Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kindly share to us your experiences yesterday when you were you having an interview with a lesbian.
Watch the video clips to be presented for the questions to be answered later on.
What are the video clips all about? Do you think they were communicating well? Why do you say so? How the messages are ...
Why they were communicating in those ways? If you were one of the communicators, would you communicate on the same ways?...
Share with us your experiences when you were having your mock job interview and when you are communicating with your frie...
Transactional and Interactional Languages
Directions: Discuss the topic today and present scenarios which are related to the following:
Group 1 - Filipino subject Group 2 - Arts subject Group 3 - Music subject Group 4 - History / Social Studies subject ...
Transactional Language is used to send messages with content.
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Interactional Language is used to establish and maintain various sorts of social relationship.
Interactional Language
Interactional Language
Interactional Language
Interactional Language
Interactional Language
Interactional Language
Transactional Language Interactional Language both languages are used in discourses or communication Aim: to communicate a...
Have a tally sheet of the number of transactional and interactional languages that are shown in the video clip presented.
NUMBER OF PHOTOGRAPHS FOR TRANSACTIONAL LANGUAGE NUMBER OF PHOTOGRAPHS FOR INTERACTIONAL LANGUAGE
Transactional Language
Interactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Interactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Transactional Language
Interactional Language
Transactional Language
Interactional Language
Group Activity
Mechanics: 1. The class will be grouped according to their intelligence/skill. 2. Each group must present their assigned t...
3. Ten minutes is the allotted time for the group preparation which includes checking the names of the group members in th...
4. After the allotted time, each group must submit the provided papers and the presentations will follow.
5. During the presentation, the other groups must identify whether the scenarios presented are transactional or interactio...
6. They are given 10 seconds to choose their answer from the provided papers. Once the bell is rung, they should raise the...
6. Feedbacking will follow right after the presentations of all the groups.
• The Actors/Actresses Present three different scenarios which are related in the field of Science. Make it sure that the ...
• The Visual Artists Capture three different scenarios of modern students who are using transactional or interactional lan...
• The Singers Present three different Asian musical shows showcasing people who are using transactional or interactional l...
• The Hosts/Hostess Present a game show about transactional or interactional language. Make sure that you are going to pre...
• The Evaluators Write your feedback with regards to the presentation of each group. Be guided with the following guidelin...
The Actors/Actresses • Ahdel • Jessie • Junella • Niῆo Lloyd • Rixxie Kaye • Riaven • Thomas Jay • Wenzleth
The Visual Artists • Alyza V. • Crescent Mer • John Mark • Quennie • Rhaffee • Rod
The Singers • Ellen • Gail • Jealla • Mary Ann • Niῆa Mae • Vanezza • Yesha
The Hosts/Hostess • Jemarie • Joe Malleh • Lorie Ann • Merwin • Mery Antoneth • Raywell
The Evaluators • Chadril • Clark James • Corey Taylor • Jake Anthony • John LLoyd • John Rey • Norman Tyro • Ma. Salvy
Criteria: Relevance of the Presentation - 20 Creativity/Resourcefulness - 15 Cooperation/Group Discipline - 10 Total - 45
Group Presentations
Feedbacking
Get your test notebook / answer sheet (one- fourth size of paper) for our quiz today.
Quiz Part I. Analyze each photograph and identify whether the people are engaged with transactional and interactional lang...
1
2
3
4
5
Part II. Using the Venn Diagram below compare and contrast Transactional and Interactional Languages. (3 points) Transacti...
slide 4 transactional language
slide 5 interactional language
slide 7 transactional language
slide 8 interactional language
slide 20 interactional language
Transactional Language Interactional Language both languages are used in discourses or communication Aim: to communicate a...
Assignment: In a one-half crosswise of paper, write an example of annotated bibliography about Millenial terms.
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).

55 views

Published on

for RPMS Objectives 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 & 10

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

English 8-4th Quarter DLP 7 Transactional and Interactional Languages (Enhanced).

  1. 1. Kindly share to us your experiences yesterday when you were you having an interview with a lesbian.
  2. 2. Watch the video clips to be presented for the questions to be answered later on.
  3. 3. What are the video clips all about? Do you think they were communicating well? Why do you say so? How the messages are conveyed by the communicators?
  4. 4. Why they were communicating in those ways? If you were one of the communicators, would you communicate on the same ways? Why? or Why not?
  5. 5. Share with us your experiences when you were having your mock job interview and when you are communicating with your friends a while ago.
  6. 6. Transactional and Interactional Languages
  7. 7. Directions: Discuss the topic today and present scenarios which are related to the following:
  8. 8. Group 1 - Filipino subject Group 2 - Arts subject Group 3 - Music subject Group 4 - History / Social Studies subject Group 5 - EsP subject
  9. 9. Transactional Language is used to send messages with content.
  10. 10. Transactional Language
  11. 11. Transactional Language
  12. 12. Transactional Language
  13. 13. Transactional Language
  14. 14. Transactional Language
  15. 15. Transactional Language
  16. 16. Interactional Language is used to establish and maintain various sorts of social relationship.
  17. 17. Interactional Language
  18. 18. Interactional Language
  19. 19. Interactional Language
  20. 20. Interactional Language
  21. 21. Interactional Language
  22. 22. Interactional Language
  23. 23. Transactional Language Interactional Language both languages are used in discourses or communication Aim: to communicate a specific message Aim: to maintain a social relationship
  24. 24. Have a tally sheet of the number of transactional and interactional languages that are shown in the video clip presented.
  25. 25. NUMBER OF PHOTOGRAPHS FOR TRANSACTIONAL LANGUAGE NUMBER OF PHOTOGRAPHS FOR INTERACTIONAL LANGUAGE
  26. 26. Transactional Language
  27. 27. Interactional Language
  28. 28. Transactional Language
  29. 29. Transactional Language
  30. 30. Transactional Language
  31. 31. Interactional Language
  32. 32. Transactional Language
  33. 33. Transactional Language
  34. 34. Transactional Language
  35. 35. Interactional Language
  36. 36. Transactional Language
  37. 37. Interactional Language
  38. 38. Group Activity
  39. 39. Mechanics: 1. The class will be grouped according to their intelligence/skill. 2. Each group must present their assigned tasks/ scenarios within the 30 second allotted time.
  40. 40. 3. Ten minutes is the allotted time for the group preparation which includes checking the names of the group members in the provided papers.
  41. 41. 4. After the allotted time, each group must submit the provided papers and the presentations will follow.
  42. 42. 5. During the presentation, the other groups must identify whether the scenarios presented are transactional or interactional language.
  43. 43. 6. They are given 10 seconds to choose their answer from the provided papers. Once the bell is rung, they should raise their papers to verify their answers. There is a corresponding of three points for each correct answer.
  44. 44. 6. Feedbacking will follow right after the presentations of all the groups.
  45. 45. • The Actors/Actresses Present three different scenarios which are related in the field of Science. Make it sure that the communicators are using transactional or interactional language.
  46. 46. • The Visual Artists Capture three different scenarios of modern students who are using transactional or interactional language.
  47. 47. • The Singers Present three different Asian musical shows showcasing people who are using transactional or interactional language. Make it sure that their lines must be sung.
  48. 48. • The Hosts/Hostess Present a game show about transactional or interactional language. Make sure that you are going to prepare three questions for your game show.
  49. 49. • The Evaluators Write your feedback with regards to the presentation of each group. Be guided with the following guidelines: * three positive comments; * two suggestions; and * one insight.
  50. 50. The Actors/Actresses • Ahdel • Jessie • Junella • Niῆo Lloyd • Rixxie Kaye • Riaven • Thomas Jay • Wenzleth
  51. 51. The Visual Artists • Alyza V. • Crescent Mer • John Mark • Quennie • Rhaffee • Rod
  52. 52. The Singers • Ellen • Gail • Jealla • Mary Ann • Niῆa Mae • Vanezza • Yesha
  53. 53. The Hosts/Hostess • Jemarie • Joe Malleh • Lorie Ann • Merwin • Mery Antoneth • Raywell
  54. 54. The Evaluators • Chadril • Clark James • Corey Taylor • Jake Anthony • John LLoyd • John Rey • Norman Tyro • Ma. Salvy
  55. 55. Criteria: Relevance of the Presentation - 20 Creativity/Resourcefulness - 15 Cooperation/Group Discipline - 10 Total - 45
  56. 56. Group Presentations
  57. 57. Feedbacking
  58. 58. Get your test notebook / answer sheet (one- fourth size of paper) for our quiz today.
  59. 59. Quiz Part I. Analyze each photograph and identify whether the people are engaged with transactional and interactional language.
  60. 60. 1
  61. 61. 2
  62. 62. 3
  63. 63. 4
  64. 64. 5
  65. 65. Part II. Using the Venn Diagram below compare and contrast Transactional and Interactional Languages. (3 points) Transactional Language Interactional Language
  66. 66. slide 4 transactional language
  67. 67. slide 5 interactional language
  68. 68. slide 7 transactional language
  69. 69. slide 8 interactional language
  70. 70. slide 20 interactional language
  71. 71. Transactional Language Interactional Language both languages are used in discourses or communication Aim: to communicate a specific message Aim: to maintain a social relationship
  72. 72. Assignment: In a one-half crosswise of paper, write an example of annotated bibliography about Millenial terms.

×