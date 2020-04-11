Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Complete the Sense-O-Gram below by jotting down any words or phrases that activate your senses when you hear the word, FES...
Look at the pictures below. Which of the decorations do you find most attractive/ Why?
What is a festival?
A festival or gala is an event ordinarily staged by a community, centering on and celebrating some unique aspect of that c...
purposes:  celebration entertainment to improve economy to honor patron saint
2 kinds of festival dance:  religious festival Secular or non religious festival
Religious Festivals: 1. Aklan – Ati-atihan 2. Cebu – Sinulog 3. Iloilo – Dinagyang 4. Marinduque- Moriones 5. Lucban, Quez...
Non-religious / Regional Festivals 1. Baguio- Panagbenga 2. Davao Kadayawan 3. Bacolod – Masskara 4. Bukidnon – Kaamulan
Have you been to any of these festivals? Can you imagine how the art makes the festival interesting?
Prepared by: Merra Mae Ramos
PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals
PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals
PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals
PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals
PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals

27 views

Published on

(credit to the sources of information which are not included in the presentation)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PE 7-4th Quarter-Visual Arts of Festivals

  1. 1. Complete the Sense-O-Gram below by jotting down any words or phrases that activate your senses when you hear the word, FESTIVAL.
  2. 2. Look at the pictures below. Which of the decorations do you find most attractive/ Why?
  3. 3. What is a festival?
  4. 4. A festival or gala is an event ordinarily staged by a community, centering on and celebrating some unique aspect of that community and its traditions, often marked as a local or national holiday.
  5. 5. purposes:  celebration entertainment to improve economy to honor patron saint
  6. 6. 2 kinds of festival dance:  religious festival Secular or non religious festival
  7. 7. Religious Festivals: 1. Aklan – Ati-atihan 2. Cebu – Sinulog 3. Iloilo – Dinagyang 4. Marinduque- Moriones 5. Lucban, Quezon – Pahiyas 6. Santacruzan 7. Obando, Bulacan – Fertility Dance
  8. 8. Non-religious / Regional Festivals 1. Baguio- Panagbenga 2. Davao Kadayawan 3. Bacolod – Masskara 4. Bukidnon – Kaamulan
  9. 9. Have you been to any of these festivals? Can you imagine how the art makes the festival interesting?
  10. 10. Prepared by: Merra Mae Ramos

×