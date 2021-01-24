Marketing Mix Modelling - Marketing Analytics Summit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.mertanen.info
HOW TO DO MARKETING MIX MODELLING 10.11.2020 @mertanen Experiences from Finland
Petri Mertanen • Speaker, analytics coach & consultant • BBA, Specialist Qualification in Management • (Digital) Analytics...
Agenda today • Problems with traditional digital analytics • What is Marketing Mix Modelling? • The math behind the model ...
Problems with digital analytics • Heuristic analysis • Interpretations depends on people • Time consuming, not cost effect...
Advertising ≠ Marketing
Unfortunately, no one can be told what the MMM is. You have to see it for yourself.
What is Marketing Mix Modelling? “Marketing Mix Modelling is statistical analysis on sales. With MMM you use marketing dat...
The math behind - linear regression model • Dependent variable y • Explanatory variables • β1 is the intercept term (const...
The linear regression model explained • Dependent variable y = we are trying to explain the total sales • Explanatory vari...
And little bit more about Data Science... • Bayesian linear model used • Usually with non-linear transformations • Markov ...
Common steps in modelling • Define the model (with the customer) • Select the variables for the model • Collect, clean and...
https://marketingeffectiveness.nielsen.com/our-solutions/marketing-mix-modeling/
Challenges with MMM • Volume of data is small • Data is spread in different systems • Data is in several different formats...
Tools for modelling • Traditional: • Excel (Analysis ToolPak) • SPSS • XLSTAT • Data science: • R • Python • SaaS: • Sellf...
What is exactly causing the sales?
What is exactly causing the sales?
Results • Marketing activities always create sales • Reliable ROMI / ROAS / ROI calculations for advertising and margin • ...
Insights & benefits • Advertising alone doesn’t explain the additional sales • Usually we give too much credit on advertis...
Future development • Increase data maturity (daily level) • Create Marketing Data Warehouse • Develop the model case by ca...
Create Marketing Data Warehouse with Supermetrics for BigQuery
Create Marketing Data Warehouse with Supermetrics for BigQuery
GREETINGS FROM FINLAND “Linear regression was invented already in the 19th century.”
“Measuring with cookies is getting more difficult.” GREETINGS FROM FINLAND
“Predictive model requires lots of quality data.” GREETINGS FROM FINLAND
“Companies should put their marketing data in order!” GREETINGS FROM FINLAND
Ismo Tenkanen CEO Econometrics Finland Data Scientist BC Platforms Chief Science Officer Sellforte Solutions Karita Hakala...
Questions? @mertanen
www.mertanen.info Mertanen Analytics Oy petri@mertanen.info Puh. 0400 792 616 Petri Mertanen https://www.linkedin.com/in/p...
