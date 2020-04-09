Successfully reported this slideshow.
ATI-ATIHAN FESTIVAL
Ati-atihan is celebrated every third Sunday of January in Kalibo, Aklan.
Theme: Recapturing the march of the early Aetas of Aklan in performing the upbeat tune of traditional dances and music.
Costumes/Masks Designs: Crisscrossing of linear lines; repeated curve and streamlines; floral and geometric designs
The Ati-Atihan is a festival in honor of the Santo Niño, celebrated in the third week of January. During the last three d...
A colorful happening with celebrants who paint their faces in many different ways and who are dressed in the most excepti...
The origin In the thirteenth century, long before the Spaniards came to the Philippines, light-skinned immigrants from th...
The local people of Panay, the Ati (negritos), a small and dark (black) kinky-haired people, sold them a small piece of la...
One time the Ati people was in need of food because of a bad harvest in their homelands. They came down to the lowlands of...
They danced and sang in gratitude for the helping hand. A real friendship was born and the Maraynon started to paint their...
Spanish influence After the Spaniards settled down in the Philippines, some Catholic elements infiltrated in the fiesta, e...
The outcome of the deal was, that in the future the existing native celebration would be dedicated to the Santo Niño. Nowa...
The ritual dance originates from the Atis. The name Ati- Atihan means "make- believe Atis."
Viva kay Santo Niño! It is said that the procession is the climax of the fiesta. It is held on the last Sunday. The street...
The slogan "Viva kay Santo Niño!" is repeated frequently. It is clear that it is Santo Niño who is honored.
Prepared by: Merra Mae Ramos
(credit to the sources of information which are not included in the presentation)

×