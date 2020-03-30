Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrating Values with Subject Matter

  1. 1. Sto. Tomas College Danao City, Cebu S.Y. 2011-2012 A RESEARCH PAPER Presented to: Mrs. Lilia J. Manulat In partial fulfillment of the requirements of the Courses - Education 6: Principles of Teaching 2 and Education 7: Assessment of Learning 1
  2. 2. Table of Contents Page Title 1 Introduction/Rationale 2 The Problem 5 Significance of the Study 6 Definition of Terms 7 Discussion of the Topic 10 Conclusion 13 Recommendation 15 References 19
  3. 3. INTEGRATING VALUES WITH SUBJECT MATTER By: Merra Mae Ramos
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION/RATIONALE Principles of Teaching 2 is a new subject of the latest teacher education curriculum. It is an unequivocal positive answer to a question raised on a recent national convention of teacher educators, “Do we ever teach our future teachers the basic education curriculum, the curriculum with which they will be occupied once they find themselves in the classroom?” To hit the nail on the head, this subject is focusing on the goals, objectives and competencies of each subject for each grade or year in the Basic Education Curriculum (BEC) and on the interactive, integrative, contextualized and collaborative teaching strategies demanded by BEC. Not only these but, it also tackles about the different principles of effective teaching. One of the principles of effective teaching is integrating values with subject matter which is the core of this article. When we say integrating values with subject matter, it is one of the characteristics of an effective teaching strategy. The word, “integrating or integrated” comes from the Latin word, “integer“ which means whole. An integrated strategy will put together the parts of a whole in order to arrive at a holistic, complete and more accurate view of reality. Let’s recall the story of the four blind men who were made to touch an elephant and who after Were asked what was that they touched. The first who held one ear said, “It is a fan”. The second who touched the body said, “It is a wall”. The third who held one leg said, “It is a column”; and the fourth who touched the tail said, “It is a rope”. Of the four blind men, nobody got the correct answer because each one touched just one part of the elephant. That is exactly what happens when we study just a part of reality like when we put a wall to shut Science from Math, Language from Values, Music from Civics. That is what wed o when we teach the subjects in isolation from one another. We are far from truth and we are far from reality. To arrive closer to what is true we make connections of the subjects; let us make them interconnected instead of drawing demarcation lines between and among them. We teach Values, Health, Grammar and Mathematics when we teach Science. After all, these subjects are all part and parcel of the life which is truly the only curriculum. This integrated strategy that the Re- constructed Basic Education Curriculum requires. To illustrate: “….the teaching of Filipino … will be enriched through the integration of vocabulary, values and competencies from the Social Sciences. Even with the integration of values and life skills in Filipino, English, Science and Mathematics, it is inevitable that these learning areas will accentuate the development of linguistic and logical-mathematical intelligences.” (Department of Education, The 2002 Basic Education Curriculum) THE PROBLEM 1.1 Statement of the Problem This study is being conducted in order for its readers to be enlightened about what integrating values with subject matter is and how it can be used as an effective teaching strategy. It also tries to answer these three following questions: 1. What are the three levels of applying integrated teaching strategy? 2. Why does the Philippine education system mandated to integrate values with subject matter? 3. How can teachers comply the integration with the subject matter they are teaching? SIGNIFICANCE OF THE STUDY This study is addressed to all student teachers, expert teachers and all of the teachers both nationwide and abroad. It provides them with further understanding about integrating values with subject matter. It helps the teacher to ensure that they can integrate values as easier as they can. Through this study, they can ensure that they will be neglecting superficial and artificial ways of
  5. 5. integrating values with subject matter. Furthermore, it helps the teacher to comply with the mandate of the Philippine Education System in terms of integrating values with subject matter. DEFINITION OF TERMS Collaborative – marked or produced by collaboration; - A process or a teaching strategy whereby two or more people are working together to complete their common task Concept - something conceived in the mind; thought, idea, notion - A categorization of event DISCUSSION OF THE TOPIC 1. For question No. 1 “What are the three levels of applying integrated teaching strategy? The Three Level Approach to Teaching The three level strategy was popularized by Merill Harmin, et. al. (Clarifying Values Through Subject Matter. Minneapolis. Winston Press, Inc. 1973). It consists of three levels of teaching beginning with facts that leads to concept and finally to values. On the facts level, the students learn isolated facts; on the concepts level, these fragmented the meaningless facts are viewed and organized into concepts which are less than facts in number; on the values level, the connected of knowledge to real life is shown and discussed. For instance, where lesson content is focused on skill, the three level strategy will consist of raw, simple skill in the first level; refined and more complex skill in the second level and the value to be integrated in the third level. For Question No. 2 “Why does the Philippine education system mandated to integrate values with subject matter? With everything a teacher is supposed to teach every day is often seems as if he can never fit it all in; however, by integrating subject matter, concepts and skills, he cannot only cover everything he need to, but also helps his students make important connections. Learng is more profound, once values are integrated from one subject to another. Thestudents can also gain great benefits just like acquiring a broader, deeper understanding of academic material and apply what they learn to real life situations, better preparing them to succeed in whatever endeavor they choose after graduating from the school. For Question No. 3 How can teachers comply the integration with the subject matter they are teaching? By using the applied teaching methods and team teaching strategies that can make learning more contextualized, more integrated or interdisciplinary, student-centered, active and project based. The teacher should promote effective curricular and instructional strategies, cooperative efforts and administrative practices and procedures. He should increase his knowledge of workplace practice and authentic applications of his subjects to create high quality integrated curricula. Values Concepts Facts
  6. 6. Moreover, since all the subject matter can serve as an avenue for integration of values. Th teacher should have to structure a lesson plan in such a way the values can be infused. He hato unleash his creative and imaginative powers to be able to do so. Regardless of whatever methods he chooses, his integration of values with the subject matter must be supported by appropriate instruction and assessment. CONCLUSION Integrating values with subject matter is rather a broad concept of teaching strategy that entails the blending together of concepts, principles and contents from academic disciplines (e.g. English, Mathematics, Science, etc.) with context and values from one or more subject areas to another. This kind of teaching strategy can be implemented by any teachers though a variety of ways. It is being stated in this study that through teacher’s wild and creative minds and imaginations, he can surely integrate values in every subject matter that he is teaching because all of the subject areas are known to be highways for integrating values. The three level teaching strategy can help the teacher to integrate values with subject matter as easier as he can. Complying this kind of mandated teaching strategy is may be time consuming than the traditional methods of teaching; however, the students may gain a variety of great benefit. The students’ learnings are more profound. It becomes more meaningful, relevant and interactive. The students are more engage in learning the subject matter. It also strengthens academic education and it develops values of every student. Furthermore, it exhibits potential to reinforce students’ acquisition of basic and higher order facts and concepts as well as values. Therefore, integrating values with subject matter is a great burden on the part of the teacher, but the most important thing to remember is --- it gives a lot of advantages on the part of the students who are he main focus of the teaching process. RECOMMENDATION Before a teacher integrates values with his subject matter, the Department of Education should provide first a proper training on how to integrate values with subject matter. The school should also provide a framework for examining subject matter integration from one subject to another. The teacher should create a planning team to develop a common philosophy that will guide and help them to devise some strategies for integrating values on the subject matter he is teaching. Here is how a lesson in Science developed with the use of the three level strategy, one example of an integrated teaching strategy. Lesson Plan in Water Pollution I. Objectives * To trace the remote and the immediate causes of water pollution; * To describe the effects of water pollution; * To propose solutions to the problem on water pollution; and * To launch an anti-pollution drive for the polluted river in the locality II. Subject Matter Water Pollution III. Materials picture on/film on polluted rivers
  7. 7. IV. Procedure Facts level Conduct a field trip to a polluted river. Ask them to jot down their observations or show pictures of film on polluted rivers in contrast with clear rivers and ask them to write down what they see. Concept level Pivotal questions: - What happens when water gets polluted - What causes water pollution? - How does water pollution affect us Activities: Come up with a comic strip to present how fishes and plants in the polluted river would explain what water pollution is if they could talk. - If a polluted river could talk, what would they tell you? V. Evaluation Present the meaning, causes and effects of water pollution by means of a graphic organizer. Values level Pivotal questions: - In what ways do we contribute to water pollution? - Can w say that the root cause of water pollution is our very own indifference? How can you fight this icy indifference? - How can we show cares for our rivers and other bodies of water? What are possible solutions to the problem on water pollution? - If we continue to pollute the rivers, what would happen? Activities: Small group discussion --- Divide the class into groups of five or six and ask them to discuss their answers to the questions given above. Share your answer to the class. VI. Assignment Research on the contributory factors to the river pollution in your area. Come p with a project on anti-pollution.
  8. 8. REFERENCES Alcantara, Rebecca D., et. al. 2003. Teaching Strategies 1. Katha Publishing Inc. page 77 Corpuz, Brenda B., Salandan, Gloria G. 2003. Principles and Strategies of Teaching 2. Lorimar Publishing Inc. pages 25-27 Corpuz, Brenda B. et. al. 2006. Principles of Teaching 2. Lorimar Publishing Co. Inc. pages 91-92 Corpuz, Brenda B., Salandan, Gloria G. 2007. Principles of Teaching 1. Lorimar Publishing Inc. pages 46-47 Random’s House Webster Unabridged Dictionary 2nd Edition, page 439 Santos, Rosita de Guzman. 2007. Assessment of Learning 1. Lorimar Publishing Inc. page 22 Webster 3rd New International Dictionary, page 2276 http://www.inspiringteachers.com http://www.merriam-webster.com http://www.ncrel.com http://www. spingerlink.com

