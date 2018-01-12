Successfully reported this slideshow.
Réalisé Par: MERYEME HAFIDI AIT OUARAB MOHAMED Encadrant : Mr. A.BIADI
Procédures conventionnelles Procédures RNAV à capteurs Spécifiés Procédure RNP (pré-PBN) La navigation fondée sur les perf...
PLAN PBN MAROC
ACCORD GLOBALE
OurNumbers Quantity Subtitles of this process COP 22
ATC PIC QUESTIONNAIRE
Les problemes cités par les Controleures B :
Pourcentages des Contraintes liées à la fourniture du service de la circulation aérienne signalés par les ATC: A B C D E S...
Equipement PBN a bord mais non exploités La MSA est élevée Descen te en palier Plusieurs procédure s d’approch es 1 4 Les ...
80% Descente en palier 1 5 Pourcentages des problèmes signalés par les pilotes commandant de bord
Activité 1 S’entendre sur les exigences opérationnelles Activité 2 Former l’équipe de conception de l’espace aérien Activi...
B D A C 20 Activité 1 : S’entendre sur les exigences opérationnelles Mise en œuvre du plan PBN Maroc Répondre aux demandes...
Des Spécialiste en matière du Concept de l'Espace Aérien et la Conception des routes ATS représentés par PNA et la DAC 2 1...
Activité 3: fixé les Objectifs: Sécurité Efficacité Environnement
TMA 1 TMA 2 500m FL 125 FL155 45 NM (ADM) G C C  les zones a classe G : 45 NM Activité 4: Analyser le scénario de référen...
CLASSE G DE 20 NM DE 500 M AU FL 125
CD B VOR/DME ADM A 301252N-0093954W 301222N-0093441W 301005N-0093441W301015N-0093953W TIFNIT  les zones a statut particul...
* Les itinéraires normalisés d’arrivée aux instruments de la piste 27 10% 5% 1% 2% 2% 1% 76% 3% OLOMA 2A KEGAG 2A BULOK 2A...
* L’arrêt de l ILS piste 27 Activité 4: Analyser le scénario de référence : 350m 140m Glide
Carte STARs piste 27
 Pourcentage d’utilisation des itinéraires normalisés de départ aux instruments de la piste 27 25% 5% 1% 2% 4% 2% 52% 8% ...
Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario : 45 NMTMA 2  L’Elargissement de la TMA 1 45 NM TMA 1
 PROPOSITION DES STAR DE LA PISTE 27 DU NOUVEAU SCÉNARIO AGALI EKTAL OLOMA KEGAG ARSOL TEKNA GOSPI BULOK TIFNIT GMP 11 et...
AGALI OLOMA KEGAG ARSOL TEKNA GOSPI BULOK TIFNIT GMP 11 et 14 MOGBA TIKVO WYP1 WYP2 WYP3  PROPOSITION DES SIDS DE LA PIST...
 Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Résolutions de l'Assemblée de l'OACI A37-11 ; Les objectifs stratégiques ; Les d...
• Les objectifs de l’implémentation d’une procédure RNP APCH  Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Activité 5: la prop...
• Avantages et coûts pour la mise en œuvre RNP APCH  Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Activité 5: la proposition d...
• RNP APCH (avec minima LNAV / VNAV) Pour l’aéroport AGADIR AL-MASSIRA, et après avoir étudié les objectifs stratégiques c...
PFE: MIGRATION DU CONVENTIONNEL VERS LE PBN DANS LA TMA D AGADIR ELMASSIRA
23 views

Published on

PERFORMANCE BASED NAVIGATION

Published in: Science
  1. 1. Réalisé Par: MERYEME HAFIDI AIT OUARAB MOHAMED Encadrant : Mr. A.BIADI
  2. 2. Plan 2
  3. 3. Plan 3
  4. 4. Procédures conventionnelles Procédures RNAV à capteurs Spécifiés Procédure RNP (pré-PBN) La navigation fondée sur les performances (PBN)
  5. 5. Plan 5
  6. 6. PLAN PBN MAROC
  7. 7. ACCORD GLOBALE
  8. 8. OurNumbers Quantity Subtitles of this process COP 22
  9. 9. Plan 1 0
  10. 10. ATC PIC QUESTIONNAIRE
  11. 11. Les problemes cités par les Controleures B :
  12. 12. Pourcentages des Contraintes liées à la fourniture du service de la circulation aérienne signalés par les ATC: A B C D E Series1 100% 82% 76% 88% 72% 100% 82% 76% 88% 72% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% Pourcentage% Contraintes liées à la fourniture du service de la circulation aérienne A B C D E
  13. 13. Equipement PBN a bord mais non exploités La MSA est élevée Descen te en palier Plusieurs procédure s d’approch es 1 4 Les problemes cités par les pilotes
  14. 14. 80% Descente en palier 1 5 Pourcentages des problèmes signalés par les pilotes commandant de bord
  15. 15. Plan 1 7
  16. 16. Activité 1 S’entendre sur les exigences opérationnelles Activité 2 Former l’équipe de conception de l’espace aérien Activité 3 Fixer les objectifs, la portée du projet et le calendrier d’exécution Activité 4 Analyser le scénario de référence Activité 5 Sélectionner les critères de performance et de sécurité, ainsi que la politique de sécurité Activité 6 Convenir des hypothèses CNS/ATM Planifier Activité 7 Routes et attentes de l’espace aérien Activité 8 Conception initiale des procédures Activité 9 Volume et sectorisation de l’espace aérien Activité 10 Confirmer la spécification de navigation OACI déterminée à l’Activité 6 Concevoir Activité 11 Validation du concept d’espace aérien Activité 12 Finalisation de la conception des procédures Activité 13 Validation de la conception des procédures Valider Activité 14 Intégration du système ATC Activité 15 Matériel didactique et de sensibilisation Activité 16 Mise en œuvre Activité 17 Examen post-mise en œuvre Mettre en œuvre
  17. 17. Activité 1 S’entendre sur les exigences opérationnelles Activité 2 Former l’équipe de conception de l’espace aérien Activité 3 Fixer les objectifs, la portée du projet et le calendrier d’exécution Activité 4 Analyser le scénario de référence Activité 5 Sélectionner les critères de performance et de sécurité, ainsi que la politique de sécurité Activité 6 Convenir des hypothèses CNS/ATM Planifier
  18. 18. B D A C 20 Activité 1 : S’entendre sur les exigences opérationnelles Mise en œuvre du plan PBN Maroc Répondre aux demandes de l'exploitant d'aéronef Les besoins opérationnels ATM Changement de l’emplacement du Glide en 2019
  19. 19. Des Spécialiste en matière du Concept de l'Espace Aérien et la Conception des routes ATS représentés par PNA et la DAC 2 1 Activité 2: Equipe de planification de l'espace aérien de la TMA d'Agadir Des pilotes de ligne ; DIVISION NAVIGATION DE GMAD ET LE CIR Des contrôleurs aériens Des pilotes de ligne .
  20. 20. Activité 3: fixé les Objectifs: Sécurité Efficacité Environnement
  21. 21. TMA 1 TMA 2 500m FL 125 FL155 45 NM (ADM) G C C  les zones a classe G : 45 NM Activité 4: Analyser le scénario de référence : 25 NM
  22. 22. CLASSE G DE 20 NM DE 500 M AU FL 125
  23. 23. CD B VOR/DME ADM A 301252N-0093954W 301222N-0093441W 301005N-0093441W301015N-0093953W TIFNIT  les zones a statut particulier :
  24. 24. 53% 26% 8% 5% 4% 2% 2% 1% 1%
  25. 25. * Les itinéraires normalisés d’arrivée aux instruments de la piste 27 10% 5% 1% 2% 2% 1% 76% 3% OLOMA 2A KEGAG 2A BULOK 2A GOSPI 2A TEKNA 2A ARSOL 2A EKTAL 2A AGALI 2A Activité 4: Analyser le scénario de référence :
  26. 26. * L’arrêt de l ILS piste 27 Activité 4: Analyser le scénario de référence : 350m 140m Glide
  27. 27. Carte STARs piste 27
  28. 28.  Pourcentage d’utilisation des itinéraires normalisés de départ aux instruments de la piste 27 25% 5% 1% 2% 4% 2% 52% 8% 1% OLOMA 3D KEGAG 3D BULOK 3D GOSPI 3D TEKNA 3D ARSOL 3D MOGBA 3D AGALI 3D TIKVO 3D Activité 4: Analyser le scénario de référence :
  29. 29. 53% 26% 8% 5% 4% 2% 2% 1% 1%
  30. 30. Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario : 45 NMTMA 2  L’Elargissement de la TMA 1 45 NM TMA 1
  31. 31.  PROPOSITION DES STAR DE LA PISTE 27 DU NOUVEAU SCÉNARIO AGALI EKTAL OLOMA KEGAG ARSOL TEKNA GOSPI BULOK TIFNIT GMP 11 et 14 IAF1 IAF2 IAF3 Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario :
  32. 32. AGALI OLOMA KEGAG ARSOL TEKNA GOSPI BULOK TIFNIT GMP 11 et 14 MOGBA TIKVO WYP1 WYP2 WYP3  PROPOSITION DES SIDS DE LA PISTE 27 DU NOUVEAU SCÉNARIO Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario :
  33. 33.  Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Résolutions de l'Assemblée de l'OACI A37-11 ; Les objectifs stratégiques ; Les demandes de l'exploitant d'aéronef ; Les directives de politique environnementale. Les besoins opérationnels ATM ; Les plans de mise en œuvre PBN et le concept de l'espace aérien ; Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario : • Le contexte de la mise en œuvre RNP APCH
  34. 34. • Les objectifs de l’implémentation d’une procédure RNP APCH  Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario : La mise en œuvre du plan PBN Maroc dans la phase d’approche . Répondre aux modification s prescrites par l’autorité Marocaine dans le plan PBN Maroc. Bénéficié des avantages présentés par les procédures RNP APCH . Déployées la procédure APV durant la période de changement de l’emplaceme nt du glide pour la piste 27 qui est prévus en 2019 . Assurer le backup de l’ISL piste 27 . réduire le nombre de procédures d’approches associé aux équipement s NAVAID.
  35. 35. • Avantages et coûts pour la mise en œuvre RNP APCH  Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario : AVANTAGES FRAIS
  36. 36. • RNP APCH (avec minima LNAV / VNAV) Pour l’aéroport AGADIR AL-MASSIRA, et après avoir étudié les objectifs stratégiques cibles et les avantages escomptés, la procédure RNP APCH qui sera déployé pour la piste 27 est la procédure RNP APCH (avec minima LNAV / VNAV)  Choix de procédures d’approche RNP APCH Activité 5: la proposition du nouveau scenario :
  37. 37. Plan 3 9

