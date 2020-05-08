Apostila aumento-peniano

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GUIA DO DESENVOLVIMENTO MASCULINO ( PENIANO ) Edi��o 2003
RECOMENDA��ES IMPORTANTES ............................................................................3 BEM-VINDO !!! .......
RECOMENDA��ES IMPORTANTES LEIA ATENTAMENTE TODO O MANUAL ANTES DE EXECUTAR QUALQUER EXERC�CIO ! Este programa de treinamen...
do exame das informa��es aqui contidas ser� considerada como sua manifesta��o de vontade expressa de n�o nos responsabiliz...
BEM-VINDO !!! N�s gostar�amos de parabeniz�-lo por adquirir este guia . Ao adquirir este guia, voc� j� deu o primeiro pass...
T�CNICAS PARA APERFEI�OAR O DESEMPENHO SEXUAL S�O SEMPRE BEM-VINDAS ! Agora voc� tem em suas m�os toda a pesquisa acumulad...
TUDO O QUE VOC� PRECISA EST� NESTE GUIA !!! N�o � de um dia para o outro, mas se os exerc�cios forem feitos diariamente, c...
CONHECENDO E ENTENDENDO SEU MEMBRO Seu p�nis, a grosso modo, � dividido em tr�s c�maras que s�o feitas de um tecido esponj...
MEDINDO SEU MEMBRO BOM, PRIMEIRO ME�A SEU P�NIS... COMO ? VEJA ABAIXO A MELHOR MANEIRA, DEPENDENDO DE COMO ELE EST� (SITUA...
SEU ESTADO ATUAL E PREPARA��O PRELIMINAR CORTE SEU CABELO P�BICO (SEUS P�LOS): N�o s� para fazer com que seu p�nis pare�a ...
novamente n�s damos �nfase a... n�o se EXCEDA! Voc�, e somente voc�, sabe qual o limite id eal para os exerc�cios. Se exec...
O AQUECIMENTO POR COMPRESSA QUENTE O prop�sito correto no aumento do tamanho peniano � fazer com que se aumente os "Corpos...
INTRODU��O AO EXTENSOR DE COMPRIMENTO Este exerc�cio � muito simples e foi conceb ido e incorporado aos exerc�cios peniano...
alongar� correspondentemente - tanto no estado fl�cido, quanto quando ereto. Favor seguir as instru��es abaixo : 1 - Senta...
INTRODU��O AO M�TODO JELQ AR�BICO O m�todo do JELQ foi primeiramente usado por �rabes sauditas h� muitos anos como parte d...
concavidade peniana (no inicio de seu p�nis) com o polegar e o indicador. Segurando dessa forma, com o polegar e o indicad...
EXERCITANDO O M�SCULO PC INTRODU��O Este exerc�cio sem duvida � o mais importante de todo o guia. O seu M�SCULO P�BEO-COCC...
O primeiro passo para come�ar seu exerc�cio � poder localizar o m�sculo. Alguns homens foram capazes de localiza - los por...
Contraturas do PC: Comprima e solte mais e mais vezes. Com ece com conjuntos de 30 e v� aprimorando at� atingir s�ries de ...
TREINAMENTO RECOMENDADO �timo! Agora que voc� j� aprendeu como fazer todos os exerc�cios, vamos recomendar um treinamento ...
3 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livrem...
1 - Massageie suavemente o p�nis at� atingir uma ere��o parcial, para que o sangue fique contido dentro do p�nis. 2 - Usan...
Tente ir aumentando gradualmente o numero de flex�es nas semanas seguintes. � SESS�O AVAN�ADA - ( Ap�s 1 m�s de treinament...
SEGURAN�A DURANTE OS EXERC�CIOS Gostar�amos de fazer algumas observa��es para que voc� possa desfrutar de todas as informa...
� Nunca aplique muita (exagerada) press�o ou corte a circula��o de seu p�nis. Sempre se exercite com cuidado.
COMO CONTROLAR EJACULA��O PRECOCE A ejacula��o precoce pode ser uma experi�ncia terr�vel e horrivelmente constrangedora pa...
AUMENTANDO O VOLUME DA EJACULA��O Se voc� � um daqueles homens que desejam poder ejacular como um artista de filme pornogr...
Outras dicas : � Evite bebidas alco�licas quando poss�vel. � Coma mais carne branca (frango, peixe), frutas e verduras.
MASSAGEM NOS TEST�CULOS Seus test�culos s�o �rg�os absolutamente vitais em seu corpo, e sem eles seriamos uma esp�cie exti...
menos 3 vezes por semana voc� deve esticar a p ele de seus test�culos realmente bem. Outro bom m�todo de alongamento � aga...
VITAMINAS, ERVAS & SUPLEMENTOS DI�RIOS Seu desempenho pode ser aumentado por vitaminas espec�ficas, ervas e suplementos qu...
UMA PALAVRA FINAL N�o se esque�a de praticar todos os exerc�cios contidos no TREINAMENTO DI�RIO, e lembre-se: Voc� tem que...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apostila aumento-peniano

18 views

Published on

manual basico de aumento peniano

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apostila aumento-peniano

  1. 1. GUIA DO DESENVOLVIMENTO MASCULINO ( PENIANO ) Edi��o 2003
  2. 2. RECOMENDA��ES IMPORTANTES ............................................................................3 BEM-VINDO !!! ................................................................................................................... 5 T�CNICAS PARA APERFEI�OAR O DESEMPENHO SEXUAL S�O SEMPRE BEM-VINDAS ! .................................................................................................................... 6 TUDO O QUE VOC� PRECISA EST� NESTE GUIA !!! .............................................. 7 CONHECENDO E ENTENDENDO SEU MEMBRO ..................................................... 8 MEDINDO SEU MEMBRO................................................................................................ 9 O AQUECIMENTO POR COMPRESSA QUENTE ..................................................... 12 INTRODU��O AO EXTENSOR DE COMPRIMENTO ............................................. 13 INTRODU��O AO M�TODO JELQ AR�BICO ......................................................... 15 EXERCITANDO O M�SCULO PC INTRODU��O .................................................... 17 TREINAMENTO RECOMENDADO .............................................................................. 20 SEGURAN�A DURANTE OS EXERC�CIOS ............................................................... 24 COMO CONTROLAR EJACULA��O PRECOCE ..................................................... 26 AUMENTANDO O VOLUME DA EJACULA��O ...................................................... 27 MASSAGEM NOS TEST�CULOS ................................................................................... 29 VITAMINAS, ERVAS & SUPLEMENTOS DI�RIOS .................................................. 31 UMA PALAVRA FINAL...................................................................................................32
  3. 3. RECOMENDA��ES IMPORTANTES LEIA ATENTAMENTE TODO O MANUAL ANTES DE EXECUTAR QUALQUER EXERC�CIO ! Este programa de treinamento N�O � UM TRATAMENTO M�DICO! Trata-se de uma FISIOTERAPIA composta por exerc�cios, cujo objetivo � possibilitar uma melhora no seu desempenho sexual, seja ao n�vel f�sico, seja ao n�vel psicol�gico. Os exerc�cios aqui recomendados seguem um padr�o geral e, dependendo de suas condi��es, devem ser adaptados sob a supervis�o de um especialista no assunto. Ao iniciar o programa, siga rigorosamente as instru��es para cada exerc�cio. Caso haja algum efeito adverso (dores, les�es, irrita��es ou qualquer outro desconforto) procure imediatamente um m�dico. Estes exerc�cios foram testados por milhares de pessoas e, de uma maneira geral, apresentaram resultados satisfat�rios. � importante esclarecer, todavia, que n�s n�o asseguramos resultados pela execu��o dos exerc�cios. Os efeitos podem variar dependendo das condi��es de cada organismo. Considerando a natureza do programa, n�s recomendamos que haja acompanhamento m�dico ou, ao m enos, uma consulta a um urologista para atestar sua sa�de. Todos os participantes do programa devem ser maiores e capazes. Os participantes ficam tamb�m cientes de que n�o nos responsabilizamos por quaisquer danos ou efeitos adversos decorrentes da pr�tica dos exerc�cios, sendo que a continuidade
  4. 4. do exame das informa��es aqui contidas ser� considerada como sua manifesta��o de vontade expressa de n�o nos responsabilizar por danos ou efeitos adversos. Sendo assim � de total responsabilidade do usu�rio a leit ura cautelosa deste documento desde o seu in�cio at� o final antes de executar qualquer exerc�cio que comp�e este programa. Caso voc� esteja procurando uma solu��o m�dica para aumentar o seu p�nis e/ou melhorar seu desempenho sexual, este programa n�o � recomendado, devendo seu consultado um m�dico especialista. Caso voc� tenha algum dist�rbio f�sico (vascular, muscular ou de tecidos em geral) e/ou psicol�gico, consulte um m�dico antes de praticar os exerc�cios. As t�cnicas de exerc�cio devem ser utilizad as com cautela pois a utiliza��o inadvertidamente pode danificar o membro masculino, o p�nis. Este manual apresenta os momentos onde � necess�ria maior seguran�a na execu��o de qualquer procedimento de modo que fique claramente ilustrada a utiliza��o das t�cnicas e seus cuidados. MENORES DE 21 ANOS est�o proibidos de executar os exerc�cios sem autoriza��o de seus representantes legais. ATEN��O: Este manual bem como seu conte�do se destina ao p�blico adulto. Caso voc� n�o seja ainda um adulto pedimos que n�o prossiga a leitura ou a fa�a juntamente com um adulto. Os exerc�cios constantes neste manual podem provocar les�es, o que n�o se deseja de maneira alguma. A n�o observa��o deste aviso pode gerar problemas futuros para o seu membro. Seja cuidadoso com estas t�cnicas ou quaisquer outras que tenham por objetivo certas �reas sens�veis do corpo.
  5. 5. BEM-VINDO !!! N�s gostar�amos de parabeniz�-lo por adquirir este guia . Ao adquirir este guia, voc� j� deu o primeiro passo em busca da melhora de seu desempenho sexual. Por�m, apenas ler n�o basta; � necess�rio fazer os exerc�cios com disciplina para que os resultados comecem a ser notados.
  6. 6. T�CNICAS PARA APERFEI�OAR O DESEMPENHO SEXUAL S�O SEMPRE BEM-VINDAS ! Agora voc� tem em suas m�os toda a pesquisa acumulada que precisa! Voc� vai descobrir t�cnicas que t�m servido a milh�es de homens atrav�s dos s�culos. M�todos COMPROVADOS que sempre existiram, mas nunca foram transmitidos para a cultura moderna. As valiosas informa��es contidas neste manual n�o s� o facilmente encontradas; na maioria das vezes s�o escritas em termos t�cnicos e em outros idiomas. As fontes s�o publica��es internacionais que se compradas separadamente custariam milhares de Reais. T�cnicas 100% naturais, sem cirurgias, bombas, cremes especiais, drogas ou aparelhos de tra��o.
  7. 7. TUDO O QUE VOC� PRECISA EST� NESTE GUIA !!! N�o � de um dia para o outro, mas se os exerc�cios forem feitos diariamente, como � recomendado, voc� deve come�ar a notar as mudan�as no tamanho e desempenho do seu p� nis !!! Seja aplicado nos exerc�cios, seja paciente, e os resultados que voc� espera v�o aparecer em poucos meses. Al�m de revelar os segredos para o aumento de comprimento e circunfer�ncia, este guia traz tamb�m informa��es sobre como obter ere��es melho res, controle da ejacula��o, melhorar a performance sexual, vitaminas, nutrientes, circula��o do p�nis e muito mais! O guia come�a com a se��o AQUECIMENTO, que � muito importante para evitar ferimentos e para maximizar os resultados. Logo depois est�o explicados os exerc�cios na ordem em que devem ser executados. Leia TUDO ANTES DE INICIAR QUALQUER EXERC�CIO e n�o pule nenhum procedimento descrito, especialmente o aquecimento. S� depois v� para a se��o TREINAMENTO RECOMENDADO. Em poucos meses esperamos rece ber em nosso endere�o eletr�nico um testemunho de sucesso vindo de voc�! Obrigado por adquirir nosso guia, e n�o se esque�a de ler a SE��O SEGURAN�A, ADVERT�NCIA e a PALAVRA FINAL presentes no in�cio e no fim de cada p�gina. Boa Sorte !!!
  8. 8. CONHECENDO E ENTENDENDO SEU MEMBRO Seu p�nis, a grosso modo, � dividido em tr�s c�maras que s�o feitas de um tecido esponjoso. Este tecido absorve sangue e impulsiona o p�nis, enquanto no processo de uma ere��o. Se voc� puder executar os exerc�cios certos, estas tr �s c�maras se expandir�o gradualmente e eventualmente possa segurar mais sangue. Isto cria como consequ�ncia um P�nis maior! A chave ent�o para cultivar um p�nis maior � ampliando o tecido er�til. Quando voc� se ocupa primeiro em aumentar o tamanho do seu p�nis que seu tamanho fl�cido aumentar� rapidamente para os primeiros 3,75 cm. Nesta mesma fase voc� ganhar� 2,5 cm quando o membro em tamanho ereto. Assim, no princ�pio voc� ganhar� 3,75 cm no estado fl�cido e 2,5 cm no estado ereto. A taxa e efetividade global de aumento do p�nis, por�m, dependem de numerosas vari�veis para a defini��o de sua fisiologia e tamanho atual. Por exemplo, se voc� possui atualmente 18,75 cm, seu p�nis N�O crescer� mais 7,5 cm o que o levaria a provavelmente a 26,25 cm (um senhor membro!). Entretanto se seu p�nis ereto � atualmente 12,5 cm, ent�o com estas t�cnicas pode estar com algo em torno de 16,25 cm dentro de aproximadamente 90 dias conforme sua dedica��o aos exerc�cios !
  9. 9. MEDINDO SEU MEMBRO BOM, PRIMEIRO ME�A SEU P�NIS... COMO ? VEJA ABAIXO A MELHOR MANEIRA, DEPENDENDO DE COMO ELE EST� (SITUA��O ATUAL) � BEM SIMPLES ! FL�CIDO: Fa�a uso de uma r�gua e coloque em cima de seu p�nis. Ent�o empurre a regra atr�s em seu abd�men at� onde ir�. Segure seu p�nis fl�cido ao longo da regra e me�a da base at� a cabe�a. ERETO: Enquanto de p�, suavemente pegue seu p�nis ereto deixando-o paralelo ao ch�o. Aperte a regua contra seu osso p�bico (h� pouco anterior a base do p�nis) e me�a at� o topo para inclinar. Pode ser mais f�cil de medir se levantando com seus joelhos fechados e agarrando o p�nis do fundo, s� atr�s da cabe�a em qualquer lado. Aperte a r�gua contra seu osso p�bico, e me�a em cima de p�nis. Mudan�a de prova sua p�lvis ou mudando o �ngulo para ver que varia��es podem acontecer durante este tipo de medida. Uma vez que voc� entendeu como medir para adquirir o mesmo resultado para uma medida do seu comprimento ereto, voc� achar� que esta medida � mais f�cil e mais conveniente que medindo sua ere��o atual. CINTUR�O: Com um peda�o de fio ou pano que medem fita, me�a a circunfer�ncia de seu p�nis ereto a meia -ere��o.
  10. 10. SEU ESTADO ATUAL E PREPARA��O PRELIMINAR CORTE SEU CABELO P�BICO (SEUS P�LOS): N�o s� para fazer com que seu p�nis pare�a maior, mas ajuda qua ndo voc� estiver fazendo alguns destes exerc�cios. Ao estirar, enquanto puxando e "ordenhando" seu p�nis, voc� n�o quer estar arrancando seus p�los! SE ALIMENTE DE MANEIRA SAUD�VEL COM V�RIAS VITAMINAS: Para eliminar qualquer possibilidade de crescimento lento, tenha certeza voc� est� adquirindo uma ampla quantia de nutrientes. Os pr�prios n�veis de minerais, amino�cidos, e vitaminas t�m um efeito positivo (se ingeridos nas dosagens corretas) no processo de treinamento (ATEN��O: Se for ingerir vitaminas sempre se aconselhe com um profissional m�dico de sua confian�a, n�o saia consumindo rem�dios (ndiscriminadamente). Tamb�m, bebida. Fa�a livre utiliza��o de �gua! IMPORTANTE, TENHA UM ESTADO MENTAL BOM, ou seja, esteja com a mente serena e tranquila: Seu estado mental tem muito que ver com o crescimento de seu p�nis. Se voc� n�o acredita que ele poder� crescer � muito prov�vel que seu subconsciente far� isto mais dif�cil e seus objetivos ser�o atrapalhados, ou seja, o p�nis fisicamente ter� um trabalho adicional para alcan�ar o resultado esperado. Uma atitude positiva � essencial. Como n�s dissemos, estes exerc�cios exigem COMPLETA DEVO��O (100%) e a consci�ncia de que ser� um sucesso ! Se lembre, aplicando tens�o, puxando, press�o, alongamento, ou expans�o para um p�nis voc� est� criando uma for�a que expandir� as c�lulas no p�nis. Voc� quer estar seguro para dividir a c�lula e quebrar deve-se assegurar equil�brio estrutural em um n�vel SEGURO para permitir os processos curativos normais. For�ando a divis�o de muitas c�lulas, por causa de muita press�o, voc� est� criando uma fase de cura complicada que criar� um p�nis torcido, possivelmente sem taxa de ganhos. T�o
  11. 11. novamente n�s damos �nfase a... n�o se EXCEDA! Voc�, e somente voc�, sabe qual o limite id eal para os exerc�cios. Se executou corretamente e habitualmente, voc� come�ar� a ver os resultados logo. Dentro das primeiras semanas ou assim, seu p�nis come�ar� na verdade estar parecendo mais LONGO e mais GROSSO. Isso deveria ser todo o encorajamento que voc� precisa manter o ritmo de seus exerc�cios di�rios!
  12. 12. O AQUECIMENTO POR COMPRESSA QUENTE O prop�sito correto no aumento do tamanho peniano � fazer com que se aumente os "Corpos Cavernosos" e todo o tecido esponjoso que o circunda - e que se enche de sangue quando voc� obt�m uma ere��o. Se voc� come�ar a executar os exerc�cios a frio, o seu p�nis ir� sofrer as conseq��ncias sob a forma de machucados e manchas que podem ser evitados com o aquecimento. Da mesma maneira que voc� deve esquentar outras partes do seu corpo e tecido muscular antes de um treinamento, o mesmo vale em rela��o a seu p�nis. Isto preparar� seu p�nis para o treinamento que ir� se seguir, fazendo com que os espa�os de sangue nos "Corpos Cavernosos" se aque�am, o que expande o tecido tornando-o mais flex�vel e esponjoso. Este exerc�cio � chamado "aquecimento por compressa quente", e deve ser feito antes e depois de todo treinamento a que voc� submeter seu p�nis e test�culos. N�s chamamos esta t�cnica de "compressa quente" porque voc� vai utilizar uma toalhinha quente para expandir e aquecer o tecido em seu p�nis e test�culos. Pegue um pano limpo (pode ser uma toalhinha de m�o) e deixe debaixo da �gua quente durante meio minuto aproximadamente. Agora, sente-se na extremidade de alguma superf�cie confort�vel e segure este pano (que dever� estar quente mas n�o pelando) sobre seu p�nis e test�culos durante 2 minutos; repita o processo 2 vezes se assegurando de que o pano se mantenha quente. Este aquecimento � feito para promover e mant er o sangue dentro do p�nis, tornando os espa�os sang��neos maiores e mais flex�veis. Isto ajudar� em termos de progresso mais r�pido e ganho de tamanho, como tamb�m promove uma boa circula��o de sangue. Execute SEMPRE a t�cnica de "compressa quente" ante s e depois de seu treinamento. Isto assegurar� resultados mais r�pidos, melhores e com menos chance de manchas e contus�es em virtude de "Corpos Cavernosos" mal preparados.
  13. 13. INTRODU��O AO EXTENSOR DE COMPRIMENTO Este exerc�cio � muito simples e foi conceb ido e incorporado aos exerc�cios penianos para fornecer os mesmos efeitos positivos obtidos a partir do uso de pesos dependurados, sem todos os perigos envolvidos pelo uso dos pesos. Como Funciona O Extensor de Comprimento pode alongar seu p�nis simplesmente por incorporar a t�cnica de um 'pux�o' . Quando aplicada, esta t�cnica alonga o tecido central do p�nis, semelhante a um tend�o, for�ando-o a estender-se e encompridar-se mais ap�s um per�odo de alguns meses. Apesar de poder servir para alongar seu p�nis, ele nada far� para engross�-lo. Para resultados ideais, tanto no alongamento quanto no engrossamento, utilize ambos, o Extensor de Comprimento e o M�todo do "Jelq" �rabe (exerc�cio seguinte) quando voc� se exercitar. Isto n�o apenas ir� promover uma melhor circula��o em seu p�nis, mas tamb�m ir� desenvolv� -lo mais rapidamente em ambos os aspectos, tanto no comprimento, quanto na espessura. Entendendo a Efici�ncia do Alongamento Para obter resultados ideais no alongamento de seu p�nis voc� precisa compreender como ele funciona. Seu p�nis � constitu�do por espa�os sang��neos que aumentam quando preenchidos com sangue. Estes espa�os sang��neos ficam dentro de seu tecido er�til, tamb�m conhecido como "Corpos Cavernosos". Quando voc� alonga seu p�nis, voc� est� alongando todas as partes dele, inclusive as �reas que s�o preenchidas por sangue. Quando estas �reas forem alongadas numa certa medida, o seu p�nis se
  14. 14. alongar� correspondentemente - tanto no estado fl�cido, quanto quando ereto. Favor seguir as instru��es abaixo : 1 - Sentado, certifique-se de que seu p�nis esteja em estado fl�cido. Agarre-o em volta da cabe�a, n�o com uma press�o muito forte que cause dor, mas apenas para assegurar um agarr�o firme. 2 - Puxe seu p�nis diretamente para fora � sua frente, at� que voc� sinta um bom estiramento em seu centro e na base. Mantenha esse pux�o por uma contagem at� 30. Fa�a uma pausa de uns sete segundos e, ent�o, repita o procedimento mais tr�s vezes, repetindo as pequenas pausas. 3 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 4 - Agora, agarre em volta da cabe�a de seu p�nis novamente - s� que desta vez puxe-o para a extrema esquerda - at� sentir um bom estiramento em seu lado direito. Mantenha esta posi��o e conte at� 30. Repita o procedimento mais tr�s vezes. 5 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 6 - A seguir, agarre novamente em volt a da cabe�a do seu p�nis - s� que desta vez puxe-o � extrema direita. Mantenha esta posi��o e conte at� 30. Repita o procedimento por mais tr�s vezes. 7 Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. . Este exerc�cio vai come�ar a fazer efeito em duas semanas, mas os resultados dever�o ficar aparentes apenas ap�s alguns meses.
  15. 15. INTRODU��O AO M�TODO JELQ AR�BICO O m�todo do JELQ foi primeiramente usado por �rabes sauditas h� muitos anos como parte de sua cultura. Possuir um p�nis grande e bem desenvolvido era demonstra��o de fertilidade e poder, exercendo forte atra��o sobre as mulheres. Durante a puberdade, os garotos dessa cultura eram ensinados por seus pais a como praticar o 'jelq' (sistema semelhante ao da ordenha das vacas, para propiciar aumento de tamanho). Todos os dias, os jovens do sexo masculino praticavam o 'jelq' - e continuavam a praticar o exerc�cio at� atingir a vida adulta. Uma vez atingida essa idade, eles reduziam as sess�es para 3 vezes por semana, apenas para manter seu tamanho e for�a. O 'jelq' funciona porque � medida em que voc� 'ordenha' seu p�nis, voc� estar� for�ando o sangue para dentro de espa�os nos "Corpos Cavernosos" - que normalmente n�o s�o inundados por sangue. � medida que voc� continua a ordenha, os espa�os no p�nis v�o se tornando maiores e maiores, demolindo as paredes celulares dentro dos "Corpos Cavernosos" (tecido er�til). Conforme seu trabalho di�rio prossegue, os espa�os continuam se tornando maiores e mais fortes, e ter�o sua reposi��o normal � noite, nas horas em que voc� dorme. Dentro de um m�s voc� definitivamente ver� uma melhora em termos de tamanho e firmeza, mas dentro de alguns meses de exerc�cios di�rios os resultados que voc� poder� obter s�o indescrit�veis!. Alguns homens chegaram a bater um recorde, DOBRANDO o tamanho de seus p�nis no per�odo de um ano de exerc�cios di�rios. Por favor, siga as instru��es abaixo : 1 - Massageie suavemente o p�nis at� atingir uma ere��o par cial, para que o sangue fique contido dentro do p�nis. 2 - Usando um lubrificante de sua preferencia (�leo neutro para beb�s ou produtos semelhantes) agarre em volta da base, na
  16. 16. concavidade peniana (no inicio de seu p�nis) com o polegar e o indicador. Segurando dessa forma, com o polegar e o indicador e comprimindo toda a circunfer�ncia de seu p�nis, escorregue lentamente para diante, fazendo com que o sangue j� contido em seu p�nis seja for�ado adiante para dentro dos Corpos Cavernosos (tecido er�til) e para a Glande (cabe�a). 3 - Os espa�os que podem conter sangue dentro do p�nis v�o se alargando mais e mais a cada vez que voc� aplica um desses movimentos (como na ordenha). V� alternando as m�os: � medida em que uma m�o conduz a pele para adiante, em dir e��o � glande (cabe�a), fa�a com que a outra m�o agarre na concavidade da base (come�o do p�nis) tal como antes, soltando a m�o que atingiu a cabe�a e repetindo com a outra m�o, e v� repetindo isso a intervalos m�dios e vagarosos ( aproximadamente 1 segund o). � Fa�a 200 a 300 jelqs por dia na primeira semana (10 minutos) � Fa�a 300 a 450 jelqs por dia na segunda semana (15 minutos) � Fa�a 500 ou mais jelqs por dia a partir da terceira semana (20 minutos) Dicas : � N�o use sabonete ou shampoo como lubrif icante, pois pode causar dor e/ou alergias e irrita��es. � Se houver dor devido ao excesso de exerc�cios, tire um dia de folga.
  17. 17. EXERCITANDO O M�SCULO PC INTRODU��O Este exerc�cio sem duvida � o mais importante de todo o guia. O seu M�SCULO P�BEO-COCC�GENO, tamb�m conhecido como PC, � um dos principais respons�veis pela sua sa�de e desempenho sexual. Por que exercitar seu PC? Podemos citar varias raz�es: � Desenvolvimento de seu m�sculo de controle ejaculat�rio at� atingir um incr�vel controle sobre a ejacula��o. � Desenvolvimento de um aspecto 'musculoso' do seu p�nis. � Habilidade de adquirir ere��es "DURAS COMO ROCHAS" a qualquer momento que voc� queira. � Melhoria da circula��o de sangue, que far� um aumento em termos de habilidade e sensa��o. � Pode verdadeiramente ajudar a salvar sua vida concedendo -lhe uma pr�stata saud�vel e bem desenvolvida. E a lista segue mais e mais em termos dos benef�cios que lhe ser�o possibilitados pelo super desenvolvimento de seu m�sculo PC - e das vantagens que ir� auferir. Muitos de voc�s agora certamente est�o pensando: "Como ent�o eu fa�o para exercitar essa coisa?"; mas n�o temam, pois voc�s agora v�o saber como localizar este m�sculo. Abaixo explicaremos onde est� seu m�sculo PC.
  18. 18. O primeiro passo para come�ar seu exerc�cio � poder localizar o m�sculo. Alguns homens foram capazes de localiza - los por anos - sem ao menos saber disso. TESTE R�PIDO: Consiga uma ere��o. Se voc� � capaz de fazer com que seu p�nis se mova por conta pr�pria no estado ereto, voc� j� sabe onde est� seu m�sculo pubeo -coccigeno. Caso voc� n�o possa fazer isso, ent�o da pr�xima vez em que for urinar, interrompa o fluxo da urina antes de ter terminado. Este m�sculo do qual voc� se utiliza para interromper a mic��o � o seu m�sculo PC. Se voc� achar dif�cil fazer isso, � um sinal de que voc� REALMENTE necessita deste exerc�cio! Vamos come�ar ent�o: Como afirmado acima, para localizar seu m�sculo PC � preciso interromper seu fluxo de urina durante a mic��o. O m�sculo que voc� flexiona � o seu m�sculo PC. Os Taoistas antigos tamb�m chamavam a esse exerc�cio de 'fortalecimento do anus, por motivos �bvios (ele tamb�m faz seu anus ser comprimido quando o m�sculo � flexionado). Comece flexionando cerca de 15 a 20 vezes seu m�sculo para ver como voc� se sai. Se o seu m�sculo ficar cansado depois de 20 flex�es, voc� est� MUITO fora de forma. Depois de ter feito estas 20, flexione e comprima realmente forte e segure o m�ximo que conseguir. Apesar de no in�cio isso poder parecer um tanto intimidante, devido � pouca for�a de que seu PC disp�e, com poucos meses de exerc�cio cont�nuo voc� ser� capaz de segurar a ejacula��o simplesmente flexionando este m�sculo t�o fortemente quanto poss�vel, at� que o desejo ceda. Aquecimento: Comece flexionando e soltando num ritmo constante por 30 flex�es. Ao final dessa etapa, descanse por 30 segundos. Continue com mais duas etapas, descansando por 30 segundos ao final de cada uma delas. Depois de completar isto, voc� j� deve estar gozando de um melhor controle sobre seu m�sculo PC - em raz�o do aumento do fluxo de sangue.
  19. 19. Contraturas do PC: Comprima e solte mais e mais vezes. Com ece com conjuntos de 30 e v� aprimorando at� atingir s�ries de 100 ou mais. O seu PC se recupera muito rapidamente e voc� dia -a-dia vai ficar capaz de apresentar ere��es "DURAS FEITO ROCHAS" todas as manh�s! Certifique-se de fazer ao menos 250 contraturas por dia pelo resto de sua vida. Logo voc� ir� verificar que deu o melhor passo poss�vel em dire��o � sua boa sa�de e habilidade sexuais. Compress�es Longas e Vagarosas: Aque�a-se com uma s�rie de 30 contraturas e ent�o flexione o mais forte que conseguir. Quando n�o puder ir al�m, segure ali e conte at� 20. Descanse por 40 segundos. Repita 5 vezes este procedimento. Depois de um m�s de exerc�cios, voc� vai ser capaz de fazer sess�es de contra��es e de segur� -las por pelo menos alguns minutos de cada vez. E ste exerc�cio em particular vai lhe dar ere��es absolutamente s�lidas e habilidade de faz� -las durar por muito tempo, melhorando significativamente seu desempenho na cama.
  20. 20. TREINAMENTO RECOMENDADO �timo! Agora que voc� j� aprendeu como fazer todos os exerc�cios, vamos recomendar um treinamento para que voc� possa atingir melhores resultados . Vamos come�ar : 1 - COMPRESSA QUENTE - (APROXIMADAMENTE 5 MINUTOS) Pegue um pano limpo (pode ser uma toalhinha de m�o) e deixe debaixo da �gua quente durante mei o minuto aproximadamente. Agora, sente-se na extremidade de alguma superf�cie confort�vel e segure este pano (que dever� estar quente mas n�o pelando) sobre seu p�nis e test�culos durante 2 minutos; repita o processo 2 vezes se assegurando de que o pano se mantenha quente. Este aquecimento � feito para promover e manter o sangue dentro do p�nis, tornando os espa�os sang��neos maiores e mais flex�veis. Isto ajudar� em termos de progresso mais r�pido e ganho de tamanho, como tamb�m promove uma boa circula��o de sangue. � � recomendado que se aplique a compressa quente antes e depois do treinamento. 2 - HORA DO EXTENSOR DE COMPRIMENTO (Primeiro M�s) 1 - Sentado, certifique-se de que seu p�nis esteja em estado fl�cido. Agarre-o em volta da cabe�a, n�o com uma press�o muito forte que cause dor, mas apenas para assegurar um agarr�o firme. 2 - Puxe seu p�nis diretamente para fora � sua frente, at� que voc� sinta um bom estiramento em seu centro e na base. Mantenha esse pux�o por uma contagem at� 30. Fa�a uma paus a de uns sete segundos e, ent�o, repita o procedimento mais tr�s vezes, repetindo as pequenas pausas.
  21. 21. 3 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) seu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 4 - Agora, agarre em volta da cabe�a de seu p�nis novamente - s� que desta vez puxe-o para a extrema esquerda - at� sentir um bom estiramento em seu lado direito. Mantenha esta posi��o e conte at� 30. Repita o procedimento mais tr�s vezes. 5 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente) s eu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. 6 - A seguir, agarre novamente em volta da cabe�a do seu p�nis - s� que desta vez puxe-o � extrema direita. Mantenha esta posi��o e conte at� 30. Repita o procedimento por mais tr�s vezes. 7 - Relaxe e balance (bata suavemente ) seu p�nis contra sua perna umas 50 vezes, para que o sangue volte a circular livremente. SESS�O AVAN�ADA - (Ap�s 1 m�s de treinamento) Repita o procedimento acima aumentando a contagem de 30 para 50 nos itens 2, 4 e 6. 3 - EXERC�CIO PARA AUMENTAR A CIRCULA��O - (1 MINUTO) Este exerc�cio � apenas um pr�-aquecimento antes de come�ar o "jelq" : 1 - Agarre envolta da cabe�a do seu p�nis de um modo firme, mas que n�o cause dor. 2 - Agora, estique seu p�nis para frente e comece a gir� -lo por 30 segundos para o lado direito e depois mais 30 segundos para o lado esquerdo. 4 - HORA DO JELQ (Primeiro M�s)
  22. 22. 1 - Massageie suavemente o p�nis at� atingir uma ere��o parcial, para que o sangue fique contido dentro do p�nis. 2 - Usando um lubrificante de sua preferencia (�leo neutro para beb�s ou produtos semelhantes) agarre em volta da base, na concavidade peniana (no inicio de seu p�nis) com o polegar e o indicador. Segurando dessa forma, com o polegar e o indicador e comprimindo toda a circunfer�ncia de seu p�nis, escorregue lentamente para diante, fazendo com que o sangue j� contido em seu p�nis seja for�ado adiante para dentro dos Corpos Cavernosos (tecido er�til) e para a Glande (cabe�a). 3 - Os espa�os que podem conter sangue dentro do p�nis v�o se alargando mais e mais a cada vez que voc� aplica um desses movimentos (como na ordenha). V� alternando as m�os: � medida em que uma m�o conduz a pele para adiante, em dire��o � glande (cabe�a), fa�a com que a outra m�o agarre na concavidade da base (come�o do p�nis) tal como antes, soltando a m�o que atingiu a cabe�a e repetindo com a outra m�o, e v� repetindo isso a intervalos m�dios e vagarosos ( aproximadamente 1 segundo). � Fa�a 200 a 300 jelqs por dia na primeira semana (10 minutos) � Fa�a 300 a 450 jelqs por dia na segunda semana (15 minutos) � Fa�a 500 ou mais jelqs por dia a partir da terceira semana (20 minutos) � SESSAO AVANCADA - ( Ap�s 1 m�s de treinamento) Aumente para 25 a 30 minutos o t reinamento di�rio de jelqs. 5 - EXERCITANDO O M�SCULO PC (Primeiro M�s) Aquecimento: comece flexionando e soltando num ritmo constante at� atingir 30 flex�es. Ao final dessa etapa, descanse por 30 segundos. Continue com mais duas etapas, descansando por 30 segundos ao final de cada uma delas. Depois de completar isto, voc� j� deve estar gozando de um melhor controle sobre seu m�sculo PC - em raz�o do aumento do fluxo de sangue. Exerc�cio Di�rio: Tente fazer 4 s�ries de 50 flex�es no seu m�sculo PC todos os dias, fazendo um intervalo de 30 segundos em cada s�rie.
  23. 23. Tente ir aumentando gradualmente o numero de flex�es nas semanas seguintes. � SESS�O AVAN�ADA - ( Ap�s 1 m�s de treinamento) Ap�s 1 m�s de treinamento, voc� ser� capaz de fazer s�ries de 250 flex�es por dia no seu m�sculo PC. Pratique quando poss�vel as Compress�es Longas e Vagarosas . OK, Este � o treinamento recomendado, mas ATEN��O: Se voc� esta ansioso pelos resultados, voc� precisa praticar os exerc�cios no m�nimo 6 dias por semana ! N�o se esque�a de ler o item Seguran�a Durante os Exerc�cios antes de come�ar a praticar os exerc�cios.
  24. 24. SEGURAN�A DURANTE OS EXERC�CIOS Gostar�amos de fazer algumas observa��es para que voc� possa desfrutar de todas as informa��es contidas neste guia com a m�xima seguran�a. Primeiramente, se voc� possui algum tipo de doen�a que altere a circula��o sang��nea, recomendamos que voc� procure um urologista antes de praticar os exerc�cios. Lembre -se que este � um tratamento fisioter�pico que n�o deve contrariar as recomenda��es de seu m�dico. Abaixo, alguns t�picos importantes que merecem aten��o para quando voc� estiver praticando os exerc�cios: �Quando estiver fazendo o exerc�cio "JELQ", NUNCA O PRATIQUE COM O SEU PENIS EM ERE��O TOTAL, ISTO �, 100% DURO, pois pode causar danos em suas veias penianas. Voc� deve praticar o jelq com o seu p�nis em estado semi -ereto (meio ereto) � Se voc� tiver uma ere��o durante uma sess�o de jelq, simplesmente pare e espere o seu p�nis voltar ao estado semi - ereto para continuar. Procure n�o ejacular durante a sess�o de jelq. � Nunca use qualquer tipo de sab�o como lubrificante, pois pode causar dor e/ou alergias e irrita��es. Os lubrificantes que devem ser usados s�o aqueles a base de �leos neutros. � Pontos vermelhos s�o comuns especialmente nas primeiras semanas de exerc�cios. Leva tempo at� que o p�nis se acostume ao treinamento. Seja gentil no come�o. As manchinhas vermelhas geralmente s�o resultado do "Jelq", mesmo assim tome cuidado ao executar qualquer um dos exerc�cios. A cabe�a � a �rea mais sujeita ao aparecimento de manchinhas e pontinhos vermelhos. Caso estas manchinhas persistam, fa�a uma pausa nos exerc�cios at� que elas sumam. Se mesmo assim persistirem, procure seu m�dico.
  25. 25. � Nunca aplique muita (exagerada) press�o ou corte a circula��o de seu p�nis. Sempre se exercite com cuidado.
  26. 26. COMO CONTROLAR EJACULA��O PRECOCE A ejacula��o precoce pode ser uma experi�ncia terr�vel e horrivelmente constrangedora para um homem. Na maioria das vezes, ela � causada por um m�scul o PC extremamente fraco e subdesenvolvido. Atrav�s de exerc�cios, voc� ir� fortalec� -lo, fazendo com que suas ere��es durem pelo tempo que voc� desejar. DESENVOLVENDO A EJACULA��O Consiga uma ere��o atrav�s de uma leve masturba��o usando um lubrificante (se desejar). Uma vez que uma razo�vel ere��o tenha sido obtida, comece a flexionar e reter seu m�sculo PC em intervalos de 3 segundos, enquanto continua a massagear seu p�nis. Agora comece a se masturbar at� quase um pr� -cl�max, mas quando estiver prestes a ejacular, flexione seu PC o mais forte poss�vel e inspire longa e vigorosamente pela boca, esperando o cl�max passar. � Comece a se masturbar novamente e repita o procedimento acima tr�s vezes . � No final da terceira vez, ejacule (se desejar). � Pratique este exerc�cio o tanto que achar necess�rio at� sentir um controle de sua ejacula��o. Praticando este exerc�cio, voc� estar� aperfei�oando seu desempenho sexual, de modo que voc� poder� prolongar uma rela��o sexual por muito tempo. Outro m�todo j� muito conhecido, consiste em pressionar seu p�nis durante o ato sexual. Quando estiver tendo rela��es sexuais, e sentir que esta prestes a ejacular, retire o p�nis e o aperte em volta da cabe�a, com mais press�o na parte superior, at� que a vontade de ejacular desapare�a; ent�o, continue a rela��o sexual.
  27. 27. AUMENTANDO O VOLUME DA EJACULA��O Se voc� � um daqueles homens que desejam poder ejacular como um artista de filme pornogr�fico, esta � sua chance. N�s vamos revelar este segredo agora ! AUMENTANDO O VOLUME O suplemento L-Arginina � um amino�cido envolvido na forma��o da creatina. Este amino�cido pode ser encontrado aqui no Brasil em lojas especializadas. Experi�ncias mostram que a ingest�o de 500 mg durante o dia e 1.000 mg uma hora antes do sexo ou masturba��o podem fazer sua ejacula��o aumentar consideravelmente. Entenda que voc� dever� estar ingerindo L - Arginina por pelo menos 2 semanas antes de poder ver mudan�as em suas ejacula��es. Antes de ingerir esse amino�cido, consulte seu m�dico para saber se voc� esta sujeito a alguma rea��o adversa. FOR�A DO ORGASMO Ao ejacular, seu esperma � expulso pelas contra��es de seu m�sculo PC. Quanto mais forte estiver seu m�sculo, mais longe sua ejacula��o ir�. Quando estiver prestes a ejacular, flexione seu m�sculo PC exatamente na hora do seu orgasmo, segure o m�ximo que ag�entar e solte com uma grande for�a. Voc� ficara assustado com o volume e forca que sua ejacula��o ir� atingir naquele momento ! Se o seu m�sculo PC estiver bem desenvolvido, voc� vai achar muito mais f�cil controlar tanto a quantidade, quanto a for�a (dist�ncia) de sua ejacula��o. DICAS PARA MELHORAR O GOSTO DO S�MEN : Beba muita �gua! Al�m disso, algumas fontes de nossas pesquisas indicaram que um ou dois copos de suco de abacaxi todos os dias podem tornar seu s�men menos �cido, tornando -o menos amargo. Vale a pena tentar !
  28. 28. Outras dicas : � Evite bebidas alco�licas quando poss�vel. � Coma mais carne branca (frango, peixe), frutas e verduras.
  29. 29. MASSAGEM NOS TEST�CULOS Seus test�culos s�o �rg�os absolutamente vitais em seu corpo, e sem eles seriamos uma esp�cie extinta. Sua manuten��o em estado ideal de sa�de n�o apenas lhe assegurar� ere��es mais duras, maior �mpeto sexual e maiores volumes de ejacula��o, mas lhe dar� tamb�m uma melhor sa� de f�rtil. A chave para uma fun��o adequada e sa�de testicular � um incremento na circula��o sang��nea em seus test�culos. Este exerc�cio explica como incrementar o n�vel de circula��o sang��nea em seus test�culos para promover efeitos gen�ricos de bom funcionamento e sa�de. Vamos Come�ar : Antes de fazer qualquer coisa, aplique uma compressa quente em seus test�culos por cerca de 5 minutos. Isto os aquecer� e tornar� a pele mais male�vel para esticar e massagear. Ap�s a compressa quente, aplique uma dos e generosa de �leo neutro (lubrificante) nas palmas de suas m�os e trabalhe na pele de seus test�culos, cobrindo toda a �rea com o �leo. Assegure-se de que esse �leo seja realmente espalhado em sua pele. Comece a massagear toda a �rea que circunda seus test�culos, mas n�o os test�culos diretamente. Massageie entre seus test�culos com um movimento de bomba usando seu polegar e dedos. Massageie a base, puxando para baixo enquanto massageia. Fa�a isto por cerca de 3 minutos. Pegue suas m�os com seus dedos bem abertos e agarre seus test�culos na base, puxando-os ligeiramente para baixo; traga-os para cima novamente, de novo para baixo e assim sucessivamente, por cerca de 3 minutos. Levemente aplique press�o nos seus test�culos, massageando-os enquanto o faz. Massageie todo seu entorno, trabalhando a seu modo em volta de ambos. Continue a repetir todos esses passos uma e outra vez. Essa rotina de massagem deve ser executada por pelo menos 10 minutos todos os dias. Ao
  30. 30. menos 3 vezes por semana voc� deve esticar a p ele de seus test�culos realmente bem. Outro bom m�todo de alongamento � agarrar em volta da base de seus test�culos com seu polegar e indicador e espremer at� que seus test�culos estejam bem pr�ximos em cima de seu polegar e indicador. Pegue a outra m�o e aplique uma pequena quantidade de press�o no topo dos test�culos e massageie -os em movimento circular. Enquanto estiver fazendo isto, puxe levemente para baixo, agarrando a base da carne conectiva de seus test�culos. Fa�a isso por cerca de 3 a 5 minutos s em parar. Ap�s estes exerc�cios de massagem, seus test�culos devem estar bem estirados e aparentar pender mais abaixo que o normal, bem como ter uma apar�ncia maior. Isto se deve ao aumento da quantidade circulante de sangue neles pela execu��o dos exerc�cios. Estas t�cnicas devem ser praticadas ao menos 3 a 4 vezes por semana, para garantir a sa�de e fertilidade testicular. ATEN��O: Caso voc� tenha algum dist�rbio nos test�culos, consulte antes seu m�dico.
  31. 31. VITAMINAS, ERVAS & SUPLEMENTOS DI�RIOS Seu desempenho pode ser aumentado por vitaminas espec�ficas, ervas e suplementos que voc� deveria somar a sua dieta di�ria. Eles n�o s� v�o lhe proporcionar energia extra, mas tamb�m podem aumentar seu desempenho sexual e podem inflar seu apetite sensual. Vitaminas Di�rias para energia: (Recomenda��o) 2,000 mg de vitamina C - 1 ou 2 vezes por dia � 30 mg de zinco 100 mg de vitamina A 200 mg de Magn�sio 100 i.u. de vitamina D Estas vitaminas est�o dispon�veis em qualquer farm�cia ou em lojas especializadas. Suplementos adicionais para maior desempenho sexual: 525 mg de C�lcio 200 mcg de Vitamina B12 150 mg de Vitamina E 25 mcg de Pot�ssio Ervas para aumentar desempenho sexual: Semente de ab�bora Beba muita �gua! ATEN��O: Consulte seu m�dico sobre eventuais rea��es al�rgicas e efeitos colaterais originados da ingest�o desses produtos.
  32. 32. UMA PALAVRA FINAL N�o se esque�a de praticar todos os exerc�cios contidos no TREINAMENTO DI�RIO, e lembre-se: Voc� tem que praticar todos os dias para atingir resultados satisfat�rios. Temos not�cias de que centenas de homens atingiram �timos resultados utilizando as mesmas t�cnicas descritas neste guia . Seja Feliz !! "Sexo � bom, � qualidade de vida"

×