Aumente o NÚMERO de séries - atenção, no máximo +1 série por semana. TOTAL MÁXIMO: 4 HORAS POR DIA POR ÂNGULO. Amigos on-line
  17. 17. Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? 4- Chegou no seu tempo total máximo? 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h? Isso não tem a ver com sua capacidade, mas simplesmente com a sua disponibilidade de tempo (lembrando que ao todo não pode passar de 4 horas por dia). Agora, sim, AUMENTE OS PESOS. Quanto? O Bib recomenda aumentar no máximo 15% do peso máximo por semana. Exemplo: eu levanto 5 kg. Se eu quiser aumentar peso, no máximo seria 750 g. E, aumente na primeira série apenas, atingida a fadiga, diminua na segunda série, até ir se adaptando ao peso. Eu particularmente prefiro aumentar 250g para todas as séries, no máximo. Sinta o que for melhor para você. Não aguentou 15% de peso? Repita todo o processo com o peso maior (diminua as séries, diminua o tempo de séries, etc mas já usando o peso maior) Com o hanging bem feito você terá aumento real de 3 milímetros por mês ou mais. Ou seja, a cada 3 meses, você ganha 1 cm. Em um ano, ganhará 4 cm ou mais. Em dois anos, 8 cm. O Bib ganhou 11 cm. Depende de você. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Explicando melhor alguns conceitos BTC- between the cheeks -entre as bundas. Sente da ponta da cadeira e faça o hanging. Aos poucos, vá mais para frente e incline-se para trás. A tendência é o penis passar por entre as bolas do saco e até as bandas da bunda, talvez tocando o ânus (sem viadagem), vc sente o cabide tocando a bunda (cuidado para ele não escorar na bunda ou na cadeira e vc perder parte da força do exercício). SD- straight down. Abra as pernas, em pé , e faça o hanging. Se você por um cabo de vassoura ou de aspirador de pó atrás das coxas, na transversal, e jogar o cabide para trás, irá ter um BTC em pé. Pode-se fazer estático, girando, balançando, kegelando, levantando uma perna ou outra. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Uma experiência. Pegue um pênis de um boi recém abatido. Vá em abatedouro, em açougue etc e procure. Ele tem entre 30 a 50 cm de tamanho. Amarre a ponta dele num galho de árvore alto e enfie um gancho na glande que a prenda numa pedra grande e pesada. Deixe ele lá por uns meses. Você verá como um pênis, mesmo de um morto, irá se prolongar até quase dois metros, com o tempo. Essa era até uma experiência que eu queria compartilhar com a galera. Lembrei-me de ter visto isso, muito antes de pensar em exercícios para o pênis. Lembro-me quando eu morava numa fazenda, um dia um vaqueiro voltou de uma fazenda vizinha na qual abateram alguns bois. Ele trouxe o penis de um boi e fez isso. Eu perguntei a ele o porquê daquela maluquice amarrar uma pedra à uma árvore por meio de um pênis e ele me disse que tava fazendo aquilo porque queria o "couro" daquilo para fazer chicote (desses de estalar no lombo dos cavalos). Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Postado pelo Máquina Alongamento com pesos progressivo. Aqui para começar. Muitos homens começam a praticar alongamento com pesos com noções pré-estabelecidas. Eu acho que você poderia dizer mesmo sobre homens que praticam outros exercícios de aumento peniano. As coisas tem sido feitas de uma maneira por um certo período de tempo então, aparentemente, esse deve ser o único modo delas serem feitas. Muitos homens vêem resultados praticando alongamento com pesos da maneira que os homens antes dele fizeram. Entretanto, um grande número de homens simplesmente não vêem resultados. O velho padrão é adquirir um cabide e aprender a prendê-lo. Uma vez que você aprende o básico sobre como prender o cabide no seu pênis, seu próximo passo é adaptar seu pênis aos pesos. A maioria de nós concorda com o método "pouco e devagar" para progredir com o acréscimo de carga. Geralmente nos é recomendado começar com pouco peso mesmo já sendo praticante de outras técnicas de aumento peniano. Alongar com pesos, afinal, é a nova moda. A maioria dos cabides se agarra ao pênis de um modo um pouco diferente do que uma mão consegue, colocando mais pressão numa área menor. O que isso faz é fazer com que a quantidade de peso que se está usando pareça ser bem mais pesada do que realmente é. Muitos homens eventualmente pensam em como fazer um progresso descente na quantidade de carga que eles penduram. Eles adicionam uma libra ou duas por semana nos primeiros um ou dois meses. Então o foco tende a (por qualquer razão) se desviar de tentar forçar uma readaptação do pênis e passa a ser manter o peso atual e fazer muito mais sessões com esse mesmo peso. Muitos homens fazem mais de seis sessões por dia, cinco dias por semana, e tudo com a mesma carga. Diminuir a carga um pouco é preciso quando se alcança a fadiga. Entretanto, quando a semana recomeça, eles voltam ao mesmo peso da semana anterior. Eu conheci homens que praticam mais de doze sessões por dia. Eles trabalham em casa e tem tempo para fazer isso. Alguns desses homens conseguiram grandes ganhos. Entretanto, nós temos que nos fazer uma pergunta simples. A questão que vem a minha cabeça é "Quem tem realmente tempo para alongar todo esse tempo?" Para a maioria das homens a resposta é "Eu não!". Não apenas isso, eu não me importo com quantas coisas você faz enquanto alonga seu pênis com pesos mas nós envelhecemos e Aumento Peniano, apesar do tamanho do engajamento que você tenha, não deve consumir sua vida. Amigos on-line
  19. 19. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 5 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Relógio LOT Gostou? 2 Gostou? 1 Gostou? Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 site do manual - original http://www.thundersplace.org/forum/showthread.php?t=129881 Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Para entender a Teoria do LOT e a relação dos ângulos http://penis-enlargement-manual.thundersplace.org/lot-theory-101.html Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 A teoria do LOT é acompanhada dessa: testes de espelho e palpação - http://www.bibhanger.com/forums/phpBB3/viewtopic.php? f=10&t=131 - traduzida, mais uma vez, pelo Rob Hanger! https://docs.google.com/document /d/1nZ35t8CVakLTk1jYiikVpVVGYCq8tydbtOe_4J45Xms/edit Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 O LOT é Loss of Tugback - algo como Perda da Resposta da Puxada. Determinar o LOT não é quando você para de sentir o músculo PC puxando, mas quando você realmente VÊ COM OS OLHOS que há uma perda de puxada do penis, uma enfraquecida no tugback. Your LOT is the angle at which you FIRST SEE a reduction in tugback. That is the point at which the ligs engage. (http://www.bibhanger.com/forums/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=10&t=131&st=0&sk=t&sd=a&start=60) A teoria afirma que: Indivíduos com um LOT alto provavelmente terão ganhos mais rápidos e mais fáceis do que os indivíduos com um LOT mais baixo. O LOT vai invertendo com o tempo. Como determinar o LOT LOT é determinada pelo alongamento do pênis flácido, tenso, mas não tanto a ponto de dificultar o pênis de ser puxado de volta para o corpo quando for kegelar. Enquanto estica o pênis, aponte-o para cima e faça alguns Kegels. O pênis experimentará uma retração visível. Se falar já em 12:00 (totalmente para cima), de acordo com o relógio LOT, você tem o LOT altíssimo. 1. Visualize um relógio LOT torno do pénis, enquanto estando lateralmente para um espelho de modo a que o pénis fique paralelo à superfície do espelho. 2. Segure e estique suavemente o pênis, tendo a certeza de não puxar tão apertado que o tugback será prejudicada quando for kegelar. 3. Posicione o pênis para que ele está apontando para cima, isto é, às 12:00. 4. Vá kegelando e movendo lentamente o pênis para baixo, olhando no espelho. 5. Quando não houver mais resposta (a volta do penis esticado para dentro do corpo) ou quando essa der uma decaída drástica, então achará o seu LOT. Ao determinar o LOT, é importante ir pela visão, e não pelo "sentir" (ignorar a flexão sentida no corpo mas não vista). Assista ao pênis, quando tugback não é mais visto com os olhos, então o LOT foi encontrado. No Pain, No Gain mecanico Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Quando LOT é 9:00-12:00: potencial de ganhos fáceis e rápidos - pendurar para baixo (SD, BTC ...). Quando LOT é 08:00-09:00: potencial de ganhos fáceis e rápidos ao pendurar para baixo, no entanto, a verificação de alterações no LOT devem ser praticadas, como o LOT diminui à medida que os ligamentos são alongados. Quando LOT é 07:00-08:00: ganhos potenciais ao hangear para baixo são mínimos. Hangear para cima (SU, OTS ...). Quando LOT é 06:00-07:00: poucos ganhos potenciais de hanging para baixo - pouco o suficiente para ignorar o alongamento dos ligamentos. O foco deve ser colocado no alongamento da túnica pelo ângulo alto (SU, OTS ...). No Pain, No Gain Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Só lembrando que nem todo hanger dá bola para essa teoria do LOT e tiveram ganhos sem mesmo testá-la. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Hanging e Grossura - Além da didática Mas o hanging não puxa os ligamentos? Creio que estes não ficariam mais grossos com a bomba. Ou estou errado? Sim. Quanto à afrouxar os ligamentos e extrair o que tá entranhado, sim,acredito que você esteja certo, não faria diferença. Mas, o próprio Bib, fala que 11 cm que ele ganhou não pode ter vindo só de dentro do corpo dele. E desconfia que o processo seja mais complexo do que isso.... Reparem que o hanging e o extensor de hastes/cinta têm um mecanismo em comum: a tração por peso/força. E tração por força/peso Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  20. 20. Gostou? Gostou? 2 da mitose também será multiplicada, necessariamente- mas esse peso maior dá um efeito extra da exteriorização do penis interno, que na verdade, é o seu efeito principal, pelo elastecimento dos ligamentos. Mas a exteriorização do penis interno não implica dizer que não há mitose também, no hanging. Percebam como o pau fica extremamente esticado no hanging. Mesmo no hanging não-à-vácuo, toda a haste peniana, do seu início, dentro do corpo, até a glande, na outra ponta, todo ele é impelido para fora. Acredito, assim, que o hanging tem um duplo efeito: 1- efeito menor: de alongamento da haste que já é exteriorizada, ou seja, mitose das células, por um processo muito similar aos dos extensores de haste/cinta, contudo, mais potente; 2- efeito maior: extração do penis interno, por elastecimento dos ligamentos ( e não descarto, por que não, a própria mitose interna). E porquê o extensor de hastes/cinta (tração 1 kg/1,5kg) não tem esse duplo efeito? Simples, ele atinge muito pouco ou nada do penis interno devido à pouca tração/puxão que faz no penis como um todo, ou seja, os ligamentos absorvem facilmente 1 kg de tração. Contudo, seu ligamento logo se cura, e mais nada se aproveita da extração do penis interno por extensor/cinta de 1kg. Na real, creio que seja isso que produza o famoso "ganho de iniciante" e não propriamente a mitose em si, que só vem depois, lentamente. Acredito que esse seja o principal motivo de, tanto no jelq, quanto no extensor, haver o "ganho de iniciante" (que logo para quando os ligamentos adquirem resistência/curam as fissuras à 1kg/1,5kg). Tendo isso em mente, imagine agora seu penis como um charuto de chiclete seco e bem duro. a) Se você tem um charuto grosso de chiclete velho, se você tentar esticá-lo, será quase igual a esticar cimento - nem se mexe. b) Contudo, se você tem um charuto de chiclete fino, se você tentar esticá-lo, conseguirá expandi-lo e deixá-lo maior e mais fino mais facilmente. A resistência é muito menor. Quanto você puxa um peso, a "corda" sofre resistência em todo o seu volume. Se ela for grossa, maior será o volume, e menor será a tensão do puxão com o mesmo peso que seria se ela fosse fina, pois aí a tensão seria maior. Claro que isso não se aplica à extração do penis interno por frouxidão dos ligamentos, que serão puxados independentemente de ser grosso ou fino o penis. Creio que isso se aplique à mitose que, particularmente, acredito que acontece também, mas não de forma principal, mas sim secundária, no hanging. Por isso, imagino eu, um penis mais fino terá maiores ganhos do que um penis mais grosso, no hanging. Quando eu vi a experiência de tração com peso no penis de boi morto lá na fazenda há anos atrás, de início, o penis do boi morto não esticou muito, mas depois com o tempo esticou mais e mais e aí ficou mais fino, e de repente, já tava gigante. Deve ter levado um mês para ele começar a esticar, mais outro mês para ele chegar a dobrar o comprimento e, consequentemente, diminuir a largura, mas, a partir daí, levou poucos dias para ele ficar com uns dois metros (varias vezes maior que o estado original), conforme o efeito "charuto de chiclete" que descrevi acima. Bom, galera, a verdade é que a gente simplifica muito, mas apenas por didática, apenas para facilitar o ententimento. Costumamos dizer que tal técnica ou dá grossura, ou dá comprimento (além de técnicas mistas). Cada técnica visa, de modo principal, grossura ou comprimento, mas nunca isolada e exclusivamente um e não o outro. Isolamento total não existe. Na realidade, toda técnica faz o que promete como prioridade, mas sempre terá ganhos em outros campos, como forma secundária, ainda que seja muito pouco. De qualquer forma, cada organismo reage de forma diferente, isso sim é certo. Talvez, ainda que você engrosse muito o penis, não te atrapalhe no hanging. Mas, talvez você não seja esse sortudo e seu organismo necessite de foco. De qualquer forma, mesmo que seu penis vire um macarrão depois, grande e fino, você terá sucesso numa posterior rotina de grossura, conforme relatos que vi no thunders. Minha bathmate e meus clamps tão acumulando poeira, mas tão lá, só esperando eu passar o Bib (ehehehehe) e logo logo irei usá-las. Essa é a minha opinião, espero que seja útil. Citar Rasgatanga . - 08/01/2013 Ultimamente tenho usado como wrap talco+Vachanger Hard Sleeve (http://www.autoextender.com/internationalorder.html) cortada exatamente apenas um pouco maior que a pegada do cabide - (quase o máximo que posso esticando a pele antes de pô-la)) + uma pequena faixa de theraband cinza, apenas para dar mais firmeza e proteger a sleeve, - na base do pênis , eis que não sou circuncidado e a pele "desce" até a glande. Quando ponho mais em cima, minha pele escurece mais e fica mais sensível, às vezes até ganho uns donuts feios- mas do outro jeito não. Esse até então foi o melhor, mais rápido e prático wrap que já fiz ( e já testei de todo tipo). Aff. tou cansado.. a manhã inteira e parte da tarde reunindo essas informações que acho que sejam úteis para quem for começar (e até quem já começou) no hanging.... Enfim.. aff... Agradeço ao RobHanger que traduziu muito material e a todos os camaradas do tópico alongamento com pesos. Eu não coloquei mais informações por cansaço e por falha. Quem quiser ajudar, fique à vontade, sempre. Quem quiser tirar dúvidas, tem um ótimo tópico sobre isso, o de alongamento com pesos. é isso.. abraços e bons ganhos a todos. Igor mecanico Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Algumas fotos de wraps, cabides ... Bib hanger Amigos on-line
  21. 21. Amigos on-line
  22. 22. Amigos on-line
  23. 23. Amigos on-line
  24. 24. Gostou? Gostou? primeira < anterior 5 de 36 próxima > última Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Trata-se do Bib Hanger Original - esse é a maior versão que há. Citar Responder ver todos os tópicos Você tem sugestões ou comentários? Escreva aqui. Amigos on-line
  26. 26. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 6 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Mais fotos do Bib Hanger Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  27. 27. Amigos on-line
  28. 28. Amigos on-line
  29. 29. Amigos on-line
  30. 30. Amigos on-line
  31. 31. Amigos on-line
  32. 32. Amigos on-line
  33. 33. Amigos on-line
  34. 34. Amigos on-line
  35. 35. Gostou? Gostou? 1 Citar (((anonymous))) legião - 20/01/2013 quem nunca comeu melado ,quando prova se lambuza....kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Rasgatanga Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Fotos do Malehanger Amigos on-line
  36. 36. Amigos on-line
  37. 37. Amigos on-line
  38. 38. Amigos on-line
  39. 39. Amigos on-line
  40. 40. Amigos on-line
  41. 41. Amigos on-line
  42. 42. Amigos on-line
  43. 43. Amigos on-line
  44. 44. Amigos on-line
  45. 45. Amigos on-line
  46. 46. Amigos on-line
  47. 47. Amigos on-line
  48. 48. Gostou? Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Algumas fotos de estilos de wraps Algumas fotos de estilos de wraps Amigos on-line
  49. 49. Amigos on-line
  50. 50. Amigos on-line
  51. 51. Gostou? Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Comparação Malehanger x Bib Original Amigos on-line
  52. 52. Amigos on-line
  53. 53. Amigos on-line
  54. 54. Gostou? Gostou? 1 Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 (((anonymous))) Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 TOE IN x TOE OUT x normal Diferença entre toe in (maior aperto próximo a glande); toe out (maior aperto proximo a base) e normal (aperto homogêneo). Apenas nos cabides de 3 pontas. Amigos on-line
  55. 55. Toe-in: Toe-out: Normal: Amigos on-line
  56. 56. Gostou? Citar Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 Adaptações que fiz na cama para trabalhar ângulos altos (enquanto assisto televisão ou (finjo que) estudo na cama- semi- deitado). Amigos on-line
  57. 57. (essa corda aí foi só para ilustração, pois minha corda usual tinha se partido no dia anterior à foto). Amigos on-line
  59. 59. +Você Pesquisa Maps Play YouTube Notícias Gmail Drive Mais ▼ vacilactba@gmail.com | configurações | sair buscar buscarHome Perfil scraps Comunidades Denunciar spam primeira < anterior 7 de 36 próxima > últimaResponder Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? 2 Gostou? Gostou? Gostou? Como praticar Hanging (alongamento com pesos) - 356 respostas. Rasgatanga . - 20/01/2013 (((anonymous))) legião: eita que o "homi" agora desembestou a postar... kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Citar Pika crescendo - 20/01/2013 rasga, vc tem os 2? qual a sua opniao sobre eles? estou a fim de comprar um malehanger. Citar Maquina de Jelq - 21/01/2013 Ele tá possuído pelo ritmo Ragatanga. Ótimo post. O Rei dos jogos Rasgatanga Citar Pika crescendo - 21/01/2013 A gente pode até fazer aqueles cabides versao Br, mas esses dai realmente sao perfeitos. Citar Rasgatanga . - 21/01/2013 Pika crescendo: rasga, vc tem os 2? qual a sua opniao sobre eles? estou a fim de comprar um malehanger. O bib original é muito grande para a maioria dos penis. Ele é muito confortável, tem uma pegada ótima. Ele ocupa muito espaço no penis e isso pode atrapalhar a maioria da galera. Na realidade, não vejo qualquer vantagem prática num cabide do tamanho do Original, mas segundo o Bib, o cabide tamanho Original distribui melhor o peso e quando se hangeia muito peso, tal peso é melhor distribuído,e com ele fica mais confortável. Por ter mais atrito, logicamente, tende a deslizar menos, também. Recomendo que a galera compre o Starter, se quiser um cabide do Bib. Infelizmente não tenho o starter para falar dele. O cabide do Malehanger não tem o silicone interno (a borrachinha amarelinha como nas fotos) como tem o Bib (Original e o Starter), a área de contato no penis é menor que o Bib Original (como dá para ver nas fotos). Ele tem uma coisa que acho fantástica - uma estrutura que isola totalmente a câmara esponjosa inferior do penis de qualquer aperto (isola mais que o cabide do bib - nisso ele ganha do Bib). Ele não tem a mesma quantidade e qualidade de ranhuras internas do cabide do bib, já aconteceu dois pequenos deslizes que tenho certeza não aconteceriam com o bib, mas nada grave, resolvi encaixando melhor, melhorando o wrap e com talco nas ranhuras. Entenda, ele não escorrega fácil, não mesmo, apenas aconteceu dois pequenos deslizes que já resolvi sem nem precisar mexer no cabide. Por ser uma área menor de contato, ele é mais fácil de ser encaixado, mas força mais numa área menor. Por não ter silicone interno, demorei uns dias para me acostumar - o penis doeu um pouco nos primeiros dias, depois acostumou, pq a pegada do malehanger é mais dura (pq não tem o silicone) - nada que você não possa rechear de tecido/capa/sleeve no seu wrap para atingir o nivel de conforto/maciez desejado. Depois eu me acostumei e já usei ele com um wrap feito só de theraband e nada mais, levantando 8 kilos e sem sentir dor. Em razão do preço, recomendo, de olhos fechados, vá de malehanger (que custa 4x menos que o Bib Original e 2x menos que o starter (com as conversões e IOF)) - as diferenças que você notaria para um Bib não valem o tanto que você pagaria a mais. Mas, se o confort pad do bib for essencial para você, se você não se incomodar de gastar um pouco a mais, então vá de bib starter. Ultimamente só estou usando o malehanger - feliz da vida - tá custando 35 doletas, mais 10 de frete - 45 dolares no total. Citar MALDINI ARAUJO - 21/01/2013 O cabide do Malehanger não tem o silicone interno (a borrachinha amarelinha como nas fotos) como tem o Bib (Original e o Starter), a área de contato no penis é menor que o Bib Original (como dá para ver nas fotos). Ele tem uma coisa que acho fantástica - uma estrutura que isola totalmente a câmara esponjosa inferior do penis de qualquer aperto (isola mais que o cabide do bib - nisso ele ganha do Bib). nao entendi essa parte, o que seria essa parte?? realmente ha diferença de tamanho comparado ao bib, vc pode colar com superbond uma capa penina velha na parte de dentro do malehanger, ou entao, papel eva, porem acho que umas 2 capas velhas cortadas e coladas na parte de dentro ficaria bem melhor, e + confortável Citar Faloculturismo 5.225 membros Ações Deixar comunidade Seguir comunidade Criar enquete Denunciar abuso comunidade fórum enquetes membros Amigos on-line
  60. 60. Gostou? MALDINI ARAUJO - 21/01/2013 o topico ficou bem maneiro mas como cimentar?? estou querendo fazer uma cirurgia de postectomia, e creio que vou perder longos 30 dias, e nao quero perder meus ganhos, atualmente, diminui, mieu tempo de 1 hora para 30 min o hanging, e tb diminui de 2 dias on para 1 dia on e 1 off Citar Rasgatanga . - 21/01/2013 MALDINI ARAUJO: O cabide do Malehanger não tem o silicone interno (a borrachinha amarelinha como nas fotos) como tem o Bib (Original e o Starter), a área de contato no penis é menor que o Bib Original (como dá para ver nas fotos). Ele tem uma coisa que acho fantástica - uma estrutura que isola totalmente a câmara esponjosa inferior do penis de qualquer aperto (isola mais que o cabide do bib - nisso ele ganha do Bib). nao entendi essa parte, o que seria essa parte?? O cabide de três pontas é melhor que o cabide de duas pontas, pois o cabide de três pontas não esmaga a parte de baixo e nem a parte de cima do penis - o aperto é quase 100% lateralmente (além de permitir fazer toe-in e toe-out). E por qual motivo não se deve esmagar a parte superior e inferior do penis? Veja a estrutura do penis: Amigos on-line
  61. 61. Percebe, nos desenhos acima, que em cima do penis passa a artéria e a veia dorsais que irrigam todo o penis? Por outro lado, embaixo passa a uretra que é forrada por uma câmara esponjosa superdelicada. Essas regiões não devem ser esmagadas, jamais. Veja bem - tanto o cabide Bib Original quanto o cabide Malehanger - nenhum deles esmaga a parte superior. Amigos on-line
  62. 62. Amigos on-line
  63. 63. Contudo, a parte inferior também não é esmagada por nenhum deles, mas o cabide Malehanger isola mais a uretra e sua câmara esponjosa inferior, porque tem um sulco maior, forçando mais a concentração do aperto lateralmente. Compare as fotos: Amigos on-line
  64. 64. Amigos on-line
  65. 65. Amigos on-line
