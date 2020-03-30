Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepared by: Merra Mae Ramos
Nolza
  1. 1. Let’s play
  2. 2. Dating is an obligatory form of social behavior--- it is normative. Which situation shows this normative behavior? A. Sandy and Joseph spent enough time to know each other. B. Joseph called up Sandy by phone and they spent their time by the beach. C. Joseph gave Sandy gifts, flowers, chocolates and love notes. D. Joseph managed to work out the relationship by telling the truth expressed in his letter. 1
  3. 3. The purely human and non-instinctive method of communicating ideas, drives and emotions. A. Psychology B. Language C. Technology D. Adaptation 2
  4. 4. It is the social institution which has a big effect in the formation of values among every young child. A. government B. community C. church D. school 3
  5. 5. Which of these shows the act of revolution? A. To remarry several times B. To engage in social contract exclusively for the conflict C. To regulate social behavior according to the society’s behavior D. To do premarital sex to anybody as a normal one night stand 4
  6. 6. Monogamy, polygamy, polyandry, polygyny and desertions are few problems or issues in: A. marriage B. courtship C. betrothal D. dating 5
  7. 7. The foundations of the core of our moral conscience and cultural identity are the ____. A. Aetas B. Malayans C. Indonesians D. all of the above 6
  8. 8. Beliefs in certain inanimate objects which have life and spirituality called spirits. A. Animism B. Agnosticism C. Taoism D. Deism 7
  9. 9. “The more, the merrier” is the famous Filipino words to strengthen the bond of relationship of the family or relatives. The predominant family pattern is called _____. A. nuclear B. egalitarian C. extended D. bilocal 8
  10. 10. The syncretism of Catholicism and belief of the early Filipinos is known as ___. A. Charismatic B. Iglesia ni Cristo C. EL Shaddai D. Folk Catholicism 9
  11. 11. The movement of people within one’s country for permanent residence is ____. A. immigration B. external migration C. internal migration D. emigration 1 0
  12. 12. The entrance of new population or facilities into an already occupied area is ____. A. dominance B. invasion C. concentration D. centralization 1 1
  13. 13. Which of the followings is a taboo in the Philippine society? A. boys circumcised B. burning in public C. borrowing rice from neighbors D. having sex with a relative 1 2
  14. 14. It is NOT the reason why monogamy is prevalent in the Philippine society. A. Through divorce B. Economic society C. Under normal conditions, males and females are relatively equal in number. D. 75% wants polygamy yet practice monogamy. 1 3
  15. 15. Which of the followings does NOT support the idea that body decoration can be used to delineate social position? A. The eagle’s feathers on an Indian bonnet B. The gold-embroidered jacket of a rajah C. The rosary worn by a devotee D. The symbolic hale on the king’s head 1 4
  16. 16. Which of the following situations is an example of ethnocentrism? A. Filipino blackjacks performing the hit songs of the Korean pop group, 2NE1. B. Learning the language of Japanese. C. Eating a river frog with an Ivatan. D. Educating a Badjao about indecent exposure. 1 5
  17. 17. Sandy and Joseph spent enough time to know each other.
  18. 18. Language
  19. 19. school
  20. 20. To do premarital sex to anybody as a normal one night stand.
  21. 21. marriage
  22. 22. all of the above
  23. 23. Animism
  24. 24. extended
  25. 25. Folk Catholicism
  26. 26. invasion
  27. 27. having sex with a relative
  28. 28. Through divorce
  29. 29. The rosary worn by the devotee
  30. 30. Educating a Tierra del Fuego Indian about indecent exposure.
  31. 31. Prepared by: Merra Mae Ramos

