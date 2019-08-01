Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dracula�Audiobook Free�Audiobook�Downloads�Dracula LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Dracula First�published�in�1897,�Dracula�by�Bram�Stoker�has�become�the�standard�against�which�all�other�vampire�stories ar...
Dracula
Dracula
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobook Downloads Dracula

2 views

Published on

Free Audiobook Downloads Dracula

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobook Downloads Dracula

  1. 1. Dracula�Audiobook Free�Audiobook�Downloads�Dracula LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Dracula First�published�in�1897,�Dracula�by�Bram�Stoker�has�become�the�standard�against�which�all�other�vampire�stories are�compared�and�the�inspiration�for�countless�film�and�stage�adaptations.�Indeed,�the�name�'Dracula'�has�been synonymous�with�the�undead�for�at�least�a�century,�and�the�original�novel�still�has�the�power�to�chill. Come�then�to�Castle�Dracula,�hidden�in�the�forbidding�peaks�of�the�Carpathian�Mountains,�where�an�undying creature�of�evil�casts�his�sights�on�unsuspecting�England.�Voyage�on�the�doomed�ship�Demeter�as�it�carries�a monster�out�of�ancient�superstition�in�search�of�new�life�and�new�blood.�Tremble�as�first�one�woman,�then�another succumbs�to�the�unholy�thirst�of�the�nosferatu,�and�as�a�small�band�of�men�and�women,�horrified�by�the�supernatural forces�arrayed�against�them,�risk�their�lives�and�their�very�souls�to�oppose�the�evil�known�only�as...Dracula.
  3. 3. Dracula
  4. 4. Dracula

×