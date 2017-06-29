PROFESORA KARYN CORZOVALDIVIEZO
“Un aprendiz preguntó a su maestro acerca de la vida y cómo las cosas le resultaban tan difíciles. No sabía cómo hacer par...
Su maestro le llevó a la cocina del monasterio y allí llenó tres ollas con agua y las colocó sobre el fuego. Cuando el agu...
A los veinte minutos el maestro apagó el fuego y retiró las tres ollas. Sacó las zanahorias y las colocó en un tazón. Segu...
El maestro le dijo que se acercara a tocar las zanahorias. Accedió y notó que estaban blandas. Luego le pidió que cogiera ...
Por último, el maestro le pidió que probara el café. El alumno sonreía mientras degustaba el café y olía su aroma. Humilde...
-¿Cuál eres tú?- le preguntó-. Cuando te enfrentas a la adversidad, ¿cuál es tu respuesta? ¿Eres una zanahoria que parece ...
¿Eres un huevo, que empieza con un corazón maleable, líquido? Contabas con un espíritu fluido, pero después de una muerte,...
¿O eres un grano de café? El café cambia al agua hirviente, cambia aquello que le causa el dolor. Cuando el agua llega al ...
Si eres como el grano de café, cuando las cosas están peor, tú reaccionas mejor y harás que aquello que te rodea mejor”. P...
Parábola de la zanahoria

Una interesante parábola que nos invita a reflexionar sobre como cambiamos a lo largo de la vida. y en que nos convertimos ¿zanahoria, huevo o café?

Parábola de la zanahoria

×