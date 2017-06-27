RM 321 - 2017 -ESCRITORIO LIMPIO

RESOLUCIÓN MINISTERIAL N°321 2017 ESCRITORIO LIMPIO Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 1
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo RESOLUCIÓN MINISTERIAL 321 - 2017 ESCRITORIO LIMPIO Reducción de 29 a 12 comisiones:7 per...
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo De 29 comisiones, comités, equipo de trabajo Se reducen a 12 comisiones •Desactivación de...
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DESACTIVACIÓN DEFINITIVA DE LAS SIGUIENTES COMISIONES Supervisión pedagógica Comité de ma...
Las 29 comisiones, comités, equipos de trabajo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 12
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 1.COMISIÓN DE GESTION DE LOS APRENDIZAJES 2.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS ED...
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 1.COMISIÓN DE ADJUDICACIÓN DE KIOSCOS ESOCLARES 2. COMISIÓN DE RACIONALIZACIÓN (CORA IE) ...
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DE 28 DOCUMENTOS SE REDUCEN A 15 QUE DEBEN ENVIAR A LA UGEL 1. CUADRO DE HORAS 2. INFORME...
Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 16. PROYECTO CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL (PCI) 17. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL (PEI) 18...
ANEXO 01
Organizar, convocar, ejecutar y supervisar el desarrollo de los concurso escolares aprobados por el MINEDU para el año esc...
Registrar información con relación al arribo de los recursos y materiales educativos en el sistema de información para la ...
Planificar, organizar y ejecutar la distribución interna y/o entrega de los materiales y recursos educativos para ponerlos...
Asistir a las capacitaciones programadas para la ejecución de lso recursos asignados para el programa de Mantenimiento esc...
Garantizar la incorporación del enfoque ambiental y de la gestión del riesgo de desastres en el PEI, PCI, PAT Y RI Organiz...
Planificar, organizar, ejecutar, monitorear y evaluar las acciones de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres que son de RESPONSAB...
Planificar, elaborar, ejecutar, monitorear y evaluar el Plan de Tutoría, Orientación Educativa y Convivencia Escolar, en f...
Desarrollar actividades de orientación a las familias a nivel de IE y a nivel de aula Coadyuvar en el desarrollo de accion...
Articular las acciones de orientación con los auxiliares de educación Elaborar, actualizar y validar las normas de convive...
ANEXO 03 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 30
R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo COMISIONES AUTORIZADAS COMISIONES DESACTIVADAS 32
R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo COMISIONES AUTORIZADAS COMISIONES DESACTIVADAS 33
R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo COMISIONES AUTORIZADAS COMISIONES DESACTIVADAS 34
ANEXO 04 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 35
R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTO...
ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°32...
ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°32...
ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°32...
ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°32...
Iniciativa que busca reducir la carga administrativa de los directores escolares para que así tengan tiempo de ocuparse de lo realmente importante: ser líderes pedagógicos de sus escuelas.

  4. 4. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo RESOLUCIÓN MINISTERIAL 321 - 2017 ESCRITORIO LIMPIO Reducción de 29 a 12 comisiones:7 permanentes y 5 puntuales Reducción del envío obligatorio a la UGEL o DRE de 28 a 15 documentos Modificación de más de 30 normas emitidas por el MINEDU R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 4
  5. 5. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo De 29 comisiones, comités, equipo de trabajo Se reducen a 12 comisiones •Desactivación de 18 comisiones y su reorganización en 4 comisiones (anexo 1) •Desactivación definitiva de 3 comisiones •Permanencia de 8 comisiones R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 5
  6. 6. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DESACTIVACIÓN DEFINITIVA DE LAS SIGUIENTES COMISIONES Supervisión pedagógica Comité de mantenimiento y veedor Comisión de determinar los 5 alumnos que han obtenido los mas altos promedio generales ART 9°:Deroga la Res. Vice Min. N° 038 - 2009 ART. 11°:Excluir del alcance 5.1.2, 5.2.9., 5.2.10, numeral 5.1.1 con su literal a.7. y a.8. Lineamientos y estrategias generales para la supervisión pedagógica RM 593-2014 MINEDU: Norma técnica que regula la ejecución del programa anual de mantenimiento de locales escolares Modificar los numerales 5,6, y 7:El director de la I.E. determina los 5 estudiantes que poseen los mas altos promedios generales… R.M. N° 1225 – 85 ED: Normas sobre la determinación de los cinco alumnos que han obtenido los mas altos promedio generales al concluir la educación secundaria R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 6
  7. 7. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo Las 29 comisiones, comités, equipos de trabajo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 12 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 7
  8. 8. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 1.COMISIÓN DE GESTION DE LOS APRENDIZAJES 2.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS Y MANTENIMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA 3.COMISIÓN AMBIENTAL Y DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGOS 3.1.ACCIONES DE LA GESTIÓN DEL ENFOQUE AMBIENTAL 4. COMITÉ DE TUTORÍA Y ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA 2.1.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS 2.2. ACCIONES DE MANTENIMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA 3.2.ACCIONES DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGO DE DESASTRES 5.COMITÉ DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS PROPIOS Y ACTIVIDADES PRODUCTIVAS Y EMPRESARIALES 6. CONEI COMISIONES PUNTUALES 7. COMITÉ DE ALIMENTACIÓN ESCOLAR ART 20: De la comisión 1 a la 4 cuenten con un número impar de integrantes, hasta un máximo de 5 integrantes. Presididas por el director o por quien él delegue R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 8
  9. 9. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 1.COMISIÓN DE ADJUDICACIÓN DE KIOSCOS ESOCLARES 2. COMISIÓN DE RACIONALIZACIÓN (CORA IE) 3. COMISIÓN PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE CUADRO DE HORAS 4.COMISIÓN DE CONTRATACIÓN DE PA 5.COMISIÓN DE EVALUACIÓN DE NOMBRAMIENTO DE PERSONAL DOCENTE COMISIONES PERMANENTES R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 9
  10. 10. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DE 28 DOCUMENTOS SE REDUCEN A 15 QUE DEBEN ENVIAR A LA UGEL 1. CUADRO DE HORAS 2. INFORME ESTADISTICO DE APRENDIZAJES(VERSIÓN FÍSICA DE ACTAS CERTIFICADAS DE EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL) 3. FICHA TÉCNICA DE WASICHAY 4. EXPEDIENTE DE DECLARACIÓN DE GASTOS 5. ENVÍO DE VOUCHER DE DEPÓSITO DE SALDOS NO EJECUTADOS 6. AUTORIZACIÓN DE INSTALACIÓN DE DESNA 7. EXPEDIENTE DE EVALUACIÓN DE LA COMISIÓN DE AMBIENTAL 8.INFORME DE VACANTES PARA CONTRATO DOCENTE 9.INFORME ACERCA DE LA TOMA DE CARGO DE PROFESORES CONTRATADOS 10. PROPUESTA DE CONTRATO DOCENTE 11.ASISTENCIA A LA ADJUDICACIÓN DE PLAZAS DE CONTRATO 12.INFORME DE ASISTENCIA DE DOCENTES 13.INFORME DE SEPARACIÓN PREVENTIVA 14. INFORME DE NECESIDAD DE CAPACITACIÓN A PROFESORES 15.SOLICITUD DE DESTAQUE, LICENCIAS, ETC DOCUMENTOS QUE SE ELABORAN Y SE ENVÍAN 10
  11. 11. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 16. PROYECTO CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL (PCI) 17. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL (PEI) 18. PLAN ANUAL DE TRABAJO (PAT) 19. NÓMINAS DE MATRICULA 20. ACTAS CONSOLIDADAS DE EVALUACIONES 21. ACTAS DE RECUPERACIÓN 22. INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL EXCEDENTE Y DÉFICIT DE MATERIALES Y RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS EN LAS II.EE. 23.RESOLUCIÓN DIRECTORAL QUE CONFORMA EL TOE DOCUMENTOS QUE SÓLO SE ELABORA 24. INFORME SOBRE LAS ACCIONES DE TOE: Acciones de TOE y campañas "Tengo derecho a un buen trato” y “Estudiantes sanos libres de drogas” (MAYO Y OCTUBRE) (Art. 5) 25.INFORME DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGOS DE DESASTRES: Acciones relacionadas a la GRD (JUNIO Y NOVIEMBRE) (Art. 6) 26.EXPEDIENTE DE AUTORIZACIÓN DE VIAJES DE ESTUDIOS, JORNADAS DE INTEGRACIÓN Y EVENTOS DEPROTIVOS Y CULTURALES 27. PLAN DE TRABAJO DE VIAJES 28. FICHAS DE RESUMEN EN LOS ANEXOS 4.C Y 4F DE ALS NORMAS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS PARA LA GESTIÓN DEL BANCO DEL LIBRO DE EBR APROBADOS POR LA RM N° 401 – 2008 -ED R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 11
  12. 12. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 12
  13. 13. Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 13
  14. 14. ANEXO 01 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 14
  15. 15. Organizar, convocar, ejecutar y supervisar el desarrollo de los concurso escolares aprobados por el MINEDU para el año escolar Evaluar a los participantes de los concurso escolares, así como remitir los resultados y la información pertinente de los ganadores, para su participación en la siguiente etapa, según corresponda Gestionar los permisos y autorizaciones para garantizar la seguridad y la atención médica de los participantes durante el concurso, así como el desarrollo del mismo Aprobar los modelos de medalla y diploma, y otorgar las medallas y diplomas a los participantes de los referidos concursos, según corresponda Evaluar e informar los resultados de los concursos escolares aprobados por el MINEDU para el año escolar Supervisar los programas de recuperación pedagógica en las instituciones educativas Formular el plan lector de la IE Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 15
  16. 16. Registrar información con relación al arribo de los recursos y materiales educativos en el sistema de información para la distribución de materiales y recursos educativos Verificar las cantidades y condiciones de la totalidad de materiales y recursos educativos a su llegada; firmando la PECOSA para la conformidad indicando fecha de llegada Identificar los espacios educativos con los que cuenta la IE, para así definir los espacios donde deberán albergarse los materiales y recursos educativos Identificar los requerimientos de mobiliario de los espacios educativos, de modo que los recursos educativos puedan ser accesibles para el uso de los docentes y estudiantes, y se resguarden en buen estado Recibir los recursos y materiales educativos que llegan desde la UGEL y/o gobiernos locales 2.1.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS 2.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS Y MANTENIMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 16
  17. 17. Planificar, organizar y ejecutar la distribución interna y/o entrega de los materiales y recursos educativos para ponerlos a disposición de los docentes y estudiantes, brindar seguimiento a su uso, atender las contingencias y devolver los textos de grado entregados a los estudiantes y los manuales para docentes Difundir y sensibilizar a la comunidad educativa sobre los beneficios y alcances del uso del Banco del Libro, así como motivar el uso intensivo de los textos, materiales y recursos educativos, su conservación y devolución Elaborar y ejecutar el plan de devolución de textos de grado y manuales para docentes al final de cada año, el cual indicará la evaluación del estado de conservación de cada ejemplar Realizar el inventario de los materiales y recursos educativos al finalizar el año escolar y asegurar que se encuentren guardaos en espacios seguros y adecuados para su conservación durante el periodo vacacional, y la acciones de restauración de los ejemplares deteriorados Registrar información sobre el proceso de implementación del Banco del Libro y la evaluación de los procesos de entrega y devolución, seguimiento y contingencias, estado de conservación/condición de los textos. Las observaciones y recomendaciones mediante las fichas Resumen en los anexos 4-c y 4-f de la RM 401 -2008-ED, del nivel correspondiente 2.1.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS 2.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS Y MANTENIMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 17
  18. 18. Asistir a las capacitaciones programadas para la ejecución de lso recursos asignados para el programa de Mantenimiento escolar Elaborar la Ficha Técnica de Mantenimiento de acuerdo a las acciones de mantenimiento priorizadas en la norma técnica especifica Dirigir y ejecutar las acciones de mantenimiento en el local de la IE a su cargo, de acuerdo con lo establecido en la Ficha Técnica de Mantenimiento aprobado por la Dirección Regional de Educación o la Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local, a través del sistema informático WASICHAY, realizando como mínimo 02 cotizaciones de los materiales y mano de obra. De sr necesario deberá elaborar un contrato simple para el cumplimiento de los trabajos El responsable de mantenimiento deberá ingresar los datos en el si tema informático WASICHAY, integrantes de la comisión, ficha técnica, declaración de gastos y devoluciones realizadas en las cuentas de ahorro Brindar información sobre el mantenimiento del local escolar a su cargo, a las personas y/o entidades que lo requieran Brindar información al coordinador de la Unidad Gerencial de Mantenimiento (UGM) o al personal contratado por el Programa Nacional de Infraestructura Educativa (PRONIED) para la verificación de las actividades de mantenimiento ejecutadas. Firma la documentación de la supervisión y/o monitoreo que se realice a través del PRONIED 2.2. ACCIONES DE MANTENIMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA 2.COMISIÓN DE GESTIÓN DE RECURSOS Y ESPACIOS EDUCATIVOS Y MANTENIMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 18
  19. 19. Garantizar la incorporación del enfoque ambiental y de la gestión del riesgo de desastres en el PEI, PCI, PAT Y RI Organizar y promover la participación de los estudiantes, docentes y padres de familia en las acciones de educación ambiental. Acompañar, monitorear y evaluar las acciones propuestas en el plan de actividades de las Brigadas de cambio climático, ecoeficiencia, salud y gestión del riesgo de desastres Evaluar, determinar y reportar a la UGEL de sus jurisdicción, los logros ambientales alcanzados por la IE pública y privada en el marco de la aplicación del enfoque ambiental Planificar, organizar, ejecutar, monitorear y evaluar la implementación de acciones educativas desde la gestión escolar orientada a una mejora del entorno educativo (ambientes saludables y sostenible) y al desarrollo de competencias, capacidades, valores, actitudes y prácticas ambientales(relacionadas a cambio climático, ecoeficiencia, salud y gestión del riesgo) a través de los Proyectos Educativos Ambientales Integrados (PEAI), con la participación de los miembros de la comunidad educativa, en el marco de la Política y el Plan Nacional de Educación Ambiental 3.1.ACCIONES DE LA GESTIÓN DEL ENFOQUE AMBIENTAL 3.COMISIÓN AMBIENTAL Y DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGOS Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 19
  20. 20. Planificar, organizar, ejecutar, monitorear y evaluar las acciones de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres que son de RESPONSABILIDAD SECTORIAL en el marco del Plan Nacional de Prevención y Atención de Desastres Elaborar el Plan de Contingencia con el asesoramiento y apoyo con el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) Organizar y promover la participación de los estudiantes, docentes y padres de familia en la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres Desarrollar acciones de capacitación en Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres en coordinación con la UGEL y con el apoyo de las oficinas de Defensa Civil e instituciones especializadas Organizar, ejecutar y evaluar la realización de los simulacros a realizar de acuerdo a la realidad fenomenológica de la zona con asesoramiento de la UGEL y con apoyo de los Comités de Defensa Civil, de acuerdo al cronograma aprobado por el MINEDU 3.2.ACCIONES DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGO DE DESASTRES 3.COMISIÓN AMBIENTAL Y DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGOS Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 20
  21. 21. Planificar, elaborar, ejecutar, monitorear y evaluar el Plan de Tutoría, Orientación Educativa y Convivencia Escolar, en función al diagnóstico de necesidades de orientación de las y los estudiantes, el Proyecto Educativo Local y Regional si lo hubiera Promover que la Tutoría, Orientación Educativa y Convivencia Escolar y sus actividades se incorporen en los instrumentos de gestión de la IE (PEI, PCI, PAT, RI) Velar que el coordinador de tutoría, el responsable y los tutores respondan al perfil necesario para la atención integral de las y los estudiantesPromover que los docentes tutores, en función de las necesidades e intereses de las y los estudiantes, dispongan de las horas adicionales para la orientación y el acompañamiento respectivo, en el marco de los dispuesto en las normas del año escolar Promover el cumplimento de las hora efectivas y consecutivas de tutoría grupal, en un horario que favorezcan su ejecución Asegurar el desarrollo de la tutoría individual con las y los estudiantes, según sus necesidades de orientación 4. COMITÉ DE TUTORÍA Y ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 21
  22. 22. Desarrollar actividades de orientación a las familias a nivel de IE y a nivel de aula Coadyuvar en el desarrollo de acciones de prevención y la atención oportuna de los casos de violencia escolar y otras situaciones de vulneración de derechos considerando las orientaciones y protocolos de atención y seguimiento propuestos por el sector Coordinar con el CONEI u otras organizaciones de la IE, el desarrollo de actividades formativas y preventivas relacionadas a la gestión de la tutoría, orientación educativa y convivencia escolar, para todos los integrantes de la comunidad educativa Impulsar las reuniones de trabajo colegiado con los tutores para el intercambio de experiencias y apoyo mutuo Organizar y promover la capacitación de los integrantes del comité de tutoría y orientación educativa y personal de la I.E. en general, en temas relacionados a la tutoría y convivencia escolar. Para ellos, podrán recurrir a la UGEL correspondiente o a instituciones de la sociedad civil especializados en el tema Promover, convocar y articular acciones con instituciones aliadas, tomando en cuenta que su labor debe adecuarse a la normatividad vigente 4. COMITÉ DE TUTORÍA Y ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 22
  23. 23. Articular las acciones de orientación con los auxiliares de educación Elaborar, actualizar y validar las normas de convivencia de la I.E. Asegurar la difusión del boletín informativo que contenga los principios y demás normas de convivencia entre todos los integrantes de la comunidad educativa Asegurar que la I.E. esté afiliada al SISEVE y actualice periódicamente los datos del responsable de la I.E. Fomentar el establecimiento de alianzas y relaciones de cooperación con instituciones públicas y privadas, con el fin de consolidar una red de apoyo en la promoción de la convivencia escolar, así como en las acciones que tengan que ver con la prevención y la atención de la violencia escolar y otras problemáticas psicosociales 4. COMITÉ DE TUTORÍA Y ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU 23
  24. 24. 24 ANEXO 02 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo
  25. 25. 25 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo
  26. 26. 26 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo
  27. 27. 27 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo
  28. 28. 28 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo
  29. 29. 29 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo
  30. 30. ANEXO 03 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 30
  31. 31. R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 31
  32. 32. R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo COMISIONES AUTORIZADAS COMISIONES DESACTIVADAS 32
  33. 33. R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo COMISIONES AUTORIZADAS COMISIONES DESACTIVADAS 33
  34. 34. R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo COMISIONES AUTORIZADAS COMISIONES DESACTIVADAS 34
  35. 35. ANEXO 04 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo 35
  36. 36. R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL 36
  37. 37. ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DOCUMENTO BASE LEGAL QUE SUSTENTA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL DOCUMENTO 37
  38. 38. ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DOCUMENTO BASE LEGAL QUE SUSTENTA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL DOCUMENTO 38
  39. 39. ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DOCUMENTO BASE LEGAL QUE SUSTENTA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL DOCUMENTO 39
  40. 40. ART 24: PRECISAR QUE LA DOCUMENTACIÓN SEÑALADA DEBEN ESTAR EN CUSTODIA EN LA I.E. NO DEBERÁ SER ENVIADA A LA UGEL R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo DOCUMENTO BASE LEGAL QUE SUSTENTA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL DOCUMENTO 40
  41. 41. 41 R.M.N°321–2017-MINEDU Profesora Karyn Corzo Valdiviezo

